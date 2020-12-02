Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bodybuilder Rene Campbell wants to change the view of what women should look like

World champion bodybuilder Rene Campbell has dedicated her life to building the physique of her dreams. She gained over 85 pounds and went from size 8 to 14 and is trying to transform the view of what a woman should look like.

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 5:20 AM
Updated: Dec 2, 2020 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Noura Abou Zeinab, for CNN

Counterpointed by a number of striking tattoos, hers is a body defined by muscle. She is a mother of two who embodies power and strength.

Rene Campbell has dedicated most of her life to sculpting her once diminutive frame into one that, she says, goes "completely against what society thinks a woman should look like."

The bodybuilder's dedication has brought plenty of awards but building her dream body -- gaining over 85 pounds, going from a UK size 8 to 14 -- has had its challenges, too, both physically and mentally.

"I was very insecure about my body image, very insecure about myself as a person," Campbell, 44, tells CNN Sport from her home in Cornwall, UK, as she reflects on her motivation to transform herself.

"I was constantly feeling under pressure through the media that women needed to look a certain way."

'A woman with muscle'

"For quite some time I struggled with eating disorders because I was constantly trying to keep my weight really low, to appear skinny, like these women are on magazine covers," she says.

Then, she attended a women's bodybuilding show and became intrigued by the way these seemingly confident women held themselves.

Though Campbell ​says she loves the way she now looks, ​she says she is sometimes treated with cruelty, like when she has been asked to leave women's toilets.

"A lot of the time you are up against a lot of negativity. People set in an old mindset," Campbell adds.

"I was up against -- and still am -- a lot of criticism from people who don't understand why women would want to be muscular. But it just gave me a sense of confidence and mental strength.

"I'm stuck in a situation where I have to prove that I'm a woman in order to use these toilets? It's quite offensive. I do try and explain to them quite nicely. I may look this way but, at the end of the day, I am a woman. I have every right to use these toilets."

Studying female bodybuilders

For over a decade, sociologist Dr. Tanya Bunsell has been researching female bodybuilders.

"When I would tell people that I was studying female bodybuilders, the first reaction was, 'That's just not attractive,'" Dr. Bunsell, a lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science at Canterbury Christ Church University, tells CNN Sport.

"There's definitely a glass ceiling on muscularity, and that crossover boundary where the body becomes transgressive and interrogates people's notions of male and female.

"The troublesome and disturbing body of the hyper-muscular woman is deemed so outrageously deviant by society that it provokes harsh comments."

"Even though there is a huge market encouraging women to build abs and tighten their figures, the ideal still stands for smaller waists, curvy hips and lean legs, the so-called hourglass figure," adds Dr. Bunsell.

'The body becomes an amazing machine'

When she started her bodybuilding career, ​Campbell says eating copious amounts of food was, at first, a shock to the body and mind.

"My body temperature went up," she says, ​saying that putting on weight initially scared her.

"I was feeling hot all the time because you're constantly eating, but once you get over that stage the body becomes an amazing machine and it starts to take that fuel in."

"There's a very close relationship between passion, dedication and obsession," says Campbell.

"You look at any athlete that has achieved great things, there has to be a certain level of obsession."

A photograph of Campbell is currently featured in a six-month exhibition in west London called "Womanhood."

Max Ellis, the photographer who took the portait of Campbell, describes his subject as a "work of art."

"She's worked her whole life to try and achieve this," Ellis ​said. "If you're a woman and you're doing this [bodybuilding], you are swimming upstream. You're fighting every known convention."

Steroids

But bodybuilding has a dark side, a long association with steroid use to help build muscle.

"Before she went to the world championships, Rene had to do a drug test and passed the drug test, but a lot of these girls didn't pass," Wanda Tierney, chairperson of IFBB (International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness) Women's Committee, tells CNN Sport.

Campbell says it would be naïve to think that the problem does not exist, but argues that steroids abuse happens in other sports and in society, too.

"The onus is on the athletes to adhere to the rules and regulations set by their federation," Campbell says. "My federation (The IFBB), is a signatory to the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) Code, and the IFBB anti-doping rules are in full compliance with the 2015 WADA code."

And as she reflected on her body's evolution, Campbell was keen to stress how bodybuilding had been accompanied by a shift in her mental health.

