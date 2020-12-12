Clear

She lost her Army Vet husband and gave birth to their premature baby in 48 hours

Army Sgt. Michael Keene served four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan but despite being in the front lines of war, he would encounter his mortality at the hands of Covid-19 back home.

Posted: Dec 12, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Angela Barajas and Martin Savidge, CNN

Jeffery Michael Keene was a devoted husband, father and an Army combat veteran. He had served four tours in Afghanistan and Iraq during his 12 years of service. Despite being in the front lines of war, he would face his deadliest challenge at home.

In the years since leaving the military, he and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their first child, Adalyn, and moved to Lexington, Kentucky, from Texas. He found a job as a service specialist at a local car dealership, making him the sole breadwinner. The Keenes were expecting their second child, a boy, in December.

Instead, the baby was born prematurely on October 26. But Michael, 39, would never know. Struggling with Covid-19 symptoms, he died two days later, in the same hospital where his son was receiving emergency care.

The joy and sorrow of those traumatic days tested Nicole Keene's faith. "I don't know why He answered my prayers for Wesson and not for Michael," she told CNN. "It makes me very angry. But I keep praying because He gave me a miracle."

Temperature hit 104.5

Early in October, Nicole said that Michael started complaining of having a scratchy throat. Since she was pregnant, they got tested for Covid-19 at the first available appointment two days later. They knew the results within the hour. Nicole tested negative while Michael tested positive.

Over the next few days, Michael's condition deteriorated. Nicole, a respiratory therapist, would guide her husband through daily breathing exercises at home.

It wouldn't be long before the couple decided Michael should seek medical attention.

"He got sick pretty quick. It was his fever that concerned me the most, with how high his fever was. It was 104.5," Nicole said.

Michael was admitted to University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital in Lexington. "They started him right away on oxygen, and they moved him into the ICU fairly quickly after that. I got a call the next morning, saying that they wanted to intubate him already. And I just, I was terrified. And just knew that [when] you get on the ventilator and it's really hard to get off with Covid," Nicole said.

The couple decided to try alternate methods before having to eventually intubate Michael, starting with a non-invasive type of ventilator. "They put him on the BiPAP [machine], his anxiety was very high, very high. I mean he has PTSD. And he just really struggled."

On October 26, Nicole got a call from her husband's doctor sharing good news for the first time: Michael's breathing tube would be removed. "I thought the worst was over," she recalled.

That same day, hours after a routine pregnancy exam, Nicole found herself in the hospital due to complications. She was 34 weeks pregnant and became upset after not feeling the baby move.

"I just remember the panic. I just remember the doctor coming in and looking at me and saying, 'We're going have to take your baby right now.' And I just could not understand that."

Father, son in the same hospital

Michael Wesson was born unresponsive, and after 15 minutes of resuscitation he came to life. When Nicole woke up, she was told the baby was being transferred to a hospital with more specialized care. Both father and son would find themselves in the same facility fighting for their lives.

At the doctor's advice, Michael never knew his new baby was nearby.

"They had advised me to not tell my husband, because he was very on the edge of being re-intubated because his anxiety was really high. He was still struggling to breathe."

Two days later, while recovering in the hospital, Nicole got a visit from her husband's doctor. He told her Michael was on the road to recovery "and that he'd probably be able to leave the hospital in about two weeks [and] go to rehab facility."

The good news did not last long. Hours later, the doctor told her Michael had taken a turn for the worse and the medical staff had been trying to stabilize him for 45 minutes. She raced to her husband's side fully covered in PPE just in time to hold his hand while he took his last breath.

"I just felt everything, all of our dreams, everything just like came out of me. I could just see our whole life just slipping away."

Her baby would spend five weeks in the intensive care unit before coming home with an oxygen tank. Doctors have told Nicole he has a brain injury but only time will tell the extent of the injury.

Nicole spends her days sorting out her financial future when she's not busy caring for her two children. She is unsure if she'll be able to return to work as a respiratory therapist given the medical needs of Wesson. She also wrestles with the trauma of seeing would-be patients and families going through the same loss, if she were to return to her work.

For now, Nicole is getting by with the support of her community, through a GoFundMe page, and Social Security assistance because of her husband's death. She continues to educate herself about other benefits her children might have access to through his military pension.

