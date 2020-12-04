Clear

Even beloved public schools may lose students forever

Enrollment in public schools has sharply declined as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the US. CNN's Bianna Golodryga reports.

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 2:50 PM
Updated: Dec 4, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Bianna Golodryga and Meridith Edwards, CNN

The Newhart family moved to their Chicago suburb for the public schools. But when William Hatch Elementary closed its doors at the beginning of the pandemic, it contributed to a downward spiral for the family.

"To put it plainly, those were probably some of the more difficult months that we had as a family, ever," said mom Elizabeth, with a heavy sigh and a rueful laugh.

"They were stressful. Everybody's nerves were frayed. We were all on edge."

Elizabeth and her husband, Ryan, were both able to work from home -- she in HR and he in marketing -- but the strain of helping to teach their children as well was too much.

Eldest son Liam, now 15, did fine with online learning, but it was a struggle that was obvious to all for Ronan, 8, and Isla, 6.

"They were having tantrums for their teachers, which would never have happened in person, never had happened in person, and really just losing control," Elizabeth Newhart said.

When it became clear that the coronavirus was not disappearing in the summer heat and that schools would start again with remote learning across much of the country, the Newharts looked at their options.

"We had to do a lot of number-crunching, and a lot of thinking about how we were going to make this work. But we felt like it was something that we had to do," Elizabeth said.

They cut back on spending and took money from their savings and, three weeks ago, Ronan and Isla were taken out of William Hatch Elementary and enrolled at St. Giles, a nearby Catholic school offering in-person learning.

The Newharts are far from the only children dropping out of public school.

And no one is quite sure how many are going to private school and how many may be getting no education.

"We just don't know where about 8% of our kids went," said Dennis Goodwin, superintendent of Murphy Elementary School District in Phoenix.

"We know some went to charters, we know some just moved out of the area -- we don't know if they've moved back to Mexico or where they've gone. But we can't find them and we're not alone with that."

Goodwin says his colleagues in the Phoenix area are seeing enrollment drop by 5% to 12%. In Chicago, close to the Newharts, Chicago Public Schools reported nearly 14,500 fewer students for the fall semester, a 4% drop. Declines have also been reported in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Charlotte, among others.

The largest decreases are in the early grades. And while kindergarten is not mandatory in all states, it is an important steppingstone to academic achievement.

"Our kids are losing time. They're losing ground," said Goodwin, whose district is one of the poorest in Arizona. "Education is the number one way to overcome poverty," he continued. "When you have the situation like we're in right now, where we don't have those kids in front of our teachers, in front of the staff supporting them, I think you're just going to fall further behind. That's the sad part."

As well as the educational loss, Goodwin worries for the social and emotional growth of young children. And, as superintendent, he also has to worry about the financial cost. Fewer children enrolled will mean less funding for his schools.

"It just makes things a lot more difficult when you lose students and it hits the bottom line," he said. "The people who do suffer ultimately is the kids. And one of our frustrations is that seems to be a topic that's not very much talked about."

The loss of funding could lead to larger class sizes and other changes, Goodwin says.

He worries that enrollment will not pick back up after the pandemic, but also knows that some returning children will need extra help. "How do you plan for kids that have been out of school half, two thirds of the year, almost all year?" he asked.

Goodwin sympathizes with families who have taken their children out of the public school system because they have to work, or in-person schooling is better for the children.

And parents like Elizabeth Newhart have new insight too.

"You absolutely take school for granted until your children are home and you're responsible for schooling them yourselves," she said. "And you're trying to juggle maybe work or whatever other obligations are going on. It's really eye-opening."

She and her husband have been disappointed by what they see as less planning to reopen their district public schools than in surrounding areas and don't know whether they will send their children back when in-person learning resumes.

"I think there needs to be a bit more understanding from all parties to really keep in mind that the number one priority is the mental and social health of the children," said Ryan Newhart. "Put some of the other politics to the side to make sure we can get these kids back in schools and learning in the best way possible for each of them."

