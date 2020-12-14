Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for December 14: Covid-19, transition, economy, Brexit, Nigeria

CNN's Dianne Gallagher looks at the distribution of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and speaks to residents who drove out to watch some of the shipments depart the airport.

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 8:10 AM
Updated: Dec 14, 2020 8:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

CNN Heroes viewers have chosen their most inspiring moment of the year: An act of humanity during a BLM protest in London.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Covid-19 vaccinations are set to start today in the US after the CDC gave the final nod to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine over the weekend. Over the next few days, the vaccine should reach all of the more than 600 administration sites nationwide, and frontline health care workers and those in long-term care facilities will be offered it first. But experts warn that the full rollout will be messy. The drug company can only provide up to 6.4 million doses by Saturday and 40 million doses by the end of the month -- not even enough to cover all of the 24 million people eligible for the first round of inoculations (each vaccine requires two doses). The vaccine milestone comes as the US approaches a staggering 300,000 coronavirus deaths. Meanwhile, other countries are imposing more lockdown measures. Germany next week will go into a "hard" national lockdown until after Christmas.

2. White House transition

The Electoral College votes today. The process is usually a civics-class afterthought, but since President Donald Trump and dozens of high-profile GOP leaders and lawmakers have refused to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden won the election, it's going to garner more than a little attention. (A Texas lawsuit promoted by Trump that challenged voting results in four other states was thrown out Friday by the Supreme Court.) The only way today's vote could theoretically change the confirmed Electoral College tallies is if "faithless electors" vote against the popular vote determined by their states. That's exceedingly rare, and it would take a LOT of faithless electors to get anywhere near closing Biden's margin of victory. Still, some Trump supporters think the President actually won the election. A weekend Stop the Steal protest roiled Washington DC, leading to violence and a few arrests.

3. Economy 

The bipartisan congressional group trying to get a $908 billion Covid-19 relief package over the line is planning to split the bill into two proposals. The larger proposal would cover small business loans, jobless benefits and vaccine distribution, among other things. The smaller, more polarizing one would cover state and local aid, as well as liability protection. Despite continued delays, all parties agree something must be done soon. This year, about 17% of the country's restaurants -- roughly 110,000 -- have been permanently shuttered, and American retailers have announced 8,400 closures. Dozens of recognizable brands have declared bankruptcy, and states have been forced to create their own forms of economic relief as Congress wavers.

4. Brexit

The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to extend talks past yesterday's self-imposed deadline, but they're both warning a no-deal Brexit may become a reality. Leaders say the sides are still far apart on several issues, including fishing rights, the UK's ability to diverge on EU standards, and the legal oversight of any deal. This stalemate could mean the UK is left without a solid trade framework when the Brexit transition period ends at midnight on December 31. Such an exit could be devastating for the UK, but it would hurt the EU, too. Both sides are thinking of a Plan B instead. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he had directed his Cabinet to prepare for talks to fail, and the EU has released plans aimed at keeping its borders open to commercial aircraft, trains and trucks.

5. Nigeria 

Hundreds of students are feared missing after gunmen attacked a school in Kankara, Nigeria, in the state of Katsina. Witnesses say attackers herded up students and loaded them into vehicles after shooting policemen protecting the school. A Katsina police spokesperson said 200 students were safely returned to the school over the weekend, but it's "too early" to know how many students are still missing and whether they were kidnapped. By different tallies, there could have been 700 to 1,200 students at the school at the time of the attack, but some may have left following an exam period before the attack began. A top Katsina leader said the army is visiting the homes of students to determine how many are still missing.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Columbus Crew beats Seattle Sounders to win a second MLS championship

Alexa, play "We Are the Champions."

Blue Ivy Carter gets a Grammy nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter is already making the family business proud ... and she's only 8 years old!

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to score in a Power Five college football game

The kick is good! The history is made! 

Undercover cops dressed as Santa and his elf fight crime at a California shopping center

How is this NOT the plot of a movie?! Oh wait, it kind of is. (See 2015's "Undercover Santa.")

It's been a big year for online gaming, and the boom isn't going away 

Long live Animal Crossing. 

TODAY'S NUMBER

$80,000

That's about how much it would cost you to fill out all your phone, computer and entertainment needs with Apple's most expensive, top-of-the-line products -- including a $6,000 Mac Pro with 1.5 TB of memory.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I think it's time to move forward."

