Clear

With Covid-19 raging, where are America's leaders?

Article Image

CNN's Jake Tapper reports.

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 7:50 PM
Updated: Dec 7, 2020 7:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Merrill Brown

As we head into the final months of the Trump administration, with President-elect Joe Biden poised to take the reins, public and private institutions appear helpless to act to limit the impact of Covid-19 during this period of transition.

We're watching, like spectators, a health catastrophe of historic proportions that has already resulted in more than 280,000 deaths in the United States, economic calamity for millions and what is looking increasingly like a crippling of the nation's health infrastructure. And we're doing so with a sense of helplessness as a rudderless government and an indifferent President do little more than await the public distribution of a vaccine.

But there is no reason to sit around and wait. Is there nothing to be done in the weeks before the Biden administration officially takes charge and launches a new -- or rather the first -- national strategy? There is an obvious crying need for additional public education about the dangers of the virus.

The US is averaging nearly 200,000 new cases a day and as of Friday, the average number of daily deaths for that week was 2,010, the highest weekly total since April.

Yet many people around the country ignored the government's plea to cut out Thanksgiving travel.

Health care systems "are verging on the edge of breaking," Dr. Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Biden's Covid-19 advisory council, said in a podcast this month quoted in The New York Times.

The public may not understand the magnitude of the crisis until "people are dying, sitting in chairs in waiting rooms in emergency rooms for 10 hours to get a bed, and they can't find one, and then they die," he said.

It is a crisis at a level that would have been incomprehensible for most people just a few months ago.

And yet it feels as if the country's most influential institutions are paralyzed. There is no sense of urgency except in emergency rooms and among concerned citizens throughout the country. There have not been sufficient congressional hearings, press conferences by congressional leaders, briefings by the Centers for Disease Control or the National Institutes of Health, the publicly moribund White House Coronavirus Task Force or, of course, the generally absent President of the United States, who has for months limited the government's public engagement around coronavirus issues. In the weeks leading up to the election, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained that requests to do shows were not always granted. He said that it was a "mixed bag," and described the way requests were being handled as "erratic." Only recently, since the election, Fauci has been able to appear more regularly again on widely watched national television programs.

There are, of course, other officials and groups doing what they can to assist in the pandemic response. The National Governors Association, for instance, has been working to coordinate some activities among the states. But there is so much more groups like this could be doing to address public concerns and public misinformation.

The governors, backed by leading public officials, could, for example, hold public sessions to consider effective contagion mitigation approaches or raise significant amounts of private sector money to expand tracing, along the lines of what Michael Bloomberg has done in New York.

In New York City, teachers are using crowdfunding techniques to raise money for air purifiers, an important need during the pandemic when many students are in the same classrooms all day. That's just one example of an opportunity for more extensive private company partnership, where limited private sector investment could solve a significant problem in public education.

With the current administration seemingly uninterested in stepping up in the last few months of its term, what can and should the incoming Biden administration be doing as it prepares to take charge?

To be sure, the authority of a president-elect is limited and the actions of incoming presidents are carefully scrutinized with an eye toward overstepping proper bounds before Inauguration Day. President-elect Biden has established a pandemic transition group and a "seven-point plan to beat Covid-19." In addition, Biden met with 10 governors on Nov. 19 to discuss planning and the needs of the state governments. But, from accounts of the meeting, the focus was on federal budgets and coordination after January 20 when Biden assumes office.

Why couldn't Biden or members of his 16-member task force convene frequent public meetings of public health leaders, hospital executives, school administrators, governors, state health leaders and others to coordinate responses, share insights and potentially even share resources?

What about powerful organizations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, which have made important commitments to research with a goal of getting vaccines distributed worldwide? Are they utilizing their influence sufficiently? Could they and other foundations, educational institutions and private entities be convening leaders, doubling down on testing programs, producing public service commercials that urge mask use and other safe practices? The Gates Foundation, for example, has devoted hundreds of millions of dollars to Covid-19 vaccine work -- but there are other areas like public messaging that should be given priority as well.

Could there also be closer coordination among public school systems about virus policies so that the openings and closings of school systems happen with crisp communication among education leaders across the country? This won't be supplied by the Trump administration's Department of Education, but it might be helpful to convene experts and local and state leaders on a regular basis. What's more, universities could be taking a much more aggressive leadership role in bringing educators together to address school opening and student health questions.

The many large national hospital organizations, while of course strained by their daily operational challenges could also be participants in more visible and sustained nationally coordinated public affairs and education efforts. Just two weeks ago 100 health systems, eight months into the pandemic, joined together to expand public information campaigns around mask wearing. Noble efforts to be sure, but perhaps too late to fully challenge the wave of anti-mask skeptics.

