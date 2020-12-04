Clear

More oil is about to hit markets. Wall Street isn't scared

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producing countries have agreed to start pumping more oil in January, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cloud the outlook for demand. CNN's John Defterios reports.

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 2:50 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producing countries have agreed to start pumping more oil next month, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to cloud the outlook for demand.

But that's not dissuading investors, with crude prices at their highest level since early March.

What's happening: Brent crude futures, the global benchmark, are trading at more than $49 per barrel. That's 25% below where they started the year, but marks a huge recovery since April, when prices fell below $20 a barrel. US crude, meanwhile, is now trading above $46 per barrel.

Given the state of the pandemic, this may seem counterintuitive. The United States has been adding 1 million Covid-19 cases to its total tally every six days for the past three weeks, with infection rates triggering greater restrictions in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles.

It was clearly a tough call for OPEC and allies to start relaxing production curbs. Producers said Thursday they intend to increase output by 500,000 barrels per day beginning in January.

So why have oil prices pushed even higher Friday?

It could have been worse. Per Paola Rodríguez-Masiu of Rystad Energy, the production increase "is not the nightmare scenario." And while the coalition of producers showed some signs of cracking as it debated next steps this week, it ultimately held together. OPEC also said it would "assess market conditions" monthly starting next year, allowing for a course correction as needed.

But UBS energy analyst Giovanni Staunovo thinks that there's a simpler explanation for the price jump: As with stocks, prices have been buoyed by optimism about Covid-19 vaccines, which are expected to usher in an explosion of demand.

Oil prices are also getting a boost from a weaker US dollar, which makes crude cheaper for buyers in emerging markets, he told me.

Still, the near-term road may be rocky given the trajectory of the virus. UBS forecasts that Brent crude could drop to $45 per barrel by the end of March. Staunovo thinks prices can rise to $52 by the end of June, however, and $57 per barrel by the end of September — lifting struggling energy firms and providing clarity on the path forward.

The latest US jobs report may be a warning

Risky assets like stocks have been flying high on hopes that safe and effective vaccines will bring a swift end to pandemic disruptions in 2021. But in the near-term, efforts to contain the deadly Covid-19 virus are still wreaking havoc on the economy, causing many Americans to suffer.

That message could be driven home Friday by the latest US jobs report, which is expected to show the weakest employment gains since the recovery started.

Economists polled by Refinitiv predict that 469,000 jobs were added to the US economy in November. That's roughly 169,000 fewer than the previous month, my CNN Business colleague Anneken Tappe reports.

"The breadth and severity of the virus resurgence suggests a larger labor market impact than during the second wave," Goldman Sachs economists told clients, referring to the spike in cases across the Sun Belt in early summer.

If the November prediction proves correct, the United States will still be down 9.6 million jobs from February. That would mean the labor market has recovered more than half of its losses, but there's still a long way to go.

On the radar: The situation could be made worse with special pandemic unemployment benefits set to expire in the next few weeks.

Unless Congress reaches a new stimulus deal, programs like Pandemic Unemployment Assistance — which has provided support to independent contractors, gig workers and freelancers, as well as certain people who are sick with Covid-19 — will run out just after Christmas.

Ethan Harris, head of global economics at Bank of America, told my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan that the latest jobs report could give Congress "a wake-up call."

"There is no outside force intervening telling Congress to stop fooling around and get to work," he said.

Warner Bros.' streaming decision shakes the movie industry

In a decision that could upend the way movies are distributed, Warner Bros. — the world's second-largest studio — has announced it will stream all of its 2021 films on HBO Max at the same time they hit theaters.

The movies include "Matrix 4," "Dune," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Space Jam: A New Legacy" and the film adaptation of "In The Heights," my CNN Business colleague Kerry Flynn reports. WarnerMedia, which owns CNN, is the parent company of Warner Bros. and HBO.

Big picture: Movie-watching habits have been changing for years thanks to cheap big-screen television sets and the rise of streaming services. But the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated those trends, paving the way for Warner Bros.' announcement.

The plan — an industry first — is a gamble on the future of at-home entertainment as a major source of revenue. The movie theater distribution business remains lucrative and crucial to Hollywood's bottom line.

Investors in movie theater chains, however, have reason to be concerned. Shares of AMC and Cinemark plunged on the news, nosediving 16% and 22%, respectively.

