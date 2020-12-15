Clear

How QAnon's lies are hijacking the national conversation

QAnon appears to be an architect of messages that make their way to the most powerful factions of the GOP through coordinated effort. A new report shows how QAnon followers are hijacking the national conversation. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 11:40 PM
Updated: Dec 15, 2020 11:40 PM
Posted By: By Rob Kuznia, Curt Devine and Drew Griffin, CNN

It started with a Tweet from a QAnon supporter at 2:09 in the morning: #SubpoenaObama.

Though devoid of context, the cryptic message made sense to anyone in tune with the groundless conspiracy theory that the Obama administration -- prior to leaving office in 2017 -- had taken active measures to undermine the incoming Trump presidency.

Within a minute, the same Twitter account sent another tweet encouraging others to push the hashtag, adding that if they do, "good things will happen."

Dozens of QAnon enthusiasts obliged, and before long the hashtag was on fire, at times racking up roughly 4,000 tweets per hour, according to the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), which tracks misinformation across social media channels. Along the way #SubpoenaObama was tweeted by conservative influencers such as Glenn Beck and former Fox Nation personalities Diamond and Silk.

By the next day, May 14, the hashtag had apparently caught the eye of President Trump, who used Twitter to urge Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina -- chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee -- to call Obama to testify.

"He knew EVERYTHING," Trump tweeted, referring to Obama. "Just do it."

Later that day, Graham announced a probe into the matter -- although he begged off Trump's request to subpoena Obama himself.

The example highlights a little-known facet of QAnon, experts at the NCRI said.

Rather than being a nebulous group that amplifies messages organically at the grassroots level, QAnon appears to also be an occasional architect of messages that, through coordinated behavior, make their way to the most powerful factions of the Republican Party.

"QAnon is a disinformation network (that) has grown like a virus to attack the pillars of our democracy -- systematically with specific forms of disinformation that are strategic," said Joel Finkelstein, cofounder of the NCRI, which has produced a newly released report -- which it provided to CNN -- about QAnon that includes the finding about the #SubpoenaObama hashtag.

"Working with the highest levels of power in our country, they've found ways to hijack our national conversation," Finkelstein added.

The influence of QAnon swelled this year despite the ludicrous -- some would say cult-like -- contention at its core: that Trump is fighting a cabal of Satan-worshiping elites that engages in pedophilia and child sacrifice.

So substantial is QAnon's following that many Republican elected officials have been loath to condemn it. The most vocal Republican critic of the group, Rep. Denver Riggleman of Virginia -- who is an adviser to the NCRI -- is serving the final days of his term. This week, as one of his last acts, he plans to deliver a rebuke of the movement on the floor of the House.

"A lot of people scoff at QAnon -- think it's just a bunch of, let's face it, a bunch of idiots who believe anything on the internet," Riggleman told CNN. "But there is something sinister. It's something much more dangerous going on here."

From fringe to mainstream

Three years after its birth on the fringes of the internet, QAnon appears to have gone mainstream.

Several celebrities and influencers have at various times shared QAnon-related rhetoric and content, including Congresswoman-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn and retired Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling. A smattering of entertainers like James Woods and Larry the Cable Guy have retweeted QAnon followers.

A September report by a researcher at Tufts University found that about 1 in 6 American adults trust QAnon as a reliable source at least some of the time. Still, the same poll -- led by Brian Schaffner, a professor of civic studies -- found that most Americans haven't heard of QAnon, and that even among those who view QAnon favorably, only 38% buy into the core belief that a global network tortures and sexually abuses children in Satanic rituals.

"Just saying you like QAnon is not akin to basically being a believer in all QAnon conspiracy theories -- or even knowing about all of them," Schaffner told CNN. "I think some people just sort of say they like QAnon, because, 'Oh, I think Trump likes QAnon, and I like Trump. So I probably like QAnon, even though I don't really know much about it and I don't pay attention to it.'"

Cynthia Miller-Idriss, an education and sociology professor at American University in Washington, DC, said the QAnon movement expanded rapidly over the summer, and intersects with other conspiracy ideas.

"It's mobilized some violence and really troubling ways on the extreme fringe," she said. "But I think it's also just amplifying a lot of content that undermines people's faith in the election, in the integrity of election results, (and) that undermines people's faith in the vaccine" for the coronavirus.

Rooted in old anti-Semitic tropes of conspiring cabals of elites, QAnon is distinct from other online extremist groups in that it tends to attract middle-aged adults, Miller-Idriss said.

"You have 15-year-olds at home feeling like, 'What do I do? My mom thinks she's going to go fight child trafficking rings ... she's spending all her time online doing that and has lost touch with reality,'" said Miller-Idriss, whose team partnered with the NCRI on the report. "QAnon believers can get radicalized very quickly, sometimes in a matter of weeks."

The NCRI report stresses that QAnon takes advantage of well-meaning people by exploiting fears of existential threats.

"We must focus on the humanity of people caught up in QAnon," it says. "The QAnon conspiracy movement thrives on dehumanization. Through compassion and patience, people may be drawn out."

