Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police evacuate, surround Brazil hotel as suspect barricaded inside with a gun Full Story

Threat to remove Chinese firms from Wall Street is now on Trump's desk

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would prevent foreign companies that refuse to open their books to US accounting regulators from trading on US stock exchanges. CNN's David Culver reports.

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 1:00 PM
Updated: Dec 3, 2020 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Jill Disis, CNN Business

The US government is just one step away from enacting a law that could kick several Chinese firms off Wall Street, further escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that would prevent companies that refuse to open their books to US accounting regulators from trading on US stock exchanges. The legislation won unanimous backing in the Senate earlier this year, meaning it only needs President Donald Trump's signature to become law.

The bill would apply to any foreign company, but the focus on China is obvious. Beijing has resisted such scrutiny. It requires companies that are traded overseas to hold their audit papers in mainland China, where they cannot be examined by foreign agencies. All US-listed public companies would also be required to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government, including China's Communist party.

The bipartisan cosponsors of the legislation said earlier this year that their goal was to "kick deceitful Chinese companies off US exchanges." US scrutiny intensified following a scandal involving Luckin Coffee, the Chinese coffee firm that disclosed massive accounting irregularities this spring. It was kicked off the Nasdaq in June.

"US policy is letting China flout rules that American companies play by, and it's dangerous," Senator John Neely Kennedy said in a statement after the House vote.

The legislation would give Trump yet another way to put pressure on China before he leaves office in January. Washington has been ratcheting up its fight with Beijing this year as the two countries blame each other for starting and mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and clash over Hong Kong and alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The Trump administration has targeted TikTok and forced Huawei into a fight for survival, and banned Americans from investing in some Chinese firms.

Several Chinese companies have been preparing contingency plans in light of the heightened scrutiny from the United States. Earlier this year, gaming company NetEase and e-commerce firm JD.com, both of which trade in New York, acknowledged the tensions as they announced secondary listings on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Other companies that could be affected include Alibaba and China Telecom.

"Enactment of any of such legislations or other efforts to increase US regulatory access to audit information could cause investor uncertainty for affected issuers, including us, the market price of our [US shares] could be adversely affected, and we could be delisted if we are unable" to meet requirements in time, JD said in filings to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Beijing has made its dissatisfaction with the US legislation evident. Asked Wednesday about the House vote, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Hua Chunying said "we firmly oppose politicizing securities regulation."

"We hope the US side can provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for foreign companies to invest and operate in the US, instead of trying to set up various barriers," Hua told reporters.

Should the bill become law, its immediate consequences aren't entirely clear. Analysts at Goldman Sachs pointed out in a research note earlier this year that the legislation would only force businesses to de-list if they could not be audited for three consecutive years.

Still, even the potential for tighter regulatory scrutiny was likely to push more companies to dual list in Hong Kong, the analysts added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 37°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Sunny and Cool!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Would you get the COVID-19 vaccine when it's available? Community members share their answer with us

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Pet protection in cold weather

Image

Clinton hospital gains designation as a stroke-ready center

Image

Thursday: Clouds and sunshine. Light breeze. High: 46°

Image

West Vigo Greencastle wrestling

Image

Tyreke Key

Image

Indiana State Police is now accepting candidates to become a trooper - here's how you can apply

Image

Terre Haute organization works to pick up trash on the streets

Image

North Daviess staff prepare for return to in-person classes

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 748603

Reported Deaths: 13397
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3141346768
DuPage47742808
Will40611578
Lake38638655
Kane32910483
Winnebago19547277
Madison15129263
McHenry14817167
St. Clair14020266
Champaign1118160
Sangamon10553104
Peoria9593137
Kankakee8975109
Rock Island8864146
McLean879159
Tazewell7251113
Macon6738140
Kendall658052
LaSalle6358144
DeKalb520148
Adams488654
Vermilion414656
Boone402735
Whiteside3829123
Williamson378583
Clinton345362
Coles341560
Ogle296943
Effingham293323
Knox293371
Grundy292724
Henry280918
Jackson278836
Marion261361
Stephenson253737
Macoupin238521
Randolph237826
Livingston234836
Morgan227042
Bureau219248
Monroe216748
Franklin214527
Lee205937
Jefferson199162
Christian194043
Woodford187331
Fayette186033
Logan179818
Iroquois178229
McDonough162543
Fulton157113
Shelby143926
Douglas140616
Jersey136124
Union124028
Montgomery121220
Perry116129
Crawford116013
Saline115028
Lawrence114713
Warren112522
Jo Daviess112320
Bond110810
Carroll109025
Pike105129
Cass103023
Hancock99415
Wayne95233
Moultrie94811
Clay90922
Greene87232
Edgar86717
Richland85019
Clark82320
Piatt8205
Ford80524
Mercer78112
Mason75922
Washington7562
Johnson7516
Jasper68512
Cumberland66717
White65110
De Witt64418
Wabash6328
Massac6264
Menard5022
Pulaski4432
Marshall4277
Hamilton4054
Brown3366
Henderson3031
Schuyler2961
Stark2834
Alexander2664
Calhoun2661
Putnam2520
Scott2440
Edwards2343
Unassigned2030
Gallatin2023
Hardin1602
Pope1091
Out of IL101

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 350970

Reported Deaths: 5973
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion47763893
Lake30007480
Allen20256333
Elkhart18510245
St. Joseph18319243
Hamilton14971181
Vanderburgh10862134
Tippecanoe991133
Porter915392
Johnson7484177
Hendricks7143163
Vigo6580105
Monroe591453
Madison5732125
Clark564884
Delaware5434108
LaPorte5171104
Kosciusko501846
Howard400578
Bartholomew367565
Warrick360574
Wayne355192
Floyd348878
Marshall333949
Cass319132
Grant315652
Hancock307762
Noble284750
Boone274656
Henry272141
Dubois262934
Jackson255237
Morgan251845
Dearborn249733
Gibson217033
Shelby212861
Knox207722
DeKalb204438
Clinton202224
Lawrence200549
Wabash190623
Miami188118
Adams187424
Daviess174246
Montgomery167029
Jasper165015
Ripley164521
Fayette163837
Steuben163016
Harrison162024
LaGrange156533
Whitley156516
Huntington147211
White147024
Putnam142530
Wells142533
Decatur141846
Randolph139524
Clay138026
Jefferson137618
Posey133620
Scott124024
Greene117954
Jay113315
Sullivan109018
Jennings102415
Starke100828
Spencer9578
Fulton94219
Fountain9228
Perry88021
Washington8789
Franklin79528
Carroll79313
Orange74428
Vermillion72810
Owen71410
Parke6796
Tipton66527
Blackford62715
Rush6278
Newton62113
Pike57421
Pulaski48020
Benton4423
Brown3995
Martin3896
Crawford3421
Union2972
Switzerland2765
Warren2763
Ohio2477
Unassigned0285