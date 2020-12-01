Clear

Trump still has power to make policy. Watch what he does

CNN's John Avlon details President Trump's continued efforts to spread misinformation following the 2020 election.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 1:01 AM
Updated: Dec 1, 2020 1:01 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Another key state -- Arizona -- certified its election results on Monday. And Wisconsin did too, after a recount requested by Republicans wound up affirming Joe Biden's victory there. Yet President Donald Trump is in a state of suspended animation, pushing conspiracy theories about his loss as the world moves on without him.

The question for all Americans to consider is how long we must continue to pay attention to this man.

The long-term answer will depend very much on how long he continues to be the single mobilizing force for Republican voters. And, very long-term, there's not a lot of evidence that one-termers leave lasting impressions. Given the horrible silence among other top Republicans (Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, notably) when it comes to affirming Biden's electoral victory, it could be a while. But let's talk when Trump's six months out of office.

The short-term answer is very different. Trump seems busy with tweeting, golfing and pushing fantasy fiction that he didn't lose the election. But the machinery of his government continues to move around him.

Diluting the power of undocumented immigrants. His lawyers were arguing before the US Supreme Court that he should be able to exclude undocumented immigrants from the Census count, a decision that runs counter to the language in the Constitution, but is a variation on the efforts to crack down on immigrants at a time when the GOP's political base appears to be shrinking. Even conservative Supreme Court justices were skeptical during arguments Monday, and it appeared they could punt. Read more.

Making it harder to become a citizen. The civics portion of the US Citizenship test is being updated from 100 questions to 128 beginning on December 1. See sample questions here.

Speeding up executions. The Justice Department will seek to speed up the death penalty for a handful of people on federal death row before January 20 and move forward with a new rule that opens the gate to potential firing squads. If these executions take place, it'll be the most during a presidential transition since 1884, according to the Death Penalty Information Project. It's a practice Trump revitalized and one that Biden would abolish. Read more.

Building the wall -- Most of the more than 400 miles that have been constructed during the Trump administration replace sections where previous barriers were falling down or outdated. But even with just 25 miles of new construction, according to the New York Times, the black line of wall that snakes along portions of the Southern border will be a legacy. And they describe a push to get as much done by January 20 as possible, although it's not clear exactly when or how Biden will move to halt construction. And it's very unlikely he'll be tearing any down. Read more.

Changing a host of rules. ProPublica has an excellent review of rules the administration is pushing through its executive authority. They would curb, for now, immigration and make it more difficult for the EPA to impose pollution restrictions, as well as allow the Department of Energy to roll back standards for washing machines, and others, and open up more federal land to oil and gas exploration just before Biden tries to move the country toward cleaner energy.

All of these things will take time for Biden and his team to unwind, if they decide to do so.

Over on Capitol Hill, things are coming to a head. A Covid-19 stimulus proposal for more aid and a new round of stimulus checks is in limbo, perhaps until Biden takes office, but Trump's signature will be needed on a massive government spending bill to keep the government running. He's said before he dislikes these bills.

Related: Don't expect a second stimulus check this year

Trump also dislikes the bipartisan defense authorization bill, which sets policy for the Pentagon, because it opens the door to renaming US military bases currently named for confederate generals -- Ft. Hood, for instance.

But there's a LOT for this Congress to get through and not much time left to do it. Read more.

: Georgia means everything for Biden's presidency

What the next president can accomplish will have everything to do with the twin Senate races in Georgia. It's hard to overstate how important a Senate majority would be to Biden's plans -- or even filling his Cabinet with who he wants.

All of these things could go one way if McConnell's in charge of the Senate and a very different way if it's Chuck Schumer:

Cabinet. For instance, there are rumblings that his preferred Office of Management and Budget Director, the liberal think tank leader Neera Tanden, could face a GOP blockade. She's been on the record criticizing Republicans for years, and if Republicans run the Senate, she'll need at least a few Republicans to support her. Read more.

Undoing Trump rules. Addressing last minute Trump administration rules will be much easier if it can be done by Congress. It'll be more time consuming to do things administratively.

Fixing Obamacare. If the Supreme Court invalidates the Affordable Care Act (or even if he doesn't) what Biden can do about health care depends very much on who controls the Senate.

Addressing the Covid economy. What stimulus proposal Biden can entertain will look very different coming out of a Senate where Democrats control the chamber compared to one where McConnell decides what gets a vote.

Building back better. The aforementioned items are relatively small bore when put up against the climate crisis and how or even whether to do anything. GOP orthodoxy right now is that climate change is not something that should be addressed by government. Democrats side with scientists that think it's an existential threat.

Biden wants to rewire the entire US economy around clean energy. He might not be able to do much with the filibuster in place, but he can obviously do more with a more friendly majority.

