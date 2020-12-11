Clear

Covid has shuttered the ski season in the Alps -- with one exception

While the European Union's four biggest skiing destinations - Germany, France, Italy and Austria - have decided to keep their ski lifts closed over Christmas, Switzerland has decided to keep its resorts open. CNN's Melissa Bell travels to Verbier, Switzerland, to see how the ski resort is taking measures to keep the virus away amid rising Covid-19 infections.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Dec 11, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Saskya Vandoorne and Melissa Bell, CNN

France's recent decision to shut down ski lifts due to Covid fears will have been a disappointment for many winter sports enthusiasts. For Catherine Jullien-Breches, it was devastating enough to make her cry.

"I had tears in my eyes, I felt so powerless," Jullien-Breches, the mayor of the upscale Alpine resort town of Megeve, told CNN.

The closures, announced last month by President Emmanuel Macron, dashed all hopes of France's ski resorts opening for the normally busy Christmas period -- a move that will lead to billions in lost tourism industry revenue.

With other Alpine nations -- Italy, Germany and Austria, following suit -- Europe's top mountain destinations will fall silent. Their snowy pistes largely undisturbed by the customary swish of skis and snowboards.

And yet, just 60 miles from Megeve, in the same mountains, the slopes are staying open for business. In the Swiss mountain town of Verbier, the chairlifts will continue carrying people up into the vast 4-Vallees ski area.

The bars and restaurants will still have customers to drink their mulled wine and eat their fondue.

Few in Europe's skiing industry will forget the experiences of last winter, when the Austrian ski resort of Ischgl was, for a while, seen as the continent's Covid ground zero.

Desperate for help

But, the question from those affected by the closures is, if it's safe for Switzerland to open its slopes, why isn't it safe for other countries?

In Megeve, the ski lift closures will mean a loss of eight million euros (nearly $10 million). And, says Jullien-Breches, for every euro lost on the slopes, a further seven will be lost in the village's hotels, restaurants and bars.

Many local businesses, she fears, simply won't survive.

"I wish I could do something but we won't be able to support those businesses that really need our help."

A rare protest was held in the normally well-heeled center of Megeve on November 30. But like their mayor, locals know there is little they can do.

Michel Cugier, who runs the ski lifts in Megeve, had been preparing to open with social distancing measures to ensure a safe season. Instead, he is preparing to furlough most of his seasonal staff of 250.

"It's really unfair," Cugier said. "I had worked on Covid protocol measures and truly hoped we would open."

Ten million visitors flock to France each year to ski, generating 10 billion euros and employing 120,000 people, according to industry body Domaines Skiables.

Lessons learned

Other French resorts have also seen protests against the decision. In nearby Bourg-Saint-Maurice, demonstrators carried broken heart symbols to express frustration at the blanket ban and called for the government to save their jobs.

Their anger was made all the greater by the opening of resorts just across the border in Switzerland.

The decisions to close slopes in Germany, France, Italy and Austria were not easy ones. Austria originally announced its intention to go ahead with the season, but eventually bowed to pressure from its EU partners -- albeit with the exception of opening ski lifts to local residents on Christmas Eve.

The aim of the decision, as Europe continues to battle its second Covid-19 wave, is to avoid the sort of cluster that Ischgl in Austria became synonymous with during the first.

But the cost threatens to be substantial. Each year skiing in Europe brings in 34 billion euros in revenue -- half the world's total -- according to Laurent Vanat, a ski industry consultant.

Over in Switzerland -- which is not an EU member -- Laurent Vaucher, the director of Verbier's ski lifts said much had been learned since Ischgl was identified by health officials as a key part of the first European Covid wave.

"We didn't have any new measures in place," he told CNN.

"We didn't have any masks, we didn't have the social distancing, so now the game is different and we are pretty much sure that we can do the work in order to keep the ski resorts safe."

'Saving the winter'

In Verbier, skiers must now wear masks on lifts. There are regulated queues with social distancing and fewer people are allowed inside gondola lifts.

The measures here aren't just being taken on the slopes but also in the village where masks will be mandatory over the holiday period. Local leaders say they are working hard to ensure that nothing is left to chance.

"For us, it's not only about saving the Christmas holiday, but it's to save the winter", said Simon Wiget, director of Verbier Tourism.

"And it's to save our reputation because we know everybody is watching us and if we make a mistake and due to that mistake there's a cluster we will be seen as a bad organization."

Coronavirus infections in Switzerland are on the rise and from Saturday the country plans to ban nearly all public events and place further restrictions on private gatherings.

