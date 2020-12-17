Clear

Glimmers of progress in stimulus negotiations as Trump's election sideshow drags on

Sen. Bernie Sanders tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer what he believes is missing from the current coronavirus relief proposal, as congressional leaders are finally indicating they're nearing a deal on a new rescue package that could pass both chambers within days.

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 3:20 AM
Updated: Dec 17, 2020 3:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

For the first time in months there were small signs of a functioning government Wednesday as congressional leaders negotiated a Covid-19 relief package and millions of vaccine doses were shipped out under the watchful eye of officials with Operation Warp Speed while carrying out contingency planning for delays due to the winter storm.

It was a glimmer of hope for progress after four years in which President Donald Trump has sowed dysfunction at every turn, a sign that perhaps America can eventually move beyond his politics of destruction. Despite the crises gripping the country, Trump was largely out of view at his White House lair, having abdicated his responsibility to try to stop the terrifying spread of the virus in these final days of his presidency.

Instead, he was scrolling through a list of potential pardons; ignoring a massive hack of the US government tied to Russia; continuing to push for the appointment of special counsels to investigate his fictional claims of voter fraud and the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden. In between floating false claims of voter fraud and lashing out at any Republican who dared to acknowledge Biden's Electoral College victory on Twitter, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump managed to squeeze in a Cabinet meeting.

Though more evidence is emerging of the damage he has wrought with his false election claims -- namely the violence in Texas tied to a group that was trying to ferret out non-existent ballot fraud — Trump's close ally, Senate Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson, carried on the President's election charade during a controversial hearing on Capitol Hill, a day after McConnell recognized Biden as the President-elect and privately told his GOP members it was time to move on.

Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, intended the hearing to focus on "voting irregularities" -- though there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the November election -- but he and Sen. Gary Peters, the top Democrat on the panel, also tangled over the committee's prior probe into Ukraine, accusing one another of spreading disinformation. Defending his decision to hold a hearing, Johnson made the upside down argument that it was about "getting information that we have to look at to restore confidence in our election integrity."

It fell to Chris Krebs, the top election security official who Trump fired after he repeatedly disputed the President's election fraud claims on Twitter, to try to convince senators of the dangers perpetuating Trump's election myths. "We're past the point where we need to be having conversations about the outcome of this election," Krebs told lawmakers Wednesday, while offering a dark view of Trump's impact on future contests.

"I think that continued assault on democracy and the outcome of this election -- that only serves to undermine confidence in the process -- is ultimately ... corrosive to the institutions that support elections. And going forward, it will be that much harder," Krebs said.

"This is not the America I recognize, and it's got to stop. We need everyone across the leadership ranks to stand up," the former top Homeland Security official for cybersecurity added. "I would appreciate more support from my own party, the Republican Party, to call this stuff out and end it. We've got to move on."

Optimism about a coronavirus stimulus deal

Away from the pointless hearings into voting, which seemed designed mainly to mollify the President's insatiable desire for more investigations, congressional leaders from both parties said they were making progress in crafting a Covid stimulus package after months of a stalemate.

McConnell said that leaders "made major headway toward hammering out a targeted pandemic relief package that would be able to pass both chambers with bipartisan majorities."

"We agreed we will not leave town until we've made law," McConnell said.

The two most controversial sticking points -- Covid-19 liability protections for corporations and businesses and direct aid to state and local governments that are struggling with lost revenue and decimated budgets after this year's closures -- have largely been set aside from the main consensus package. That has allowed negotiators to focus on how much they should spend on direct payments to struggling Americans.

With an overarching price tag of around $900 billion, the package is expected to include an additional $300 a week in jobless benefits and $330 billion for small business loans, as well as for critically needed funds for schools and vaccine distribution throughout the country.

Members are weighing whether to issue a new round of stimulus checks to Americans, $600 per individual, an amount that some progressive members, including Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, view as insufficient.

Sanders, who wants to see $1,200 in stimulus checks, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Wednesday night that the overall $900 billion figure for the package is "much too low" and what is in the bill is "good, but it's not enough."

