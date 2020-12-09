Clear

Inside the multi-state network that is getting vaccines to rural America

CNN's Omar Jimenez looks into the icy logistical challenge of coronavirus vaccine distribution in rural areas of the US, including places like Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: By Bill Kirkos and Omar Jimenez, CNN

As the world waits for pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna to deliver their Covid-19 vaccines to cities around the globe, the job of getting millions of doses to some of the most out of-the-way-places in the US presents its own set of unprecedented obstacles.

In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, one health care system has spent months preparing for the challenge.

Sanford Health System -- which has over 400 clinics and senior care locations, many in small towns and farming communities in the upper Midwest -- has prioritized making sure the vaccines that are delivered are kept safe until they are administered.

Jesse Breidenbach, Sanford Health's senior executive director of pharmacy, said that entails keeping the vaccine cold. Very cold.

"When the vaccine comes it'll be on dry ice," Breidenbach told CNN. "We'll put it into the minus-80 degrees (Celsius) freezer and then when we get orders from our clinics to distribute that vaccine, we'll pack it in coolers on ice and then monitor that temperature...until it's given to the patient."

Minus-80 degrees Celsius is about 112 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

Sanford, which has a coverage area of more than 200 thousand square miles over multiple states, purchased eight of the ultra-cold freezers months ago. Each freezer costs about $15,000.

One freezer type is capable of sustaining temperatures around minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is what is needed to store the Pfizer vaccine. Sanford Health officials said they now have the capability to store 500,000 Pfizer doses.

The other type of freezer will store the Moderna vaccine, which can be safely stored at around minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit. Sanford expects to store up to 1 million Moderna doses, according to Sanford spokesperson Angela Dejene.

South Dakota to receive 8,000 doses of vaccine next week

Statewide, South Dakota is anticipating almost 8,000 doses of the vaccine next week, and Breidenbach said they'll start storing them in their service region even before the FDA approves its Emergency Use Authorization.

"Pre-placement means we're actually going to receive vaccine before we even get the green light from the states or the (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) to actually start vaccinating our staff and patients," Breidenbach said.

Each state will get it's own allotment of the vaccine -- so Sanford will not be allowed to transport it across state lines.

Instead, the health care system will rely on so-called "mini-hubs," where they have installed ultra-cold storage freezers in regions with higher rates of positive cases.

Once removed from the freezers, the Pfizer vaccine can survive up to five days in refrigeration. Add to that the likelihood that Sanford will expand its already large swath of its upper Midwest territory while delivering and administering the vaccines, and you've got an unprecedented logistical challenge.

"We'll have to be ... able to adjust, but the biggest part of our advantage is our courier network," Dean Weber, who heads the corporate supply chain for Sanford Health System, told CNN.

"Our courier network drives about 11,000 miles a day. It's something like 200,000 square miles. I've heard people say that it's about the size of Texas, but it's basically the entire western side of Minnesota, all of South and North Dakota, northern Nebraska and western Iowa so it's a large geographical footprint."

That fleet of largely minivan-driving couriers normally drives about 3.5 million every year, according to Dejene.

Nursing students will help administer the vaccine

As shipments of the vaccine start to increase over the coming weeks and months, Sanford also plans to amend normal protocol for who can administer the vaccine in order to keep up with the massive demand for it.

"We do have nursing students helping us step forward to administer the vaccine," said Kelly Hefti, vice president of nursing and clinical services at Sanford Health. "And that partnership that we've had for a really long time with our universities, our school of nursing, the students that have stepped forward with their faculty to help us administer the vaccine was a really logical ask for us."

Morgan Hanson is among the group of nursing students who is helping the health system's vaccine administering.

"I'm not on the frontlines right now but I see that impact it has on those frontline workers," the Augustana University nursing student said of the vaccine.

"Anything that we can do to help ease their stress, and ease the sickness in the hospitals right now, I think it's very important from a nursing student's standpoint."

As for doctors, the vaccine provides another weapon in what has seemed like a never-ending fight.

"In many hospitals around the country, we have healthcare providers that got infected because they're caring for patients that got infected as well as because they're acquiring it in the community, and they have to be out of work," said Dr. Santiago Lopez, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Sanford Children's Hospital. "We are losing that workforce that we are in much need of at this point."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
A Starry, Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Randy Miller Jr.

