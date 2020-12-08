Clear

Florida police raid home of former state Covid-19 data scientist

Former state coronavirus data scientist Rebekah Jones tells CNN's Chris Cuomo about the recent police raid at her Florida home.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 2:20 AM
Updated: Dec 8, 2020 2:20 AM
Posted By: By Casey Tolan and Curt Devine, CNN

Florida police raided the home of a former state coronavirus data scientist on Monday, escalating a feud between the state government and a data expert who has accused officials of trying to cover up the extent of the pandemic.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant Monday morning at the home of data scientist Rebekah Jones, who was fired by the state Department of Health in May. The agency is investigating whether Jones accessed a state government messaging system without authorization to urge employees to speak out about coronavirus deaths, according to an affidavit by an agent working on the case.

Jones told CNN that she hadn't improperly accessed any state messaging system and that she lost access to her government computer accounts after she was removed from her position.

About 10 officers with guns drawn showed up to her Tallahassee home around 8:30 a.m., Jones said. A video taken from a camera in her house, which she posted on social media, showed an officer pointing a gun up a stairwell as Jones told him her two children were upstairs. Jones said that the officer was pointing his gun at her 2-year-old daughter, 11-year-old son and her husband, who she said were in the stairwell, although the video doesn't make that clear.

Officers also "pointed a gun six inches from my face" and took all of her computers, her phone and several hard drives and thumb drives, Jones said.

Gretl Plessinger, a spokesperson for the law enforcement department, said that agents knocked on Jones' door and called her "in an attempt to minimize disruption to the family." Jones refused to come to the door for 20 minutes and hung up on the agents, and Jones' family was upstairs when agents did enter the house, Plessinger said. She didn't respond to questions about why the officers drew guns.

"At no time were weapons pointed at anyone in the home," Rick Swearingen, the department's commissioner, added in another statement.

According to the affidavit by an investigator with the department, an unauthorized individual illegally accessed a state government emergency management system to send a group text message to government officials last month urging them to speak out about the coronavirus crisis.

"It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead," the message said, according to the affidavit. "You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late."

Officials traced the message, which was sent on the afternoon of November 10 to about 1,750 recipients, to an IP address connected to Jones' house, the investigator wrote in the affidavit.

Jones told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Monday night that she didn't send the message.

"I'm not a hacker," Jones said. She added that the language in the message that authorities said was sent was "not the way I talk," and contained errors she would not make.

"The number of deaths that the person used wasn't even right," Jones said. "They were actually under by about 430 deaths. I would never round down 430 deaths."

Among the devices taken by officers were flash drives that Jones told CNN contained "proof that (state officials) were lying in January about things like internal reports and notices from the CDC," as well as "evidence of illegal activities by the state." She said that she accessed those reports legally and some had been sent to her by other people after she left the state government.

Jones said she believed the raid on her home was orchestrated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who she's publicly accused of mishandling the pandemic.

"This is what happens when you challenge powerful and corrupt people," Jones said. "If he thinks this is going to scare me into silence, he's wrong."

DeSantis spokesperson Fred Piccolo told CNN that "the governor's office had no involvement, no knowledge, no nothing, of this investigation." He added that the law enforcement department launched an investigation into the message before anyone knew about Jones' alleged involvement. The health department referred a request for comment to the law enforcement department.

Jones, who helped build the state's online coronavirus data dashboard, was fired in May, in what she argued was retaliation for her refusal to fudge the numbers and minimize the scale of the outbreak. She has publicly alleged that a superior at the department asked her to manipulate the state's data to make it appear Florida was closer to meeting its reopening targets than it actually was.

But state officials have defended her dismissal.

The health department said in May that Jones was removed because she had "exhibited a repeated course of insubordination," making "unilateral decisions to modify the Department's COVID-19 dashboard without input or approval from the epidemiological team or her supervisors."

And DeSantis said at the time that Jones' removal from her position was a "nonissue."

Jones filed a whistleblower complaint against the health department in July, asking to be reinstated to her job with back pay. She also launched her own online dashboard of Florida coronavirus data -- a website that ran off one of the computers officers seized Monday, she said.

Jones was previously charged with stalking last year after allegedly posting explicit photos of an ex-boyfriend online, a criminal misdemeanor case that is still pending. She told CNN the case involved a blog post she posted in an online group for women who had been in abusive relationships. On Sunday, a defense attorney for Jones filed a motion to withdraw from the case because he learned "an immediate family member is involved in an active investigation" of Jones, though he did not share any details on that investigation.

