Clear

Why Donald Trump is likely to be very disappointed about Time's 'Person of the Year' (again)

CNN correspondent Randi Kaye looks into the legal probes President Donald Trump faces after he leaves the White House.

Posted: Dec 10, 2020 7:11 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2020 7:11 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Thursday morning, Time magazine announced its four finalists to be named "Person of the Year": President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, "frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci" and the "movement for racial justice."

Two things are true about those nominations -- and the 10 p.m. ET announcement Thursday night of the winner:

1) President Donald Trump is 100% aware that he has been nominated.

2) He will be livid if, as is likely, he doesn't win.

Trump, you see, has long been obsessed with Time's award (and Time magazine more generally).

In October 2012, Trump tweeted this: "I knew last year that @TIME Magazine lost all credibility when they didn't include me in their Top 100...,"

In April 2013, he was back at it: "The Time Magazine list of the 100 Most Influential People is a joke and stunt of a magazine that will, like Newsweek, soon be dead. Bad list!" he tweeted. (Trump didn't make the list.)

He kept at it over the next few years, bashing Time for being "paper thin" and "really flimsy." Right up until Time put him on its cover in August 2015. "On the cover of @TIME Magazine—a great honor!," Trump tweeted on August 20, 2015.

It was a short-lived honeymoon. When Time chose German Chancellor Angela Merkel as its person the year for 2015, Trump took to Twitter. "I told you @TIME Magazine would never pick me as person of the year despite being the big favorite," he tweeted. "They picked person who is ruining Germany." Later that year, Trump praised then-Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly for "your wonderful editorial as to why I should have been @TIME Magazine's Person of the Year. You should run Time!"

(Worth noting: Trump's interest/obsession with Time and its "Person of the Year" award goes so deep that in at least five of his golf clubs, there hung a Time magazine cover featuring a picture of a cross-armed Trump and these words: "Donald Trump: The 'Apprentice' is a television smash!" That cover, as first exposed by The Washington Post's David Fahrenthold, is a fake.)

After Trump won the 2016 election -- in shocking fashion -- he finally got the recognition he had long sought. No, I'm not talking about being president: Being named Time's "Person of the Year." Tweeteth Trump in December of that year: "Thank you to Time Magazine and Financial Times for naming me 'Person of the Year' - a great honor!"

Then, like so much of Trump's presidency, things turns sour.

In late November 2017, before Time had even announced its choice for "Person of the Year," Trump tweeted this:

"Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named 'Man (Person) of the Year,' like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!"

That, according to Time's chief content officer Alan Murray, was entirely false. "Amazing," he tweeted in response to Trump's claim. "Not a speck of truth here."

Time went on to choose "The Silence Breakers" -- women who shared their stories of sexual abuse and harassment as part of the #MeToo movement for the 2017 honor. Trump was shortlisted for the Time award in 2018 and 2019 but lost both times. In 2018, "The Guardians," 'journalists who face persecution," were chosen for the honor. Last year, teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg won.

Which brings us to this year.

If Trump were to win, it would be without question a major upset. Because, well, he lost the presidential election to Biden. And in terms of the face of the fight against the coronavirus, it's Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nurses and doctors risking their lives to treat patients with the virus. (My educated guess is that Fauci/frontline workers will win.) As for the protests demanding racial justice that arose around the country in the wake of George Floyd's murder, well, that's not exactly Trump's strong suit either.

Which brings up an interesting point: It's not just that Trump isn't likely to win Time's "Person of the Year."

It's that the three other finalists are, each in their own way, an implicit rejection of the President and his time in office.

Biden ran expressly to return the country from the brink that he believed Trump had taken it to. Fauci and Trump have become opposing poles of the government's reaction to the Covid-19 crisis, with the doctor urging mask-wearing and caution and the President not only flaunting those best practices but attacking Fauci publicly. The protests following Floyd's death were about -- at their most obvious level -- the series of deaths of Black men and women at the hands of police, but were also tied into a rejection of a President who purposely weaponized race and infamously said that there were "very fine people, on both sides" in the wake of the white supremacist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

In short: The other nominees are a "who's who" of people Donald Trump doesn't want to lose to -- or, in the case of Biden, lose to twice.

