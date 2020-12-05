Clear

'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright faces backlash for posting video criticizing coronavirus vaccines

"Black Panther" star Letitia Wright is facing a social media backlash after sharing concerns and conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccines on Twitter.

Posted: Dec 5, 2020
Updated: Dec 5, 2020 9:20 AM
By David Williams, CNN

"Black Panther" star Letitia Wright is facing a social media backlash after sharing concerns and conspiracy theories about Covid-19 vaccines on Twitter.

The actress shared a video Thursday on Twitter from a YouTube personality who made baseless claims about the vaccines' safety and expressed his concerns.

Wright eventually deleted the tweet after dozens of back-and-forth exchanges with people criticizing her for spreading potentially dangerous misinformation.

US Food and Drug Administration officials have promised not to grant emergency use authorization to any vaccine that has not been proven both safe and efficacious.

The video, which is more than an hour long, also criticized the media, coronavirus lockdown rules, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others. It has been taken down for violating YouTube's terms of service.

.

The president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has called the "fake news" surrounding Covid-19 vaccines a second pandemic.

Wright argued that she was only asking questions about what she should put in her body and tweeted that "if you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled".

At one point, she liked a tweet calling for the "Black Panther" sequel to be canceled. Wright plays the genius superhero Shuri in the Marvel movie franchise and is expected to play a larger role in the sequel following the death of Chadwick Boseman.

Wright's "Avengers: Endgame" co-star Don Cheadle called the video "hot garbage" in a tweet.

"i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won't throw her away over it. the rest i'll take off twitter," he wrote.
On Friday, she attempted to defend herself on Twitter.

CNN has contacted Wright's representatives for further comment.

US officials are working on plans to distribute the vaccines once they're authorized and some people, including health care workers or nursing home residents, could potentially get them before Christmas.

Thursday was the worst day of numbers reported in the pandemic so far in the United States, with 217,664 recorded new cases of Covid-19 and 2,879 reported deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

States and cities around the US have imposed curfews on bars and restaurants and other restrictions in hopes of containing the spread of the virus.

Facebook announced on Thursday that it would begin removing false claims about coronavirus vaccines that have been debunked by public health officials.

CountyCasesDeaths
Marion49899902
Lake31027490
Allen21054342
St. Joseph19435249
Elkhart19020249
Hamilton15894184
Vanderburgh11174138
Tippecanoe1041036
Porter951297
Johnson7969178
Hendricks7565165
Vigo6855108
Monroe613955
Madison5960126
Clark585487
Delaware5659108
LaPorte5377106
Kosciusko521449
Howard430580
Bartholomew391566
Warrick372776
Wayne370296
Floyd367080
Marshall347252
Grant334554
Hancock330465
Cass330032
Noble298150
Boone289756
Henry287541
Dubois284834
Jackson271838
Morgan267446
Dearborn258833
Gibson226533
Shelby223562
Knox217524
DeKalb215738
Clinton212725
Lawrence210152
Wabash201825
Miami197318
Adams195924
Daviess179951
Montgomery178029
Jasper174317
Steuben172316
Ripley171325
Harrison169726
Fayette167939
Whitley166117
LaGrange162534
Huntington158212
White156224
Putnam152231
Decatur149646
Wells147136
Randolph145725
Clay143126
Jefferson141119
Posey138422
Scott134027
Greene123654
Jay118817
Sullivan116018
Jennings109617
Starke107628
Fountain9988
Fulton99219
Spencer9918
Washington9169
Perry90321
Carroll83913
Franklin81628
Orange80128
Vermillion77013
Parke7496
Owen74411
Tipton68927
Blackford67317
Rush6688
Newton64015
Pike61021
Pulaski51721
Benton4653
Brown4346
Martin4136
Crawford3722
Union3122
Warren3013
Switzerland2825
Ohio2547
Unassigned0290