Clear

Controversial Princess Diana interview from 1995 is under investigation again

Andrew Neil, a 25-year veteran of the BBC, says Martin Bashir's 1995 interview with Princess Diana changed the course of royal history. He explains why the new probe into the interview could have serious consequences for the BBC's publicly-funded future.

Posted: Dec 6, 2020 8:50 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2020 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

In a 1995 interview with the BBC, Princess Diana lifted the lid on her failed marriage with Prince Charles. Her conversation with journalist Martin Bashir ignited criticism and changed the course of royal history. Now the BBC is reopening an investigation on whether it acted improperly to land the interview.

Many people think BBC got Diana to agree to the interview under false pretenses. Bashir has long been alleged to have used forged documents that suggested the palace staff were working against Princess Diana and being paid to spy on her, CNN anchor and correspondent Max Foster reported.

With a new director-general at the BBC, those allegations are being revisited. It couldn't come at a more inconvenient time for the media company: BBC is currently focusing on negotiating a future funding package with the British government. The outlet's publicly funded model faces growing scrutiny, including from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"The media landscape has changed beyond recognition in the 25 years since Diana sat down with Bashir," Foster pointed out.

But BBC's Director-General Tim Davie is dedicated to investigating the circumstances of the interview. A retired senior judge will lead the probe.

"We will do everything possible to get to the bottom of this," Davie said in a statement.

Matt Weissler, who was a graphic designer for BBC at the time, admitted to mocking up bank statements after Bashir reached out to him and said he needed "some bank statements." Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer claims that Bashir tricked him by showing him the false bank statements, prompting him to introduce the journalist to his sister.

"The whole premise of the interview was set up on false and dodgy grounds," Richard Kay, a reporter at the Daily Mail, said.

Buckingham Palace was blindsided by the 1995 interview, according to Charles Anson, the queen's press secretary at the time.

"There wasn't much that we could say," Anson told CNN.

But palace staff were instructed to support the princess, Foster reported.

Shortly after the interview, in 1996, BBC launched an internal inquiry and concluded that documents had been forged but didn't play a role in Diana's decision to participate in the interview.

Bashir has not defended himself publicly, and he did not respond to CNN's request for comment. He is currently on leave, recovering from heart surgery and complications from Covid-19, according to a statement from BBC.

-- CNN's Max Foster contributed to this report.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the year of the BBC interview. It was conducted in 1995.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Cloudy with a chance of flurries.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

New radar display on NWS website

Image

ISU WBB HOME OPENER 12-5-20

Image

WEST VIGO GBB 12-5-20

Image

THN BOYS BBALL 12-5-20

Image

THS GBB VO 12-5-20

Image

THS BOYS BBALL 12-5-20

Image

NV GBB BANKS VO

Image

PH BOYS VO

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 779975

Reported Deaths: 14016
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3258136922
DuPage49976844
Will42380614
Lake39927675
Kane34125497
Winnebago20275298
Madison15899276
McHenry15349174
St. Clair14681279
Champaign1159768
Sangamon10891120
Peoria10114144
Kankakee9299122
McLean925160
Rock Island9203168
Tazewell7695124
Macon6944149
Kendall683856
LaSalle6728153
DeKalb545351
Adams503857
Vermilion437362
Boone416038
Whiteside4034138
Williamson397990
Clinton358465
Coles351364
Ogle317348
Effingham310131
Knox308781
Grundy308426
Henry295623
Jackson292639
Marion274266
Stephenson264242
Macoupin249527
Randolph249228
Livingston247140
Morgan241050
Monroe230048
Bureau229655
Franklin228132
Lee218842
Jefferson209563
Christian201646
Woodford201131
Fayette200339
Logan196026
Iroquois188235
Fulton167515
McDonough166944
Shelby151427
Douglas148419
Jersey143124
Montgomery129620
Union128929
Perry124933
Lawrence123214
Crawford122316
Saline121129
Warren119023
Bond118412
Jo Daviess116620
Carroll114127
Cass110923
Pike109232
Hancock104416
Wayne101035
Moultrie99711
Clay98722
Edgar94117
Greene92334
Richland90819
Clark85821
Ford85225
Piatt8465
Washington8313
Mercer82113
Johnson7979
Mason79026
Jasper72412
Cumberland71321
White69212
Wabash6919
Massac6868
De Witt67618
Menard5342
Pulaski4602
Marshall4567
Hamilton4334
Schuyler3602
Brown3476
Stark3187
Henderson3142
Calhoun2871
Alexander2714
Scott2640
Putnam2610
Edwards2584
Unassigned2270
Gallatin2183
Hardin1642
Pope1231
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 375019

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion50887909
Lake31538493
Allen21526348
St. Joseph19720256
Elkhart19232251
Hamilton16288185
Vanderburgh11430139
Tippecanoe1068537
Porter971399
Johnson8127179
Hendricks7726166
Vigo7002111
Monroe623758
Madison6089128
Clark599487
Delaware5767109
LaPorte5458108
Kosciusko526850
Howard443382
Bartholomew400668
Warrick380476
Wayne379199
Floyd373480
Marshall356552
Grant344656
Hancock339566
Cass331832
Noble304050
Boone294356
Henry293341
Dubois291134
Jackson277338
Morgan273646
Dearborn266333
Gibson233734
Shelby230262
Knox222124
DeKalb221038
Clinton218325
Lawrence214652
Wabash204927
Adams203025
Miami200619
Montgomery184530
Daviess183554
Jasper179817
Ripley176626
Steuben176316
Harrison175526
Whitley170617
Fayette169140
LaGrange165935
Huntington162812
White159324
Putnam155932
Decatur152646
Wells152038
Randolph147225
Jefferson146520
Clay145026
Posey140022
Scott137027
Greene129254
Jay121318
Sullivan117618
Jennings113718
Starke111228
Fountain10509
Fulton101920
Spencer10038
Washington9409
Perry92321
Carroll85113
Franklin84128
Orange81728
Vermillion81514
Owen77912
Parke7656
Tipton70527
Rush6938
Blackford68518
Newton65716
Pike62421
Pulaski53521
Benton4883
Brown4516
Martin4196
Crawford3792
Union3142
Warren3113
Switzerland3025
Ohio2607
Unassigned0297