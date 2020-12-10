Clear

Vaccine meeting offers glimmer of hope for the future while Trump harps on the past

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar says he expects coronavirus vaccines to be accessible for the general population of Americans by the second quarter of 2021.

Posted: Dec 10, 2020 2:21 AM
Updated: Dec 10, 2020 2:21 AM
Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

Americans could get the first real glimmer of hope that there will be an end to the pandemic that has upended their lives Thursday, when a key advisory panel takes a vote that could clear the way for the US Food and Drug Administration to greenlight a Covid-19 vaccine within days.

The FDA advisory panel will meet Thursday to discuss whether the agency should authorize emergency use of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine at a dark moment in the pandemic, when the US recorded the highest single day tally of more than 3,000 deaths -- and some communities continue to resist precautionary measures like mask mandates as a vocal few falsely claim that the pandemic does not exist.

These times cry out for leadership from the White House. Instead, President Donald Trump is pursuing a new round in his quixotic bid to overturn the November election by attempting to intervene in a lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court. The contentious transition he has forced with President-elect Joe Biden's team has magnified the giant hurdles that loom for government officials as they try to ensure the smooth delivery of millions of vaccine doses within the 50 states, as they try to ensure smooth delivery of millions of vaccines doses to states and cities with different ideas about the best way to administer them.

With the reality of shots in arms coming ever closer, the crucial question is whether Trump and his administration are equipping the incoming Biden administration with the knowledge and tools they need to carry out an unprecedented vaccination operation as Trump's White House grudgingly passes the baton.

Cash-strapped states are still worried about whether they will have the resources to get the vaccine to the most remote locations, distribute it equitably and fight vaccine skepticism. Yet even at this crucial moment -- when lives will literally depend on an orderly handoff from one administration to the next -- Trump answered a question this week about why he wasn't including Biden aides in a vaccine distribution summit by insisting the election still wasn't settled.

There were signs Wednesday, however, that cooperation is slowly beginning to take shape behind the scenes. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that he has met with Biden's team -- a rare acknowledgment of the former vice president's victory from a top Trump official -- and he insisted that he wants "to make sure they get everything that they need." Biden's transition team is also finally slated to meet with Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's vaccine planning team.

"Twenty million people should get vaccinated in just the next several weeks, and then we'll just keep rolling out vaccines through January, February, March as they come off the production lines," Azar said, trying to offer a note of reassurance about continuity during an interview on CNN's New Day.

Trump distracted by his fixation on the election

The vaccine distribution challenges surrounding a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic would normally be at the top of the agenda for any commander-in-chief. But unsurprisingly, Trump is refusing to acknowledge the potential problems as he spreads disinformation to his supporters, and his administration -- at his behest -- continues to target Biden's son Hunter, who revealed Wednesday that his taxes are under federal investigation.

After needlessly delaying the Biden transition for weeks while spreading baseless claims of voter fraud, Trump sought to intervene Wednesday in a lawsuit filed with the Supreme Court in which Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin -- all states Biden won. The attorney representing Trump, John Eastman, is known for recently pushing a racist conspiracy theory -- that Trump himself later amplified -- claiming Vice President-elect Kamala Harris might not be eligible for the role because her parents were immigrants.

One of Trump's top allies, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, said he does not plan to accept Biden as the President-elect even after the Electoral College votes Monday.

"Why would I do that? I'll wait 'til it's all over to find out. Every legal vote has to be counted. Every recount has to be finished. And every legal challenge has to be heard," the California Republican said Wednesday.

But a number of GOP senators have indicated that it is time to move on, even if Trump will not. Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican, said "it is unhealthy for the well-being of the country" to continue debating the outcome of the election "once the presidential race has been determined."

"Unless a court makes some other decision, the Electoral College is the defining outcome of the presidential race," Moran said. Asked what would be next if Trump doesn't concede, Moran said: "There is a transition that just occurs -- occurs under our laws under the Constitution."

Trying to steer the country forward as Trump continues his election challenges in what often feels like alternate universe that is devoid of facts, Biden continued to build out his Cabinet Wednesday, introducing retired Gen. Lloyd Austin as his choice for defense secretary.

If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black man to hold that role. He would need a waiver from Congress to head the Defense Department since he hasn't been out of the military for the required seven years -- something not all members of Biden's party appear ready to support. But the President-elect said the country needs Austin's experience "with large-scale logistical operations to help support the swift and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines."

Alarming surges as local officials warn the vaccine 'will not save us'

With hopes riding on the vaccine authorization discussion Thursday, the country continued to grapple with an alarming rise in cases around the country as medical professionals began to see the post-Thanksgiving spike materialize and some regions reverted to shutdowns to try to preserve hospital capacity.

Dr. Grant Colfax, director of public health for the city and county of San Francisco, said that the city will run out of intensive care unit beds in just 17 days and noted that the average case rate in San Francisco has doubled since the holiday.

"This is by far, the worst surge to date," Colfax said. "The reality is unfortunately proving to be as harsh as we expected. ... The vaccine will not save us from this current surge -- there is simply not enough time."

In Los Angeles County, which is also under a stay-at-home order, hospitalizations have tripled during the past month and fatalities have risen by 258%, according to county health data.

Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer tried to hold back tears Wednesday as she ticked through the case numbers during a press conference: "The more terrible truth is that over 8,000 people, ... who were beloved members of their family, are not coming back. And their deaths are an incalculable loss to their friends and their family, as well as our community."

Though Trump has said that the vaccination program will "quickly and dramatically reduce deaths," a new White House task force report warns that the vaccine "will not substantially reduce viral spread, hospitalizations, or fatalities until the 100 million Americans with comorbidities can be fully immunized, which will take until the late spring." The report said the key to limiting deaths and hospitalizations in the interim is to urge Americans to change their personal behavior as states make "aggressive mitigation" efforts.

