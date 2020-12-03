Clear

The US reports 3,100 coronavirus deaths in one day -- 20% more than previous record

CNN's Don Lemon talks with nurse Sofia Burke, whose entire household has been stricken with coronavirus.

Posted: Dec 3, 2020 4:50 AM
Updated: Dec 3, 2020 4:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

There were 3,157 Covid-19 deaths reported Wednesday -- an all-time high for the pandemic -- and health care systems are struggling to support the weight of worsening impacts.

The more recent death toll is an increase of about 20% from the previous record of 2,603 set on April 15. Over the course of the pandemic, 273,799 people in the US have died of the virus and more than 13.9 million have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The record comes as the US suffers climbing cases and hospitalizations that mirror the devastation of the spring but that health experts warn will get even worse further into winter.

The surge has pushed records set one day to be broken the next. The spike in coronavirus deaths came on the same day the number of people hospitalized broke 100,000, according to the Covid Tracking Project. The number of hospitalizations had been steadily growing over the course of last month, setting records nearly every day since November 10, and experts worry health care systems will soon feel the strain.

The 911 emergency call system is "at a breaking point," the American Ambulance Association, which represents all of the nation's ambulance services, said in a letter Wednesday.

"Without additional relief, it seems likely to break, even as we enter the third surge of the virus in the Mid-West and West," the letter said.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention top official said Wednesday things aren't likely to look better for hospitals any time soon.

"The reality is December and January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they're going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress that's going to be put on our health care system," said Dr. Robert Redfield.

Los Angeles tells residents to 'cancel everything'

States across the US are racing to catch up with the skyrocketing number of coronavirus hospitalizations.

If the coronavirus continues to spread at its current, unprecedented rate, Los Angeles will run out of hospital beds by Christmas, Mayor Eric Garcetti warned in a news conference Wednesday, calling on residents to "hunker down" and "cancel everything" to help stop the spread of the virus.

"The public health condition of our city is as dire as it was in March in the earliest days of this pandemic," he said, adding that the number of daily coronavirus infections in Los Angeles has tripled since early November and hospitalizations are at a new peak.

In the Southwest region of Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday there are no staffed ICU beds available.

"While case numbers may have dipped slightly, the strain on our hospitals and health care workers has not," she said.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Nevada have been climbing daily since November, with few exceptions, and were at a peak Wednesday with 1,652 people hospitalized, the state's dashboard shows.

100 million could be vaccinated by February

There may still be ways to go before the wider public has access to a coronavirus vaccine, but developments are moving quickly.

By February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated against coronavirus, Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to Operation Warp Speed, said Wednesday.

"All the investments we have made in scaling up and starting to stockpile manufacturing of the vaccines allow us to stay confident that we will be able to distribute 20 million vaccines, enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the US in December," Slaoui said in a news briefing.

The United States has said if both Pfizer and Moderna win US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization in December, they could distribute 40 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the month. Each vaccine requires two doses, so that's enough to fully vaccinate 20 million people.

Slaoui said he expected 60 million more vaccines by the end of January.

An FDA panel is expected to meet about whether to authorize the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine candidates on December 10 and December 17, respectively.

Assuming the vaccines are authorized, the first shipments could happen December 15 and 22, respectively, according to a document from the federal government's Operation Warp Speed.

A CDC panel recommended Tuesday that heath care and long-term care workers get inoculated first.

Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA's vaccine advisory group, said Wednesday that technology could help ramp up vaccine production enough to cover the global population.

"You really can, I think, in a couple years, be able to make enough vaccines to vaccinate 7 billion people," he said. "There's no reason to think that couldn't happen."

Vaccine trials for children set for 2021

Though vaccines are on the way, they have only been studied in adults and children older than 12.

Trials for younger children could start early next year, Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the National Institutes of Health, said Wednesday. We "very definitely need to get there," Collins told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"We will want to, shortly after the first of the year, also find out does this work for younger children because we know they can be infected and they can pass this along," he said.

"So that is a next sort of level of test that's going to need to be done in a ... vaccine trial in order to be sure that the vaccine is safe and effective in that group," he said.

"We think it will be, but we want to be sure," said Collins.

