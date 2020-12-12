Clear

A grieving family in Trump country is fighting to prevent more Covid-19 deaths

CNN's Lucy Kafanov talks to a Colorado family who lost a relative to Covid-19.

Posted: Dec 12, 2020 1:50 AM
Updated: Dec 12, 2020 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Lucy Kafanov and Theresa Waldrop, CNN

May Bunjes was a giver who lived to donate her time and money to those less fortunate in her community in Greeley, Colorado.

Bunjes, 71, died of Covid-19 on November 19 in Phoenix, far from her family and the community she loved, despite taking all precautions against the virus.

When she died, the condolences -- and praise for Bunjes -- poured in.

"May Bunjes was nothing short of a saint on this earth," the local Habitat for Humanity organization, where Bunjes had volunteered for decades, wrote to the family. "And her impact in the world will live on forever."

Now, her family is asking the community -- and the country -- to pay it forward by taking measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

But Greeley is the seat of Weld County, where leaders and officials aren't enforcing the governor's coronavirus mandates, even as the state recently elevated the county to the state's second-highest level of Covid-19 risk.

The county is now in the red tier, which bans or limits a number of activities, including limiting restaurants to takeout or delivery only, bans all indoor seated events and entertainment, and lowers last call for bars to 8 p.m.

The two-week Covid-19 test positivity rate in the county was more than 15% on December 8, according to county data. Of the county's 324,492 residents, at least 16,745 have been confirmed infected with the virus.

The Weld County Commission said it would not enforce any of the state's mandates.

"The state's decision to move Weld County into the red portion of the dial does not change the stance of the Weld County Board of Commissioners with regard to enforcement of the state's mandates," the board said in a statement November 20, a day after Bunjes died.

"Instead, county government continues to do what it has done since March, which is promote and encourage residents and business owners to take individual responsibility and make decisions to protect themselves, their families, their community and their businesses."

The Weld County Sheriff's Office has repeatedly said the mandate should be enforced by the health department.

"There's been a lot of noise in the news and on social media about a lack of enforcement here in Weld County of the governor's executive order mandating face masks," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "We have said throughout this pandemic that as a law enforcement agency we don't have the authority to enforce a public health order."

Bunjes loved volunteering

All of that is infuriating to Bunjes' family, who say the county's leaders aren't setting a good example and are "almost goading their citizens to not comply with what seemed to be very simple, relatively simple restrictions," said Jeanette Strumpf, one of two of Bunjes' daughters.

It would make May Bunjes angry, too, Strumpf said.

Bunjes worked for more than two decades as a court appointed special advocate for abused children. "She was passionate about that," Strumpf said.

Bunjes loved to sing and root for the Denver Broncos. But she loved nothing more than her community and volunteering. She volunteered for the American Cancer Society, and every year, she and her husband, Fred, dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for disadvantaged children.

"What you saw was what you got, and what you saw was love and light all the time, and we are blessed to have her in our lives," Strumpf said of her mother.

Bunjes was at high risk

Bunjes had suffered from asthma for years, then pulmonary fibrosis, which led to a dual lung transplant.

"And she came home, and one of the first things she said was, 'I can't wait to get back to volunteering,'" Strumpf said.

Her mother would even deliver Meals on Wheels while carrying around her oxygen tank in the car.

But her health issues meant Bunjes was at high risk of severe complications if she caught the virus, and she became sick with Covid-19 at the end of October.

As the disease worsened, the family decided to fly her to Phoenix for specialized treatment where she had received the lung transplant, even though her health insurance wouldn't pay for it.

"She's that important," Strumpf said. "Not just to us, but she was that important to this community."

Final goodbye via a video call

Strumpf went to Phoenix and was allowed to visit her mother, dressed in full protective equipment, for 30 minutes a day.

Her mother was afraid, asking at one point, "Am I going to die?" Strumpf recalled, crying. "And I said, Mom, no, you're like this fighter, you defy the odds all the time, and you're not going to die."

The doctors and nurses did all they could to save Bunjes, but her organs began shutting down.

Strumpf was with her mother when she died. The rest of the family had to say goodbye on a Facebook video call.

"It's horrible to sit there and watch my Mom gasp for air as she was dying," Strumpf said. "And when they took out that tube, it's horrible. And we couldn't do anything for her. She had perfect, beautiful new lungs and this monster virus killed her."

Fred Bunjes said he told his wife he loved her in that final video call, adding "I want you to come home, but it never happened."

Mask initiative

The family has started an initiative called "Mask up for May," trying to get people to wear masks in the hope it will help save lives and prevent others from experiencing the pain of losing a loved one.