Up next

The US jobs report, along with data on the unemployment rate and wages, posts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Coming up: Can the United Kingdom and the European Union clinch a trade deal despite their differences?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Sunny and Slightly Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Brandon Bernard's' family speaks out days before his execution

Image

Two hostages released in Clay County hotel standoff

Image

Friday: Partly Sunny, not as cool. High: 48o

Image

Crime Stoppers: Hobby Lobby Theft

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

The 12 Points area gets a little Christmas cheer with a new tree

Image

Washington Avenue Project

Image

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club receives $10,000 in a check presentation

Image

The Hulman Center project is almost done - here's what it looks like inside

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 759562

Reported Deaths: 13624
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3183246823
DuPage48499821
Will41204590
Lake39051663
Kane33273488
Winnebago19765284
Madison15363270
McHenry14996167
St. Clair14160269
Champaign1133660
Sangamon10669107
Peoria9785139
Kankakee9105114
Rock Island8981152
McLean896159
Tazewell7415118
Macon6817141
Kendall665854
LaSalle6471144
DeKalb528049
Adams494155
Vermilion421859
Boone408135
Whiteside3953131
Williamson385988
Clinton349163
Coles345461
Ogle303845
Knox299374
Effingham298527
Grundy298524
Henry286122
Jackson284237
Marion265566
Stephenson258238
Macoupin241423
Randolph241426
Livingston238738
Morgan233050
Bureau222455
Franklin220427
Monroe219148
Lee211338
Jefferson202663
Christian196943
Woodford191631
Fayette191236
Logan188622
Iroquois183633
McDonough164344
Fulton161414
Shelby146326
Douglas144718
Jersey138424
Union125628
Montgomery124020
Perry118431
Lawrence118314
Crawford118014
Saline117929
Warren114822
Bond114311
Jo Daviess113820
Carroll110927
Cass107023
Pike106331
Hancock101016
Moultrie96911
Wayne96833
Clay93622
Greene89432
Edgar88517
Richland86819
Clark83820
Piatt8295
Ford82024
Mercer80012
Washington7802
Mason77723
Johnson7757
Jasper69512
Cumberland68319
White66410
De Witt65518
Massac6475
Wabash6469
Menard5162
Pulaski4512
Marshall4357
Hamilton4114
Schuyler3431
Brown3376
Henderson3061
Stark3045
Calhoun2781
Alexander2684
Putnam2560
Scott2510
Edwards2423
Gallatin2133
Unassigned2130
Hardin1612
Pope1111
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 359430

Reported Deaths: 6033
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion48740894
Lake30537484
Allen20668338
St. Joseph19177245
Elkhart18813246
Hamilton15457182
Vanderburgh10956137
Tippecanoe1012335
Porter932192
Johnson7732177
Hendricks7353165
Vigo6736106
Monroe604854
Madison5858125
Clark575986
Delaware5535108
LaPorte5291105
Kosciusko512948
Howard417680
Bartholomew380065
Warrick364374
Wayne362893
Floyd360279
Marshall343150
Grant326753
Cass323232
Hancock320663
Noble292450
Boone282056
Henry280741
Dubois271934
Jackson266638
Morgan259246
Dearborn252832
Gibson220333
Shelby216661
Knox212122
DeKalb210838
Lawrence205951
Clinton204025
Wabash195224
Adams192724
Miami191218
Daviess176747
Montgomery171429
Steuben168616
Jasper167717
Harrison167025
Ripley167022
Fayette165839
Whitley162417
LaGrange159534
Huntington153311
White151224
Putnam147831
Decatur145246
Wells145035
Randolph143724
Clay140426
Jefferson139719
Posey135722
Scott129725
Greene121054
Jay115516
Sullivan111418
Jennings106315
Starke104328
Spencer9678
Fulton96419
Fountain9588
Washington9019
Perry89221
Carroll81313
Franklin80228
Orange77028
Vermillion74911
Owen72210
Parke7056
Tipton68327
Blackford66116
Rush6488
Newton62513
Pike59321
Pulaski49720
Benton4483
Brown4226
Martin4006
Crawford3611
Union3032
Warren2893
Switzerland2825
Ohio2507
Unassigned0285