The Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks for Sunday's Saints game due to NFL Covid-19 protocols

The Denver Broncos have lost all of their quarterbacks for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, after they were declared ineligible for play due to NFL Covid-19 protocols. Carolyn Manno has the latest.

Posted: Nov 29, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Nov 29, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Alanne Orjoux and Homero DeLaFuente, CNN

The Denver Broncos have lost all of their quarterbacks for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, after they were declared ineligible for play due to NFL Covid-19 protocols.

In a statement on Saturday, the Broncos said Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were identified as "high-risk Covid-19 close contacts" and must complete a five-day quarantine.

"The three quarterbacks, who are not experiencing any symptoms, immediately left the practice field and departed UCHealth Training Center. All three have consistently tested negative for Covid-19 via both daily PCR testing and additional POC testing administered as a precaution," the team statement said.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel and wide receiver Diontae Spencer were placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list earlier this week.

Several Broncos players, including tight end Noah Fant, reacted to the NFL decision on social media.

"I'm not one to complain, but @NFL y'all can't possibly send us into a game without a QB," Fant said on Twitter. "The most important position to a offense. We don't even got a back up..."

"Anybody know if Peyton Manning is busy tomorrow? Laughing but serious," he said in another post.

Denver, currently at 4-6 for the season, are scheduled to play the 8-2 Saints, who have won seven straight games, Sunday afternoon.

Three players from the Broncos practice squad were elevated to the game-day roster on Saturday, according to the team's website: tight end Troy Fumagalli, linebacker Josh Watson and safety Alijah Holder.

The team has not announced a replacement quarterback.