: The GOP rift on elections is something to watch in Georgia

Republicans need to win those Senate seats as much as Democrats do if they want to block Biden's plans, which makes it all the more telling that Trump and his campaign continue to try to get the presidential results overturned rather than focusing on getting out the vote for the Senate races. Trump's campaign again tried to get Republican officials in Georgia to undermine the results by questioning mail-in ballots. They were again rebuffed. The latest recount there should be done by Wednesday. But the rift between Republicans committed to honoring voters at the state level and the White House, which is still trying to ignore them, is an incredible thing to watch.

Disconnected. When Trump travels to Georgia to campaign for the Republican Senate candidates there -- Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue -- he'll be simultaneously saying the vote that cost him the White House was fraudulent (it wasn't) and that Republicans should take part in that fraudulent system.

Arizona certification. The state handed Biden 11 electoral votes and, more importantly, cleared the way for Mark Kelly, the new Democratic senator, to be sworn in Wednesday.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of David Perdue, the senator from Georgia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Lincoln Evansville Reitz

Image

Work on Business 50 continues as cold weather sets in

Image

Cyber Monday may be saving some small businesses

Image

New ruling for federal executions

Image

Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Non-profits ask for donations ahead of Giving Tuesday

Image

Knox County Sheriff's Office says someone is using a stolen truck as they commit other violent crime

Image

One dead in stabbing at Terre Haute motel

Image

Contested Vigo County treasurer position heads to the courtroom

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 720114

Reported Deaths: 12882
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3042206595
DuPage45087788
Will38684563
Lake37299631
Kane31767467
Winnebago18948262
Madison14379255
McHenry14269156
St. Clair13410259
Champaign1079858
Sangamon1015799
Peoria9147133
Kankakee8636103
Rock Island8612135
McLean848954
Tazewell6835104
Macon6517132
Kendall626947
LaSalle6108134
DeKalb499047
Adams473548
Vermilion391551
Boone390733
Whiteside3743115
Williamson361083
Clinton330861
Coles329859
Ogle285037
Knox280766
Grundy277618
Effingham277021
Henry270015
Jackson268536
Marion248551
Stephenson246635
Randolph226826
Livingston224527
Macoupin223218
Morgan220936
Bureau211643
Monroe207545
Franklin204825
Lee201034
Christian189443
Jefferson187859
Woodford175827
Fayette170931
Logan170113
Iroquois169326
McDonough158241
Fulton146012
Shelby137426
Douglas135416
Jersey127224
Union118228
Montgomery115519
Crawford112213
Saline111625
Perry110223
Warren109020
Jo Daviess107617
Carroll107024
Lawrence107011
Bond104810
Pike101427
Cass96423
Hancock95612
Wayne90833
Moultrie89810
Clay84020
Greene82831
Edgar80815
Clark79820
Piatt7835
Richland78019
Ford75222
Mercer74510
Mason72120
Johnson7136
Washington7002
Jasper64411
Cumberland61416
White6148
De Witt61317
Massac5993
Wabash5708
Menard4661
Pulaski4132
Marshall4066
Hamilton3873
Brown3224
Henderson2891
Schuyler2711
Stark2683
Alexander2562
Calhoun2470
Putnam2430
Scott2310
Edwards2263
Gallatin1913
Unassigned1850
Hardin1551
Pope1011
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 333312

Reported Deaths: 5685
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion45371865
Lake28722469
Allen19325304
Elkhart17945235
St. Joseph17599237
Hamilton14061171
Vanderburgh10280127
Tippecanoe920230
Porter873389
Johnson6973170
Hendricks6674158
Vigo637392
Monroe560850
Madison5410122
Clark540478
Delaware5184103
LaPorte492897
Kosciusko480741
Howard379478
Bartholomew347365
Warrick343073
Wayne340985
Floyd334978
Marshall317946
Cass307931
Grant295450
Hancock286957
Noble269347
Henry262837
Boone261955
Dubois249632
Dearborn238231
Jackson235534
Morgan228743
Gibson201229
Shelby199859
Knox196621
DeKalb190234
Clinton189222
Lawrence187949
Wabash181122
Miami176817
Adams176223
Daviess165845
Fayette157634
Steuben156415
Jasper155913
Montgomery154629
Harrison154124
Ripley151521
LaGrange150631
Whitley146815
Huntington140210
Decatur137144
Putnam134828
White134823
Wells134630
Clay132724
Randolph132622
Jefferson131316
Posey127718
Scott118921
Greene109053
Sullivan105016
Jay104414
Jennings97814
Starke96624
Spencer9078
Fulton88619
Perry86421
Fountain8608
Washington8387
Franklin75727
Carroll73713
Orange71828
Vermillion6867
Owen6598
Tipton62727
Parke6226
Rush5918
Newton58812
Blackford57312
Pike54020
Pulaski44215
Benton3843
Martin3826
Brown3705
Crawford3221
Union2862
Switzerland2725
Warren2653
Ohio2437
Unassigned0267