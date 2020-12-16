Clear

Who should, and should not, get the Covid-19 vaccine

CNN's Alexandra Field reports.

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 7:00 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Jen Christensen, CNN

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine being rolled out across the US should be safe for just about anyone -- even the frailest elderly people.

Under the emergency use authorization the vaccine got from the US Food and Drug Administration Friday, it can be given to anyone 16 and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommendation is that it should be safe for almost everyone.

A health worker in Alaska with no history of vaccine allergies did have an allergic reaction after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday, but health experts believe these kinds of adverse reactions will be extremely rare.

"These vaccines are very well tolerated from the data we've seen," said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist, principal investigator on several Covid-19 vaccine trials and professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

"We're in a life threatening pandemic. We have no defense. So, for most people, they should absolutely get it, there's very, very few cases that you could argue someone shouldn't get it."

Here's what we know so far about who should, and, possibly shouldn't, get a Covid-19 vaccine.

People with vaccine allergies

The FDA put only one group in the category of those who should not get the vaccine: people who have a known history of a severe allergic reaction to any component of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

A warning on the vaccine label adds that medical facilities should keep treatments to manage allergic reactions immediately available.

Two healthcare workers in the UK who had a history of severe reactions to vaccinations did have adverse reactions within minutes of getting the Covid-19 shot. Both workers recovered and are doing well, according to National Health System England.

In the UK people with vaccine allergies are not being vaccinated for now. In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people with a history of vaccine allergies can get the Covid-19 vaccine. Those patients, though, should be told about the unknown risks. Parikh said they may also want to, but are not required to, check in with their doctors.

"A doctor can dig through your history and see what are the chances are of you having a reaction or not," Parikh said. "It's just a very, very small percentage that need that evaluation."

Patients who have had allergic reactions to vaccines in the past should be monitored for 30 minutes after getting the vaccine, according to the FDA guidance. For people without allergies, the recommendation is a 15 minute observation time.

People with other allergies

People with other allergies, like food or mold allergies, should be fine to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

"In the clinical trials, we actually did not exclude people with allergies, even people with severe food allergies. We only excluded people if they had allergies to vaccine for the Pfizer trial, so that being said, there may have been thousands of people who had allergies and received the vaccine with no issue," said Parikh.

Pregnant and lactating women

Since there is not enough data yet on the safety of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant women, it's up to them if they want to get the vaccine, according to Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

"Covid-19 in a pregnant woman is not a good thing, so someone might decide that they would like to be vaccinated, but that's not something that we're recommending at this time," Marks said at a news briefing Saturday. "That's something we're leaving up to the individual."

The Pfizer clinical trials did not actively enroll pregnant women, but 23 volunteers became pregnant during the course of the trial. There have been no adverse events. Pfizer/BioNTech said it will continue to monitor those women.

According to observational data, the absolute risk to pregnant women is considered low. Since mRNA vaccines do not contain any live viruses, they should degrade quickly and won't enter the nucleus of the cell. They cannot cause genetic changes.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommended that vaccines "should not be withheld from pregnant individuals who meet criteria for vaccination."

The clinical trial did not include women who were breastfeeding, but mRNA vaccines are not thought to be a risk to a breastfeeding infant; therefore, ACOG said the vaccine should be offered to those women as well.

People with underlying medical conditions and the elderly

People with underlying medical conditions and the elderly can get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Late stage clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine showed similar results for people with underlying conditions, compared to people who were healthy.

Older adults also tended to report fewer and milder adverse events after they were vaccinated in the clinical trials, according to the company.

The immunocompromised

The vaccine may be appropriate for people who have a suppressed immune system due to a condition or disease or because they are undergoing a treatment for a disease like cancer. This should be an individual's decision, according to CDC guidance.

There were immunocompromised volunteers with stable HIV infections in the Pfizer trial, but there is no specific data about this population, so there is insufficient evidence to draw conclusions about the safety of the vaccine with these patients.

"For pregnant women and the immunocompromised -- just at this point -- it will be something that providers will need to consider on an individual basis for patients," said Marks.

People who have or had Covid-19

Late stage clinical trial data suggested the vaccine was safe and helped protect people with past Covid-19 infections from reinfection. This was regardless of their past case being mild or severe.

A person who is currently sick with Covid-19 should, however, wait to get the vaccine after their symptoms have cleared up and they can come out of isolation. There's no recommended minimum time between infection and vaccination.

People who've taken a Covid-19 antibody treatment

There is no safety data on people who have been given an antibody therapy or convalescent plasma to treat a Covid-19 infection.

