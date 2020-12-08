Clear

5 things to know for December 8: Coronavirus, White House, immigration, Brexit, China

Another critical fire weather day for Southern California, but big changes in the forecast by late week. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri explains.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 8:20 AM
Updated: Dec 8, 2020 8:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The editor behind the "The Yale Book of Quotations" has named 2020's top quotes, and they call to mind the year's biggest struggles: "Wear a mask," and "I can't breathe." Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The UK has started administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, making it the first Western country to start vaccinating its citizens outside of clinical trials. The UK has ordered enough of the vaccine to inoculate a third of its population, but for right now, it's available by invitation only for those age 80 and over, care homes staff and front line health and social care workers. In the US, President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order today prioritizing the shipment of a coronavirus vaccine to Americans before other nations, according to senior administration officials. The US just had its deadliest week for the coronavirus since April, with 15,658 reported deaths over the last seven days.  Across the world, South Korea and Japan aren't taking any chances with their pandemic strategies. Both countries have deployed their respective militaries to assist medical staff and help with contact tracing.

2. White House transition

President-elect Joe Biden has selected retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, the former commander of US Central Command, to be his secretary of defense, sources tell CNN. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black man to lead the Department of Defense, the nation's largest government agency. Biden will likely make the announcement official today, and will select more Cabinet members, including attorney general, at the end of the week. Meanwhile, President Trump's window for acting on baseless accusations of voter fraud to contest the election results is closing. Today is the federal election "safe harbor" date, and any state that has finalized its Electoral College voters by this day -- six days before the Electoral College officially votes -- is final and presumptively cannot be challenged.

3. Immigration

The US Department of Homeland Security has extended Temporary Protected Status -- a form of humanitarian relief -- for Hondurans living in the US, according to Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez. TPS applies to people who would face extreme hardship if forced to return to home countries affected by armed conflict or natural disasters. In the case of Honduras,  Category 4 hurricanes Eta and Iota devastated the country in November, and officials worry that major health risks and poverty could sweep the nation as it recovers. According to an online announcement from US Citizenship and Immigration Services, TPS has also been extended for eligible people from El Salvador, Haiti, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan until October 2021. The Department of Homeland Security will also begin to accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children.

4. Brexit

The UK has mere weeks left to reach a trade deal with the European Union unless it wants to tumble out of the last phase of Brexit in the most economically damaging way possible. If the UK's government doesn't reach a deal by the new year, it will have to trade on World Trade Organization terms, which means more tariffs and barriers on goods and services. The UK Office for Budget Responsibility has already predicted a 4% loss of output even if a trade deal is reached. If it's not, that loss could balloon by another 2% in 2021 and send more than 300,000 people to the unemployment line by the second half of next year. Right now, negotiations between the UK and the EU are caught up on fishing rights, government aid for companies, and how disputes are settled.

5. China

The US State Department has announced new sanctions against 14 officials in China's top legislature over their involvement in creating a controversial national security law imposed on Hong Kong. All of them will be banned from traveling to the US, along with their families, and any assets they hold in the US will be blocked. Despite the latest round of economic and diplomatic acrimony, China's foreign minister Wang Yi says Beijing is open to restarting its relationship with the US. Speaking from the US-China Business Council, Wang said the two countries should learn to respect each other again, and blamed their frayed relations on some Americans with "outdated Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices."

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Breakdancing to make its Olympic debut at Paris 2024

Gymnastics, but make it funky.

These lonely otters found love in lockdown just in time for the holidays

Because no one otter be alone this year. (Yes, I'm sorry.)

An invasive species of giant lizard has been making its way through the Southeast

We've ALMOST made it through the year of scary bugs, and now we get scary reptiles?!

A French man has left money to 50 cats who live in Russia's Hermitage Museum

The epitome of life goals.

KFC and Lifetime team up for a 'steamy' holiday mini-movie

Sure, we like our chicken hot and spicy, but not like this ... or ...?

THIS JUST IN

Tripadvisor, and more than 100 other apps, have just been blocked in China

The Cyberspace Administration of China says it's removed 105 apps it considered to be "illegal" in the government's wide-ranging attempt to "clean-up" online content. Most of the platforms belonged to local Chinese firms, and it was not immediately clear why Tripadvisor was caught in the fray.

TODAY'S NUMBER

55%

That's the proportion of firefighters in the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) who said they wouldn't get a Covid-19 vaccine if the department offered one, according to a poll.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I've seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months."

NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, who says he's lost seven family members to Covid-19, including his mother, who passed away in April.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Come on down the maple syrup farm!

In the world of winter flavors, maple syrup -- real, rich maple syrup -- is too often forgotten. We need to right this wrong. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 35°
Mostly cloudy and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fire safety during the holidays, especially for newer homes

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun. Light breeze. High: 41°

Image

ISU WBB 12-7-20

Image

Local bank gives back with its second annual Week of Giving

Image

Rose-Hulman wraps up in-person learning for the year

Image

Knox County COVID-19 surge

Image

Family speaks after Vigo County Jail inmate dies

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

How to help those in need while helping to protect yourself from COVID-19

Image

New phase in Terre Haute convention center project underway

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 796264

Reported Deaths: 14214
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3326937018
DuPage51051850
Will43192621
Lake40932683
Kane34854504
Winnebago20645300
Madison16348287
McHenry15618175
St. Clair15140280
Champaign1178870
Sangamon11183121
Peoria10331148
Kankakee9406123
McLean939461
Rock Island9314170
Tazewell7859132
Macon7015151
Kendall696757
LaSalle6885153
DeKalb554651
Adams507157
Vermilion451363
Boone422740
Whiteside4077142
Williamson406091
Clinton364965
Coles354764
Ogle321549
Effingham316331
Grundy314726
Knox314585
Henry300924
Jackson298839
Marion279867
Stephenson268342
Randolph256428
Macoupin254727
Livingston251541
Morgan244950
Monroe235348
Franklin234432
Bureau233855
Lee221742
Jefferson215063
Woodford206532
Christian205647
Fayette204140
Logan200926
Iroquois192735
Fulton172215
McDonough169944
Shelby153827
Douglas151019
Jersey149625
Montgomery132520
Union132029
Lawrence127914
Perry127633
Crawford123516
Saline123331
Bond120512
Warren120024
Jo Daviess117921
Carroll116227
Cass112224
Pike110532
Hancock105717
Wayne103435
Moultrie101811
Clay99423
Edgar96017
Greene94034
Richland92721
Clark88021
Ford87327
Piatt8625
Mercer86014
Washington8483
Johnson80710
Mason79927
Jasper72912
Cumberland72821
White71212
Massac70810
Wabash7069
De Witt68718
Menard5542
Pulaski4672
Marshall4597
Hamilton4374
Schuyler3702
Brown3486
Stark3317
Henderson3303
Unassigned3090
Calhoun2941
Alexander2764
Putnam2680
Edwards2664
Scott2650
Gallatin2233
Hardin1662
Pope1271
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 387278

Reported Deaths: 6284
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion52737919
Lake32448495
Allen22138354
St. Joseph20139262
Elkhart19604256
Hamilton16947186
Vanderburgh11730140
Tippecanoe1106438
Porter9976100
Johnson8481182
Hendricks8048169
Vigo7253114
Monroe639559
Madison6313129
Clark616587
Delaware5904110
LaPorte5637109
Kosciusko542851
Howard461682
Bartholomew413168
Warrick391277
Wayne3891101
Floyd386380
Marshall364852
Grant356957
Hancock352167
Cass339932
Noble314350
Boone312456
Henry302142
Dubois298234
Jackson290738
Morgan287047
Dearborn277033
Shelby239463
Gibson238538
Clinton229025
DeKalb228038
Knox226327
Lawrence224353
Wabash209627
Adams209326
Miami207820
Montgomery192530
Daviess187855
Jasper187617
Ripley184527
Harrison183826
Steuben183516
Whitley176717
Fayette174540
LaGrange169136
Huntington168912
White166624
Putnam165333
Decatur160446
Wells155239
Randolph152525
Jefferson151620
Clay150627
Posey147022
Scott140927
Greene132954
Jay124518
Sullivan122218
Jennings119518
Starke115328
Fountain107310
Fulton105420
Spencer10299
Washington9849
Perry94421
Carroll88713
Franklin87128
Orange84528
Owen84013
Vermillion83414
Parke8106
Rush7288
Tipton72729
Blackford70218
Newton66516
Pike65021
Pulaski56121
Benton5043
Brown4786
Martin4336
Crawford4062
Union3192
Switzerland3185
Warren3173
Ohio2697
Unassigned0298