During the meeting of the FDA advisory board on Thursday, members are expected to discuss which groups should be excluded from the first round of vaccines because of safety concerns, such as pregnant women or those who are likely to have severe allergic reactions to the vaccine, as they review the data from Pfizer's vaccine trial.

The FDA is expected to conduct its authorization review between December 11 and the 14, with first shipment of the vaccine going out by December 15. Needles, syringes and other materials to deliver the vaccines are already on their way to states. While the FDA's emergency use authorization will allow shipping of the vaccine to begin, shots of the vaccine can't actually be administered until a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee recommends use of the vaccine and the CDC accepts that recommendation -- a process that is expected to get underway this weekend.

Operation Warp Speed's chief operating officer, Gen. Gustave Perna, said that 2.9 million doses of vaccine will go out in the first shipment from Pfizer once the FDA grants emergency use authorization.

Initially the federal government expected to receive 6.4 million doses from Pfizer as the first shipment. But because the vaccine is administered in two doses, the math is more complicated. About 500,000 doses will be set aside as a reserve supply, and the remaining number was divided in half to set aside what is needed for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which brought down the total in the first shipment to 2.9 million doses.

"Within 24 hours of that (FDA) approval, we will begin moving the vaccines," Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, the director of supply, production and distribution for Operation Warp Speed, said Wednesday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

"We just want to make sure that Americans understand exactly the science that went into this, understand the gold standard of the FDA and the approval process. We want to make sure that the vaccines are actually administered, and we're afraid that that won't happen," Ostrowski said.

But he acknowledged that officials have a long way to go in building trust with Americans that the vaccine is safe, a task that the Biden administration will take over from Trump's team.

"We must build a trust in the American people. We must make them understand that the science that went into this, that the oversight they went into this is gold standard, and that our scientists, our pharmaceutical companies here in the United States, are the best ever," Ostrowski said.

"And we just want to make sure that everybody gets this vaccine, because we got to get our lives back."

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 804174

Reported Deaths: 14384
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3352047051
DuPage51672855
Will43578627
Lake41303688
Kane35176505
Winnebago20860303
Madison16537298
McHenry15776177
St. Clair15326284
Champaign1192870
Sangamon11305123
Peoria10506149
McLean951962
Kankakee9475125
Rock Island9410180
Tazewell7975134
Macon7073152
Kendall705560
LaSalle6971160
DeKalb560452
Adams514957
Vermilion459265
Boone428741
Williamson410793
Whiteside4105145
Clinton368466
Coles356365
Ogle324949
Grundy321827
Effingham319133
Knox318990
Henry306225
Jackson300541
Marion283771
Stephenson271343
Macoupin259328
Randolph258828
Livingston255545
Morgan249455
Monroe237850
Franklin237336
Bureau236755
Lee222043
Jefferson218763
Woodford209232
Fayette208840
Christian206849
Logan203627
Iroquois194539
Fulton175216
McDonough171144
Shelby154928
Douglas153119
Jersey152925
Union134129
Montgomery133419
Lawrence129415
Perry129134
Saline125331
Crawford124416
Bond122812
Warren121826
Carroll118427
Jo Daviess118321
Cass116624
Pike112133
Hancock107117
Wayne103835
Moultrie103112
Clay101324
Edgar98917
Greene95136
Richland94822
Ford89327
Clark88921
Mercer86715
Piatt8635
Washington8624
Mason81430
Johnson81010
Jasper74213
Wabash7389
Cumberland73221
White72812
Massac71310
De Witt70619
Menard5592
Pulaski4722
Marshall4667
Hamilton4455
Schuyler4362
Brown3656
Henderson3423
Stark3377
Unassigned3050
Calhoun3011
Alexander2804
Edwards2764
Putnam2710
Scott2690
Gallatin2263
Hardin1683
Pope1301
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 392663

Reported Deaths: 6410
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion53514929
Lake32816501
Allen22417361
St. Joseph20409267
Elkhart19717264
Hamilton17209191
Vanderburgh11831149
Tippecanoe1125638
Porter10121104
Johnson8639185
Hendricks8136170
Vigo7321117
Monroe650060
Madison6417131
Clark628090
Delaware5985110
LaPorte5733110
Kosciusko555352
Howard470684
Bartholomew420468
Wayne3974105
Warrick394777
Floyd390881
Marshall367656
Grant365760
Hancock356967
Cass341934
Boone318556
Noble318150
Henry305342
Dubois301434
Jackson294040
Morgan293748
Dearborn281737
Shelby243764
Gibson240838
Clinton233027
DeKalb232139
Knox230029
Lawrence227754
Adams212327
Wabash212227
Miami209321
Montgomery197331
Jasper190118
Daviess189655
Harrison188328
Steuben187416
Ripley187227
Whitley180417
Fayette176741
LaGrange170536
Huntington170013
White170024
Putnam169033
Decatur161446
Wells157939
Randolph154527
Jefferson152720
Clay152227
Posey147522
Scott144029
Greene137554
Jay125719
Sullivan123719
Jennings121318
Starke117028
Fountain109411
Fulton106221
Spencer10359
Washington101010
Perry95221
Carroll90813
Franklin88828
Owen86413
Orange85828
Vermillion84915
Parke8186
Tipton74129
Rush7318
Blackford70518
Newton66916
Pike65221
Pulaski57023
Benton5213
Brown4838
Martin4336
Crawford4174
Union3222
Switzerland3195
Warren3193
Ohio2727
Unassigned0301