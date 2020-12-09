Clear

Feds to investigate after a sheriff's deputy killed a Black man entering his own home in Columbus, Ohio

CNN's Don Lemon speaks to Tamala Payne, the mother of Casey Goodson, 23, who was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy while trying to enter his own home in Columbus, Ohio. The case is now being investigated by federal authorities.

Posted: Dec 9, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: Dec 9, 2020 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Laurie Ure, Rebekah Riess, Eric Levenson and Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

A sheriff's deputy working for a fugitive task force shot and killed a Black man trying to enter his own home in Columbus, Ohio, last week in a case that is now being investigated by federal authorities.

Casey Goodson, 23, was fatally shot on Friday by a 17-year veteran of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, identified as deputy Jason Meade. Meade was working for the US Marshal's fugitive task force looking for violent offenders at the time, but Goodson was not the person being sought by the task force, Columbus Police said.

Goodson had put his keys into his door before he was shot and fell into the kitchen, where his 5-year-old brother and his 72-year-old grandmother saw him lying on the ground with a Subway sandwich, family attorney Sean Walton told CNN.

Goodson, an Ohio concealed carry permit holder, was legally armed at the time of the shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Goodson was not alleged to have committed any crimes, has no criminal background and was not the target of any investigation, Walton told CNN.

During the US Marshal's task force operation in Columbus, Meade reported seeing a man with a gun and was investigating the situation when there was reportedly a verbal exchange prior to the shooting, the Columbus Division of Police said.

According to police, no other officers witnessed the shooting, no civilian eyewitnesses have been identified and there is no body camera footage of the actual shooting because Franklin County Sheriff's task force officers aren't issued body cameras.

CNN reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for comment but has not yet heard back.

Walton called on authorities to provide the family answers and said that the officer involved should be held accountable.

"At this point, witness testimony and physical evidence raise serious concerns about why Casey was even confronted, let alone why he was shot dead while entering his own home," Walton told CNN.

In a statement, Walton said Goodson was "an amazing young man whose life was tragically taken."

"Even hours after his death, the keys that he used to let himself in the house as he was shot and killed hung in the door -- a reminder to his family of how close he was to safety," the attorney noted.

Federal and local authorities investigate

Even though the shooting did not involve a Columbus Police officer, the Columbus Police Critical Incident Response Team is the primary agency investigating the shooting because it occurred in Columbus.

That investigation will examine whether Meade was legally justified in shooting Goodson, according to Columbus Police. Once the investigation is complete, the evidence will be turned over to the Franklin County Prosecutor to be presented to a grand jury, police said.

In addition, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio and the FBI are launching a federal civil rights investigation.

"This offers the highest level of transparency and a clear path to the truth," Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan said.

Columbus Police had on Monday attempted to turn over the investigation to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), the state agency that typically investigates police-involved shootings. But the BCI announced that they would not be able to accept the case because of an unexplained delay in the request.

"We received a referral to take a three-day old officer-involved shooting case. Not knowing all the reasons as to why so much time has passed before the case was referred to BCI, we cannot accept this case," a spokesperson for the Attorney General's office said.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that the BCI has a memorandum of understanding with Columbus Police that says the state agency should be the first call after a police shooting.

"BCI is the first call because we cannot be the subject matter experts unless we're on scene from the beginning to document the evidence of what happened from the start," Yost said in a statement Monday. "Three days later after the crime scene has been dismantled and the witness(es) have all dispersed does not work."

Columbus Police said Chief Quinlan's interest in having BCI involved in the case was "based solely on reassuring the public of maximum independence in the investigation of this tragedy." The department added that the Attorney General's decision to not take the case has not interrupted the investigation.

An autopsy will be performed by the Franklin County Coroner, police said.

Rallies set for later this week

The shooting has left the Black community in Columbus reeling, and rallies calling for justice in Goodson's case are set for Friday and Saturday in Columbus.

Local civil rights activists say police brutality against Black people in this central Ohio city is nothing new.

Law enforcement in Columbus has long had a strained relationship with the Black community because of its past shootings of young Black men and aggressive policing in Black neighborhoods, said Kiara Yakita, founder of the Black Liberation Movement of Central Ohio.

Among the Black men and teens killed by Columbus police in recent years were Julius Tate, a 16-year-old who was fatally shot by an officer in December 2018 during a sting operation; Kareem Ali Nadir Jones, a 30-year-old who was fatally shot by officers in July 2017; Tyre King, a 13-year-old killed by police in September 2016; and Henry Green, a 23-year-old shot dead by plainclothes officers in June 2016.

Movement for Black Lives leaders said they believe Goodson was "executed."

"A crisis of this magnitude calls for a massive realignment of power," said Chelsea Fuller, a Columbus-based spokeswoman for the Movement for Black Lives. "That realignment can and will happen through defunding the police, reducing their bloated budgets, and re-investing those resources in the creation of new systems of public safety that account for all lives, not just some."

