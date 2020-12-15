Clear

Shut the door on Trump by ending the electoral college

Article Image

Stacey Abrams conducts a roll call of electors as they cast their Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Dec 15, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Peniel E. Joseph

America's electoral college, an institution rooted in racial slavery, must be abolished.

Despite the electoral college's central role in the symbolic progress of President Barack Obama's two terms in office and Senator Kamala Harris' election as the first female (and Black/South Asian) vice president in American history, this institution remains a largely anti-democratic tool.

Nowhere is this more evident than in President Donald Trump's desperate efforts, aided and abetted by scores of Republican lawmakers, to overturn his overwhelming loss in the popular vote by nullifying votes in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia, many of which were cast by Black Americans. These staggering actions speak to the dangers of presidential elections conducted in a system of indirect democracy.

Race has been and is still at the heart of the history of the electoral college and battles over transforming it. The Constitution's three-fifths clause proved to be the constitutional sweetener facilitating ratification of a document that southern slaveholding colonies were initially skeptical of. Counting enslaved Blacks as three-fifths of a person for the purposes of computing the population to determine the makeup of the House of Representatives gave slaveholding states disproportionate political power.

Counting enslaved Blacks, who primarily resided in the South, gave this slaveholding region more political power over the electoral college than its actual proportion of free citizens would otherwise have had. It's a devil's bargain the nation has wrestled with -- and one that Black people have cruelly suffered from -- ever since.

Rooted in White Southerners' fears that they would be politically dominated by Northern interests after the Civil War, the electoral college's anti-democratic nature continued, as Black people were denied citizenship and voting rights through ritualized racial terror, intimidation and unconstitutionally racist policies that nonetheless allowed the south to win the political peace after defeat on the battleground.

President Lyndon Johnson's ambitious Great Society legislation of the 1960's, especially its immigration reform and civil and voting rights policies, helped to fundamentally transform the racial and ethnic composition of American society -- and it served to politically realign the two major parties. The historic Republican Party of antislavery represented by the likes of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass became the improbable refuge for angry and disaffected Whites, especially in the South, while racial progressives and liberals decamped to the Democratic Party in a switch of loyalties that would have seemed impossible a century before.

In 1968, in the aftermath of Richard Nixon's razor-thin victory over Hubert Humphrey and George Wallace, a majority of Americans favored banning the electoral college. They were inspired by the very real possibility (which didn't materialize) that neither Nixon, Humphrey or Wallace might gain a clear electoral victory, increasing the chances that Congress might decide the election and that the segregationist Wallace might become a kingmaker.

The next year, the House of Representatives voted for an amendment to end this unfair system once and for all. The Senate measure sponsored by Indiana's Birch Bayh died a slow death, filibustered by Strom Thurmond and Dixiecrats who realized that a popular vote advantage for Nixon would disappear once Blacks could vote on an equal basis with Whites.

Between 1968 and 1988, this new Republican coalition won 5 of 6 elections, ushering in a conservative American political revolution that pushed back against racial justice, big government and the social justice policies that had served as the bench mark of postwar America from the New Deal until the 1960's.

But then something happened. Demographic changes spurred in part by immigration and the coming of age of generations of Black voters enfranchised by the 1965 Voting Rights Act helped to create a new political coalition, one dominated by Black, Latinx, Asian, Indigenous and White Americans who largely flocked to the Democratic Party.

This coalition of Americans has, since the 2000 presidential election, handed popular vote margins to Democrats in seven of the last eight elections. But in two of these instances, 2000 and 2016, the electoral college upended popular will and ushered the loser of the popular vote into the White House.

Meanwhile, the divergent responses of the two major parties to America's increasing racial diversity have further polarized our nation's politics. For all of the talk and analysis of the Democratic Party becoming dominated by Blacks and other people of color, there has been comparatively far less analysis of the fact the Republican Party (like the antebellum era Democrats) has become the party of Whites.

The racial dog whistles of the Nixon era -- "law and order" and the like -- have become naked bullhorns in the Age of Trump. The idea that Democrats are the party of affirmative action, illegal immigration and defunding the police ignores the evolution of the party of Lincoln with respect to Black voters. The GOP has gone from being the headquarters of major party's political efforts to establish racial justice to becoming the opposite.

In the age of Black Lives Matter and Covid-19, the electoral college continues to undermine our democracy. It does this through polarizing red states versus blue states in ways that amplify our political differences while glossing over the potential common ground of pursuing citizenship and dignity for all Americans.

The electoral college exacerbates racial privilege by allowing predominantly White and largely homogenous states an outsized say over the democratic future of a country that is increasingly multiracial, multicultural and multiethnic.