Much of the group's mystique stems from the anonymity of its "leader," a figure who goes by "Q" and initially began periodically dropping encrypted messages into an online message board called 4chan before switching to 8chan, which is now known as 8kun. The clues are then voraciously decoded by followers.

These so-called "bread crumbs" led Q followers to some bizarre falsehoods: Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden's body double in 2011 and the terrorist is still alive (a claim that was retweeted by Trump); a ring of Hollywood stars are pedophiles; the death of George Floyd in police custody was staged; Trump is plotting a mass arrest of officials and celebrities; the Mueller investigation was actually looking into a child-trafficking ring.

A separate analysis by Advance Democracy, Inc., a nonpartisan governance watchdog, shows that QAnon accounts also played a role in popularizing an incendiary and baseless hashtag about President-elect Joe Biden. The first apparent use of #PedoBiden on Twitter came in 2016 from an account now associated with QAnon, according to Advance Democracy's analysis. About 10% of tweets with that hashtag came from QAnon-related accounts until September of this year, when Trump retweeted the hashtag, it found.

Where QAnon first made an appearance

The QAnon-associated account that first used the #PedoBiden hashtag was replying to a tweet with the caption "Pedo Joe?" which was posted by Mike Cernovich, a central figure behind the "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory that culminated in December of 2016 with a man firing an assault rifle inside a DC pizza parlor because he was searching for a pedophile ring he'd read about online. After finding no evidence of such a ring, he surrendered to authorities. But that conspiracy theory laid the groundwork for QAnon.

QAnon also amplified the falsehood that Dominion Voting Systems, an election-software company, switched millions of votes from President Trump to President-elect Joe Biden. The Advance Democracy report found that 14% of the nearly 110,000 tweets using the hashtag #dominion between November 2 and November 12 came from QAnon-affiliated accounts.

Some of QAnon's activity has spilled into the real world.

A QAnon adherent is accused of murdering a crime boss in New York last year, believing him to be a member of the "deep state."

In February, a man in Arizona pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge after blocking a bridge near the Hoover Dam with an armored vehicle in 2018, echoing demands by QAnon followers that the federal government release a report.

Trump himself has amplified accounts affiliated with QAnon more than 265 times, according to a comprehensive and widely cited analysis by Media Matters, a left-leaning media monitoring group.

Tuesday morning, Trump retweeted an influential supporter of QAnon: Ron Watkins, a former administrator of 8kun, which is owned by his father, Jim Watkins. It has been widely speculated -- without evidence -- that one or both of the Watkins men could be Q, or know who Q is; they have denied they are Q or help craft Q's posts, according to The Washington Post.

In an apparent attempt to insinuate election fraud, Ron Watkins tweeted Monday that incoming Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen -- who will replace William Barr in the final weeks of the Trump administration -- had recently wrote an essay about foreign influence in US election. Watkins' tweet was tagged by Twitter as a disputed claim; Trump retweeted it anyway.

The NCRI report included one other example that appears to show how a QAnon hashtag bubbled into the mainstream.

#Obamagate, which is shorthand for the groundless theory that the Obama administration sought to undermine Trump's presidency, was first used by a QAnon-affiliated Twitter account, according to Media Matters. A hashtag analysis by the NCRI found that a majority of the hashtags used in conjunction with #Obamagate are QAnon-related, such as #QAnon, #WWG1WGA and #TheGreatAwakening -- a reference to how, according to the QAnon prophecy, the day will come in which large numbers of people finally realize the truth of the conspiracy.

The co-mingling of #Obamagate with the Q-related hashtags "suggests the (QAnon) movement played a key role in spreading the conspiracy theory" of ObamaGate, says the NCRI report.

In the #SubpoenaObama example, after Trump called on Graham to "just do it," the originator of the hashtag -- who went by E., and whose account has been suspended -- took a moment to gloat.

Hours after Trump tagged Graham on May 14, E. -- whose handle, @followthe17, is a reference to how Q is the 17th letter in the alphabet -- retweeted Trump's admonition, along with a screen grab of E.'s original promise to his or her 20,500 followers from the day before: "Hey #QAnons -- If you make #SubpoenaObama trend; good things will happen." E. topped the retweet and the screen grab with a simple message: an emoji wink.

Trump followed up on the evening of May 14 with what appeared to be a winking Tweet of his own.

"Thank you to all of my great Keyboard Warriors. You are better, and far more brilliant, than anyone on Madison Avenue (Ad Agencies). There is nobody like you!"

Trump refuses to condemn QAnon

It's unclear how aware Trump is of QAnon's coordinated efforts, but he has refused to condemn the group, and has even praised it.

"I've heard these are people that love our country," he said in August, in the White House briefing room.

During a tense town hall interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie in mid-October, Trump refused to denounce QAnon before pivoting to a critique of antifa.

"I know nothing about it," Trump said. "I do know they are very much against pedophilia -- they fight it very hard. ... I'll tell you about what I do know about. I know about antifa and I know about the radical left."

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Trump in a recent meeting said QAnon consists of people who "basically believe in good government," according to a source familiar with the matter.

