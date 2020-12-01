Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bill Barr has sounded the death knell on Trump's wild claims

Article Image

Attorney General Bill Barr told The Associated Press during an interview that the Justice Department hasn't found fraud "on a scale that could have affected the outcome of the election."

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 11:00 PM
Updated: Dec 1, 2020 11:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Elie Honig

If you're President Donald Trump, when Attorney General William Barr tells you it's over -- then it's over. Barr's statement to the Associated Press Tuesday that "to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election" should be a death-knell for Trump's effort to conjure a false narrative that the election was stolen from him.

The fact that the announcement comes from Barr makes it hit particularly hard for Trump. Over his nearly two years in office, Barr has repeatedly distorted the truth to benefit Trump, and he has used the Justice Department to intervene selectively in politically-charged cases to the benefit of Trump's political allies.

Barr even took pains to amplify Trump's pre-election claims of potentially massive voter fraud. In a June 2020 interview with NPR, Barr opined (without evidence) that mail-in ballots present "so many occasions for fraud there that cannot be policed. I think it would be very bad." And in Congressional testimony just weeks later in July 2020, Barr tried and failed again to conjure the demon of massive fraud in mail-in ballots.

Yet part of the beauty of the Justice Department is that ultimately, it follows facts, not wild conspiracy theories. And even though Barr changed the rules and instructed prosecutors specifically to investigate potential instances of voter fraud (and potentially announce those findings publicly) immediately after the election, they apparently found nothing of note.

Trump's increasingly desperate legal team, headed by Rudy Giuliani, immediately disputed Barr's conclusion: "with all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn't been any semblance" of an investigation.

Let's break that down. In one corner, we have Giuliani and the rest of Trump's legal team, who have continually had their cases thrown out of court for complete lack of evidence. "Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here," wrote a Trump-appointed federal judge last week in a stinging rebuke to the campaign's efforts to undo Pennsylvania's vote count certification. In the other corner, we have Barr and the entire Justice Department looking for fraud and finding nothing. Take your pick.

Throughout his tenure, Barr can, and has, bent the truth and diminished the Justice Department by using it for transparently political purposes. But facts are facts. It's one thing to twist them; it's another thing altogether to fabricate them where they simply don't exist. If Barr and the Justice Department couldn't provide support for Trump's conspiracy theory, then nobody can.

Now, your questions:

Bonnie (Connecticut): I thought the Constitution states a president has pardon power except in cases of impeachment. Shouldn't President Trump therefore lose the power to pardon?

No, but the confusion here is understandable. Article II of the Constitution provides that the President "shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment." On this point, the Constitution -- venerable document that it is -- is ambiguous. Read one way, it could appear to say that after the President is impeached by the House, he loses the power to issue pardons. But read another way, it says that the President can issue pardons for criminal offenses but not for impeachment.

The latter reading is correct. There is no provision anywhere in the Constitution, statutes, or case law that strips a President of any power upon impeachment by the House (though of course, if convicted in the Senate, the President loses office and all of its powers). It would be anomalous for the President to lose only one power -- the power to pardon -- upon impeachment alone, and no serious legal authority has argued for this interpretation. Indeed, former President Bill Clinton issued many pardons after he was impeached in 1998.

Rather, the clause in Article II means that while a President can pardon an official (or any person) for a crime, he cannot pardon an official out of impeachment. In other words, the President does not have power to un-impeach. For example, if a federal judge committed bribery, the President could pardon the judge from a criminal bribery charge, but the President could not rescue the judge from impeachment. Indeed, no President has ever pardoned or even attempted to pardon an official from an impeachment.

Greg (Colorado): Given that the Constitution grants the president the exclusive right to grant pardons for federal crimes, can a president reverse pardons issued by a prior president?

Probably not. The Constitutional pardon power is exceptionally broad: the President "shall have power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment."

There is no precedent for a court or Congress to overrule or reverse a Presidential pardon. At most, a President might, in certain narrow circumstances, be able to reverse his own pardon before it becomes official. In 2008, President George W. Bush pardoned convicted felon Isaac Toussie but then, upon learning that Toussie's father had made large donations to Republican political groups, rescinded the pardon the very next day. Administration officials claimed the pardon had not yet been finalized because Toussie had not yet received formal notice of the pardon.

There is only limited and distant precedent for a President to revoke a prior President's pardon. Former President Ulysses S. Grant revoked several pardons issued by his predecessor, former President Andrew Johnson, in some instances claiming (like Bush) that the pardons were not final because no formal notice had been made to the recipients. In the 140-plus years since Grant, no President has even attempted to rescind a pardon issued by a prior President.

Paul (California): Once Sen. Kamala Harris becomes vice president, how is her vacant Senate seat filled, and what happens in the interim if her absence gives Republicans a majority?