Imagine a presidential election, the first in history, where every vote truly counted as an expression of popular will. Presidential candidates could and would no longer fly over red and blue states. They would be forced to fully engage with rural, suburban and urban voters in ways that could potentially diminish polarization. Finding common ground would be a matter of political survival. Abolishing the electoral college would also ensure that President Trump's unethical efforts to circumvent popular will would be the last of their kind.

As it stands now, the electoral college is an archaic expression of the original founders' limited vision of the nation. They could scarcely have imagined an America with a Black president and vice president, one who is a Black woman at that. A nation where the descendants of the formerly enslaved held positions of power and were perhaps the most important voting bloc in the land.

We have arrived at a new chapter in our history, one where our very growth and maturation as a nation requires us to move beyond the electoral college and embrace direct democracy once and for all.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Partly Sunny and Cold!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Linton North Central

Image

Essy Latu

Image

ISU Preview St. Louis

Image

Spreading hope through tragedy

Image

Richland County Elementary students start remote learning

Image

Crews on the scene of Interstate 70 crash in Vigo County

Image

CVS Health’s role in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine

Image

The teacher compensation commission of Indiana recommends higher salary for teachers

Image

Meadows Elementary staff holds holiday parade

Image

Monday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 856118

Reported Deaths: 15454
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3554677440
DuPage55013904
Will46584673
Lake43437721
Kane37161538
Winnebago22031321
Madison17969329
McHenry16773184
St. Clair16508310
Champaign1245074
Sangamon12032143
Peoria11337165
McLean1017176
Rock Island9934202
Kankakee9880133
Tazewell8631146
LaSalle7504178
Kendall745365
Macon7364158
DeKalb592860
Adams547863
Vermilion501774
Boone454454
Williamson4442100
Whiteside4271150
Clinton392672
Coles376567
Ogle351053
Knox344798
Grundy343633
Effingham340943
Henry328538
Jackson321844
Marion304387
Stephenson288945
Randolph281330
Macoupin279546
Livingston275849
Morgan268368
Franklin266838
Monroe258055
Bureau250462
Lee240054
Logan238639
Jefferson237566
Woodford233736
Christian231152
Fayette228941
Iroquois207542
Fulton189421
McDonough178545
Jersey165828
Shelby161731
Douglas160621
Montgomery149019
Perry145839
Lawrence143721
Union141729
Saline138832
Crawford135621
Bond133815
Warren131728
Cass131126
Jo Daviess124823
Carroll121928
Pike119335
Hancock114720
Wayne112738
Edgar112325
Clay108528
Moultrie107917
Richland106722
Greene100738
Ford100529
Clark99022
Washington98710
Mercer94420
Piatt9085
Johnson87112
White87113
Mason86831
Wabash84410
Jasper79213
Cumberland78921
Massac76514
De Witt75720
Menard6304
Marshall5037
Pulaski4942
Schuyler4864
Hamilton4758
Brown3838
Stark3837
Henderson3565
Calhoun3411
Edwards3114
Alexander3085
Putnam2910
Scott2801
Unassigned2530
Gallatin2444
Hardin1784
Pope1471
Out of IL160

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 430401

Reported Deaths: 6840
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion58931973
Lake35098530
Allen24247395
St. Joseph21779285
Elkhart20831278
Hamilton19240211
Vanderburgh12806157
Tippecanoe1252051
Porter10802116
Johnson9666195
Hendricks9107183
Vigo7946126
Madison7243140
Monroe700971
Clark689692
Delaware6532118
LaPorte6182116
Kosciusko595758
Howard539488
Bartholomew461770
Wayne4404118
Warrick431378
Floyd424482
Hancock411673
Grant408762
Marshall398761
Cass365436
Boone354656
Noble341751
Morgan341055
Henry340246
Dubois340034
Jackson323241
Dearborn313537
Shelby279367
Clinton263228
Gibson260345
Lawrence257756
DeKalb254540
Knox253032
Wabash230029
Miami229722
Adams229028
Montgomery224535
Steuben210416
Harrison208728
Jasper208224
Ripley205732
Whitley204917
Daviess201260
Huntington196418
Putnam194033
Fayette188941
White185924
LaGrange181840
Decatur179251
Jefferson172923
Wells167642
Randolph165928
Scott161730
Clay161427
Posey158022
Greene153555
Jennings141723
Sullivan141621
Jay136320
Starke131230
Fountain125616
Fulton117122
Washington114411
Spencer113810
Carroll105714
Owen102815
Perry101821
Parke10147
Franklin98328
Orange96328
Vermillion95021
Rush85410
Tipton85129
Blackford77520
Newton73817
Pike71622
Pulaski65724
Benton6213
Brown5348
Martin4888
Crawford4866
Switzerland3865
Warren3786
Union3652
Ohio2977
Unassigned0310