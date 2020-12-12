Clear

US Covid-19 vaccine authorization is 'a most important milestone,' BioNTech CEO says

The US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine is an important milestone in developing the new-generation vaccine, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin says.

Posted: Dec 12, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: Exclusive by Fred Pleitgen, CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine is a crucial step in developing the new-generation vaccine, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin says.

"This is a most important milestone," Sahin told CNN in an exclusive interview. "I am really happy that we had such a good meeting and the FDA authorized the vaccine so that we are able to make our vaccine available to the US population."

The FDA authorized the vaccine late Friday night after its advisers recommended the go-ahead. The US follows several other countries in authorizing the vaccine, including Britain, which has already immunized at least 2,000 people.

The EUA was lightning fast by US regulatory standards -- especially for a vaccine using new technology.

BioNTech's vaccine uses messenger RNA, genetic material that codes for a piece of the virus's spike protein -- the outside hook that attaches to the cells the virus attacks. This mRNA prompts the human body to produce little pieces of the protein, and then produce an immune response against it.

Clinical trials in more than 40,000 people showed it was 95% effective in preventing symptomatic disease.

"The most important result is that we expect that the vaccinated people will have a much lower risk of hospitalization. So that means we expect a lower risk of hospitalizations in the US," Sahin said.

"We will not have a direct impact on the pandemic spread in the next few months since we need of course to reach a large proportion of the population to reduce the speed of the outbreak."

Pfizer has only been able to produce a few million doses for the US so far, so it will not immediately affect the pandemic, Sahin said. But after more people get vaccinated, the effects will kick in, he predicted.

"It could start depending on how fast we can do the roll out and depending also when other companies join us," he said. "It could happen at the beginning of March, middle of March, end of March to see the first effects. And I hope that with the spring season we will have by nature a lower rate of infections. And the combination of both might help us to have a better summer than the situation is now."

Allergic reactions

US vaccine advisers who discussed the EUA were worried about reports of allergic reactions to the vaccine -- at least two in Britain -- as well as reports that about 9% of people who received the shots in clinical trials suffered reactions including headache, fever and muscle aches that lasted as long as two days.

"Actually this is something which is well-known," Sahin said.

"So people with a known anaphylactic reaction are known to be at risk for vaccination with any type of vaccine. So this is not a big surprise and there must be precautions. And one of the most important precautions is really that vaccination happens under the control of a physician," he added.

"So if severe reactions happen, the physician can react -- can provide, for example, corticosteroids. And this happened exactly in the United Kingdom. The two participants recovered after getting corticosteroids and treatment, adrenaline treatment. And the most important thing is to understand the risk profile of the individual subject and then decide on a case-by-case basis whether the vaccine should be applied or not."

Sahin said he was confident BioNTech and Pfizer had chosen the safest vaccine candidate out of a batch of possibilities.

"The safety data shows that this is a vaccine like any other anti-viral vaccine with a benign safety profile, mild and moderate side effects. Typical side effects are pain at the injection site, fever and headache in a proportion of participants. And based on the study we can say that this is a safe and highly effective vaccine," he said.

Some people have also worried that because the vaccine employs messenger RNA, it could somehow permanently affect a person's genetic makeup.

"This will not happen; mRNA does not interfere and change the DNA," Sahin said. "This is a well-known issue. It is a molecule which is transient. It is in most cells only in the cytoplasm and it degraded rapidly. So this is not a justified fear."

Long-lasting protection?

One question that has yet to be answered is how long the vaccine can protect people for.

"This is important. How long the immunity lasts depends on two things: one is the vaccine itself, but on the other side also the virus," Sahin said.

"We know that the virus tends to have a higher likelihood for reinfection in people who have not generated antibodies. And we also know that the antibody status required to neutralize this virus are relatively high. So that means we have to see how long the antibody response that is generated by our vaccine (lasts) -- and we know that the antibody titers are high, but we now have to monitor that three months, six months, nine months, 12 months. We have three months' data showing that the antibody titer is relatively stable but we will continue to monitor this."

Questions also remain over vaccine production. Pfizer had hoped to have hundreds of millions of doses produced by now, but has far fewer.

"We have planned to produce up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021," Sahin said.

"And now understanding that more doses might be required, we started a few weeks ago to evaluate if we can produce more doses. And this of course means that we need to understand the constraints.

