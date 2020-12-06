Clear

Trump rants about his election grievances in Georgia, even though it may hurt the GOP

President Donald Trump used a rally for two Republican Senate candidates from Georgia to voice his grievances on the presidential election and thrash Republican leaders who have not done his bidding.

Posted: Dec 6, 2020 10:20 AM
Updated: Dec 6, 2020 10:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

President Donald Trump expanded his extraordinary efforts to overturn the election Saturday, attempting to pressure Georgia's governor to force a special session of the legislature to change the result, while using an evening rally for two GOP Senate candidates to rant about his own grievances and thrash Republican leaders who have not done his bidding.

It was more evidence that the President will spend the remaining days of his presidency ignoring the deadly course of the pandemic, spreading falsehoods that amount to an attack on democracy and nursing his own grudges even if that works against the interests of his own party.

The purpose of Trump's visit to Valdosta was to get voters mobilized and primed to support Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in January's Senate runoffs that will determine control of the US Senate. Trump's relentless claims of voter fraud in Georgia have alarmed many GOP leaders who fear they may lead many Republican voters to stay home.

But in his seemingly endless narcissism, Trump found it difficult to keep the focus on Loeffler and Perdue, repeatedly turning back to his own complaints and made only passing references to the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases nationally at a rally where almost no one wore masks and there was no social distancing.

He made up fantastical stories about votes in suitcases, re-litigated his election tallies in battleground states and suggested that he will be successful in reversing the November results where President-elect Joe Biden beat him with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232. "We will still win it," he said, even though there is no means for him to do so.

MAP: See 2020 election results

There is no evidence of widespread voter fraud and many states have already certified their results as the vast majority of Trump's baseless legal challenges go down in defeat, meaning that he is merely trying to delay the inevitable as he fights Biden's ascent to the White House.

During the Georgia speech, which included a video showcasing his fake claims about election fraud, he alternated between freewheeling lines and his teleprompter script -- occasionally trying to thread the needle between asking Georgians to get out and vote, but then doing further harm to his party by inaccurately claiming that Georgia's election system is fraudulent. The voter registration deadline is Monday and early voting begins December 14.

"This election was rigged and we can't let it happen to two of the greatest, most respected people in Washington," he said, pointing to Loeffler and Perdue. "We can't let it happen again. Your governor could stop it very easily if he knew what the hell he was doing."

The competing messages were on full display when Trump invited Loeffler and Perdue to the stage to make brief remarks. Loeffler warned the crowd that if they don't vote, Republicans will lose control of the Senate. But the crowd seemed much more interested in the President's claims, drowning out the two candidates by chanting "Stop the steal" and "Fight for Trump!"

Trump called their Democratic rivals, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff "extreme," and at one point said he understands the inclination among many of his supporters to sit out the election. But he urged them not to do so. "If you don't vote, the socialists and the communists -- they win," he said.

"The answer to the Democrats' fraud is not to stay at home; that's what (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi and (Senate Minority Leader Chuck) Schumer, that's what they want you to do — stay at home," Trump said. "If you want to do something to them — I don't want to use the word revenge, but it is a sense of revenge — to the Democrats, you show up and vote in record numbers."

There is no evidence of systematic fraud by Democrats.

Trump's un-American effort to overturn Georgia's result

Earlier in the day, Trump continued his assault on democracy by taking the shocking step of calling Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and asking him to urge state legislators to use the Electoral College system to overturn Biden's surprise victory in the state in November.

The President also demanded that Kemp order an audit of absentee ballot signatures. Kemp refused to call a special session and said he does not have the authority to force the audit. The White House declined to comment on the call, but the dispute between the two men soon spilled in to public view on Twitter.

Kemp, a Republican, defended his response to the President in a tweet. "As I told the President this morning, I've publicly called for a signature audit three times (11/20, 11/24, 12/3) to restore confidence in our election process and to ensure that only legal votes are counted in Georgia," the governor tweeted.

Trump soon replied on Twitter, "But you never got the signature verification! Your people are refusing to do what you ask. What are they hiding? At least immediately ask for a Special Session of the Legislature. That you can easily, and immediately, do."

The President continued attacking Kemp at the rally -- calling on him to "get a lot tougher" on Trump's manufactured claims of voter fraud and stating that Kemp should "be ashamed of himself." Kemp did not attend the event, his spokesman said, because of the sudden death of a close friend of the family on Friday.

On his way to Georgia Saturday afternoon, Trump attacked both Kemp and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who is also a Republican, for refusing to go along with his efforts to reverse the election results in those states.

"Between Governor @DougDucey of Arizona and Governor @BrianKempGA of Georgia, the Democrat Party could not be happier. They fight harder against us than do the Radical Left Dems," Trump tweeted. "If they were with us, we would have already won both Arizona and Georgia."

"Republicans will NEVER forget this," he added in a second tweet.

President ignores dangerous coronavirus spread

The President made only a few passing references to the coronavirus pandemic Saturday night, claiming credit for the rapid development of multiple vaccines, for example, and stating, at one point, that Congress should send more emergency aid to struggling Americans, whose benefits are expiring at the end of this month.

But he once again gathered thousands of unmasked people to an event aimed at stroking his ego, flaunting guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and needlessly putting his supporters at risk while setting a terrible example for the country with his lack of precautions as he has done so often throughout the pandemic.

The discussion over how much state and local governments will need to distribute the vaccines is still a major point of contention as lawmakers try to work out a compromise to help jobless Americans before they recess for the holidays. Talks are moving slowly, CNN's Manu Raju reported Saturday.

