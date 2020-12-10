Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Worldwide distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is crucial for the economy, Melinda Gates says

Melinda Gates says worldwide vaccine distribution is not only important for global health but essential for the economy. She speaks to CNN's Poppy Harlow about equitable distribution.

Posted: Dec 10, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Dec 10, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Clare Duffy, CNN Business

As coronavirus vaccines begin rolling out — a crucial step in ending the pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 million people and caused economic pain around the globe — Melinda Gates is urging leaders of wealthy countries not to forget about the rest of the world.

"Everybody needs this vaccine," Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, told CNN's Poppy Harlow in a broadcast interview Thursday. "If we only get it to the high-income countries, this disease is going to bounce around. We're going to see twice as many deaths. And our recovery of our economies is going to be much slower than if we get the vaccine out to everybody."

The Gates Foundation on Thursday said it plans to commit an additional $250 million to support the "research, development and equitable delivery" of tools to fight Covid-19, including tests, treatments and vaccines. The announcement brings the group's total commitments to the global Covid-19 response to $1.75 billion.

Gates' comments also come as the US Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets to review data from Pfizer on its coronavirus vaccine and make a recommendation to the FDA about whether to authorize it. The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine are set to be delivered on December 15, according to an Operation Warp Speed document obtained by CNN earlier this month.

The United Kingdom on Tuesday became the first country to begin vaccinating its citizens using the vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

"If you think about where we were on March 30th, I don't think any of us would have predicted that by the end of December, or mid-December, we'd have a vaccine," she said. "It is an incredible tribute to the vaccine community, to the scientists who have worked night and day on these vaccines to even get us to this point. It is a really exciting moment for the country."

But approval of a vaccine is only the beginning. The shots will then need to be manufactured and distributed around the country — a complex process that's expected to take months — and in the meantime, people must continue taking preventative measures. And that process needs to happen not only in the United States, but around the world.

Gates said she was "incredibly disappointed" by President Donald Trump's signing of a largely symbolic executive order on Tuesday aimed at prioritizing the shipment of the coronavirus vaccine to Americans before other nations — the Gates have previously warned about so-called "vaccine nationalism." She said she is more optimistic about the incoming Joe Biden administration's approach and has been in touch with the President-elect about his plans.

"One of the things I know about President-elect Biden is he's not just thinking about how to keep Americans safe, he's thinking about global leadership about how to keep everybody safe," Gates said. "We will add more money to our economy if we get everybody else vaccinated. He knows if you want to get manufacturing back up and running, you want people to be able to travel ... you've got to get everybody vaccinated [worldwide]."

Ending Covid-19

Ensuring broad distribution and delivery of Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and tests is a key focus of the financial commitment the Gates Foundation announced Thursday.

Part of the money will be earmarked to buy 200 million vaccine doses and 120 million antigen tests for low- and middle-income countries, Gates said. The foundation is also working closely with Gavi, a global organization partnering with governments to ensure vaccines are available in such countries.

"It takes a lot of planning to get vaccine out to these remote, rural areas," Gates said. "The planning has to start now if, in fact, we're going to get vaccine there. It's got to be purchased, manufactured, and then there has to be money there for it to be purchased. And so the world needs to put up more money to make sure that low-income countries can get the vaccine."

She lauded European countries that have pledged funds, along with the Gates Foundation, to help purchase vaccines for poor countries.

In the United States, the head of distribution for Operation Warp Speed said last month that every American who wants a Covid-19 vaccine will receive one by June.

Gates said she expects that milestone to be reached by sometime this summer, if not by June 1, because other types of vaccines in development are easier to manufacture and production can be scaled up quickly.

"Summer timeframe, yes, there should be lots of vaccine available in the United States," Gates said, adding that there are still some "dark months" ahead before much of the country is vaccinated.

Moving forward from Covid-19

A full economic recovery in the United States will likely require more than an effective and widely distributed vaccine.

Unemployment claims remain well above their pre-pandemic levels and recovery is slowing as case numbers continue rising. Women have been hit especially hard because of their outsized presence in affected industries and their family caretaking responsibilities.

Gates encouraged policymakers to consider a long term solution that will ensure women aren't at risk again should another crisis occur. She has called on Biden to appoint a caregiving "czar" to examine the issue.

"What I want to see is somebody at a high level in the administration coordinating across agencies," Gates said, adding that a $50 billion investment could help revitalize US child and eldercare infrastructure. She said the country would also benefit from a robust paid family and medical leave policy.

"One in four women say they're thinking of downshifting their career because they can't make it all work between childcare and elderly care, this isn't some side issue," Gates said. "What keeps our economy running? Not just men in jobs, but women. Women are 88% of our healthcare workforce. They're over 60% of the frontline cashiers. They're over 70% of our teachers. So I think we want women to return to work. We've got to fix this."

