Clear

L.A. restaurateur says politicians are 'living in la-la land' as Covid measures hit

A Los Angeles business owner who was forced to shut down her restaurant feels restaurants and small businesses are being unfairly targeted by California's new and stricter stay-at-home order. CNN's Paul Vercammen reports Angela Marsden came to grab supplies from her closed restaurant, when she came across an outdoor dining area—almost identical to hers—set up next to her restaurant's parking lot for a film shoot.

Posted: Dec 6, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Dec 6, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: By Paul Vercammen and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

A besieged California restaurateur is accusing politicians of "living in la-la land" after anti-Covid measures forced her to shut her business and lay off staff despite investing thousands to make her business safe to operate.

California is experiencing record numbers of new case and hospitalizations and the state has a new stay-at-home order coming into effect on Sunday evening that limits restaurants to takeout and delivery service.

Businesses across the US are feeling the brunt of Covid-19-related restrictions and the Los Angeles restaurant scene is no exception.

Los Angeles business owner Angela Marsden has been forced to close her restaurant in Sherman Oaks and she says restaurants and small businesses are being unfairly targeted by California's stay-at-home order.

Marsden says she came to grab supplies from her closed restaurant, Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill, to attend a protest when she came across an outdoor dining area -- almost identical to hers -- set up next to her restaurant's parking lot.

Upset by the situation, Marsden took to social media, posting a video to Facebook comparing the tables set up for a movie set to the covered outdoor seating area next to hers. "Tell me that this is dangerous (pointing to her own patio area) but right next to me as a slap in my face ... this is safe?" Marsden said.

Under Los Angeles County guidelines, the film industry has been labeled as essential and television and film production has continued to operate.

"They have not given us money and they've shut us down. We cannot survive. My staff cannot survive," Marsden said on Facebook.

'No one likes these restrictions'

California reported a record daily high of 30,075 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's total to 1.3 million cases statewide since the pandemic began, according to the California Department of Public Health. Hospitalizations are also at an all-time high with 10,624 Covid-19 patients hospitalized on Sunday.

The state's new stay-at-home order goes into effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT for Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley regions. The new restrictions are required if a region's intensive care unit capacity drops below 15%.

As of Sunday, ICU capacity in Southern California, the state's most populous region, had fallen to 10.3%, according to the state's Covid-19 website.

"My heart goes out to Ms. Marsden and the workers at the Pineapple Hill Saloon who have to comply with state and county public health restrictions that close outdoor dining," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement issued on Sunday.

"No one likes these restrictions, but I do support them as our hospital I.C.U. beds fill to capacity and cases have increased by 500%. We must stop this virus before it kills thousands of more Angelenos," he said.

"The politicians are out of touch. It's unjustifiable, they're living in la-la land," Marsden told CNN. "I spent $60-to-$80,000 on getting my restaurant prepared, ready to operate under their regulations during the pandemic. I make this investment, but I have no way of recouping it because I'm shut down again," she said.

Marsden is not alone in her frustration. Restaurant and bar owners protested the closure of outdoor dining on Saturday outside the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, according to CNN affiliate KABC.

The protest came after some controversy erupted earlier in the week when Kuehl was seen dining outside at a restaurant just hours after voting to eliminate outdoor dining.

Forced to let staff go

In an interview with CNN Sunday, Marsden said that having to tell her staff to go was "unbearable."

"I mean you try to put on a good face, you try to say 'Don't worry, we're going to reopen, I'm going to make it happen,'" she said. "But to look at my staff given their last paycheck right before Christmas -- and some of them are newer staff that have been shut down over and over and their unemployment is running out, and they have kids and children -- it's the most excruciating feeling. But you try to be strong and you try to give hope. Because people need hope."

Sunni Aceves is among the staff Marsden Is having to let go. She told CNN that she had been living on friends' sofas since the start of the pandemic, when she had been managing a bar. Since then, she has been struggling to earn a living.

"It's not out of lack of will or laziness to go out and get a job. I found another job, I found another job and I begged Angela for this job basically. And she told me 'I'll hire you -- I don't have a lot of anything for you right now.' And I told her 'I'll clean tables for you, I'll do the door for you -- I'll do anything," Aceves said.

She said she couldn't see a way of getting her own accommodation in the current situation and didn't know what she'd do without those who are helping her.

"There's no options. There's no options for our entire industry and it's not because we're trying to stay on unemployment and just sit on that. Mine's almost out and I have no idea, I have no idea what I will do," Aceves said.

Restaurant manager Lindsey Sears told CNN the situation is scary.

"I have a 9-year-old so, a couple of weeks before Christmas it seems impossible at this point. But I mean Angela gives us hope that she'll hope us return sooner rather than later. But it's been really difficult -- depressing," Sears said, adding that it was hard to stay upbeat with her child. "You have to keep a straight face with them and keep a smile but inside I'm devastated," she said.

Bartender Jason London said that the uncertainty was difficult and he just wanted to work.

"I'm lucky enough to be on unemployment but it's just enough to cover my rent and my car payment and put some food on my table. And I just want to get back to work. I'm tired of just sitting around in my apartment," he said.

"If you want to shut us down, shut everything down. Don't just cherry pick to what you think is essential and what's not. Because this job is essential to me, it puts money in my bank, it puts food on my table, it helps the day-to-day bills get paid."