So far the emergency stimulus package includes $300 a week in enhanced federal unemployment benefits, a continued pause on student loan payments, an eviction moratorium, another round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to help small businesses, $16 billion for vaccine development and distribution, as well as Covid-19 testing and tracing, among other relief measures.

The President has largely abdicated his leadership role in stopping the spread of the virus or guiding an emergency relief package through Congress as medical experts and epidemiologists beg Americans to mask up and stay home. In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, Biden said he will ask Americans to wear their masks for the first 100 days of his presidency.

On Saturday, the United States saw the second highest number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to the Covid Tracking Project, and medical experts are bracing for a surge in deaths.

More than 33 million Californians will be under a stay-at-home order beginning late Sunday night, including the cities of Los Angeles and San Diego, after the intensive care unit capacity in two regions of the state fell below 15%, triggering the stay-at-home mandate that Gov. Gavin Newsom put in place last week to try to get hospitalizations under control.

Meanwhile many other states are worried about the fact that the initial doses of the available vaccine will not be enough to vaccinate their most critical populations.

Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency room physician at Brigham and Women's Hospital, said the difference between the state of the pandemic now and this past spring "is that this is all over the country. It is out of control."

"The reason that we may not be seeing apocalyptic scenes in the hospitals just yet, is that in the spring, it was all kind of concentrated into a few hotspots," Faust said. "Now, the whole country is a brewing hot spot. My concern is that a couple weeks from now, it won't just be a couple of hospitals, or a couple of regions or states where they are running out of ICU beds — which is happening — but it will finally be the whole country."

"We need to absolutely watch that. Because once we run out of hospital beds, we will face something the likes of which we've never seen before," Faust said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Marshall
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Cloudy and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

New radar display on NWS website

Image

ISU WBB HOME OPENER 12-5-20

Image

WEST VIGO GBB 12-5-20

Image

THN BOYS BBALL 12-5-20

Image

THS GBB VO 12-5-20

Image

THS BOYS BBALL 12-5-20

Image

NV GBB BANKS VO

Image

PH BOYS VO

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 779975

Reported Deaths: 14016
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3258136922
DuPage49976844
Will42380614
Lake39927675
Kane34125497
Winnebago20275298
Madison15899276
McHenry15349174
St. Clair14681279
Champaign1159768
Sangamon10891120
Peoria10114144
Kankakee9299122
McLean925160
Rock Island9203168
Tazewell7695124
Macon6944149
Kendall683856
LaSalle6728153
DeKalb545351
Adams503857
Vermilion437362
Boone416038
Whiteside4034138
Williamson397990
Clinton358465
Coles351364
Ogle317348
Effingham310131
Knox308781
Grundy308426
Henry295623
Jackson292639
Marion274266
Stephenson264242
Macoupin249527
Randolph249228
Livingston247140
Morgan241050
Monroe230048
Bureau229655
Franklin228132
Lee218842
Jefferson209563
Christian201646
Woodford201131
Fayette200339
Logan196026
Iroquois188235
Fulton167515
McDonough166944
Shelby151427
Douglas148419
Jersey143124
Montgomery129620
Union128929
Perry124933
Lawrence123214
Crawford122316
Saline121129
Warren119023
Bond118412
Jo Daviess116620
Carroll114127
Cass110923
Pike109232
Hancock104416
Wayne101035
Moultrie99711
Clay98722
Edgar94117
Greene92334
Richland90819
Clark85821
Ford85225
Piatt8465
Washington8313
Mercer82113
Johnson7979
Mason79026
Jasper72412
Cumberland71321
White69212
Wabash6919
Massac6868
De Witt67618
Menard5342
Pulaski4602
Marshall4567
Hamilton4334
Schuyler3602
Brown3476
Stark3187
Henderson3142
Calhoun2871
Alexander2714
Scott2640
Putnam2610
Edwards2584
Unassigned2270
Gallatin2183
Hardin1642
Pope1231
Out of IL80

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 375019

Reported Deaths: 6207
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion50887909
Lake31538493
Allen21526348
St. Joseph19720256
Elkhart19232251
Hamilton16288185
Vanderburgh11430139
Tippecanoe1068537
Porter971399
Johnson8127179
Hendricks7726166
Vigo7002111
Monroe623758
Madison6089128
Clark599487
Delaware5767109
LaPorte5458108
Kosciusko526850
Howard443382
Bartholomew400668
Warrick380476
Wayne379199
Floyd373480
Marshall356552
Grant344656
Hancock339566
Cass331832
Noble304050
Boone294356
Henry293341
Dubois291134
Jackson277338
Morgan273646
Dearborn266333
Gibson233734
Shelby230262
Knox222124
DeKalb221038
Clinton218325
Lawrence214652
Wabash204927
Adams203025
Miami200619
Montgomery184530
Daviess183554
Jasper179817
Ripley176626
Steuben176316
Harrison175526
Whitley170617
Fayette169140
LaGrange165935
Huntington162812
White159324
Putnam155932
Decatur152646
Wells152038
Randolph147225
Jefferson146520
Clay145026
Posey140022
Scott137027
Greene129254
Jay121318
Sullivan117618
Jennings113718
Starke111228
Fountain10509
Fulton101920
Spencer10038
Washington9409
Perry92321
Carroll85113
Franklin84128
Orange81728
Vermillion81514
Owen77912
Parke7656
Tipton70527
Rush6938
Blackford68518
Newton65716
Pike62421
Pulaski53521
Benton4883
Brown4516
Martin4196
Crawford3792
Union3142
Warren3113
Switzerland3025
Ohio2607
Unassigned0297