Many Republican lawmakers have also been reluctant to denounce the organization. In September, Riggleman -- the outgoing GOP Congressman from Virginia -- and Rep. Tom Malinowski, a New Jersey Democrat, introduced a bipartisan measure condemning QAnon. It passed handily, but 17 Republicans and one Libertarian voted no. Thirty-four Republicans and six Democrats didn't vote on the non-binding resolution.

Riggleman lost his seat during the primary season in June, when Virginia's 5th Congressional District Republican Committee nominated his opponent, Bob Good, nearly a year after Riggleman sparked controversy by officiating a same-sex wedding between two of his friends. (Good beat his Democratic challenger, Cameron Webb, on November 3.)

Riggleman, a former Air Force intelligence officer who has worked as a contractor for the National Security Administration in computer-network operations, told CNN that he recognizes in QAnon messaging the distinct "language of radicalization."

"This is very dangerous," he said. "I think we're on a bit of a knife's edge right now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
A Little Light Snow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH South West Vigo wrestling

Image

Evansville Memorial Vincennes Lincoln Girls

Image

Linton Clay City

Image

TH South Cloverdale

Image

Moore to the Story: Twitch and the pandemic

Image

Vincennes Levee project looks to wrap up by end of the year

Image

Scars and Stories Tattoo owner reacts to damage caused by devastating Wabash Avenue Fire

Image

Local law firm makes a donation to 14th and Chestnut

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Toys forTots

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 856118

Reported Deaths: 15454
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3554677440
DuPage55013904
Will46584673
Lake43437721
Kane37161538
Winnebago22031321
Madison17969329
McHenry16773184
St. Clair16508310
Champaign1245074
Sangamon12032143
Peoria11337165
McLean1017176
Rock Island9934202
Kankakee9880133
Tazewell8631146
LaSalle7504178
Kendall745365
Macon7364158
DeKalb592860
Adams547863
Vermilion501774
Boone454454
Williamson4442100
Whiteside4271150
Clinton392672
Coles376567
Ogle351053
Knox344798
Grundy343633
Effingham340943
Henry328538
Jackson321844
Marion304387
Stephenson288945
Randolph281330
Macoupin279546
Livingston275849
Morgan268368
Franklin266838
Monroe258055
Bureau250462
Lee240054
Logan238639
Jefferson237566
Woodford233736
Christian231152
Fayette228941
Iroquois207542
Fulton189421
McDonough178545
Jersey165828
Shelby161731
Douglas160621
Montgomery149019
Perry145839
Lawrence143721
Union141729
Saline138832
Crawford135621
Bond133815
Warren131728
Cass131126
Jo Daviess124823
Carroll121928
Pike119335
Hancock114720
Wayne112738
Edgar112325
Clay108528
Moultrie107917
Richland106722
Greene100738
Ford100529
Clark99022
Washington98710
Mercer94420
Piatt9085
Johnson87112
White87113
Mason86831
Wabash84410
Jasper79213
Cumberland78921
Massac76514
De Witt75720
Menard6304
Marshall5037
Pulaski4942
Schuyler4864
Hamilton4758
Brown3838
Stark3837
Henderson3565
Calhoun3411
Edwards3114
Alexander3085
Putnam2910
Scott2801
Unassigned2530
Gallatin2444
Hardin1784
Pope1471
Out of IL160

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 430401

Reported Deaths: 6840
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion58931973
Lake35098530
Allen24247395
St. Joseph21779285
Elkhart20831278
Hamilton19240211
Vanderburgh12806157
Tippecanoe1252051
Porter10802116
Johnson9666195
Hendricks9107183
Vigo7946126
Madison7243140
Monroe700971
Clark689692
Delaware6532118
LaPorte6182116
Kosciusko595758
Howard539488
Bartholomew461770
Wayne4404118
Warrick431378
Floyd424482
Hancock411673
Grant408762
Marshall398761
Cass365436
Boone354656
Noble341751
Morgan341055
Henry340246
Dubois340034
Jackson323241
Dearborn313537
Shelby279367
Clinton263228
Gibson260345
Lawrence257756
DeKalb254540
Knox253032
Wabash230029
Miami229722
Adams229028
Montgomery224535
Steuben210416
Harrison208728
Jasper208224
Ripley205732
Whitley204917
Daviess201260
Huntington196418
Putnam194033
Fayette188941
White185924
LaGrange181840
Decatur179251
Jefferson172923
Wells167642
Randolph165928
Scott161730
Clay161427
Posey158022
Greene153555
Jennings141723
Sullivan141621
Jay136320
Starke131230
Fountain125616
Fulton117122
Washington114411
Spencer113810
Carroll105714
Owen102815
Perry101821
Parke10147
Franklin98328
Orange96328
Vermillion95021
Rush85410
Tipton85129
Blackford77520
Newton73817
Pike71622
Pulaski65724
Benton6213
Brown5348
Martin4888
Crawford4866
Switzerland3865
Warren3786
Union3652
Ohio2977
Unassigned0310