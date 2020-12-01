Clear

Where Biden got the votes that helped push him over the top

Article Image

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who are both Republicans, rebuffed President Donald Trump's calls to overturn the state's election results more than a week after they certified Joe Biden as the winner.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: Dec 1, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Lincoln Mitchell

With Wisconsin and Arizona certifying their states' election results on Monday, there can no longer be any disputing that Joe Biden convincingly beat Donald Trump. There are many reasons for Biden's win. Trump's mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis may have pushed some voters away from him. Similarly, his vulgarity and angry rhetoric may have helped Biden pick up support from educated White voters who had previously voted Republican. And Biden may have been a more attractive candidate to White working-class voters than Hillary Clinton was four years ago.

But a closer look at the 2020 election data, particularly when compared to 2016, reveals that another dynamic was central to Biden's victory: the absence of any strong third party candidate. In 2016, Trump received 46.4% of the vote. Four years later, in a much higher turnout election, Trump did slightly better with 47.1% of the vote. The difference between Clinton's 48.5% and Biden's 51.1% was enough to put Biden over the top.

However, the data suggests that Biden did not so much take support from Trump as get it from somewhere else. That somewhere else was from voters who voted third party in 2016.

Four years ago, 94.9% of voters supported either Trump or Clinton, meaning that around 5% supported a third party candidate, primarily Libertarian Gary Johnson or the Green Party's Jill Stein.

No third party candidate won any Electoral College votes, but they won enough support to be dubbed spoilers who cost Clinton the key battleground states that put Trump in the White House. By contrast, the two major party candidates in 2020 got 98.1% of the vote combined, limiting third party candidates to less than 2% of the vote.

In 2016 the Libertarian ticket included two former governors, New Mexico's Johnson and Massachusetts' William Weld. They were never going to win, but they had the profile of a legitimate national ticket and Johnson's support for marijuana legalization made him even more high profile. Green Party candidate Stein had run previously and was reasonably well known in far-left circles.

This year, the Libertarian candidate was an obscure academic named Jo Jorgensen. Her running mate was Spike Cohen, an online personality and activist. The Jorgensen-Cohen ticket was nowhere near as plausible as Johnson-Weld four years ago.

Presidential elections are not won nationally, but in individual states. Trump won the three key Midwestern states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan in 2016; Biden flipped all of them in 2020. In all of those states, the third party vote in 2016 was greater than the margin of Trump's victory. Four years later, support for third party candidates dropped from 6.4% to around 1.5 in Wisconsin, from 5.7 to 1.5 in Michigan and from 4.3 to 1.2 in Pennsylvania. There is no proof that all of those third party voters from 2016 moved to Biden in 2020, but a far left candidate like Stein likely drew more from Clinton than from Trump in 2016. Johnson's support was more complicated, but there is reason to believe he hurt Clinton more than Trump.

The 2016 election was not the first time that third party candidacies played major roles in presidential elections. Many believe the Green Party's Ralph Nader tipped the crucial Florida vote in favor of George W. Bush in 2000. In 1992, Ross Perot, running as a kind of deficit hawk centrist, won 19% of the vote, leading many to believe -- although the data is less definitive -- that he made it possible for Bill Clinton to win. A generation earlier, George Wallace ran as a White backlash candidate, got 13.6% of the vote and carried five southern states. In the complex political environment of 1968, when today's political coalitions had not yet been formed, Wallace may have helped Richard Nixon win.

Perot and Wallace won many more votes than Johnson or Stein in 2020. Perot pushed concerns about balancing the budget into the center of political discourse. Wallace showed the power of racial resentment politics. By 1972, Richard Nixon was using Wallace's rhetoric to remake the Republican coalition. Wallace's anti-intellectualism and appeal to lower income Whites reemerged in 2016 and 2020 as major themes of Donald Trump's campaigns.

There was a moment in the 2020 race when it looked like a strong, if eccentric, third party candidate might emerge in the person of the entertainer Kanye West. Democrats fretted that a celebrity like West could take enough votes from Biden to keep key states like Michigan in Trump's column. Many suspected that the Trump campaign was involved -- something the campaign denied -- with the efforts to get West to run after he had come out in support of Trump at a meeting in the Oval Office.

There certainly was good reason why Republicans would have wanted the high-profile West to compete with Biden for the Black vote. West's campaign, however, fizzled out. Ballot access can be expensive and difficult for first-time candidates, and issues like missed deadlines meant West was able only to get on the ballot in a few states, where he received a negligible 60,000 votes.