Yakita said Black residents feel exhausted, especially after joining the nation in protesting police brutality and racism all summer.

"We are feeling helplessness, hopelessness and hurt," Yakita said. "It's like we did all of that for nothing."

Morgan Harper, a local community activist, said police in Columbus have a history of treating Black people differently.

"It's depressing, really," Harper said. "And I think people were already feeling vulnerable that we can't feel protected in our own communities. That young Black men and Black women, we face an undo level of risk just living."

Columbus' racial tension goes beyond policing. Black residents say the town's history of redlining, segregation and gentrification of Black neighborhoods has also been a boiling point.

Columbus is the fourth most economically segregated metro area in the country, according to a study the University of Toronto. The city is 59% white and 28% Black.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Some Late Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NORTHVIEW THS GBB 12-8-20

Image

GBB THN WEST VIGO 12-8-20

Image

ISU MBB OPENER 12-8-20

Image

South Vermillion Schools makes the move back to eLearning

Image

The Grinch (with CASA) is set to deliver toys to Wabash Valley children

Image

Marines hit the stores shopping for the Toys for Tots campaign

Image

Work continues on the pedestrian bridge connecting Terre Haute to West Terre Haute

Image

Police arrest three in connection to a series of armed robberies in Indiana and Illinois

Image

Illinois Governor urges residents to get COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available

Image

FDA approves at-home COVID-19 testing kit

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 796264

Reported Deaths: 14214
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3326937018
DuPage51051850
Will43192621
Lake40932683
Kane34854504
Winnebago20645300
Madison16348287
McHenry15618175
St. Clair15140280
Champaign1178870
Sangamon11183121
Peoria10331148
Kankakee9406123
McLean939461
Rock Island9314170
Tazewell7859132
Macon7015151
Kendall696757
LaSalle6885153
DeKalb554651
Adams507157
Vermilion451363
Boone422740
Whiteside4077142
Williamson406091
Clinton364965
Coles354764
Ogle321549
Effingham316331
Grundy314726
Knox314585
Henry300924
Jackson298839
Marion279867
Stephenson268342
Randolph256428
Macoupin254727
Livingston251541
Morgan244950
Monroe235348
Franklin234432
Bureau233855
Lee221742
Jefferson215063
Woodford206532
Christian205647
Fayette204140
Logan200926
Iroquois192735
Fulton172215
McDonough169944
Shelby153827
Douglas151019
Jersey149625
Montgomery132520
Union132029
Lawrence127914
Perry127633
Crawford123516
Saline123331
Bond120512
Warren120024
Jo Daviess117921
Carroll116227
Cass112224
Pike110532
Hancock105717
Wayne103435
Moultrie101811
Clay99423
Edgar96017
Greene94034
Richland92721
Clark88021
Ford87327
Piatt8625
Mercer86014
Washington8483
Johnson80710
Mason79927
Jasper72912
Cumberland72821
White71212
Massac70810
Wabash7069
De Witt68718
Menard5542
Pulaski4672
Marshall4597
Hamilton4374
Schuyler3702
Brown3486
Stark3317
Henderson3303
Unassigned3090
Calhoun2941
Alexander2764
Putnam2680
Edwards2664
Scott2650
Gallatin2233
Hardin1662
Pope1271
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 387278

Reported Deaths: 6284
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion52737919
Lake32448495
Allen22138354
St. Joseph20139262
Elkhart19604256
Hamilton16947186
Vanderburgh11730140
Tippecanoe1106438
Porter9976100
Johnson8481182
Hendricks8048169
Vigo7253114
Monroe639559
Madison6313129
Clark616587
Delaware5904110
LaPorte5637109
Kosciusko542851
Howard461682
Bartholomew413168
Warrick391277
Wayne3891101
Floyd386380
Marshall364852
Grant356957
Hancock352167
Cass339932
Noble314350
Boone312456
Henry302142
Dubois298234
Jackson290738
Morgan287047
Dearborn277033
Shelby239463
Gibson238538
Clinton229025
DeKalb228038
Knox226327
Lawrence224353
Wabash209627
Adams209326
Miami207820
Montgomery192530
Daviess187855
Jasper187617
Ripley184527
Harrison183826
Steuben183516
Whitley176717
Fayette174540
LaGrange169136
Huntington168912
White166624
Putnam165333
Decatur160446
Wells155239
Randolph152525
Jefferson151620
Clay150627
Posey147022
Scott140927
Greene132954
Jay124518
Sullivan122218
Jennings119518
Starke115328
Fountain107310
Fulton105420
Spencer10299
Washington9849
Perry94421
Carroll88713
Franklin87128
Orange84528
Owen84013
Vermillion83414
Parke8106
Rush7288
Tipton72729
Blackford70218
Newton66516
Pike65021
Pulaski56121
Benton5043
Brown4786
Martin4336
Crawford4062
Union3192
Switzerland3185
Warren3173
Ohio2697
Unassigned0298