Caroline Styne, a board member with the Independent Restaurant Coalition, told CNN that the impact of Covid-19 went far beyond the hospitality industry and into the broader US economy.

"This is a mass extinction event for restaurants throughout the country," she said. "We employ 11 million people in the United States and we support 10 million other jobs in other industries including farming and fishing and ranching and food distribution and janitorial services on and on."

The Restaurants Act

Styne, the wine director and co-founder of restaurant group The Lucques Group, was a founder of The Independent Restaurant Coalition, which was created to help save small restaurants and bars affected by the pandemic.

"We are a huge supporter of other industries and the loss of the restaurant industry will be the most devastating to the US economy, I guarantee it," Styne told CNN.

Like many other influential restauranteurs and entrepreneurs across the country, Styne supports the Restaurants Act of 2020, a congressional bill aimed at providing $120 billion in grants to revitalize the food and beverage industries.

The act was passed by the Democratic-controlled House in October as part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus relief package. But it has not been taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate. Talks between congressional leaders are continuing over a massive funding bill to keep the government open and on a Covid relief package, but it is unclear if the Restaurants Act will be part of any final relief package.

The restaurant coalition says that the Restaurants Act would help California restaurant owners during the pandemic.

"The unpredictability of the pandemic requires a longer term solution than a few weeks of payroll, as the situation in L.A. makes clear," spokesman Jeff Solnet told CNN.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Cloudy and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

New radar display on NWS website

Image

ISU WBB HOME OPENER 12-5-20

Image

WEST VIGO GBB 12-5-20

Image

THN BOYS BBALL 12-5-20

Image

THS GBB VO 12-5-20

Image

THS BOYS BBALL 12-5-20

Image

NV GBB BANKS VO

Image

PH BOYS VO

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 779975

Reported Deaths: 14016
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3258136922
DuPage49976844
Will42380614
Lake39927675
Kane34125497
Winnebago20275298
Madison15899276
McHenry15349174
St. Clair14681279
Champaign1159768
Sangamon10891120
Peoria10114144
Kankakee9299122
McLean925160
Rock Island9203168
Tazewell7695124
Macon6944149
Kendall683856
LaSalle6728153
DeKalb545351
Adams503857
Vermilion437362
Boone416038
Whiteside4034138
Williamson397990
Clinton358465
Coles351364
Ogle317348
Effingham310131
Knox308781
Grundy308426
Henry295623
Jackson292639
Marion274266
Stephenson264242
Macoupin249527
Randolph249228
Livingston247140
Morgan241050
Monroe230048
Bureau229655
Franklin228132
Lee218842
Jefferson209563
Christian201646
Woodford201131
Fayette200339
Logan196026
Iroquois188235
Fulton167515
McDonough166944
Shelby151427
Douglas148419
Jersey143124
Montgomery129620
Union128929
Perry124933
Lawrence123214
Crawford122316
Saline121129
Warren119023
Bond118412
Jo Daviess116620
Carroll114127
Cass110923
Pike109232
Hancock104416
Wayne101035
Moultrie99711
Clay98722
Edgar94117
Greene92334
Richland90819
Clark85821
Ford85225
Piatt8465
Washington8313
Mercer82113
Johnson7979
Mason79026
Jasper72412
Cumberland71321
White69212
Wabash6919
Massac6868
De Witt67618
Menard5342
Pulaski4602
Marshall4567
Hamilton4334
Schuyler3602
Brown3476
Stark3187
Henderson3142
Calhoun2871
Alexander2714
Scott2640
Putnam2610
Edwards2584
Unassigned2270
Gallatin2183
Hardin1642
Pope1231
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 375019

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion50887909
Lake31538493
Allen21526348
St. Joseph19720256
Elkhart19232251
Hamilton16288185
Vanderburgh11430139
Tippecanoe1068537
Porter971399
Johnson8127179
Hendricks7726166
Vigo7002111
Monroe623758
Madison6089128
Clark599487
Delaware5767109
LaPorte5458108
Kosciusko526850
Howard443382
Bartholomew400668
Warrick380476
Wayne379199
Floyd373480
Marshall356552
Grant344656
Hancock339566
Cass331832
Noble304050
Boone294356
Henry293341
Dubois291134
Jackson277338
Morgan273646
Dearborn266333
Gibson233734
Shelby230262
Knox222124
DeKalb221038
Clinton218325
Lawrence214652
Wabash204927
Adams203025
Miami200619
Montgomery184530
Daviess183554
Jasper179817
Ripley176626
Steuben176316
Harrison175526
Whitley170617
Fayette169140
LaGrange165935
Huntington162812
White159324
Putnam155932
Decatur152646
Wells152038
Randolph147225
Jefferson146520
Clay145026
Posey140022
Scott137027
Greene129254
Jay121318
Sullivan117618
Jennings113718
Starke111228
Fountain10509
Fulton101920
Spencer10038
Washington9409
Perry92321
Carroll85113
Franklin84128
Orange81728
Vermillion81514
Owen77912
Parke7656
Tipton70527
Rush6938
Blackford68518
Newton65716
Pike62421
Pulaski53521
Benton4883
Brown4516
Martin4196
Crawford3792
Union3142
Warren3113
Switzerland3025
Ohio2607
Unassigned0297