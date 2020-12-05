Clear

'Hamilton' star Daveed Diggs brings his unique style to a new Hanukkah song

"Hamilton" alum Daveed Diggs says that while on stage performing, Lin-Manuel Miranda could see every person in the audience.

Posted: Dec 5, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Dec 5, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Broadway star Daveed Diggs brings his unique style to a new song for the Disney Channel.

"Puppy for Hanukkah" is a hip-hop style song featuring the "Hamilton" star's distinct vocals and is produced by Diggs with his longtime friends and creative partners William Hutson and Jonathan Snipes.

"I was honored when Disney Channel approached me to come up with a fresh Hanukkah tune and embraced the opportunity to share my love of music and a little piece of my culture," said Diggs in a press release.

The fupbeat music video features a little boy who resembles Diggs lip synching the lyrics to the song as he goes through the eight days of Hanukkah gifts to see if he gets a puppy.

"Daveed, William and Jonathan created a Hanukkah song for the ages that's inventive, humorous and relevant as it celebrates the Miracle of Lights, the diverse world we live in, and the universal joy when a family adopts a pet into a child's life," said Steven Vincent, vice president of Music and Soundtracks, Disney Branded Television.

The music video will be presented on DisneyMusicVEVO and will rotate on Disney Channel and in Disney Stores nationwide this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Sunny and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

GBB West Vigo ITP 12-4-20

Image

GBB THN ITP 12-4-20

Image

GBB PARKE HERITAGE ITP 12-4-20

Image

GBB NORTH VERMILLION ITP 12-4-20

Image

South Vermillion ITP 12-4-20

Image

Parke Heritage ITP 12-4-20

Image

Vin Lin ITP 12-4-20

Image

North Knox ITP 12-4-20

Image

West Vigo ITP 12-4-20

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 770088

Reported Deaths: 13782
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3221226852
DuPage49311832
Will41826600
Lake39563669
Kane33695492
Winnebago20052290
Madison15643271
McHenry15160170
St. Clair14442274
Champaign1143663
Sangamon10792110
Peoria9949142
Kankakee9226117
Rock Island9110158
McLean909959
Tazewell7543122
Macon6874145
Kendall675756
LaSalle6587149
DeKalb537849
Adams499556
Vermilion431060
Boone411337
Whiteside3986133
Williamson393688
Clinton355763
Coles348962
Ogle309746
Knox304875
Effingham304029
Grundy303425
Henry290722
Jackson288538
Marion270066
Stephenson261441
Macoupin246725
Randolph245628
Livingston241938
Morgan237450
Bureau226355
Franklin224330
Monroe224148
Lee213338
Jefferson206363
Christian198446
Fayette195537
Woodford195331
Logan192824
Iroquois186934
McDonough165144
Fulton164215
Shelby149627
Douglas147019
Jersey141024
Montgomery127820
Union127428
Lawrence121114
Perry120833
Crawford119916
Saline119729
Warren117723
Bond117511
Jo Daviess114920
Carroll112527
Cass109323
Pike107630
Hancock102216
Wayne98935
Moultrie98111
Clay96722
Greene91534
Edgar91417
Richland88319
Clark84520
Piatt8335
Ford83025
Washington8103
Mercer80612
Johnson7868
Mason78526
Jasper71012
Cumberland69919
White68110
De Witt66518
Massac6617
Wabash6599
Menard5312
Pulaski4562
Marshall4417
Hamilton4224
Schuyler3541
Brown3436
Henderson3141
Stark3125
Calhoun2801
Alexander2704
Putnam2570
Scott2570
Edwards2524
Gallatin2163
Unassigned1930
Hardin1622
Pope1211
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 367329

Reported Deaths: 6122
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion49899902
Lake31027490
Allen21054342
St. Joseph19435249
Elkhart19020249
Hamilton15894184
Vanderburgh11174138
Tippecanoe1041036
Porter951297
Johnson7969178
Hendricks7565165
Vigo6855108
Monroe613955
Madison5960126
Clark585487
Delaware5659108
LaPorte5377106
Kosciusko521449
Howard430580
Bartholomew391566
Warrick372776
Wayne370296
Floyd367080
Marshall347252
Grant334554
Hancock330465
Cass330032
Noble298150
Boone289756
Henry287541
Dubois284834
Jackson271838
Morgan267446
Dearborn258833
Gibson226533
Shelby223562
Knox217524
DeKalb215738
Clinton212725
Lawrence210152
Wabash201825
Miami197318
Adams195924
Daviess179951
Montgomery178029
Jasper174317
Steuben172316
Ripley171325
Harrison169726
Fayette167939
Whitley166117
LaGrange162534
Huntington158212
White156224
Putnam152231
Decatur149646
Wells147136
Randolph145725
Clay143126
Jefferson141119
Posey138422
Scott134027
Greene123654
Jay118817
Sullivan116018
Jennings109617
Starke107628
Fountain9988
Fulton99219
Spencer9918
Washington9169
Perry90321
Carroll83913
Franklin81628
Orange80128
Vermillion77013
Parke7496
Owen74411
Tipton68927
Blackford67317
Rush6688
Newton64015
Pike61021
Pulaski51721
Benton4653
Brown4346
Martin4136
Crawford3722
Union3122
Warren3013
Switzerland2825
Ohio2547
Unassigned0290