An earlier version of this story misidentified the Newharts' public school. It is William Hatch Elementary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Sunny and Slightly Warmer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Brandon Bernard's' family speaks out days before his execution

Image

Two hostages released in Clay County hotel standoff

Image

Friday: Partly Sunny, not as cool. High: 48o

Image

Crime Stoppers: Hobby Lobby Theft

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

The 12 Points area gets a little Christmas cheer with a new tree

Image

Washington Avenue Project

Image

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club receives $10,000 in a check presentation

Image

The Hulman Center project is almost done - here's what it looks like inside

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 759562

Reported Deaths: 13624
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3183246823
DuPage48499821
Will41204590
Lake39051663
Kane33273488
Winnebago19765284
Madison15363270
McHenry14996167
St. Clair14160269
Champaign1133660
Sangamon10669107
Peoria9785139
Kankakee9105114
Rock Island8981152
McLean896159
Tazewell7415118
Macon6817141
Kendall665854
LaSalle6471144
DeKalb528049
Adams494155
Vermilion421859
Boone408135
Whiteside3953131
Williamson385988
Clinton349163
Coles345461
Ogle303845
Knox299374
Effingham298527
Grundy298524
Henry286122
Jackson284237
Marion265566
Stephenson258238
Macoupin241423
Randolph241426
Livingston238738
Morgan233050
Bureau222455
Franklin220427
Monroe219148
Lee211338
Jefferson202663
Christian196943
Woodford191631
Fayette191236
Logan188622
Iroquois183633
McDonough164344
Fulton161414
Shelby146326
Douglas144718
Jersey138424
Union125628
Montgomery124020
Perry118431
Lawrence118314
Crawford118014
Saline117929
Warren114822
Bond114311
Jo Daviess113820
Carroll110927
Cass107023
Pike106331
Hancock101016
Moultrie96911
Wayne96833
Clay93622
Greene89432
Edgar88517
Richland86819
Clark83820
Piatt8295
Ford82024
Mercer80012
Washington7802
Mason77723
Johnson7757
Jasper69512
Cumberland68319
White66410
De Witt65518
Massac6475
Wabash6469
Menard5162
Pulaski4512
Marshall4357
Hamilton4114
Schuyler3431
Brown3376
Henderson3061
Stark3045
Calhoun2781
Alexander2684
Putnam2560
Scott2510
Edwards2423
Gallatin2133
Unassigned2130
Hardin1612
Pope1111
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 359430

Reported Deaths: 6033
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion48740894
Lake30537484
Allen20668338
St. Joseph19177245
Elkhart18813246
Hamilton15457182
Vanderburgh10956137
Tippecanoe1012335
Porter932192
Johnson7732177
Hendricks7353165
Vigo6736106
Monroe604854
Madison5858125
Clark575986
Delaware5535108
LaPorte5291105
Kosciusko512948
Howard417680
Bartholomew380065
Warrick364374
Wayne362893
Floyd360279
Marshall343150
Grant326753
Cass323232
Hancock320663
Noble292450
Boone282056
Henry280741
Dubois271934
Jackson266638
Morgan259246
Dearborn252832
Gibson220333
Shelby216661
Knox212122
DeKalb210838
Lawrence205951
Clinton204025
Wabash195224
Adams192724
Miami191218
Daviess176747
Montgomery171429
Steuben168616
Jasper167717
Harrison167025
Ripley167022
Fayette165839
Whitley162417
LaGrange159534
Huntington153311
White151224
Putnam147831
Decatur145246
Wells145035
Randolph143724
Clay140426
Jefferson139719
Posey135722
Scott129725
Greene121054
Jay115516
Sullivan111418
Jennings106315
Starke104328
Spencer9678
Fulton96419
Fountain9588
Washington9019
Perry89221
Carroll81313
Franklin80228
Orange77028
Vermillion74911
Owen72210
Parke7056
Tipton68327
Blackford66116
Rush6488
Newton62513
Pike59321
Pulaski49720
Benton4483
Brown4226
Martin4006
Crawford3611
Union3032
Warren2893
Switzerland2825
Ohio2507
Unassigned0285