When DeSantis discussed Jones' firing in May, he referenced the alleged stalking case, saying "she should have been dismissed long before."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Cloudy with a chance of morning flurries.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU WBB 12-7-20

Image

Local bank gives back with its second annual Week of Giving

Image

Rose-Hulman wraps up in-person learning for the year

Image

Knox County COVID-19 surge

Image

Family speaks after Vigo County Jail inmate dies

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

How to help those in need while helping to protect yourself from COVID-19

Image

New phase in Terre Haute convention center project underway

Image

Shelburn veteran pays tribute to Pearl Harbor

Image

Police release more information in an eight-year-old Sullivan County murder investigation

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 787573

Reported Deaths: 14116
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3290036951
DuPage50484848
Will42798618
Lake40293681
Kane34411502
Winnebago20465300
Madison16167285
McHenry15488174
St. Clair14887279
Champaign1169869
Sangamon11071121
Peoria10217146
Kankakee9364123
McLean932860
Rock Island9191170
Tazewell7775130
Macon6977151
Kendall690757
LaSalle6797153
DeKalb548851
Adams505657
Vermilion442463
Boone418740
Whiteside4053142
Williamson401291
Clinton361765
Coles353664
Ogle319649
Effingham313831
Knox312284
Grundy312126
Henry297424
Jackson295439
Marion277766
Stephenson267142
Macoupin251827
Randolph250428
Livingston248441
Morgan242750
Monroe233748
Bureau231755
Franklin230932
Lee220042
Jefferson212263
Christian203947
Woodford203331
Fayette201939
Logan199026
Iroquois189835
Fulton169515
McDonough166744
Shelby152427
Douglas149319
Jersey147225
Montgomery131120
Union129629
Lawrence125914
Perry125433
Crawford122716
Saline122029
Warren119723
Bond119212
Jo Daviess117521
Carroll115627
Cass111424
Pike109932
Hancock105117
Wayne101235
Moultrie100811
Clay98923
Edgar95217
Greene92934
Richland92321
Clark86921
Ford85425
Piatt8525
Washington8393
Mercer83813
Johnson80210
Mason79226
Jasper72712
Cumberland72421
Massac7029
Wabash6969
White69412
De Witt68118
Menard5472
Pulaski4622
Marshall4577
Hamilton4334
Schuyler3632
Brown3476
Henderson3253
Stark3257
Unassigned3050
Calhoun2921
Alexander2764
Putnam2640
Scott2640
Edwards2634
Gallatin2203
Hardin1662
Pope1271
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 381617

Reported Deaths: 6242
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion51874915
Lake31983495
Allen21814350
St. Joseph19979258
Elkhart19486252
Hamilton16627185
Vanderburgh11551139
Tippecanoe1084337
Porter985099
Johnson8334181
Hendricks7894166
Vigo7102113
Monroe630158
Madison6220129
Clark610087
Delaware5855109
LaPorte5563108
Kosciusko539051
Howard456182
Bartholomew406968
Warrick384476
Wayne3831101
Floyd382280
Marshall363652
Grant350556
Hancock350567
Cass338232
Noble311050
Boone304056
Henry298042
Dubois293934
Jackson283038
Morgan279447
Dearborn272033
Gibson235834
Shelby235563
Knox225427
DeKalb223838
Clinton222825
Lawrence219052
Wabash207227
Adams205726
Miami205219
Montgomery188930
Daviess185855
Jasper183317
Harrison181126
Ripley180627
Steuben178816
Whitley173217
Fayette172840
LaGrange167735
Huntington165712
White163224
Putnam161633
Decatur157946
Wells154039
Jefferson150820
Randolph148425
Clay148126
Posey143822
Scott139027
Greene130354
Jay122118
Sullivan120818
Jennings117618
Starke114128
Fountain10689
Fulton104720
Spencer10219
Washington9649
Perry93621
Carroll86813
Franklin85628
Orange83628
Vermillion82414
Owen80812
Parke8016
Tipton71727
Rush7158
Blackford69418
Newton66116
Pike63921
Pulaski54621
Benton4963
Brown4616
Martin4256
Crawford3942
Union3152
Warren3143
Switzerland3115
Ohio2667
Unassigned0298