While the failure of any third party to gain traction in 2020 was partly due to the nomination of unimpressive candidates, another explanation may be that voters were less willing to take a chance on no-hopers given the Covid-19 pandemic and the polarizing nature of the Trump presidency. If that polarization remains a fact of American political life -- and we have not seen any evidence to suggest otherwise -- it will remain difficult for smaller third parties to get much support in future elections too.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Sunny and Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

One dead in stabbing at Terre Haute motel

Image

Winter HVAC Tips

Image

Plans appear to be moving forward for a new strip club on Terre Haute's north side

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday :Sunny, breezy and cold. High: 38°

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Evansville Reitz

Image

Work on Business 50 continues as cold weather sets in

Image

Cyber Monday may be saving some small businesses

Image

New ruling for federal executions

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 726304

Reported Deaths: 12985
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3063696669
DuPage45446790
Will39020565
Lake37596634
Kane31955469
Winnebago19150262
Madison14607259
McHenry14350156
St. Clair13579259
Champaign1090658
Sangamon1025399
Peoria9273134
Kankakee8689103
Rock Island8685135
McLean860354
Tazewell6947106
Macon6602132
Kendall631847
LaSalle6161136
DeKalb502848
Adams477548
Vermilion397451
Boone396233
Whiteside3767117
Williamson365983
Clinton333761
Coles332759
Ogle288138
Knox284066
Grundy281318
Effingham280121
Henry272815
Jackson271136
Marion252351
Stephenson248935
Macoupin227618
Randolph227626
Livingston226828
Morgan222536
Bureau214543
Monroe208746
Franklin207725
Lee201935
Jefferson190859
Christian190343
Woodford179227
Logan173613
Fayette172231
Iroquois171926
McDonough160742
Fulton148512
Shelby138826
Douglas136916
Jersey129824
Union119528
Montgomery115919
Saline112325
Crawford112213
Perry111223
Warren110120
Jo Daviess108317
Lawrence108211
Carroll107324
Bond105010
Pike102127
Cass96623
Hancock96412
Wayne91133
Moultrie90810
Clay84420
Greene82931
Edgar82015
Clark80520
Richland80119
Piatt7915
Mercer76610
Ford76022
Mason73322
Johnson7246
Washington7122
Jasper65211
De Witt62818
Cumberland62116
White6198
Massac6033
Wabash5808
Menard4731
Pulaski4262
Marshall4146
Hamilton3873
Brown3224
Henderson2901
Schuyler2781
Stark2693
Alexander2612
Calhoun2510
Putnam2460
Scott2330
Edwards2273
Gallatin1933
Unassigned1820
Hardin1561
Pope1011
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 338977

Reported Deaths: 5723
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion46131870
Lake29183469
Allen19572307
Elkhart18074236
St. Joseph17808239
Hamilton14364172
Vanderburgh10546128
Tippecanoe948130
Porter890690
Johnson7132171
Hendricks6820162
Vigo643592
Monroe572452
Madison5506124
Clark547678
Delaware5252104
LaPorte501997
Kosciusko484042
Howard382978
Bartholomew355165
Warrick350073
Wayne345886
Floyd338078
Marshall320446
Cass311531
Grant302550
Hancock294357
Noble274147
Boone267655
Henry266139
Dubois253732
Jackson242034
Dearborn241131
Morgan236543
Gibson207329
Shelby204159
Knox198021
DeKalb193435
Clinton192922
Lawrence191349
Wabash183922
Miami181417
Adams180023
Daviess167545
Fayette159834
Jasper159113
Montgomery158329
Steuben158116
Harrison155824
Ripley155721
LaGrange152232
Whitley149715
Huntington141810
White140323
Decatur140044
Putnam138129
Wells137030
Clay135125
Randolph134022
Jefferson133416
Posey130318
Scott119421
Greene112253
Sullivan106717
Jay106414
Jennings98714
Starke98025
Spencer9268
Fulton90119
Fountain8778
Perry87321
Washington8487
Franklin77027
Carroll75313
Orange73128
Vermillion6927
Owen6699
Parke6466
Tipton64027
Rush6078
Blackford59613
Newton59412
Pike54920
Pulaski45016
Benton3943
Martin3866
Brown3815
Crawford3251
Union3012
Switzerland2735
Warren2663
Ohio2457
Unassigned0267