Clear

One hundred years on: Remembering the forgotten Black heroes of baseball

A century ago, a pioneer sought an opportunity for Black baseball players like himself. In 1920, under the guidance of Andrew "Rube" Foster, the Negro National League was founded and the history of baseball was changed forever.

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Dec 4, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Calum Trenaman Video by Noura Abou Zeinab, CNN

Ask anyone who the original baseball great is and they'll tell you the same name: Babe Ruth.

A seven-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, and a 12-time American League (AL) home run leader, Ruth played in Major League Baseball from the age of 19 until he was 40.

Ruth was a vaulted star of baseball, the first great sports star in American history. He was baseball's Michael Jordan before the Chicago Bulls great's father was even born.

He is undoubtedly a great of the game, yet he played at a time when baseball was segregated.

During first half of the 20th century, the major leagues of baseball were White only.

Consequently, many key Black figures in the early days of baseball in the United States are forgotten.

One in particular, Andrew "Rube" Foster, is considered by many to be the father of Black baseball, and was instrumental in the foundation of the Negro National League in 1920.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the Negro National League, Turner Sports produced a feature series, entitled "Field of Dreams...Deferred", which explores the history of Black baseball in the US.

Senior vice president and creative director at Turner Sports' Drew Watkins told CNN that it was important to tell the story of the Negro Leagues, which has been slowly forgotten over time.

"The exploits of these players in these teams, however great they were, were not told the same way that the exploits of -- a lot of times -- their white counterparts playing professional baseball were," Watkins says.

"Everybody knows who Babe Ruth is. Of course, they know who he was. He's the guy, he's the best baseball player ever. This is the same time period that we're talking about. And these players, a lot of them, but if you go by the stories and the accounts, a lot of these players were, you know, as good, if not better."

The father of Black American baseball

Foster was a terrific player before he became a team owner and league commissioner. Foster had a large build, just like Ruth, but unlike Ruth he was primarily a pitcher rather than batter. In fact, many credit him with inventing the screwball.

Legend has it that he was hired by New York Giants manager John McGraw to teach the screwball to the team's star pitcher Christy Mathewson, as the color line prevented Foster from playing for the Giants himself.

Foster was made for bigger things than just playing thought. By 1910 he owned and managed his own team, the Leland Giants -- which later became the Chicago American Giants.

A decade on, and after meetings with many different Black team owners, and the Negro National League was formed, with Foster installed as league president.

Black Americans had their own league now, but racism was still rife. And as with contemporary life, racism manifested itself in the economic stability and logistics of the league.

In the series, 'Field of Dreams...Deferred,' Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, says "the one fundamental difference" between the Major Leagues and the Negro Leagues was economic.

"Talent? No different," he says. "But the Major Leagues had more money. And they had their own stadiums."

Black owners like Foster had to rent stadiums from White teams, which cut into profits. The series later explores the struggle for integration and it is revealed that part of the MLB's resistance to integration stemmed from White owners not wanting to give up the stadium rent income that was a necessity for the Negro Leagues to pay in order to put on games.

MLB team and stadium owners were profiting off segregation in baseball as long as it existed.

Subsequently, during the early days of the Negro National League, teams were on the road constantly due to not having a fixed home stadium. Teams also needed their own bus as they could not ride trains during a time of segregation.

Many couldn't stay in hotels as they were for White patrons only. So, they slept on the bus floor. Additionally, they were unable to eat at many restaurants too.

It is estimated in the series by Larry Lester, a Negro League baseball author and historian, that White Major League players earned between six and seven times as much as their Black counterparts in the Negro Leagues.

Despite the social and economic hardship faced by the leagues, they gain popularity and prosper. The first 'Colored World Series' takes place in 1924.

A year earlier in the White-only MLB, Ruth won the fourth of his seven World Series titles and his only AL MVP award. In the same year, he won his only AL batting champion title.

History was being made by both Black and White players and organizations in baseball, but society's overt and covert racism means only a few have been historically valued and kept alive by collective memory.

Watkins says his team wanted to give a platform to keep these stories alive, and remember the Black baseball greats of the past that aren't held in the same regard as Ruth because of their skin color.

"It's an important thing to find the people who have the knowledge and to give them a platform to keep these stories alive because all things were certainly not equal," he says. "And the kind of record keeping and accounting and tracking of these stories, it's not just you don't hear about it because they actually weren't that good. No, they were actually pretty good.

"You didn't hear about them because of the color of their skin, basically."

Black empowerment

At the end of the 1920s, further and irreconcilable hardship came with the Great Depression. As Larry Lester puts it, "When we have an economic setback like the Great Depression, White America catches a cold. Black America catches pneumonia."

Many Black Americans were out of work, so teams had no means of income coming through the turnstiles. Foster dies a year later of a heart attack, and in 1931, the Negro National League folds.

"The death of 'Rube' Foster devastated the Negro National League," Kendrick says. "But then you couple that with the Great Depression and it had virtually no shot."

The league was later revived and Foster's impact had taken hold.

While the story of the Negro Leagues of baseball may have been underrepresented in baseball history books, Foster's significance to Black Americans and the Black community in sport is not and should not be downplayed.

Since 1971, players of the Negro Leagues have been considered for the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Some 35 "Negro Leaguers", including Foster, are among the 333 baseball figures currently enshrined in the Hall of Fame alongside White greats like Ruth.

It is not just this accolade where the significance of figures from the Negro Leagues is found though.

