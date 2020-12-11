Clear

The US is a step closer to a Covid-19 vaccine authorization. But that's unlikely to impact the dark and deadly days ahead

In the wake of vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voting to recommend the agency grant emergency use authorization to Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Anthony Fauci explains why the approval process matters.

Thursday saw a major milestone in the authorization process for a Covid-19 vaccine in the US -- a milestone that comes as the country is deep into a health crisis that is only worsening.

The Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted to recommend the agency grant emergency use authorization (EUA) to Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine. Officials are scheduled to meet again next week to discuss Moderna's EUA application.

The vote, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, is a "very important step."

"We want to make sure that we impress the American public that decisions that involve their health and safety are made outside of the realm of politics, outside of the realm of self-aggrandizement and are made in essence, by independent groups," Fauci told CNN Thursday night.

Next, the FDA will take that recommendation into consideration before making a decision about an EUA. Once a vaccine is authorized, Operation Warp Speed -- the federal government's initiative to develop a vaccine -- can start shipping and distributing the vaccine to states. But vaccinations won't begin until after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee recommends the vaccine. That advisory committee will meet Friday and is expected to vote Sunday on whether to recommend the vaccine.

While the green light for a Covid-19 vaccine will offer a light at the end of the tunnel, leading experts have warned the worst days of the pandemic are still ahead for the US. More case surges are likely to take shape as a result of Thanksgiving travels and gatherings that could drive infection numbers even higher. The US is now averaging more than 210,000 new cases daily.

Hospitalization numbers break records daily -- with Thursday reporting the highest number of Covid-19 patients nationwide since the pandemic's start: more than 107,200, according to the COVID Tracking Project. A CNN analysis of newly released data from the US Department of Health and Human Services showed that at least 200 hospitals across the US were at full capacity last week. And more than 90% of ICU beds were occupied in a third of all hospitals.

And the virus is claiming more American lives each day than ever before. Wednesday saw the highest daily death toll the US has ever reported, with a staggering 3,124 Covid-19 deaths. More than 2,700 deaths were reported Thursday.

"We are in the time frame now that probably for the next 60 to 90 days, we're going to have more deaths per day than we had in 9/11," CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said. "This is going to be a real unfortunate loss of life, as all that we've had so far, and the reality is the vaccine approval this week is not going to really impact."

A timeline for the future

It's likely the US won't see any meaningful, widespread impacts from vaccinations until well into 2021. But just how quickly the country will be able to recover depends on how quickly Americans get vaccinated -- and how many people are willing to get the vaccine.

"If we have a smooth vaccination program where everybody steps to the plate quickly, we could get back to some form of normality, reasonably quickly. Into the summer, and certainly into the fall," Fauci told CNN Thursday.

"My hope and my projection is that if we get people vaccinated en mass so that we get that large percentage of the population, as we get into the fall, we can get real comfort about people being in schools, safe in school -- be that K-12, or college," he added.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said earlier this week at least 20 million Americans will be able to get Covid-19 vaccines by the end of the month, 50 million by the end of January and at least 100 million should be vaccinated by the end of the first quarter.

"We remain confident that across our portfolio of multiple vaccines, we will have enough doses for any American who wants a vaccine by the end of the second quarter of 2021," Azar added.

The US is in a crisis

While the country anxiously awaits the first Covid-19 vaccine authorization, local and state leaders across the US are also working to curb the spread of the virus that's ravaging American communities.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday the state is extending its statewide curfew until January 2, saying officials believed the curfew so far, along with face masks, have had an impact.

In Rhode Island, the governor extended a statewide "pause" on reopening one more week, saying the situation in the state was "getting scary."

"In this crisis, we continue to lose Rhode Islanders every day and my heart goes out to each and every one of you who are struggling to get through this pandemic," Gov. Gina Raimondo said. "Let's stick to staying at home and honoring the pause one more week."

Raimondo wasn't the only governor to express concern about Covid-19 trends this week.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called the number of hospitalizations "very frightening," with more than 900 patients statewide. At least 159 of those were on ventilators.

"We are getting to a place where it's really dire," the governor said.

Meanwhile, Louisiana is on a trajectory toward overwhelming the health care system as a third surge of Covid-19 cases only keeps climbing, the governor said.