"For example, the availability of raw materials, the availability of machines, of production rooms, and of fill and finish capacity. And this is exactly happening. And I anticipate that end of January we will be able to clearly state if we can produce more doses and if yes, how many more doses."

Sahin said the demand is there.

"This is needed. We anticipate that need, the worldwide need for our vaccine, is much higher than we initially estimated, since some of the vaccines that were planned for 2021 will come later," he said,

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Scattered showers then turning cooler and windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waiting to Die: Alfred Bourgeois

Image

Vin Riv ITP 12-11-20

Image

North Daviess ITP 12-11-20

Image

Washington ITP 12-11-20

Image

Greencastle South Putnam

Image

North Knox ITP 12-11-20

Image

Barr-Reeve ITP 12-11-20

Image

Cloverdale Indian Creek

Image

Girls Northview West Vigo

Image

Northview West Vigo boys

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 832951

Reported Deaths: 15067
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3460047282
DuPage53456890
Will45363659
Lake42410706
Kane36193525
Winnebago21555314
Madison17273316
McHenry16227182
St. Clair15973304
Champaign1223573
Sangamon11673138
Peoria10949158
McLean988370
Rock Island9762192
Kankakee9707131
Tazewell8383142
LaSalle7274169
Kendall724164
Macon7231157
DeKalb578858
Adams532663
Vermilion482771
Boone441152
Williamson431197
Whiteside4219149
Clinton385467
Coles373166
Ogle340151
Knox335994
Grundy334932
Effingham333641
Henry321634
Jackson312344
Marion298681
Stephenson281345
Randolph273429
Macoupin272541
Livingston269849
Morgan260364
Franklin252737
Monroe247754
Bureau245560
Jefferson231266
Lee229952
Logan229136
Fayette222340
Woodford221734
Christian220451
Iroquois203041
Fulton182619
McDonough174845
Shelby159731
Jersey159128
Douglas157419
Montgomery142519
Union139129
Perry139038
Lawrence138019
Saline133432
Crawford132618
Bond129314
Warren128726
Cass127726
Jo Daviess121523
Carroll120828
Pike115634
Hancock112217
Wayne109236
Moultrie106617
Clay106526
Edgar105722
Richland103622
Greene97737
Ford96627
Clark94022
Washington9346
Mercer91019
Piatt8885
Johnson85412
Mason84630
White80213
Wabash8009
Jasper77713
Cumberland77621
De Witt74519
Massac74414
Menard5983
Pulaski4892
Marshall4867
Schuyler4692
Hamilton4608
Brown3798
Stark3627
Henderson3485
Calhoun3241
Alexander2995
Edwards2944
Putnam2860
Scott2740
Unassigned2670
Gallatin2404
Hardin1724
Pope1381
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 412135

Reported Deaths: 6673
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion56247950
Lake33850519
Allen23418381
St. Joseph21095278
Elkhart20366272
Hamilton18261206
Vanderburgh12261154
Tippecanoe1186347
Porter10419111
Johnson9212192
Hendricks8632178
Vigo7669123
Madison6887137
Monroe673965
Clark658492
Delaware6270115
LaPorte5910113
Kosciusko577257
Howard510589
Bartholomew441370
Wayne4222115
Warrick413877
Floyd408381
Grant389361
Marshall386557
Hancock383571
Cass356834
Boone336256
Noble330451
Henry322842
Morgan319353
Dubois317534
Jackson308641
Dearborn297537
Shelby266666
Gibson250644
Clinton248027
Knox242530
Lawrence242555
DeKalb242439
Adams222228
Wabash221928
Miami219622
Montgomery211133
Jasper200222
Harrison197728
Steuben197216
Ripley196730
Daviess195858
Whitley193517
Fayette185241
Huntington182617
Putnam179133
White177824
LaGrange177640
Decatur170348
Jefferson163323
Wells162942
Randolph161028
Scott156030
Clay155827
Posey152322
Greene147454
Sullivan134021
Jennings133723
Jay131819
Starke125429
Fountain117813
Fulton113222
Spencer109210
Washington106810
Perry98721
Carroll97914
Parke9587
Owen94815
Franklin93828
Orange91528
Vermillion89818
Tipton80729
Rush7959
Blackford74919
Newton69417
Pike68121
Pulaski61024
Benton5823
Brown4988
Martin4638
Crawford4516
Switzerland3635
Union3602
Warren3576
Ohio2857
Unassigned0300