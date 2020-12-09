Clear

A SpaceX Mars rocket prototype just exploded. It was still a success

A test flight of SpaceX's Mars rocket prototype started off well but ended in a crash landing and plumes of smoke.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

A giant experimental rocket built by Elon Musk's SpaceX successfully soared eight miles above the company's testing facilities in South Texas on Wednesday and came back down as planned, before crashing into the ground in an enormous plume of flames and smoke.

The hulking rocket didn't have anyone onboard. It was an early developmental model of Starship, a 160-foot-tall spaceship proposed by Musk that he hopes will be used for hauling massive satellites into Earth's orbit, shuttling people between cities at breakneck speeds and — eventually — establishing a human settlement on Mars.

The test flight marked the highest test flight yet of the technology Musk hopes will one day ferry the first humans to go to Mars, and a fiery ending was not totally unexpected. Musk attempted to dampen expectations before the flight, saying in one tweet that he predicted the "SN8" vehicle, the name for the Starship prototype used Wednesday, had a one-in-three chance of landing safely back on Earth.

The SN8 did manage to maneuver back to its landing target, but Musk said via Twitter that an issue with the rocket's fuel system caused it to make a crash landing. Green and yellow flames engulfed the landing site, which lies just outsides the small coastal town of Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX and Musk are known to embrace mishaps during the early stages of new spacefaring technology development. The company's ethos is to move quickly and learn from errors, rather than taking the more NASA-esque approach of slowly conducting thorough research and ground tests before putting a rocket on a launch pad.

Several previous Starship prototypes were destroyed during pressure tests, which are designed to check whether a vehicle can withstand the enormous pressure it undergoes during fueling and in flight.

SpaceX did not reveal before flight exactly how the test was supposed to look, but shortly aftter liftoff, one of the Starship SN8's three engines shut off. That did not appear to drastically affect the spacecraft's maneuvering while in the air. When all three engines powered down, the vehicle was able to orient itself at an angle during decent — a move that Musk previewed during a September 2019 presentation, billing it as a spacecraft landing method that mimics a skydiver falling through the air. Musk said he hopes a fully operational Starship would tilt about 60 degrees, putting its belly down toward the Earth, as it plunged back through the atmosphere in order to make it less aerodynamic and reduce its speed. Then, just before landing, the vehicle would swing back into the upright position and land gently on a ground pad.

SpaceX had previously tried twice this week to launch the test flight, but both of the first attempts were halted with just moments left on the countdown clock.

It was not clear why SpaceX halted the launches, though last-minute scrubs are not uncommon even during routine rocket launches. Computers or flight controllers may have caught an abnormal reading about the rocket's health and stopped the engines from igniting.

The company is still a long way from building an operational Starship spacecraft. So far, it has constructed various prototypes that have been used to test how well their steel frames perform under pressure and to conduct suborbital "hop tests," which have tested how the rocket's gargantuan engines can steer the vehicle to soft, pinpoint landings after flight. Musk has said the technique is essential for recovering and reusing the vehicles as well as one day conducting a controlled landing on the Moon or Mars.

Previous test flights of Starship prototypes have traveled less than about 500 feet in the air and made use of only one engine. The vehicle that will be used on SpaceX's next Starship test flight, called SN8, will be the first to have three engines installed. And it will be by far the highest and riskiest Starship test flight yet.

Initially, Musk had said via Twitter that SpaceX would launch the SN8 prototype to 60,000 feet — about 11 miles — or higher. That would have taken the vehicle into the stratosphere, the second layer of Earth's atmosphere, where weather balloons are flown and supersonic airplane flights are conducted. But the company later decided to target 40,000 feet, according to Reuters. It's not yet clear how high the Starship SN8 actually traveled on Wednesday.

It's not clear why the company decided to lower its target altitude of this test flight, though 40,000 and 60,000 feet are still well below the 62-mile mark, which is widely considered to mark the edge of outer space.

The SN8 rocket wouldn't be able to reach Earth's orbit on its own anyway. The final Starship design will need six rocket engines, and even then the vehicle will require a separate, hulking rocket booster, dubbed the Super Heavy, to blast the spacecraft into orbit because that trip will require it to travel at speeds topping 17,000 miles per hour. It's not yet clear if the company has started development or testing of the Super Heavy booster.

For a journey to Mars, Starship will also eventually need to reach "escape velocity" — about 25,000 miles per hour — which is the speed required to rip a spacecraft away from Earth's gravitational pull, allowing it to travel into more distant regions of our solar system.

Musk founded SpaceX around his interplanetary travel ambitions, claiming he wanted to develop the technology to allow humans to settle the Red Planet.