"When you ask people on the street 'What is the most important thing the government can do in this terrible, terrible moment?' They will say, 'Give us some help. We need some help right now to pay the bills,'" Sanders said on "The Situation Room." "That is what we are trying to do."

The Vermont senator said members should not go home until the deal is completed: "We cannot go back to our families when so many families in this country are hurting right now. We've got to get this done."

McConnell told his members during a conference call Wednesday they should be ready for weekend votes. It's unclear when a vote would occur, but the hope has been that lawmakers will be able to attach the $900 billion relief plan to a $1.4 trillion spending bill that Congress must pass to prevent the government from running out of money Friday night.

Democrats are continuing to argue for more funding for cash-strapped state and local governments so those localities can avoid laying off essential workers, including firefighters and staff who will be needed to help with vaccinations, as they try to ramp up to vaccinate the entire population. But several Democrats have acknowledged that aid may have to wait until next year when Biden takes office and control of the US Senate is determined by the two runoff elections in Georgia.

"I can tell you in my state and in the city of Chicago, and other major municipalities in Illinois, they've taken a real beating," Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin said on CNN Wednesday. "Revenues are down dramatically, and we know why. People don't go out to eat anymore; they don't shop in the neighborhoods as much as they used to."

Operation Warp Speed briefing

With Congress focused on the economic concerns of Americans as more and more states are putting further restrictions into place to try to curb the spread of the virus, the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, Gen. Gustave F. Perna, said during a briefing Wednesday that all deliveries of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine are still on track: "It is about a steady drum-beat cadence of delivery of vaccine out to the American people."

With concerns surrounding the winter storm, Perna said he had been working closely with executives from UPS and FedEx to create contingency plans in case vaccine deliveries get held up either in the Northeast or as the storm moves out to the Northwest.

"They were making contact with customers -- establishing rules saying that if somebody is not there because of the weather," Perna said of the two companies. If delays occur: "We would retain the vaccine. It goes back, secure, and is delivered the next day."

More vaccine doses could be available early next week if the US Food and Drug Administration issues emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine, which is widely expected.

As they did with the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, a key FDA advisory committee meets on Thursday to discuss the data and considerations for the Moderna vaccine. If they recommend emergency use authorization, the FDA will then decide whether to sign off.

The vaccine advisory panel to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will then meet to discuss whether the Moderna vaccine should be offered to Americans, and the CDC will act once they have that recommendation. Officials have said that some 6 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be shipped out immediately, with Americans potentially getting that vaccine as early as Monday.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar was not able to estimate Wednesday how many people have been vaccinated so far with the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, but he said that the federal government is working on a dashboard to provide vaccine data and reporting that could be active within a week.

The rapid vaccine development reflects a much more hopeful and scientific approach to tackling the virus than the dangerous herd immunity strategy push by a Trump political appointee, which was newly revealed in internal emails obtained by the House Oversight Committee.

During the Operation Warp Speed briefing, Azar touted several new polls showing that more Americans are willing to take the vaccine. A poll from ABC/Ipsos this week said that more than 8 in 10 Americans plan to take the vaccine, while a poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about 70% of Americans said the same.

"Vaccine confidence is surging," Azar said. "As the word gets out, as they talk to their friends, their colleagues, their neighbors, vaccine confidence in the United States will just increase by word of mouth, by trusted sources, every single day."

Vice President Mike Pence is set to receive the vaccine Friday on camera, while Biden is expected to get vaccinated next week.

But even as vaccines are being deployed, the situation remains grim in states like California, which just activated its mass fatality plan, ordering 5,000 additional body bags and deploying 60 refrigerated storage units. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said his state may have to consider another coronavirus shutdown in January.

Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, said he was "very confident" that the Moderna vaccine will receive authorization — a hopeful sign that more vaccine doses could soon be on the way -- but he implored Americans to continue taking precautions during an appearance on CNN's "New Day."

He chided a newly elected Republican congressman for stating that the coronavirus is "a phony pandemic."

"We have hundreds of thousands of dead Americans," Giroir said. "This is not phony. This is not fake. It is serious."