As of November 19, the latest data available, nearly 1.2 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic's start. And over just two weeks -- between November 5 to November 19 -- the number of child cases increased by 28%, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

Children now represent nearly 12% of all Covid-19 cases in the country.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Cold Night, Pleasant Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Vigo Greencastle wrestling

Image

Tyreke Key

Image

Indiana State Police is now accepting candidates to become a trooper - here's how you can apply

Image

Terre Haute organization works to pick up trash on the streets

Image

North Daviess staff prepare for return to in-person classes

Image

Looking ahead to the future: Vigo County's COVID-19 status may turn red

Image

Wednesday Early Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra to take its holiday concert virtual

Image

Two wanted for Sullivan business break-in

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 738846

Reported Deaths: 13131
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3107226695
DuPage47179797
Will40092567
Lake38073641
Kane32533472
Winnebago19376264
Madison14832262
McHenry14655159
St. Clair13762262
Champaign1103060
Sangamon10383103
Peoria9446135
Kankakee8836104
Rock Island8750140
McLean871159
Tazewell7094109
Macon6669135
Kendall649549
LaSalle6274139
DeKalb516048
Adams483850
Vermilion405754
Boone399833
Whiteside3808121
Williamson371783
Clinton338061
Coles336959
Ogle292341
Knox289068
Grundy288221
Effingham286022
Jackson275236
Henry274615
Marion255854
Stephenson250936
Macoupin232120
Livingston231229
Randolph230526
Morgan224339
Bureau216344
Monroe212647
Franklin210926
Lee204636
Jefferson194159
Christian191443
Woodford183929
Fayette181231
Logan178416
Iroquois174427
McDonough160942
Fulton151013
Shelby140726
Douglas138516
Jersey132024
Union120928
Montgomery118919
Crawford115013
Saline113327
Perry112828
Warren112022
Lawrence111812
Jo Daviess109418
Bond108610
Carroll108425
Pike104127
Cass99223
Hancock98114
Moultrie92910
Wayne92533
Clay87321
Greene85031
Edgar84315
Richland81819
Clark81520
Piatt8085
Ford78124
Mercer77311
Mason74922
Johnson7376
Washington7262
Jasper67511
White63910
De Witt63718
Cumberland63116
Massac6103
Wabash6088
Menard4861
Pulaski4382
Marshall4216
Hamilton3993
Brown3305
Henderson2991
Schuyler2901
Stark2744
Alexander2652
Calhoun2620
Putnam2500
Scott2440
Edwards2283
Gallatin1963
Unassigned1880
Hardin1601
Pope1051
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 344373

Reported Deaths: 5864
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion46886885
Lake29643475
Allen19836332
Elkhart18265242
St. Joseph18122242
Hamilton14617175
Vanderburgh10672129
Tippecanoe964833
Porter903491
Johnson7267175
Hendricks6961162
Vigo6513103
Monroe582653
Madison5580124
Clark554881
Delaware5299107
LaPorte5100101
Kosciusko491745
Howard390578
Bartholomew361665
Warrick353673
Wayne351190
Floyd341978
Marshall323348
Cass315832
Grant309052
Hancock297662
Noble278949
Boone270356
Henry268740
Dubois257432
Jackson247834
Dearborn244232
Morgan244144
Gibson211130
Shelby208659
Knox199922
Clinton197723
DeKalb197638
Lawrence197549
Wabash187523
Adams184524
Miami183117
Daviess170345
Montgomery164329
Jasper162013
Fayette161735
Steuben160815
Ripley160621
Harrison159624
LaGrange154033
Whitley152316
White143624
Huntington142810
Decatur140745
Putnam140629
Wells139233
Randolph136823
Clay136626
Jefferson134716
Posey131618
Scott120723
Greene114553
Jay110415
Sullivan107718
Jennings100415
Starke99126
Spencer9418
Fulton92019
Fountain8978
Perry87721
Washington8658
Franklin78427
Carroll76913
Orange73928
Vermillion7069
Owen6879
Parke6636
Tipton65627
Rush6198
Newton60813
Blackford60114
Pike55220
Pulaski47018
Benton4113
Brown3945
Martin3836
Crawford3301
Union2962
Switzerland2745
Warren2683
Ohio2467
Unassigned0266