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel celebrates her 25th anniversary at News 10

Image

Terre Haute church sets up giving tree for people in need

Image

High School students took to the outdoors to make a shelter for Turkey Run Elementary school

Image

Academy Sports makes $2,000 donation to Bikes for Tykes program

Image

Nursing home is recovering after seeing second outbreak

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce gives update on how local businesses are doing

Image

Daviess county considers options on mandate enforcement as county goes red

Image

Four Wabash Valley counties move into the red with COVID-19 numbers, governor announces new restrict

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 804174

Reported Deaths: 14384
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3352047051
DuPage51672855
Will43578627
Lake41303688
Kane35176505
Winnebago20860303
Madison16537298
McHenry15776177
St. Clair15326284
Champaign1192870
Sangamon11305123
Peoria10506149
McLean951962
Kankakee9475125
Rock Island9410180
Tazewell7975134
Macon7073152
Kendall705560
LaSalle6971160
DeKalb560452
Adams514957
Vermilion459265
Boone428741
Williamson410793
Whiteside4105145
Clinton368466
Coles356365
Ogle324949
Grundy321827
Effingham319133
Knox318990
Henry306225
Jackson300541
Marion283771
Stephenson271343
Macoupin259328
Randolph258828
Livingston255545
Morgan249455
Monroe237850
Franklin237336
Bureau236755
Lee222043
Jefferson218763
Woodford209232
Fayette208840
Christian206849
Logan203627
Iroquois194539
Fulton175216
McDonough171144
Shelby154928
Douglas153119
Jersey152925
Union134129
Montgomery133419
Lawrence129415
Perry129134
Saline125331
Crawford124416
Bond122812
Warren121826
Carroll118427
Jo Daviess118321
Cass116624
Pike112133
Hancock107117
Wayne103835
Moultrie103112
Clay101324
Edgar98917
Greene95136
Richland94822
Ford89327
Clark88921
Mercer86715
Piatt8635
Washington8624
Mason81430
Johnson81010
Jasper74213
Wabash7389
Cumberland73221
White72812
Massac71310
De Witt70619
Menard5592
Pulaski4722
Marshall4667
Hamilton4455
Schuyler4362
Brown3656
Henderson3423
Stark3377
Unassigned3050
Calhoun3011
Alexander2804
Edwards2764
Putnam2710
Scott2690
Gallatin2263
Hardin1683
Pope1301
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 392663

Reported Deaths: 6410
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion53514929
Lake32816501
Allen22417361
St. Joseph20409267
Elkhart19717264
Hamilton17209191
Vanderburgh11831149
Tippecanoe1125638
Porter10121104
Johnson8639185
Hendricks8136170
Vigo7321117
Monroe650060
Madison6417131
Clark628090
Delaware5985110
LaPorte5733110
Kosciusko555352
Howard470684
Bartholomew420468
Wayne3974105
Warrick394777
Floyd390881
Marshall367656
Grant365760
Hancock356967
Cass341934
Boone318556
Noble318150
Henry305342
Dubois301434
Jackson294040
Morgan293748
Dearborn281737
Shelby243764
Gibson240838
Clinton233027
DeKalb232139
Knox230029
Lawrence227754
Adams212327
Wabash212227
Miami209321
Montgomery197331
Jasper190118
Daviess189655
Harrison188328
Steuben187416
Ripley187227
Whitley180417
Fayette176741
LaGrange170536
Huntington170013
White170024
Putnam169033
Decatur161446
Wells157939
Randolph154527
Jefferson152720
Clay152227
Posey147522
Scott144029
Greene137554
Jay125719
Sullivan123719
Jennings121318
Starke117028
Fountain109411
Fulton106221
Spencer10359
Washington101010
Perry95221
Carroll90813
Franklin88828
Owen86413
Orange85828
Vermillion84915
Parke8186
Tipton74129
Rush7318
Blackford70518
Newton66916
Pike65221
Pulaski57023
Benton5213
Brown4838
Martin4336
Crawford4174
Union3222
Switzerland3195
Warren3193
Ohio2727
Unassigned0301