Under California law, the governor has the power to select a replacement for an empty Senate seat. California is among the majority of states -- 37, to be precise -- that fills vacancies immediately by gubernatorial appointment. In the other 13 states, the seat remains vacant until the state can hold a special election to fill the vacant seat.

The current governor, Gavin Newsom, is a Democrat, and is virtually certain to appoint a fellow Democrat to fill Harris's seat. Given the narrow margin in the Senate (currently 50-48 in favor of Republicans, with two runoffs pending in Georgia), Newsom likely will be prepared to make his appointment immediately upon Harris' resignation from her Senate seat to take the vice president position.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Rockville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Clear & Cold, Warmer Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

TH North Mooresville

Image

West Vigo Owen Valley

Image

New splash pad is planned for Bicknell park

Image

Lincoln Trail College to add additions to its art center

Image

Two organizations work together for an event called 'Change for Change'

Image

The Will Center in Terre Haute is working to provide air fryers to the visually impaired

Image

Vigo County Commissioners office has an important message for you

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Image

County officials to hold public input meeting for north Clinton Street upgrades

Image

Local restaurant taking extra steps to protect against COVID-19

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 726304

Reported Deaths: 12985
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3063696669
DuPage45446790
Will39020565
Lake37596634
Kane31955469
Winnebago19150262
Madison14607259
McHenry14350156
St. Clair13579259
Champaign1090658
Sangamon1025399
Peoria9273134
Kankakee8689103
Rock Island8685135
McLean860354
Tazewell6947106
Macon6602132
Kendall631847
LaSalle6161136
DeKalb502848
Adams477548
Vermilion397451
Boone396233
Whiteside3767117
Williamson365983
Clinton333761
Coles332759
Ogle288138
Knox284066
Grundy281318
Effingham280121
Henry272815
Jackson271136
Marion252351
Stephenson248935
Macoupin227618
Randolph227626
Livingston226828
Morgan222536
Bureau214543
Monroe208746
Franklin207725
Lee201935
Jefferson190859
Christian190343
Woodford179227
Logan173613
Fayette172231
Iroquois171926
McDonough160742
Fulton148512
Shelby138826
Douglas136916
Jersey129824
Union119528
Montgomery115919
Saline112325
Crawford112213
Perry111223
Warren110120
Jo Daviess108317
Lawrence108211
Carroll107324
Bond105010
Pike102127
Cass96623
Hancock96412
Wayne91133
Moultrie90810
Clay84420
Greene82931
Edgar82015
Clark80520
Richland80119
Piatt7915
Mercer76610
Ford76022
Mason73322
Johnson7246
Washington7122
Jasper65211
De Witt62818
Cumberland62116
White6198
Massac6033
Wabash5808
Menard4731
Pulaski4262
Marshall4146
Hamilton3873
Brown3224
Henderson2901
Schuyler2781
Stark2693
Alexander2612
Calhoun2510
Putnam2460
Scott2330
Edwards2273
Gallatin1933
Unassigned1820
Hardin1561
Pope1011
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 338977

Reported Deaths: 5723
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion46131870
Lake29183469
Allen19572307
Elkhart18074236
St. Joseph17808239
Hamilton14364172
Vanderburgh10546128
Tippecanoe948130
Porter890690
Johnson7132171
Hendricks6820162
Vigo643592
Monroe572452
Madison5506124
Clark547678
Delaware5252104
LaPorte501997
Kosciusko484042
Howard382978
Bartholomew355165
Warrick350073
Wayne345886
Floyd338078
Marshall320446
Cass311531
Grant302550
Hancock294357
Noble274147
Boone267655
Henry266139
Dubois253732
Jackson242034
Dearborn241131
Morgan236543
Gibson207329
Shelby204159
Knox198021
DeKalb193435
Clinton192922
Lawrence191349
Wabash183922
Miami181417
Adams180023
Daviess167545
Fayette159834
Jasper159113
Montgomery158329
Steuben158116
Harrison155824
Ripley155721
LaGrange152232
Whitley149715
Huntington141810
White140323
Decatur140044
Putnam138129
Wells137030
Clay135125
Randolph134022
Jefferson133416
Posey130318
Scott119421
Greene112253
Sullivan106717
Jay106414
Jennings98714
Starke98025
Spencer9268
Fulton90119
Fountain8778
Perry87321
Washington8487
Franklin77027
Carroll75313
Orange73128
Vermillion6927
Owen6699
Parke6466
Tipton64027
Rush6078
Blackford59613
Newton59412
Pike54920
Pulaski45016
Benton3943
Martin3866
Brown3815
Crawford3251
Union3012
Switzerland2735
Warren2663
Ohio2457
Unassigned0267