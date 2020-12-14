Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

ICU nurse in New York among the first people in the US to get authorized coronavirus vaccine

New York state vaccinated their first health care worker during a livestream organized by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was administered to critical care nurse Sandra who shared a message of hope after the injection.

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 12:10 PM
Updated: Dec 14, 2020 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

A critical care nurse was the first person in New York and among the first people in the United States to get a shot of the coronavirus vaccine authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration.

Sandra Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York City, was administered the vaccine during a live video event at about 9:20 a.m. ET on Monday. Dr. Michelle Chester, the corporate director of employee health services at Northwell Health, delivered the shot.

"She has a good touch, and it didn't feel any different than taking any other vaccine," Lindsay said immediately afterward.

"I'm feeling well. I would like to thank all the frontline workers, all my colleagues who have been doing a yeoman's job to fight this pandemic all over the world," she said. "I feel hopeful today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history."

Chester said the vaccine kit to administer the shot "worked perfectly." Lindsay and Chester, both Black women, were flanked on stage by Michael Dowling, the president and CEO of Northwell Health, who noted the regional hospital system has seen over 100,000 patients with Covid-19.

Though it lasted just seconds, the shot represents a pivotal moment in history: a symbol of scientific speed and rigor; of the crushing burden borne by health care workers; of New York's journey from its dark days as the epicenter of the pandemic; and -- with two Black women front and center -- of the renewed focus on issues of race and gender.

The vaccine is of course more than just symbolism. With the shot, and a second dose in 21 days, Lindsay will be able to more safely visit family, friends, colleagues and patients. Soon, so too will millions of Americans.

"This is a special moment, a special day," Dowling said. "This is what everybody has been waiting for."

States beginning vaccines today

People in a handful of other countries, including the United Kingdom, have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after their governments approved its use earlier. In addition, 21,720 people already received this vaccine as part of the Phase 3 trials that tested its efficacy. (Of those, there were only eight Covid-19 cases, compared to 162 cases among those who received a placebo.)

Still, Lindsay is among the the first to get a shot of the vaccine now that the FDA approved it for emergency use and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the OK for it be administered to people 16 and older.

The first batch of the vaccine was shipped out from a Pfizer plant in Portage, Michigan, on Sunday headed for over 600 sites across all 50 states. The first deliveries arrived to the University of Michigan, George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC, and more locations on Monday morning.

State and local authorities make their own decisions on who gets vaccinated and when. The CDC has recommended that frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities get the vaccine first.

To be fully effective, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is given as two shots administered 21 days apart. A two-dose regimen of the vaccine has an efficacy of 95% in people ages 16 and older, though FDA briefing documents also note that the vaccine appears to provide "some protection" against Covid-19 after just one dose.

US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar plans to see some frontline health care workers get vaccinated at George Washington Hospital, he told NBC's Savannah Guthrie on "Today."

"If you are recommended to get it and it's available for you, oh, please do get it. Protect yourself and protect those around you. Please get the vaccine," Azar said.

The arrival of the vaccine comes at a critical time. The US reported over 109,000 people hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Sunday, the highest number in the pandemic and the 12th consecutive day that more than 100,000 people have been hospitalized because of the deadly virus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Few Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunshine Returns
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, chilly, breezy at times. High: 38°

Image

Winter Weather Forecasting

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Duke Energy's Helping Hands program

Image

Salvation Army campaign reaches $63,000

Image

Donations down for Lighthouse Mission

Image

Frontline workers describe COVID-19 battle

Image

THSO holiday concert goes virtual

Image

Terre Haute Tuba Christmas

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 848904

Reported Deaths: 15339
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3524097340
DuPage54533904
Will46265672
Lake43088718
Kane36780537
Winnebago21879321
Madison17766329
McHenry16561183
St. Clair16341309
Champaign1238874
Sangamon11902143
Peoria11225165
McLean1009076
Rock Island9883202
Kankakee9845133
Tazewell8565146
LaSalle7430177
Kendall737665
Macon7340158
DeKalb588560
Adams542263
Vermilion494375
Boone449553
Williamson4404100
Whiteside4260150
Clinton390872
Coles376167
Ogle348353
Knox343698
Grundy341333
Effingham338543
Henry326538
Jackson319044
Marion303487
Stephenson287745
Randolph280130
Macoupin277946
Livingston273649
Morgan265768
Franklin262738
Monroe255554
Bureau249062
Lee238654
Logan237139
Jefferson236866
Woodford230836
Fayette228540
Christian225652
Iroquois206042
Fulton186921
McDonough176745
Jersey162328
Shelby161031
Douglas159821
Montgomery147319
Perry143339
Lawrence143221
Union141429
Saline137332
Crawford135221
Bond133615
Warren131428
Cass130926
Jo Daviess124123
Carroll121828
Pike118235
Hancock114120
Wayne112038
Edgar109124
Clay107727
Moultrie107717
Richland106222
Ford99328
Greene99238
Clark97522
Washington96510
Mercer94020
Piatt9035
Johnson86712
Mason86330
White83913
Wabash8289
Jasper79113
Cumberland78421
Massac75914
De Witt75420
Menard6204
Marshall5007
Pulaski4932
Schuyler4804
Hamilton4688
Stark3837
Brown3818
Henderson3565
Calhoun3371
Edwards3084
Alexander3065
Putnam2920
Scott2791
Unassigned2510
Gallatin2434
Hardin1754
Pope1461
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 425434

Reported Deaths: 6805
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion58091962
Lake34758527
Allen24018393
St. Joseph21634285
Elkhart20741278
Hamilton19010211
Vanderburgh12595157
Tippecanoe1225350
Porter10698114
Johnson9508195
Hendricks8993183
Vigo7858125
Madison7164140
Monroe693268
Clark682292
Delaware6455118
LaPorte6127116
Kosciusko593457
Howard534388
Bartholomew455470
Wayne4356117
Warrick425878
Floyd420482
Hancock405171
Grant402762
Marshall397361
Cass362736
Boone349256
Noble339851
Dubois337934
Henry336746
Morgan333955
Jackson317941
Dearborn309237
Shelby276967
Clinton258928
Gibson256645
Lawrence252955
Knox251932
DeKalb251540
Wabash228129
Miami227322
Adams226628
Montgomery220234
Steuben206316
Jasper205324
Harrison203528
Ripley203032
Whitley202117
Daviess199560
Huntington192018
Putnam189833
Fayette188041
White183024
LaGrange180840
Decatur178550
Jefferson171223
Wells167242
Randolph165228
Scott160530
Clay159627
Posey155722
Greene151454
Sullivan140421
Jennings139523
Jay135220
Starke129429
Fountain124415
Fulton115522
Spencer112710
Washington111111
Carroll104014
Perry100721
Owen100615
Parke10027
Franklin97628
Orange95328
Vermillion94419
Rush84310
Tipton84229
Blackford77220
Newton73017
Pike70722
Pulaski64124
Benton6163
Brown5338
Martin4848
Crawford4756
Switzerland3845
Warren3776
Union3622
Ohio2937
Unassigned0310