Jeffery Michael Keene was laid to rest in Fort Jackson National Cemetery in South Carolina, near where his parents live. Nicole may move to the area to be close to her late husband and to raise their children with the support of her in-laws.

"There's a lot of guilt, like just living every day," Nicole said. "Even that I'm here and he's not and the kids...just without their dad, growing up without him. He was an amazing man, amazing father."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Scattered showers then turning cooler and windy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Waiting to Die: Alfred Bourgeois

Image

Vin Riv ITP 12-11-20

Image

North Daviess ITP 12-11-20

Image

Washington ITP 12-11-20

Image

Greencastle South Putnam

Image

North Knox ITP 12-11-20

Image

Barr-Reeve ITP 12-11-20

Image

Cloverdale Indian Creek

Image

Girls Northview West Vigo

Image

Northview West Vigo boys

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 832951

Reported Deaths: 15067
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3460047282
DuPage53456890
Will45363659
Lake42410706
Kane36193525
Winnebago21555314
Madison17273316
McHenry16227182
St. Clair15973304
Champaign1223573
Sangamon11673138
Peoria10949158
McLean988370
Rock Island9762192
Kankakee9707131
Tazewell8383142
LaSalle7274169
Kendall724164
Macon7231157
DeKalb578858
Adams532663
Vermilion482771
Boone441152
Williamson431197
Whiteside4219149
Clinton385467
Coles373166
Ogle340151
Knox335994
Grundy334932
Effingham333641
Henry321634
Jackson312344
Marion298681
Stephenson281345
Randolph273429
Macoupin272541
Livingston269849
Morgan260364
Franklin252737
Monroe247754
Bureau245560
Jefferson231266
Lee229952
Logan229136
Fayette222340
Woodford221734
Christian220451
Iroquois203041
Fulton182619
McDonough174845
Shelby159731
Jersey159128
Douglas157419
Montgomery142519
Union139129
Perry139038
Lawrence138019
Saline133432
Crawford132618
Bond129314
Warren128726
Cass127726
Jo Daviess121523
Carroll120828
Pike115634
Hancock112217
Wayne109236
Moultrie106617
Clay106526
Edgar105722
Richland103622
Greene97737
Ford96627
Clark94022
Washington9346
Mercer91019
Piatt8885
Johnson85412
Mason84630
White80213
Wabash8009
Jasper77713
Cumberland77621
De Witt74519
Massac74414
Menard5983
Pulaski4892
Marshall4867
Schuyler4692
Hamilton4608
Brown3798
Stark3627
Henderson3485
Calhoun3241
Alexander2995
Edwards2944
Putnam2860
Scott2740
Unassigned2670
Gallatin2404
Hardin1724
Pope1381
Out of IL140

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 412135

Reported Deaths: 6673
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion56247950
Lake33850519
Allen23418381
St. Joseph21095278
Elkhart20366272
Hamilton18261206
Vanderburgh12261154
Tippecanoe1186347
Porter10419111
Johnson9212192
Hendricks8632178
Vigo7669123
Madison6887137
Monroe673965
Clark658492
Delaware6270115
LaPorte5910113
Kosciusko577257
Howard510589
Bartholomew441370
Wayne4222115
Warrick413877
Floyd408381
Grant389361
Marshall386557
Hancock383571
Cass356834
Boone336256
Noble330451
Henry322842
Morgan319353
Dubois317534
Jackson308641
Dearborn297537
Shelby266666
Gibson250644
Clinton248027
Knox242530
Lawrence242555
DeKalb242439
Adams222228
Wabash221928
Miami219622
Montgomery211133
Jasper200222
Harrison197728
Steuben197216
Ripley196730
Daviess195858
Whitley193517
Fayette185241
Huntington182617
Putnam179133
White177824
LaGrange177640
Decatur170348
Jefferson163323
Wells162942
Randolph161028
Scott156030
Clay155827
Posey152322
Greene147454
Sullivan134021
Jennings133723
Jay131819
Starke125429
Fountain117813
Fulton113222
Spencer109210
Washington106810
Perry98721
Carroll97914
Parke9587
Owen94815
Franklin93828
Orange91528
Vermillion89818
Tipton80729
Rush7959
Blackford74919
Newton69417
Pike68121
Pulaski61024
Benton5823
Brown4988
Martin4638
Crawford4516
Switzerland3635
Union3602
Warren3576
Ohio2857
Unassigned0300