"It's at a trajectory we cannot sustain for much longer if we want to preserve that capacity to deliver lifesaving care," Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

Number of infections likely underestimated, expert says

But as most states continue to report a significant number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, one expert says the reported number of cases and deaths in the US are likely underestimated.

Aron Hall, chief of the Respiratory Viruses Branch at the CDC, said Thursday more than 15 million cases and more than 285,000 deaths have been associated with the virus.

"However, based on seroprevalence surveys and models, the total estimated number of infections, is likely two to seven times greater than reported cases," Hall said.

"We do feel, as with hospitalizations and illnesses, that the reported number of deaths is likely an underestimate of the true number of deaths," he later added.

And even with promising vaccine news, he said there is a continued need for measures like face masks, physical distancing and regular hand washing to help bring an end to the pandemic.

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 812430

Reported Deaths: 14612
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3380937134
DuPage52300865
Will44069637
Lake41667694
Kane35489509
Winnebago21038306
Madison16760307
McHenry15901179
St. Clair15499290
Champaign1202671
Sangamon11434131
Peoria10630152
McLean958764
Kankakee9562127
Rock Island9512183
Tazewell8118136
Kendall713059
Macon7119152
LaSalle7041163
DeKalb565154
Adams521458
Vermilion466067
Boone430846
Williamson416994
Whiteside4141145
Clinton375166
Coles358865
Ogle328949
Grundy325928
Knox324192
Effingham323438
Henry310027
Jackson304442
Marion289073
Stephenson273744
Randolph264529
Macoupin264232
Livingston259346
Morgan252659
Franklin242936
Monroe240050
Bureau239257
Lee224647
Jefferson223065
Woodford212632
Christian210050
Fayette209840
Logan206032
Iroquois196139
Fulton177617
McDonough171845
Shelby156130
Jersey155526
Douglas154318
Montgomery136219
Union135329
Perry132634
Lawrence131915
Saline127731
Crawford127617
Bond125214
Warren124726
Cass120824
Jo Daviess119621
Carroll118827
Pike113533
Hancock109417
Wayne105335
Moultrie103816
Clay103024
Edgar101919
Richland99022
Greene96137
Ford90727
Clark89621
Washington8805
Mercer87715
Piatt8735
Mason82430
Johnson81811
Wabash7669
Cumberland74621
Jasper74613
White74512
Massac72413
De Witt71419
Menard5672
Pulaski4742
Marshall4697
Hamilton4496
Schuyler4492
Brown3678
Stark3467
Henderson3434
Calhoun3131
Unassigned3120
Alexander2844
Edwards2804
Putnam2770
Scott2680
Gallatin2293
Hardin1683
Pope1301
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 398417

Reported Deaths: 6506
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion54204932
Lake33076507
Allen22738377
St. Joseph20607272
Elkhart19910269
Hamilton17505200
Vanderburgh12027150
Tippecanoe1143841
Porter10198105
Johnson8771185
Hendricks8248171
Vigo7473119
Madison6618131
Monroe658662
Clark637391
Delaware6082110
LaPorte5782111
Kosciusko562854
Howard484286
Bartholomew425368
Wayne4060108
Warrick402977
Floyd394881
Marshall372957
Grant370860
Hancock366469
Cass346334
Noble324051
Boone321856
Henry309542
Dubois306634
Morgan301150
Jackson298141
Dearborn287537
Shelby251165
Gibson243339
DeKalb236539
Clinton234627
Knox233729
Lawrence231954
Wabash216028
Adams214327
Miami213521
Montgomery198232
Jasper192820
Steuben192016
Daviess190957
Harrison190328
Ripley189527
Whitley185117
Fayette179441
Huntington173815
LaGrange172639
White172324
Putnam171133
Decatur163146
Wells159939
Randolph156227
Jefferson155420
Clay152527
Posey149422
Scott147729
Greene140454
Sullivan130621
Jay128219
Jennings124422
Starke120128
Fountain111911
Fulton107621
Spencer10589
Washington102310
Perry95821
Carroll93513
Franklin91028
Parke8886
Owen88214
Orange87028
Vermillion86318
Tipton75529
Rush7458
Blackford71219
Newton67416
Pike66121
Pulaski58424
Benton5353
Brown4858
Martin4387
Crawford4226
Warren3393
Switzerland3305
Union3272
Ohio2747
Unassigned0299