Undoubtedly, these organizations and government officials are already doing a great deal, many heroically. It's challenging to keep up with the events of the day, let alone facilitate programs currently underway like the Rockefeller Foundation's ambitious "National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan."

It does feel, however, as if there's no national sense of urgency even as the national situation grows more dire. For now, those focused most on talking to the public about the virus and acting to ease our national pain seem more focused on waiting for Inauguration Day than on the daily explosion of cases.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Cloudy with a chance of morning flurries.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local bank gives back with its second annual Week of Giving

Image

Rose-Hulman wraps up in-person learning for the year

Image

Knox County COVID-19 surge

Image

Family speaks after Vigo County Jail inmate dies

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

How to help those in need while helping to protect yourself from COVID-19

Image

New phase in Terre Haute convention center project underway

Image

Shelburn veteran pays tribute to Pearl Harbor

Image

Police release more information in an eight-year-old Sullivan County murder investigation

Image

Fire at Harrison Apartments in Terre Haute raises suspicion

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 787573

Reported Deaths: 14116
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3290036951
DuPage50484848
Will42798618
Lake40293681
Kane34411502
Winnebago20465300
Madison16167285
McHenry15488174
St. Clair14887279
Champaign1169869
Sangamon11071121
Peoria10217146
Kankakee9364123
McLean932860
Rock Island9191170
Tazewell7775130
Macon6977151
Kendall690757
LaSalle6797153
DeKalb548851
Adams505657
Vermilion442463
Boone418740
Whiteside4053142
Williamson401291
Clinton361765
Coles353664
Ogle319649
Effingham313831
Knox312284
Grundy312126
Henry297424
Jackson295439
Marion277766
Stephenson267142
Macoupin251827
Randolph250428
Livingston248441
Morgan242750
Monroe233748
Bureau231755
Franklin230932
Lee220042
Jefferson212263
Christian203947
Woodford203331
Fayette201939
Logan199026
Iroquois189835
Fulton169515
McDonough166744
Shelby152427
Douglas149319
Jersey147225
Montgomery131120
Union129629
Lawrence125914
Perry125433
Crawford122716
Saline122029
Warren119723
Bond119212
Jo Daviess117521
Carroll115627
Cass111424
Pike109932
Hancock105117
Wayne101235
Moultrie100811
Clay98923
Edgar95217
Greene92934
Richland92321
Clark86921
Ford85425
Piatt8525
Washington8393
Mercer83813
Johnson80210
Mason79226
Jasper72712
Cumberland72421
Massac7029
Wabash6969
White69412
De Witt68118
Menard5472
Pulaski4622
Marshall4577
Hamilton4334
Schuyler3632
Brown3476
Henderson3253
Stark3257
Unassigned3050
Calhoun2921
Alexander2764
Putnam2640
Scott2640
Edwards2634
Gallatin2203
Hardin1662
Pope1271
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 381617

Reported Deaths: 6242
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion51874915
Lake31983495
Allen21814350
St. Joseph19979258
Elkhart19486252
Hamilton16627185
Vanderburgh11551139
Tippecanoe1084337
Porter985099
Johnson8334181
Hendricks7894166
Vigo7102113
Monroe630158
Madison6220129
Clark610087
Delaware5855109
LaPorte5563108
Kosciusko539051
Howard456182
Bartholomew406968
Warrick384476
Wayne3831101
Floyd382280
Marshall363652
Grant350556
Hancock350567
Cass338232
Noble311050
Boone304056
Henry298042
Dubois293934
Jackson283038
Morgan279447
Dearborn272033
Gibson235834
Shelby235563
Knox225427
DeKalb223838
Clinton222825
Lawrence219052
Wabash207227
Adams205726
Miami205219
Montgomery188930
Daviess185855
Jasper183317
Harrison181126
Ripley180627
Steuben178816
Whitley173217
Fayette172840
LaGrange167735
Huntington165712
White163224
Putnam161633
Decatur157946
Wells154039
Jefferson150820
Randolph148425
Clay148126
Posey143822
Scott139027
Greene130354
Jay122118
Sullivan120818
Jennings117618
Starke114128
Fountain10689
Fulton104720
Spencer10219
Washington9649
Perry93621
Carroll86813
Franklin85628
Orange83628
Vermillion82414
Owen80812
Parke8016
Tipton71727
Rush7158
Blackford69418
Newton66116
Pike63921
Pulaski54621
Benton4963
Brown4616
Martin4256
Crawford3942
Union3152
Warren3143
Switzerland3115
Ohio2667
Unassigned0298