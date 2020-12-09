Clear

Here's what connects Covid denial and election denial

CNN's Donie O'Sullivan tells us about the dangers of coronavirus vaccine misinformation online and how social media sites like Facebook and YouTube are pledging to combat this growing dilemma.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

There are two core strains of denialism apparent in mainstream America today: that the election was a fraud and that Covid doesn't exist.

We've all heard how misinformation spreads like a virus. But we've watched it in real time over the past months.

What ties these lies together:

  1. President Donald Trump won't admit defeat in the election or missteps on Covid, creating a bedrock of inaccuracy
  2. The democratization of information on the internet enables everyone to publish their thoughts, even if they're totally made up
  3. As the country gets more tribal in its politics, people find satisfaction in blaming villains, regardless of facts.

Either Trump is spinning an alternate reality for followers who agree with him or he is just channeling and amplifying what he hears from them. Regardless, in his four years in office, he has totally normalized bad information.

If it weren't the election or Covid, it would be something else. Climate change, the Russia investigation, his own impeachment, the election he won four years ago, President Barack Obama's birth certificate -- Trump's said so many things are hoaxes or fakes that he may personally not know what is real and what is imagined anymore.

And for each of these things, there are enablers online and in conservative media who fuel the theories. It takes creativity and commitment to see election fraud where there is none and tyranny in public health.

Conspiracy theory coming

Certainly the news Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter is under investigation by US attorneys in Delaware over his business dealings with Chinese nationals will fuel renewed efforts to smear the President-elect through his son. Misinformation needs a kernel of truth to flourish. Here's what we actually know about the investigation into Hunter Biden.

On Covid, CNN has interviewed nurses who talk about people dying from the coronavirus who still deny it's a threat. Dr. Anthony Fauci complained Tuesday about trying to reach people in communities where hospitals are nearly overrun, but denialists stubbornly reject masks and social distancing.

Just wait until the nation's public health officials are trying to convince people to get a shot in the arm. Vaccines are already a hotbed of denialism.

On the election, Tuesday felt final. The Supreme Court, which is controlled by conservatives, shut the door on Trump's election fraud fantasy and his efforts to get state legislators to bypass the voters have so far failed.

"The fact that the justices issued a one-sentence order with no separate opinions is a powerful sign that the court intends to stay out of election-related disputes, and that it's going to leave things to the electoral process going forward," CNN legal analyst Steve Vladeck said after the ruling.

On Wednesday, West Virginia certified its election results, meaning all 50 states have approved their results and Trump's electoral loss is (still) assured.

But Trump and his followers have already moved to their next Hail Mary. This one, a lawsuit brought by the Texas attorney general, is even more far-fetched than Trump's attempts to get state legislators to overthrow voters.

The idea is that pandemic-related changes to election procedures in swing states violated the Constitution. The most obvious problem with the suit is that nearly every state -- including Texas -- changed procedures.

The Texas lawsuit is concerned only with the ones in key states where Biden won, which has been described as hypocrisy, but that seems like not strong enough a word here.

The attorney general in Texas is a man named Ken Paxton, who has been under indictment on securities fraud charges for years and has been accused by former aides of bribery. It's notable that not all Republicans in the state are backing the suit.

But it's also notable that Trump allies on Capitol Hill are trying to make support of it into kind of a litmus test.

If the Supreme Court's Pennsylvania ruling is any indication, this Texas suit is just the latest in a series of increasingly desperate last gasps as Trump hops from one dead-end lawsuit to the next.

But the Texas suit is also an indication that Trump and his allies are all-in on denying Biden's victory until the bitter end.

Where does the misinformation come from?

To get some understanding of how misinformation is spreading in the US and whether that will change on January 20 (spoiler alert: It won't) I went to CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, who covers the internet, social media and disinformation for us.

It was his shocking story about deep fakes a year ago that made me realize how completely information is manipulated online. And he contributes to Misinformation Watch, CNN's hub for the fallacies we find are being pushed online.

Who is in the real world and who is in the Matrix?

WHAT MATTERS: I've begun to feel like I'm living in the real world with facts, but there are a large number of people who are convinced they're living in the Matrix and that facts can't be believed. Ever.

DONIE O'SULLIVAN: The cliché descriptor for the internet is that the world's information is at our fingertips. Which is true. But it also means the world's misinformation is at our fingertips. If you want to make a lie seem legit, it's easy to find a handful of pieces of misinformation or out-of-context articles and videos to bolster pretty much any false narrative.

Where do these conspiracy theories come from and how do they grow?

WHAT MATTERS: We've all heard and read a lot in recent years about how misinformation spreads and you've covered this extensively. It's largely online and in social media feeds. What I don't understand is where and how these misinformation trends start and grow to the point they feel almost like coordinated campaigns.

O'SULLIVAN: People have all different motivations for peddling misinformation. Sometimes it's political, sometimes financial, sometimes a mix of both -- and of course some people just share it and want to believe it because it confirms their biases. With Trump, for instance, his reasons for pushing misinformation are both political and financial -- he doesn't want to admit he lost and he is fundraising off the back of the lies. A hyper-partisan website might simply push misinformation because they know it'll get a lot of clicks and they'll make Google ad dollars off that. Then Trump might turn around and tweet that article because it fits his narrative. It's a vicious circle.

What will happen in the after-Trump?

WHAT MATTERS: Both the Covid denialism and the election denialism are directly tied to Trump. Do you expect that when he's out of office, these theories will have less of an audience and less oxygen? Or is this misinformation movement larger than him?