Another takeaway from the pandemic that must be addressed, according to Gates: disinformation. False claims about the virus, preventative measures, vaccines and even the Gates themselves have run rampant on social media and elsewhere on the internet throughout the pandemic.

"Disinformation can equal death," Gates said. "If you don't do the right things to keep yourself safe, you or a loved one may die. And that's why it's so discouraging to see so much disinformation spread out there."

Gates, who previously worked as a general manager at Microsoft and whose husband co-founded Microsoft, called on tech companies to take responsibility for their role in the spread of false information. She also said regulators and policymakers need to "catch up" with the rapid growth of social media.

"That is something that Congress is going to need to wrestle with: What is appropriate regulation for these platforms?" Gates said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunny day with a gentle breeze.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Execution set to move forward for Brandon Bernard, why there's controversy behind the case

Image

Thursday: Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 58°

Image

Bloomfield North Central

Image

TH North West Vigo wrestling

Image

Northview TH South girls

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Randy Miller Jr.

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel celebrates her 25th anniversary at News 10

Image

Terre Haute church sets up giving tree for people in need

Image

High School students took to the outdoors to make a shelter for Turkey Run Elementary school

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 812430

Reported Deaths: 14612
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3380937134
DuPage52300865
Will44069637
Lake41667694
Kane35489509
Winnebago21038306
Madison16760307
McHenry15901179
St. Clair15499290
Champaign1202671
Sangamon11434131
Peoria10630152
McLean958764
Kankakee9562127
Rock Island9512183
Tazewell8118136
Kendall713059
Macon7119152
LaSalle7041163
DeKalb565154
Adams521458
Vermilion466067
Boone430846
Williamson416994
Whiteside4141145
Clinton375166
Coles358865
Ogle328949
Grundy325928
Knox324192
Effingham323438
Henry310027
Jackson304442
Marion289073
Stephenson273744
Randolph264529
Macoupin264232
Livingston259346
Morgan252659
Franklin242936
Monroe240050
Bureau239257
Lee224647
Jefferson223065
Woodford212632
Christian210050
Fayette209840
Logan206032
Iroquois196139
Fulton177617
McDonough171845
Shelby156130
Jersey155526
Douglas154318
Montgomery136219
Union135329
Perry132634
Lawrence131915
Saline127731
Crawford127617
Bond125214
Warren124726
Cass120824
Jo Daviess119621
Carroll118827
Pike113533
Hancock109417
Wayne105335
Moultrie103816
Clay103024
Edgar101919
Richland99022
Greene96137
Ford90727
Clark89621
Washington8805
Mercer87715
Piatt8735
Mason82430
Johnson81811
Wabash7669
Cumberland74621
Jasper74613
White74512
Massac72413
De Witt71419
Menard5672
Pulaski4742
Marshall4697
Hamilton4496
Schuyler4492
Brown3678
Stark3467
Henderson3434
Calhoun3131
Unassigned3120
Alexander2844
Edwards2804
Putnam2770
Scott2680
Gallatin2293
Hardin1683
Pope1301
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 398417

Reported Deaths: 6506
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion54204932
Lake33076507
Allen22738377
St. Joseph20607272
Elkhart19910269
Hamilton17505200
Vanderburgh12027150
Tippecanoe1143841
Porter10198105
Johnson8771185
Hendricks8248171
Vigo7473119
Madison6618131
Monroe658662
Clark637391
Delaware6082110
LaPorte5782111
Kosciusko562854
Howard484286
Bartholomew425368
Wayne4060108
Warrick402977
Floyd394881
Marshall372957
Grant370860
Hancock366469
Cass346334
Noble324051
Boone321856
Henry309542
Dubois306634
Morgan301150
Jackson298141
Dearborn287537
Shelby251165
Gibson243339
DeKalb236539
Clinton234627
Knox233729
Lawrence231954
Wabash216028
Adams214327
Miami213521
Montgomery198232
Jasper192820
Steuben192016
Daviess190957
Harrison190328
Ripley189527
Whitley185117
Fayette179441
Huntington173815
LaGrange172639
White172324
Putnam171133
Decatur163146
Wells159939
Randolph156227
Jefferson155420
Clay152527
Posey149422
Scott147729
Greene140454
Sullivan130621
Jay128219
Jennings124422
Starke120128
Fountain111911
Fulton107621
Spencer10589
Washington102310
Perry95821
Carroll93513
Franklin91028
Parke8886
Owen88214
Orange87028
Vermillion86318
Tipton75529
Rush7458
Blackford71219
Newton67416
Pike66121
Pulaski58424
Benton5353
Brown4858
Martin4387
Crawford4226
Warren3393
Switzerland3305
Union3272
Ohio2747
Unassigned0299