Giroir said Americans should avoid traveling for the holidays: "What people need to know is, we are still at a dangerous and critical part of this pandemic, and tens of thousands of American lives are at stake, really, every week, and we can flatten the curve."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Afternoon Flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lance Rees signs with ISU

Image

James Mallory signs with ISU

Image

Meals on Wheels set to hold chicken noodle dinner

Image

Knox County goes red as COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb

Image

Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Spreading holiday cheer with a light show

Image

Progress continues on the downtown convention center project as beams start going up

Image

Terre Haute police sergeant placed on 'relief of duty' pending an investigation after social media p

Image

Driving in the snow

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 863477

Reported Deaths: 15587
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3580147458
DuPage55495912
Will46879685
Lake43764726
Kane37534543
Winnebago22182323
Madison18164337
McHenry16908185
St. Clair16706312
Champaign1256275
Sangamon12117148
Peoria11466167
McLean1025477
Rock Island9995203
Kankakee9945137
Tazewell8741146
LaSalle7542182
Kendall751666
Macon7398159
DeKalb598160
Adams555964
Vermilion506375
Boone457756
Williamson4483100
Whiteside4297150
Clinton397974
Coles383267
Ogle355255
Knox3476100
Effingham347445
Grundy346333
Henry332438
Jackson324645
Marion308690
Stephenson290748
Macoupin284048
Randolph283430
Livingston277950
Morgan272168
Franklin270140
Monroe262255
Bureau250863
Jefferson242966
Logan242139
Lee241259
Fayette241041
Woodford235840
Christian232252
Iroquois209242
Fulton190621
McDonough179845
Jersey167529
Shelby163131
Douglas162221
Montgomery150719
Perry148541
Lawrence145421
Union143029
Saline140532
Crawford138721
Bond135315
Cass134526
Warren133728
Jo Daviess125824
Carroll123028
Pike120835
Edgar115226
Hancock115020
Wayne113938
Clay110328
Moultrie110117
Richland109222
Ford102431
Greene102138
Washington101911
Clark101122
Mercer94620
Piatt9185
White88914
Johnson87812
Mason87032
Wabash86610
Cumberland81422
Jasper80413
Massac77616
De Witt76321
Menard6305
Marshall5097
Pulaski4972
Schuyler4944
Hamilton4848
Stark38910
Brown3888
Henderson3635
Calhoun3441
Edwards3214
Alexander3105
Putnam2950
Scott2851
Unassigned2740
Gallatin2494
Hardin1794
Pope1501
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 434642

Reported Deaths: 6968
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion59531988
Lake35347533
Allen24421401
St. Joseph21913288
Elkhart20996282
Hamilton19517216
Vanderburgh12910171
Tippecanoe1270151
Porter10887117
Johnson9745197
Hendricks9190185
Vigo8002129
Madison7336144
Monroe707176
Clark696796
Delaware6624119
LaPorte6257116
Kosciusko600559
Howard543289
Bartholomew467873
Wayne4465122
Warrick433481
Floyd427385
Hancock417775
Grant413864
Marshall404961
Cass367336
Boone359356
Dubois346535
Morgan346157
Noble345351
Henry342246
Jackson327741
Dearborn315938
Shelby283568
Clinton265628
Lawrence262656
Gibson261447
DeKalb257342
Knox255733
Miami232922
Wabash232431
Adams230828
Montgomery228036
Steuben212716
Harrison211030
Jasper210125
Ripley206833
Whitley206517
Daviess202761
Huntington198618
Putnam196534
Fayette190841
White187424
LaGrange183840
Decatur180552
Jefferson174724
Wells169243
Randolph165828
Scott163031
Clay162229
Posey159024
Greene157355
Jennings142724
Sullivan142522
Jay138420
Starke132531
Fountain127019
Fulton118622
Washington116011
Spencer114910
Carroll107314
Owen104116
Perry102021
Parke10177
Franklin99728
Orange97028
Vermillion96421
Rush88910
Tipton86029
Blackford78120
Newton74318
Pike72123
Pulaski66424
Benton6353
Brown5528
Crawford4906
Martin4898
Switzerland3935
Warren3856
Union3752
Ohio3007
Unassigned0311