SpaceX's plans for a Mars settlement bring up numerous technological, political and ethical questions. It's not clear for example, if Musk envisions working with Earthly governments to establish a space colony or if he intends to create a sovereign nation, which could violate existing international treaties that govern human behavior in outer space. One of the most challenging hurdles may also be financial: Not even Musk has ventured to guess an all-in cost estimate.

But Starship could have plenty of other practical purposes closer to home. The spacecraft could be capable of hauling massive satellites or research telescopes into Earth's orbit, resupplying the International Space Station, or, perhaps, shuttling people between cities at unprecedented speeds. In a September 2017 presentation, SpaceX said Starship could be "capable of taking people from any city to any other city on Earth in under one hour."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
A Starry, Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Randy Miller Jr.

Image

News 10's Susan Dinkel celebrates her 25th anniversary at News 10

Image

Terre Haute church sets up giving tree for people in need

Image

High School students took to the outdoors to make a shelter for Turkey Run Elementary school

Image

Academy Sports makes $2,000 donation to Bikes for Tykes program

Image

Nursing home is recovering after seeing second outbreak

Image

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce gives update on how local businesses are doing

Image

Daviess county considers options on mandate enforcement as county goes red

Image

Four Wabash Valley counties move into the red with COVID-19 numbers, governor announces new restrict

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 804174

Reported Deaths: 14384
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3352047051
DuPage51672855
Will43578627
Lake41303688
Kane35176505
Winnebago20860303
Madison16537298
McHenry15776177
St. Clair15326284
Champaign1192870
Sangamon11305123
Peoria10506149
McLean951962
Kankakee9475125
Rock Island9410180
Tazewell7975134
Macon7073152
Kendall705560
LaSalle6971160
DeKalb560452
Adams514957
Vermilion459265
Boone428741
Williamson410793
Whiteside4105145
Clinton368466
Coles356365
Ogle324949
Grundy321827
Effingham319133
Knox318990
Henry306225
Jackson300541
Marion283771
Stephenson271343
Macoupin259328
Randolph258828
Livingston255545
Morgan249455
Monroe237850
Franklin237336
Bureau236755
Lee222043
Jefferson218763
Woodford209232
Fayette208840
Christian206849
Logan203627
Iroquois194539
Fulton175216
McDonough171144
Shelby154928
Douglas153119
Jersey152925
Union134129
Montgomery133419
Lawrence129415
Perry129134
Saline125331
Crawford124416
Bond122812
Warren121826
Carroll118427
Jo Daviess118321
Cass116624
Pike112133
Hancock107117
Wayne103835
Moultrie103112
Clay101324
Edgar98917
Greene95136
Richland94822
Ford89327
Clark88921
Mercer86715
Piatt8635
Washington8624
Mason81430
Johnson81010
Jasper74213
Wabash7389
Cumberland73221
White72812
Massac71310
De Witt70619
Menard5592
Pulaski4722
Marshall4667
Hamilton4455
Schuyler4362
Brown3656
Henderson3423
Stark3377
Unassigned3050
Calhoun3011
Alexander2804
Edwards2764
Putnam2710
Scott2690
Gallatin2263
Hardin1683
Pope1301
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 392663

Reported Deaths: 6410
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion53514929
Lake32816501
Allen22417361
St. Joseph20409267
Elkhart19717264
Hamilton17209191
Vanderburgh11831149
Tippecanoe1125638
Porter10121104
Johnson8639185
Hendricks8136170
Vigo7321117
Monroe650060
Madison6417131
Clark628090
Delaware5985110
LaPorte5733110
Kosciusko555352
Howard470684
Bartholomew420468
Wayne3974105
Warrick394777
Floyd390881
Marshall367656
Grant365760
Hancock356967
Cass341934
Boone318556
Noble318150
Henry305342
Dubois301434
Jackson294040
Morgan293748
Dearborn281737
Shelby243764
Gibson240838
Clinton233027
DeKalb232139
Knox230029
Lawrence227754
Adams212327
Wabash212227
Miami209321
Montgomery197331
Jasper190118
Daviess189655
Harrison188328
Steuben187416
Ripley187227
Whitley180417
Fayette176741
LaGrange170536
Huntington170013
White170024
Putnam169033
Decatur161446
Wells157939
Randolph154527
Jefferson152720
Clay152227
Posey147522
Scott144029
Greene137554
Jay125719
Sullivan123719
Jennings121318
Starke117028
Fountain109411
Fulton106221
Spencer10359
Washington101010
Perry95221
Carroll90813
Franklin88828
Owen86413
Orange85828
Vermillion84915
Parke8186
Tipton74129
Rush7318
Blackford70518
Newton66916
Pike65221
Pulaski57023
Benton5213
Brown4838
Martin4336
Crawford4174
Union3222
Switzerland3195
Warren3193
Ohio2727
Unassigned0301