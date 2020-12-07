Clear

Trump's pandemic blindness and election denial darkens America's desperate winter

President Trump has repeatedly and falsely attacked Georgia election officials, including the secretary of state whom he called an "enemy of the people" and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, for their handling of the presidential election. The state's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan speaks to CNN's Jake Tapper about these attacks and calls on the President to stop.

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 1:30 AM
Updated: Dec 7, 2020 1:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Donald Trump's final-days denial is darkening America's winter of sickness and death, damaging democracy, hampering Joe Biden's nascent presidency and jeopardizing Republican hopes of clinging to the Senate.

The President's dereliction of duty as a pandemic that has never been worse rages out of control is depriving America of sorely needed leadership from its most powerful voice. The scale of the crisis with death rates and hospitalizations soaring was further underscored Sunday after it emerged that Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has Covid-19.

The former New York mayor has been criss-crossing the country, making baseless claims that Democrats stole the election, often flouting mask wearing and social distancing protocols suggested by the President's own government. After news broke that Giuliani is in Georgetown University Hospital, his son Andrew, who works in the White House, tweeted that his father was resting and feeling well.

Trump took his fantastical falsehoods about the election to new heights at an untamed rally for two Georgia Senate runoff Republican candidates Saturday night, at which he spent most of his time making untrue claims he actually beat Biden and predicted he would get the result of the election overturned.

He complained of "lying, cheating, robbing, stealing" in the election and claimed to have pulled off clear wins in a string of battleground states where he lost comprehensively to the President-elect.

Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan warned Sunday that the President's "mountains of misinformation" could convince GOP voters the January 5 runoff that will decide which party controls the US Senate, is also rigged and that it is not worth showing up to vote.

"I worry that this continuous, you know, fanning of the flames around misinformation puts us in a negative position with regards to the January 5 runoff," Duncan told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

In a debate against her Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, on Sunday night, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler repeatedly refused to say whether the presidential election was rigged but said, "It's very clear that there were issues in this election."

In the other Georgia Senate race, Republican Sen. David Perdue refused to show up to debate his Democratic foe Jon Ossoff. If Democrats take both seats on January 5 they will be able to pass laws in the 50-50 Senate with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris casting deciding votes. Republicans only need to hold one to retain a Senate majority that would allow them to blockade Biden's legislative agenda and hold up his nominations.

The President's determination to concentrate on his personal grievances rather than his job in his remaining days in office has also seen him largely on the sidelines as a huge week looms on Capitol Hill. A bipartisan group of senators is close to agreeing to a new and long-delayed Covid-19 rescue package that would include help for the unemployed but no new individual stimulus checks. Talks are taking place as lawmakers face an end-of-the-week deadline to agree to a broader spending package to head off a government shutdown.

Trump's last days in office promise to be as chaotic as his first. In the latest sign of turmoil, sources said Sunday that Attorney General William Barr, who angered the President by contradicting his claims of massive voter fraud, was considering leaving before the end of the administration. The story was first reported by the New York Times.

Trump takes extraordinary step to try to steal Biden's Georgia win

Trump's incessant claims that the election was fraudulent, which have been repeatedly thrown out of court are doing untold damage to American democracy by convincing many of his supporters Biden is an illegitimate President and that elections — the bedrock of the political system -- are corrupt.

The President on Saturday lashed out at Georgia's Gov. Brian Kemp and in an extraordinary example of an American president seeking to throw out the result of a popular vote urged his fellow Republican to call a special session and to tell state legislators to overthrow Biden's win in the state.

Senior Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling, a Republican, said Trump's behavior was dangerous. "The President's statements are false. They are disinformation. They are stoking anger and fear among his supporters — and Hell, I voted for him."

"It undermines democracy," Sterling said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

As Trump pursues his crusade of falsehoods and denies the reality that he will be leaving the White House next month, he is also showing that he has no interest in helping to alleviate the worst domestic crisis since World War II.

Senior members of his own government and outside medical experts are warning of a horrendous tide of infections and deaths from Covid-19 in the coming weeks as hospitals get dangerously overcrowded.

"This is the worst event that this country will face, not just from a public health side," said Dr. Deborah Birx, who serves on the White House's coronavirus task force. She complained that across the Sun Belt, governors and mayors were refusing to put in place preventive measures that are proven to work as the virus rages unchecked. And she implied the behavior of the President and those around him — in holding events like political rallies, holiday parties and disdaining mask use were making things much worse.

"I hear community members parroting back those situations, parroting back that masks don't work, parroting back that we should work towards herd immunity, parroting back that gathering doesn't result in super spreading events," Birx said, also on "Meet the Press." "I think our job is to constantly say those are myths, they are wrong and you can see the evidence base."

Concerns over vaccine stock

There are two more hopeful developments on the horizon as a new week begins, one medical and the other economic.

Moncef Slaoui, who is leading Operation Warp Speed, the government's vaccine drive, said he hoped the Food And Drug Administration would authorize the emergency use of the first inoculation this week.

But he admitted that production delays meant that his hopes that a few hundred million doses of the vaccine would be available by the end of the year will not come to fruition. Around 40 million vaccines — sufficient to vaccinate 20 million people since the Pfizer candidate is administered in two doses -- will be available by the end of the month.

"It's turned out to be somewhat more complicated and more difficult than we planned," Slaoui said on "State of the Union." "We probably are six or eight weeks later than an ideal scenario, where we had 100 million doses by the end of this year. But we are not far. And we will work very hard."