Since reinfection seems to be uncommon in the 90 days after the initial infection, as a precaution, the CDC recommends the person wait at least 90 days.

There's no data that shows a vaccine would protect someone who has been recently exposed. A person isn't fully protected until one or two weeks after they get the second dose of the vaccine.

Teens

Teens who are 16 and 17 can be vaccinated when there is the appropriate consent from an adult.

More than 153 teens ages 16 and 17 were included in the Pfizer trial and the early analysis of that data found no safety issues.

Details about how this age group reacted to the vaccine are limited, but the CDC said there "are no biologically plausible reasons for safety and efficacy profiles to be different than those observed in persons 18 years of age and older."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Afternoon Flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meals on Wheels set to hold chicken noodle dinner

Image

Knox County goes red as COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb

Image

Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Spreading holiday cheer with a light show

Image

Progress continues on the downtown convention center project as beams start going up

Image

Terre Haute police sergeant placed on 'relief of duty' pending an investigation after social media p

Image

Driving in the snow

Image

Marshall man killed in crash

Image

Wednesday Morning Weather

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 863477

Reported Deaths: 15587
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3580147458
DuPage55495912
Will46879685
Lake43764726
Kane37534543
Winnebago22182323
Madison18164337
McHenry16908185
St. Clair16706312
Champaign1256275
Sangamon12117148
Peoria11466167
McLean1025477
Rock Island9995203
Kankakee9945137
Tazewell8741146
LaSalle7542182
Kendall751666
Macon7398159
DeKalb598160
Adams555964
Vermilion506375
Boone457756
Williamson4483100
Whiteside4297150
Clinton397974
Coles383267
Ogle355255
Knox3476100
Effingham347445
Grundy346333
Henry332438
Jackson324645
Marion308690
Stephenson290748
Macoupin284048
Randolph283430
Livingston277950
Morgan272168
Franklin270140
Monroe262255
Bureau250863
Jefferson242966
Logan242139
Lee241259
Fayette241041
Woodford235840
Christian232252
Iroquois209242
Fulton190621
McDonough179845
Jersey167529
Shelby163131
Douglas162221
Montgomery150719
Perry148541
Lawrence145421
Union143029
Saline140532
Crawford138721
Bond135315
Cass134526
Warren133728
Jo Daviess125824
Carroll123028
Pike120835
Edgar115226
Hancock115020
Wayne113938
Clay110328
Moultrie110117
Richland109222
Ford102431
Greene102138
Washington101911
Clark101122
Mercer94620
Piatt9185
White88914
Johnson87812
Mason87032
Wabash86610
Cumberland81422
Jasper80413
Massac77616
De Witt76321
Menard6305
Marshall5097
Pulaski4972
Schuyler4944
Hamilton4848
Stark38910
Brown3888
Henderson3635
Calhoun3441
Edwards3214
Alexander3105
Putnam2950
Scott2851
Unassigned2740
Gallatin2494
Hardin1794
Pope1501
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 434642

Reported Deaths: 6968
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion59531988
Lake35347533
Allen24421401
St. Joseph21913288
Elkhart20996282
Hamilton19517216
Vanderburgh12910171
Tippecanoe1270151
Porter10887117
Johnson9745197
Hendricks9190185
Vigo8002129
Madison7336144
Monroe707176
Clark696796
Delaware6624119
LaPorte6257116
Kosciusko600559
Howard543289
Bartholomew467873
Wayne4465122
Warrick433481
Floyd427385
Hancock417775
Grant413864
Marshall404961
Cass367336
Boone359356
Dubois346535
Morgan346157
Noble345351
Henry342246
Jackson327741
Dearborn315938
Shelby283568
Clinton265628
Lawrence262656
Gibson261447
DeKalb257342
Knox255733
Miami232922
Wabash232431
Adams230828
Montgomery228036
Steuben212716
Harrison211030
Jasper210125
Ripley206833
Whitley206517
Daviess202761
Huntington198618
Putnam196534
Fayette190841
White187424
LaGrange183840
Decatur180552
Jefferson174724
Wells169243
Randolph165828
Scott163031
Clay162229
Posey159024
Greene157355
Jennings142724
Sullivan142522
Jay138420
Starke132531
Fountain127019
Fulton118622
Washington116011
Spencer114910
Carroll107314
Owen104116
Perry102021
Parke10177
Franklin99728
Orange97028
Vermillion96421
Rush88910
Tipton86029
Blackford78120
Newton74318
Pike72123
Pulaski66424
Benton6353
Brown5528
Crawford4906
Martin4898
Switzerland3935
Warren3856
Union3752
Ohio3007
Unassigned0311