The family members have been lifelong Republicans in a conservative area, and feel let down by the lack of leadership during the pandemic.

President Donald Trump carried Weld County with almost 58% of the vote, according to the county's election website, and the Bunjes family feels that the county's disregard for masks and other measures is a reflection of the President's lack of leadership on the issue.

Trump said many times during the campaign that the virus would disappear after November 3, suggesting it was a ploy by Democrats.

"Oh, our own president saying, the day after the election that the coronavirus would disappear. Well, guess what, Mr. President, my mom died 15 days after your election and it didn't disappear," Strumpf said.

"It didn't go away. It's not going away. It's not a joke. My mom died 16 days after your flippant remarks, and I am devastated."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Showers, Breezy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vin Riv ITP 12-11-20

Image

North Daviess ITP 12-11-20

Image

Washington ITP 12-11-20

Image

Greencastle South Putnam

Image

North Knox ITP 12-11-20

Image

Barr-Reeve ITP 12-11-20

Image

Cloverdale Indian Creek

Image

Girls Northview West Vigo

Image

Northview West Vigo boys

Image

TH South Evansville Central

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 823531

Reported Deaths: 14844
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3426547203
DuPage52882875
Will44883650
Lake42110700
Kane35872517
Winnebago21295311
Madison17020313
McHenry16086179
St. Clair15741297
Champaign1215172
Sangamon11551136
Peoria10809153
McLean972565
Rock Island9666187
Kankakee9650131
Tazewell8260139
Kendall719162
Macon7180156
LaSalle7157167
DeKalb572856
Adams526161
Vermilion473168
Boone436748
Williamson423096
Whiteside4174146
Clinton379666
Coles361366
Ogle335650
Grundy330829
Knox330894
Effingham326739
Henry314732
Jackson308544
Marion294580
Stephenson277444
Randolph269629
Macoupin267937
Livingston263648
Morgan253962
Franklin248537
Monroe244453
Bureau242759
Lee228248
Jefferson226765
Fayette217640
Woodford217032
Christian213050
Logan210134
Iroquois199639
Fulton180519
McDonough173345
Jersey158127
Shelby157330
Douglas155619
Montgomery140419
Union137129
Perry135436
Lawrence133818
Saline130932
Crawford130417
Warren127326
Bond127214
Cass124624
Jo Daviess120423
Carroll120027
Pike114334
Hancock110717
Wayne107736
Clay105625
Moultrie104817
Edgar104622
Richland102022
Greene97237
Ford93527
Clark91221
Washington9105
Mercer90518
Piatt8825
Mason83430
Johnson83012
Wabash7849
White77013
Jasper75913
Cumberland75021
Massac74013
De Witt72619
Menard5822
Pulaski4822
Marshall4747
Schuyler4572
Hamilton4537
Brown3728
Stark3567
Henderson3445
Calhoun3211
Alexander2915
Edwards2864
Putnam2830
Unassigned2760
Scott2710
Gallatin2313
Hardin1704
Pope1331
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 404935

Reported Deaths: 6603
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion55217939
Lake33496515
Allen22955379
St. Joseph20817276
Elkhart20133272
Hamilton17903205
Vanderburgh12115151
Tippecanoe1163542
Porter10306109
Johnson8996188
Hendricks8394175
Vigo7584122
Madison6757136
Monroe664965
Clark648192
Delaware6197115
LaPorte5817112
Kosciusko567754
Howard498788
Bartholomew432169
Wayne4144112
Warrick406277
Floyd402481
Grant380660
Marshall378957
Hancock374371
Cass350834
Boone328356
Noble325951
Henry316942
Dubois312934
Morgan311952
Jackson302741
Dearborn291437
Shelby258765
Gibson245642
Clinton239427
DeKalb237639
Lawrence237655
Knox237429
Wabash218128
Adams217628
Miami216522
Montgomery202533
Jasper195822
Steuben194016
Harrison193928
Daviess193858
Ripley192528
Whitley187417
Fayette181541
Huntington178916
Putnam175633
White175124
LaGrange175039
Decatur168246
Wells161439
Randolph160028
Jefferson159422
Clay154627
Scott152629
Posey150722
Greene144854
Sullivan132521
Jay129719
Jennings129623
Starke123228
Fountain114912
Fulton111022
Spencer10729
Washington104310
Perry97621
Carroll96114
Owen93114
Franklin92228
Parke9097
Orange89228
Vermillion87918
Tipton78129
Rush7698
Blackford73119
Newton68317
Pike66521
Pulaski59724
Benton5483
Brown4938
Martin4498
Crawford4436
Warren3505
Switzerland3455
Union3332
Ohio2797
Unassigned0301