Terry Francona, manager of the Cleveland baseball team, when asked in July about a potential team name change. The team has reportedly decided to drop the term "Indians" from its name, following in the footsteps of the Washington Football Team, which dropped "Redskins" from its name in July.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Wakey, wakey!

Don't forget a good breakfast this morning! Perhaps you could get some inspiration from these morning routines around the world. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Mostly cloudy and calm evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Monday: Partly sunny, chilly, breezy at times. High: 38°

Image

Winter Weather Forecasting

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Duke Energy's Helping Hands program

Image

Salvation Army campaign reaches $63,000

Image

Donations down for Lighthouse Mission

Image

Frontline workers describe COVID-19 battle

Image

THSO holiday concert goes virtual

Image

Terre Haute Tuba Christmas

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 848904

Reported Deaths: 15339
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3524097340
DuPage54533904
Will46265672
Lake43088718
Kane36780537
Winnebago21879321
Madison17766329
McHenry16561183
St. Clair16341309
Champaign1238874
Sangamon11902143
Peoria11225165
McLean1009076
Rock Island9883202
Kankakee9845133
Tazewell8565146
LaSalle7430177
Kendall737665
Macon7340158
DeKalb588560
Adams542263
Vermilion494375
Boone449553
Williamson4404100
Whiteside4260150
Clinton390872
Coles376167
Ogle348353
Knox343698
Grundy341333
Effingham338543
Henry326538
Jackson319044
Marion303487
Stephenson287745
Randolph280130
Macoupin277946
Livingston273649
Morgan265768
Franklin262738
Monroe255554
Bureau249062
Lee238654
Logan237139
Jefferson236866
Woodford230836
Fayette228540
Christian225652
Iroquois206042
Fulton186921
McDonough176745
Jersey162328
Shelby161031
Douglas159821
Montgomery147319
Perry143339
Lawrence143221
Union141429
Saline137332
Crawford135221
Bond133615
Warren131428
Cass130926
Jo Daviess124123
Carroll121828
Pike118235
Hancock114120
Wayne112038
Edgar109124
Clay107727
Moultrie107717
Richland106222
Ford99328
Greene99238
Clark97522
Washington96510
Mercer94020
Piatt9035
Johnson86712
Mason86330
White83913
Wabash8289
Jasper79113
Cumberland78421
Massac75914
De Witt75420
Menard6204
Marshall5007
Pulaski4932
Schuyler4804
Hamilton4688
Stark3837
Brown3818
Henderson3565
Calhoun3371
Edwards3084
Alexander3065
Putnam2920
Scott2791
Unassigned2510
Gallatin2434
Hardin1754
Pope1461
Out of IL150

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 425434

Reported Deaths: 6805
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion58091962
Lake34758527
Allen24018393
St. Joseph21634285
Elkhart20741278
Hamilton19010211
Vanderburgh12595157
Tippecanoe1225350
Porter10698114
Johnson9508195
Hendricks8993183
Vigo7858125
Madison7164140
Monroe693268
Clark682292
Delaware6455118
LaPorte6127116
Kosciusko593457
Howard534388
Bartholomew455470
Wayne4356117
Warrick425878
Floyd420482
Hancock405171
Grant402762
Marshall397361
Cass362736
Boone349256
Noble339851
Dubois337934
Henry336746
Morgan333955
Jackson317941
Dearborn309237
Shelby276967
Clinton258928
Gibson256645
Lawrence252955
Knox251932
DeKalb251540
Wabash228129
Miami227322
Adams226628
Montgomery220234
Steuben206316
Jasper205324
Harrison203528
Ripley203032
Whitley202117
Daviess199560
Huntington192018
Putnam189833
Fayette188041
White183024
LaGrange180840
Decatur178550
Jefferson171223
Wells167242
Randolph165228
Scott160530
Clay159627
Posey155722
Greene151454
Sullivan140421
Jennings139523
Jay135220
Starke129429
Fountain124415
Fulton115522
Spencer112710
Washington111111
Carroll104014
Perry100721
Owen100615
Parke10027
Franklin97628
Orange95328
Vermillion94419
Rush84310
Tipton84229
Blackford77220
Newton73017
Pike70722
Pulaski64124
Benton6163
Brown5338
Martin4848
Crawford4756
Switzerland3845
Warren3776
Union3622
Ohio2937
Unassigned0310