For Kendrick, Foster's story, and the story of the league, is one of economic empowerment and unprecedented leadership within the Black community.

When the Negro Leagues folded following integration, the Black community lost sports team owners, executives and coaches -- and with that, the loss of Black role models in positions of power in sport that were not just players.

In Major League Baseball now, there is only one Black owner: Derek Jeter, CEO of the Miami Marlins, who owns a 4% stake in the team -- but the majority owner Bruce Sherman is White.

It isn't just ownership where Black representation is noticeably low in American sport.

Compared with the NFL and the NBA, the percentage of Black Americans playing in Major League Baseball (MLB) is far lower.

In the NFL, nearly 60% of players are Black, while in the NBA as many as 81% of the players are as well. In the MLB, that figure is 7.8%.

And in terms of fan interest, a 2019 study showed 5% of African Americans call baseball their favorite sport, as opposed to 37% who prefer football and 29% who prefer basketball.

Perhaps that figure would be higher with more Black Americans in positions of power.

By remembering the Negro Leagues and people like Foster, America remembers a story of Black empowerment.

Andrea Williams, author of 'Baseball's Leading Lady: Effa Manley and the Rise and Fall of the Negro Leagues', says as the series closes, "If we were able to accomplish what we were able to accomplish in 1920 with far less resources, what are we capable of now? I think the legacy, honestly, is that we are more powerful than we know."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Clouds decreasing tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brandon Bernard's' family speaks out days before his execution

Image

Two hostages released in Clay County hotel standoff

Image

Friday: Partly Sunny, not as cool. High: 48o

Image

Crime Stoppers: Hobby Lobby Theft

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

The 12 Points area gets a little Christmas cheer with a new tree

Image

Washington Avenue Project

Image

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club receives $10,000 in a check presentation

Image

The Hulman Center project is almost done - here's what it looks like inside

Image

Thrive West Central rebrand focuses on rebuilding community after COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 759562

Reported Deaths: 13624
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3183246823
DuPage48499821
Will41204590
Lake39051663
Kane33273488
Winnebago19765284
Madison15363270
McHenry14996167
St. Clair14160269
Champaign1133660
Sangamon10669107
Peoria9785139
Kankakee9105114
Rock Island8981152
McLean896159
Tazewell7415118
Macon6817141
Kendall665854
LaSalle6471144
DeKalb528049
Adams494155
Vermilion421859
Boone408135
Whiteside3953131
Williamson385988
Clinton349163
Coles345461
Ogle303845
Knox299374
Effingham298527
Grundy298524
Henry286122
Jackson284237
Marion265566
Stephenson258238
Macoupin241423
Randolph241426
Livingston238738
Morgan233050
Bureau222455
Franklin220427
Monroe219148
Lee211338
Jefferson202663
Christian196943
Woodford191631
Fayette191236
Logan188622
Iroquois183633
McDonough164344
Fulton161414
Shelby146326
Douglas144718
Jersey138424
Union125628
Montgomery124020
Perry118431
Lawrence118314
Crawford118014
Saline117929
Warren114822
Bond114311
Jo Daviess113820
Carroll110927
Cass107023
Pike106331
Hancock101016
Moultrie96911
Wayne96833
Clay93622
Greene89432
Edgar88517
Richland86819
Clark83820
Piatt8295
Ford82024
Mercer80012
Washington7802
Mason77723
Johnson7757
Jasper69512
Cumberland68319
White66410
De Witt65518
Massac6475
Wabash6469
Menard5162
Pulaski4512
Marshall4357
Hamilton4114
Schuyler3431
Brown3376
Henderson3061
Stark3045
Calhoun2781
Alexander2684
Putnam2560
Scott2510
Edwards2423
Gallatin2133
Unassigned2130
Hardin1612
Pope1111
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 359430

Reported Deaths: 6033
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion48740894
Lake30537484
Allen20668338
St. Joseph19177245
Elkhart18813246
Hamilton15457182
Vanderburgh10956137
Tippecanoe1012335
Porter932192
Johnson7732177
Hendricks7353165
Vigo6736106
Monroe604854
Madison5858125
Clark575986
Delaware5535108
LaPorte5291105
Kosciusko512948
Howard417680
Bartholomew380065
Warrick364374
Wayne362893
Floyd360279
Marshall343150
Grant326753
Cass323232
Hancock320663
Noble292450
Boone282056
Henry280741
Dubois271934
Jackson266638
Morgan259246
Dearborn252832
Gibson220333
Shelby216661
Knox212122
DeKalb210838
Lawrence205951
Clinton204025
Wabash195224
Adams192724
Miami191218
Daviess176747
Montgomery171429
Steuben168616
Jasper167717
Harrison167025
Ripley167022
Fayette165839
Whitley162417
LaGrange159534
Huntington153311
White151224
Putnam147831
Decatur145246
Wells145035
Randolph143724
Clay140426
Jefferson139719
Posey135722
Scott129725
Greene121054
Jay115516
Sullivan111418
Jennings106315
Starke104328
Spencer9678
Fulton96419
Fountain9588
Washington9019
Perry89221
Carroll81313
Franklin80228
Orange77028
Vermillion74911
Owen72210
Parke7056
Tipton68327
Blackford66116
Rush6488
Newton62513
Pike59321
Pulaski49720
Benton4483
Brown4226
Martin4006
Crawford3611
Union3032
Warren2893
Switzerland2825
Ohio2507
Unassigned0285