"The corona situation is noticeably deteriorating," the Swiss government spokesperson tweeted Tuesday.

"The intensive care units are very busy and the health workers are exhausted," André Simonazzi said.

With hospital beds in Switzerland practically full of Covid patients the pressure is on the country's resorts now to deliver as cluster-free a holiday season as possible.

All the more so under the watchful eye of its neighbors who've had to introduce travel restrictions to prevent their own citizens rushing over the border to enjoy the Swiss slopes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 38°
A Mostly Clear Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Waiting to Die: Brandon Bernard

Image

Friday: Increasingly cloudy, chance of late afternoon showers. High: 58°

Image

TH South wrestling

Image

Vincennes Rivet South Knox

Image

ISU ready for Purdue

Image

Man convicted of beating his two-year-old daughter to death set to be executed in Terre Haute on Fri

Image

Judge makes a decision in contested Vigo County election race

Image

Boosting morale one flower at a time

Image

Local fire department shows support for the community

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 823531

Reported Deaths: 14844
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3426547203
DuPage52882875
Will44883650
Lake42110700
Kane35872517
Winnebago21295311
Madison17020313
McHenry16086179
St. Clair15741297
Champaign1215172
Sangamon11551136
Peoria10809153
McLean972565
Rock Island9666187
Kankakee9650131
Tazewell8260139
Kendall719162
Macon7180156
LaSalle7157167
DeKalb572856
Adams526161
Vermilion473168
Boone436748
Williamson423096
Whiteside4174146
Clinton379666
Coles361366
Ogle335650
Grundy330829
Knox330894
Effingham326739
Henry314732
Jackson308544
Marion294580
Stephenson277444
Randolph269629
Macoupin267937
Livingston263648
Morgan253962
Franklin248537
Monroe244453
Bureau242759
Lee228248
Jefferson226765
Fayette217640
Woodford217032
Christian213050
Logan210134
Iroquois199639
Fulton180519
McDonough173345
Jersey158127
Shelby157330
Douglas155619
Montgomery140419
Union137129
Perry135436
Lawrence133818
Saline130932
Crawford130417
Warren127326
Bond127214
Cass124624
Jo Daviess120423
Carroll120027
Pike114334
Hancock110717
Wayne107736
Clay105625
Moultrie104817
Edgar104622
Richland102022
Greene97237
Ford93527
Clark91221
Washington9105
Mercer90518
Piatt8825
Mason83430
Johnson83012
Wabash7849
White77013
Jasper75913
Cumberland75021
Massac74013
De Witt72619
Menard5822
Pulaski4822
Marshall4747
Schuyler4572
Hamilton4537
Brown3728
Stark3567
Henderson3445
Calhoun3211
Alexander2915
Edwards2864
Putnam2830
Unassigned2760
Scott2710
Gallatin2313
Hardin1704
Pope1331
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 404935

Reported Deaths: 6603
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion55217939
Lake33496515
Allen22955379
St. Joseph20817276
Elkhart20133272
Hamilton17903205
Vanderburgh12115151
Tippecanoe1163542
Porter10306109
Johnson8996188
Hendricks8394175
Vigo7584122
Madison6757136
Monroe664965
Clark648192
Delaware6197115
LaPorte5817112
Kosciusko567754
Howard498788
Bartholomew432169
Wayne4144112
Warrick406277
Floyd402481
Grant380660
Marshall378957
Hancock374371
Cass350834
Boone328356
Noble325951
Henry316942
Dubois312934
Morgan311952
Jackson302741
Dearborn291437
Shelby258765
Gibson245642
Clinton239427
DeKalb237639
Lawrence237655
Knox237429
Wabash218128
Adams217628
Miami216522
Montgomery202533
Jasper195822
Steuben194016
Harrison193928
Daviess193858
Ripley192528
Whitley187417
Fayette181541
Huntington178916
Putnam175633
White175124
LaGrange175039
Decatur168246
Wells161439
Randolph160028
Jefferson159422
Clay154627
Scott152629
Posey150722
Greene144854
Sullivan132521
Jay129719
Jennings129623
Starke123228
Fountain114912
Fulton111022
Spencer10729
Washington104310
Perry97621
Carroll96114
Owen93114
Franklin92228
Parke9097
Orange89228
Vermillion87918
Tipton78129
Rush7698
Blackford73119
Newton68317
Pike66521
Pulaski59724
Benton5483
Brown4938
Martin4498
Crawford4436
Warren3505
Switzerland3455
Union3332
Ohio2797
Unassigned0301