Slaoui also praised President-elect Biden, who unlike Trump, has been demonstrating leadership as the crisis worsens and last week proposed in a CNN interview that all Americans should wear a mask during his first 100 days in office after his inauguration in January.

"I think it's a good idea. It's never too late," Slaoui said. "We have a vaccine. There is light at the end of the tunnel. But we will not all have the vaccine in our arms before May or June. So, we need to be very cautious and vigilant."

The President is also refusing to make a tangible contribution to the effort to break the deadlock on Capitol Hill over a new coronavirus rescue package, aimed partly at restoring expired long-term unemployment benefits and stopping the economy tipping back to the verge of a depression.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, who is part of a bipartisan group of senators hashing out a compromise, told Tapper that an agreement could come as soon as Monday.

"I think we have got the top line numbers done. We are working right now on language so that we can have -- as early as tomorrow -- a piece of legislation," he said.

Warner previewed a four-month emergency relief package with a $908 billion price tag. It remains uncertain whether Congress will vote on such a bill as Republican and Democratic leaders negotiate how much of a stimulus plan to include in a separate, massive funding vehicle to keep the government open.

The Covid relief proposal, Warner said, "will give targeted relief for the unemployed; for people in food insecurity; rental assistance; small businesses that have run out of their (Paycheck Protection Program) funds and additional funds to those minority businesses that have been extraordinarily hit hard."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Cloudy with a chance of flurries.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Church congregation helps to eliminate medical debt

Image

2020 Atlantic Tropical Storm Season

Image

Christmas in the Park race

Image

Mental health services surge

Image

Virtual death penalty conference happening all week

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

New radar display on NWS website

Image

ISU WBB HOME OPENER 12-5-20

Image

WEST VIGO GBB 12-5-20

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 779975

Reported Deaths: 14016
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3258136922
DuPage49976844
Will42380614
Lake39927675
Kane34125497
Winnebago20275298
Madison15899276
McHenry15349174
St. Clair14681279
Champaign1159768
Sangamon10891120
Peoria10114144
Kankakee9299122
McLean925160
Rock Island9203168
Tazewell7695124
Macon6944149
Kendall683856
LaSalle6728153
DeKalb545351
Adams503857
Vermilion437362
Boone416038
Whiteside4034138
Williamson397990
Clinton358465
Coles351364
Ogle317348
Effingham310131
Knox308781
Grundy308426
Henry295623
Jackson292639
Marion274266
Stephenson264242
Macoupin249527
Randolph249228
Livingston247140
Morgan241050
Monroe230048
Bureau229655
Franklin228132
Lee218842
Jefferson209563
Christian201646
Woodford201131
Fayette200339
Logan196026
Iroquois188235
Fulton167515
McDonough166944
Shelby151427
Douglas148419
Jersey143124
Montgomery129620
Union128929
Perry124933
Lawrence123214
Crawford122316
Saline121129
Warren119023
Bond118412
Jo Daviess116620
Carroll114127
Cass110923
Pike109232
Hancock104416
Wayne101035
Moultrie99711
Clay98722
Edgar94117
Greene92334
Richland90819
Clark85821
Ford85225
Piatt8465
Washington8313
Mercer82113
Johnson7979
Mason79026
Jasper72412
Cumberland71321
White69212
Wabash6919
Massac6868
De Witt67618
Menard5342
Pulaski4602
Marshall4567
Hamilton4334
Schuyler3602
Brown3476
Stark3187
Henderson3142
Calhoun2871
Alexander2714
Scott2640
Putnam2610
Edwards2584
Unassigned2270
Gallatin2183
Hardin1642
Pope1231
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 375019

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion50887909
Lake31538493
Allen21526348
St. Joseph19720256
Elkhart19232251
Hamilton16288185
Vanderburgh11430139
Tippecanoe1068537
Porter971399
Johnson8127179
Hendricks7726166
Vigo7002111
Monroe623758
Madison6089128
Clark599487
Delaware5767109
LaPorte5458108
Kosciusko526850
Howard443382
Bartholomew400668
Warrick380476
Wayne379199
Floyd373480
Marshall356552
Grant344656
Hancock339566
Cass331832
Noble304050
Boone294356
Henry293341
Dubois291134
Jackson277338
Morgan273646
Dearborn266333
Gibson233734
Shelby230262
Knox222124
DeKalb221038
Clinton218325
Lawrence214652
Wabash204927
Adams203025
Miami200619
Montgomery184530
Daviess183554
Jasper179817
Ripley176626
Steuben176316
Harrison175526
Whitley170617
Fayette169140
LaGrange165935
Huntington162812
White159324
Putnam155932
Decatur152646
Wells152038
Randolph147225
Jefferson146520
Clay145026
Posey140022
Scott137027
Greene129254
Jay121318
Sullivan117618
Jennings113718
Starke111228
Fountain10509
Fulton101920
Spencer10038
Washington9409
Perry92321
Carroll85113
Franklin84128
Orange81728
Vermillion81514
Owen77912
Parke7656
Tipton70527
Rush6938
Blackford68518
Newton65716
Pike62421
Pulaski53521
Benton4883
Brown4516
Martin4196
Crawford3792
Union3142
Warren3113
Switzerland3025
Ohio2607
Unassigned0297