O'SULLIVAN: No. I think a lot of Americans are dreaming of the post-Trump era where he fizzles out of their daily lives. I don't think that is going to happen on social media. Trump has too big a footprint. He drives so much of the right-wing ecosystem and I still think he and his proxies, like his sons, are going to hold a lot of influence. And of course new outlets like Newsmax and OANN are emerging who are also happy to push the Trump agenda.

Are foreign countries causing this or amplifying it?

WHAT MATTERS: We know that Russia (and other countries) have tried to influence how we think about elections and politics. Are they responsible for misinformation or do you think they're just amplifying things that are already pushed by a grassroots of conspiracy theorists?

O'SULLIVAN: The covert nature of these operations means it's always hard to tell, but certainly the experts we have spoken to this year believe Russian trolls and their ilk have been amplifying existing divisive narratives in the US rather than creating their own. It's a lot easier to do that and can have just as much impact. But Russia has been doing this for a very long time, they are really good at it -- so it's possible that a lot more is going on than we even can imagine.

What will happen to safeguard information?

WHAT MATTERS: As the media world becomes more fractured and more people tune into their echo chambers, how will it be possible for actual facts to be transmitted to large groups of people?

O'SULLIVAN: I think the problem is going to get worse before it gets better. It's depressing, but I think a lot of people do not want facts. Example: Facebook brought in some fact-checkers who now mark false viral posts -- but many conservatives now believe those fact-checkers are biased.

Sorry I don't have a more uplifting or helpful answer!

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
A Starry, Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Randy Miller Jr.

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel celebrates her 25th anniversary at News 10

Image

Terre Haute church sets up giving tree for people in need

Image

High School students took to the outdoors to make a shelter for Turkey Run Elementary school

Image

Academy Sports makes $2,000 donation to Bikes for Tykes program

Image

Nursing home is recovering after seeing second outbreak

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce gives update on how local businesses are doing

Image

Daviess county considers options on mandate enforcement as county goes red

Image

Four Wabash Valley counties move into the red with COVID-19 numbers, governor announces new restrict

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 804174

Reported Deaths: 14384
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3352047051
DuPage51672855
Will43578627
Lake41303688
Kane35176505
Winnebago20860303
Madison16537298
McHenry15776177
St. Clair15326284
Champaign1192870
Sangamon11305123
Peoria10506149
McLean951962
Kankakee9475125
Rock Island9410180
Tazewell7975134
Macon7073152
Kendall705560
LaSalle6971160
DeKalb560452
Adams514957
Vermilion459265
Boone428741
Williamson410793
Whiteside4105145
Clinton368466
Coles356365
Ogle324949
Grundy321827
Effingham319133
Knox318990
Henry306225
Jackson300541
Marion283771
Stephenson271343
Macoupin259328
Randolph258828
Livingston255545
Morgan249455
Monroe237850
Franklin237336
Bureau236755
Lee222043
Jefferson218763
Woodford209232
Fayette208840
Christian206849
Logan203627
Iroquois194539
Fulton175216
McDonough171144
Shelby154928
Douglas153119
Jersey152925
Union134129
Montgomery133419
Lawrence129415
Perry129134
Saline125331
Crawford124416
Bond122812
Warren121826
Carroll118427
Jo Daviess118321
Cass116624
Pike112133
Hancock107117
Wayne103835
Moultrie103112
Clay101324
Edgar98917
Greene95136
Richland94822
Ford89327
Clark88921
Mercer86715
Piatt8635
Washington8624
Mason81430
Johnson81010
Jasper74213
Wabash7389
Cumberland73221
White72812
Massac71310
De Witt70619
Menard5592
Pulaski4722
Marshall4667
Hamilton4455
Schuyler4362
Brown3656
Henderson3423
Stark3377
Unassigned3050
Calhoun3011
Alexander2804
Edwards2764
Putnam2710
Scott2690
Gallatin2263
Hardin1683
Pope1301
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 392663

Reported Deaths: 6410
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion53514929
Lake32816501
Allen22417361
St. Joseph20409267
Elkhart19717264
Hamilton17209191
Vanderburgh11831149
Tippecanoe1125638
Porter10121104
Johnson8639185
Hendricks8136170
Vigo7321117
Monroe650060
Madison6417131
Clark628090
Delaware5985110
LaPorte5733110
Kosciusko555352
Howard470684
Bartholomew420468
Wayne3974105
Warrick394777
Floyd390881
Marshall367656
Grant365760
Hancock356967
Cass341934
Boone318556
Noble318150
Henry305342
Dubois301434
Jackson294040
Morgan293748
Dearborn281737
Shelby243764
Gibson240838
Clinton233027
DeKalb232139
Knox230029
Lawrence227754
Adams212327
Wabash212227
Miami209321
Montgomery197331
Jasper190118
Daviess189655
Harrison188328
Steuben187416
Ripley187227
Whitley180417
Fayette176741
LaGrange170536
Huntington170013
White170024
Putnam169033
Decatur161446
Wells157939
Randolph154527
Jefferson152720
Clay152227
Posey147522
Scott144029
Greene137554
Jay125719
Sullivan123719
Jennings121318
Starke117028
Fountain109411
Fulton106221
Spencer10359
Washington101010
Perry95221
Carroll90813
Franklin88828
Owen86413
Orange85828
Vermillion84915
Parke8186
Tipton74129
Rush7318
Blackford70518
Newton66916
Pike65221
Pulaski57023
Benton5213
Brown4838
Martin4336
Crawford4174
Union3222
Switzerland3195
Warren3193
Ohio2727
Unassigned0301