"It was a very big shift for me mentally, because my bodybuilding journey made me realize that I needed to do things for myself."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Robinson
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Indianapolis
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 11°
Rockville
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 13°
Marshall
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 13°
Clear & Cold, Warmer Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley Classic Draw

Image

TH North Mooresville

Image

West Vigo Owen Valley

Image

New splash pad is planned for Bicknell park

Image

Lincoln Trail College to add additions to its art center

Image

Two organizations work together for an event called 'Change for Change'

Image

The Will Center in Terre Haute is working to provide air fryers to the visually impaired

Image

Vigo County Commissioners office has an important message for you

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

County officials to hold public input meeting for north Clinton Street upgrades

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 726304

Reported Deaths: 12985
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3063696669
DuPage45446790
Will39020565
Lake37596634
Kane31955469
Winnebago19150262
Madison14607259
McHenry14350156
St. Clair13579259
Champaign1090658
Sangamon1025399
Peoria9273134
Kankakee8689103
Rock Island8685135
McLean860354
Tazewell6947106
Macon6602132
Kendall631847
LaSalle6161136
DeKalb502848
Adams477548
Vermilion397451
Boone396233
Whiteside3767117
Williamson365983
Clinton333761
Coles332759
Ogle288138
Knox284066
Grundy281318
Effingham280121
Henry272815
Jackson271136
Marion252351
Stephenson248935
Macoupin227618
Randolph227626
Livingston226828
Morgan222536
Bureau214543
Monroe208746
Franklin207725
Lee201935
Jefferson190859
Christian190343
Woodford179227
Logan173613
Fayette172231
Iroquois171926
McDonough160742
Fulton148512
Shelby138826
Douglas136916
Jersey129824
Union119528
Montgomery115919
Saline112325
Crawford112213
Perry111223
Warren110120
Jo Daviess108317
Lawrence108211
Carroll107324
Bond105010
Pike102127
Cass96623
Hancock96412
Wayne91133
Moultrie90810
Clay84420
Greene82931
Edgar82015
Clark80520
Richland80119
Piatt7915
Mercer76610
Ford76022
Mason73322
Johnson7246
Washington7122
Jasper65211
De Witt62818
Cumberland62116
White6198
Massac6033
Wabash5808
Menard4731
Pulaski4262
Marshall4146
Hamilton3873
Brown3224
Henderson2901
Schuyler2781
Stark2693
Alexander2612
Calhoun2510
Putnam2460
Scott2330
Edwards2273
Gallatin1933
Unassigned1820
Hardin1561
Pope1011
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 338977

Reported Deaths: 5723
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion46131870
Lake29183469
Allen19572307
Elkhart18074236
St. Joseph17808239
Hamilton14364172
Vanderburgh10546128
Tippecanoe948130
Porter890690
Johnson7132171
Hendricks6820162
Vigo643592
Monroe572452
Madison5506124
Clark547678
Delaware5252104
LaPorte501997
Kosciusko484042
Howard382978
Bartholomew355165
Warrick350073
Wayne345886
Floyd338078
Marshall320446
Cass311531
Grant302550
Hancock294357
Noble274147
Boone267655
Henry266139
Dubois253732
Jackson242034
Dearborn241131
Morgan236543
Gibson207329
Shelby204159
Knox198021
DeKalb193435
Clinton192922
Lawrence191349
Wabash183922
Miami181417
Adams180023
Daviess167545
Fayette159834
Jasper159113
Montgomery158329
Steuben158116
Harrison155824
Ripley155721
LaGrange152232
Whitley149715
Huntington141810
White140323
Decatur140044
Putnam138129
Wells137030
Clay135125
Randolph134022
Jefferson133416
Posey130318
Scott119421
Greene112253
Sullivan106717
Jay106414
Jennings98714
Starke98025
Spencer9268
Fulton90119
Fountain8778
Perry87321
Washington8487
Franklin77027
Carroll75313
Orange73128
Vermillion6927
Owen6699
Parke6466
Tipton64027
Rush6078
Blackford59613
Newton59412
Pike54920
Pulaski45016
Benton3943
Martin3866
Brown3815
Crawford3251
Union3012
Switzerland2735
Warren2663
Ohio2457
Unassigned0267