Keep a close eye on Trump's Twitter feed around 10 p.m. ET tonight. There could well be fireworks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 47°
Robinson
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
A Mostly Clear Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Man convicted of beating his two-year-old daughter to death set to be executed in Terre Haute on Fri

Image

Judge makes a decision in contested Vigo County election race

Image

Boosting morale one flower at a time

Image

Local fire department shows support for the community

Image

The Week of Giving continues for a Terre Haute church

Image

Hoosier hospitals are working on surgery re-scheduling plans.

Image

Phase II of the Small Business Relief Program a go in Daviess County

Image

Federal government set to execute ninth person of 2020, here's what Brandon Bernard was convicted of

Image

Overnight: Mostly clear. Light breeze. Low: 38°

Image

Execution set to move forward for Brandon Bernard, why there's controversy behind the case

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 812430

Reported Deaths: 14612
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3380937134
DuPage52300865
Will44069637
Lake41667694
Kane35489509
Winnebago21038306
Madison16760307
McHenry15901179
St. Clair15499290
Champaign1202671
Sangamon11434131
Peoria10630152
McLean958764
Kankakee9562127
Rock Island9512183
Tazewell8118136
Kendall713059
Macon7119152
LaSalle7041163
DeKalb565154
Adams521458
Vermilion466067
Boone430846
Williamson416994
Whiteside4141145
Clinton375166
Coles358865
Ogle328949
Grundy325928
Knox324192
Effingham323438
Henry310027
Jackson304442
Marion289073
Stephenson273744
Randolph264529
Macoupin264232
Livingston259346
Morgan252659
Franklin242936
Monroe240050
Bureau239257
Lee224647
Jefferson223065
Woodford212632
Christian210050
Fayette209840
Logan206032
Iroquois196139
Fulton177617
McDonough171845
Shelby156130
Jersey155526
Douglas154318
Montgomery136219
Union135329
Perry132634
Lawrence131915
Saline127731
Crawford127617
Bond125214
Warren124726
Cass120824
Jo Daviess119621
Carroll118827
Pike113533
Hancock109417
Wayne105335
Moultrie103816
Clay103024
Edgar101919
Richland99022
Greene96137
Ford90727
Clark89621
Washington8805
Mercer87715
Piatt8735
Mason82430
Johnson81811
Wabash7669
Cumberland74621
Jasper74613
White74512
Massac72413
De Witt71419
Menard5672
Pulaski4742
Marshall4697
Hamilton4496
Schuyler4492
Brown3678
Stark3467
Henderson3434
Calhoun3131
Unassigned3120
Alexander2844
Edwards2804
Putnam2770
Scott2680
Gallatin2293
Hardin1683
Pope1301
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 398417

Reported Deaths: 6506
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion54204932
Lake33076507
Allen22738377
St. Joseph20607272
Elkhart19910269
Hamilton17505200
Vanderburgh12027150
Tippecanoe1143841
Porter10198105
Johnson8771185
Hendricks8248171
Vigo7473119
Madison6618131
Monroe658662
Clark637391
Delaware6082110
LaPorte5782111
Kosciusko562854
Howard484286
Bartholomew425368
Wayne4060108
Warrick402977
Floyd394881
Marshall372957
Grant370860
Hancock366469
Cass346334
Noble324051
Boone321856
Henry309542
Dubois306634
Morgan301150
Jackson298141
Dearborn287537
Shelby251165
Gibson243339
DeKalb236539
Clinton234627
Knox233729
Lawrence231954
Wabash216028
Adams214327
Miami213521
Montgomery198232
Jasper192820
Steuben192016
Daviess190957
Harrison190328
Ripley189527
Whitley185117
Fayette179441
Huntington173815
LaGrange172639
White172324
Putnam171133
Decatur163146
Wells159939
Randolph156227
Jefferson155420
Clay152527
Posey149422
Scott147729
Greene140454
Sullivan130621
Jay128219
Jennings124422
Starke120128
Fountain111911
Fulton107621
Spencer10589
Washington102310
Perry95821
Carroll93513
Franklin91028
Parke8886
Owen88214
Orange87028
Vermillion86318
Tipton75529
Rush7458
Blackford71219
Newton67416
Pike66121
Pulaski58424
Benton5353
Brown4858
Martin4387
Crawford4226
Warren3393
Switzerland3305
Union3272
Ohio2747
Unassigned0299