Clear

All Blacks great Dan Carter on the 'roller coaster of emotions' of his playing career and the importance of mental health

All-Blacks legend Dan Carter talks to Amanda Davies around his participation in Movember and why awareness around mental health is so important to him.

Posted: Nov 29, 2020 9:10 AM
Updated: Nov 29, 2020 9:10 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay and Amanda Davies, CNN

Rugby, like any professional sport, comes with ecstatic highs and gut-wrenching lows -- something Dan Carter knows better than most.

The former fly-half ended his All Blacks career as the international game's record point scorer, and a host of accolades, including three international Player of the Year awards and a man of the match accolade as New Zealand beat Australia in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final.

However, he has also suffered painful setbacks, notably when a groin injury ruled him out of the majority of the 2011 World Cup on home soil.

"When I got ruled out of the World Cup here in New Zealand through a serious injury, I was absolutely gutted, I was devastated," Carter tells CNN Sport's Amanda Davies.

"I'm a firm believer of things happening for a reason, but that made no sense to me at all. Why the seriousness of the injury? Why now? Why me?"

Now in the twilight of his career with Super Rugby side the Blues, the 38-year-old can look back on his playing days with an understanding that setbacks -- both mental and physical -- are not insurmountable.

Over the years, he has gradually learned to accept them.

"As soon as I realized it's actually normal to live a life on a bit of a roller coaster in terms of your emotions and how you're feeling, it didn't make me feel as bad," says Carter.

"It doesn't change that you can have these difficult times where you're locked in your bedroom after a serious injury and you don't want to confront your teammates, or you just don't want to be around people.

"I've learned sort of tools along my journey to help me get through situations like that. I always give myself a 24-hour period after a setback or an injury to deal with my emotions, whether that's crying, whether that's moping around, feeling sorry for myself.

"But then there comes a time where I need to be positive again and reset my goals, just give me some directions."

Over the course of his career, Carter cemented himself as one of the game's greatest players, amassing 112 caps for the All Blacks and scoring 1,598 points. He has represented clubs in New Zealand, France and Japan, winning domestic titles in each of those countries.

Yet for all of his success, Carter knows that professional rugby can be a demanding lifestyle and he now feels compelled to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, both inside and outside the sport.

In 2018, statistics compiled by the Rugby Players Association revealed that 62 percent of retired players are faced with mental health problems and 52 percent said they felt they had no control over their lives two years after retiring.

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions player Dafydd James has spoken openly about his struggle with depression since an injury forced him into premature retirement.

"One injury cropped up and the carpet was pulled from under me," 45-year-old James told CNN last year. "In all honesty, I haven't recovered since."

Former second-row Kearnan Myall has spoken about battling depression during his playing career, detailing to CNN last September how he had come close to taking his own life, while former England fly-half Jonny Wilkinson, the second-highest international point scorer behind Carter, has been open about his struggles with anxiety as a player.

"A lot of us just assume that, you know -- he was an All Black or they were a professional sportsman, they'll be alright, they'll be okay when the stats show that the majority of them, over half of them won't be," says Carter.

"It's a big part of professional sports ... there are injuries, there are setbacks, there's a lot of self-doubt in terms of form and questioning the coaches and whether they want you or not.

"Even life after professional sport is a huge challenge for sports people. There's a lot of things myself and athletes go through."

Carter has started a #keeptheballgoing social media campaign, encouraging people to check in on three of their friends to "keep the conversation going" about mental health.

As part of the campaign he's growing a moustache to support Movember, something he says he has grown attached to before adding that it "would have been gone a long time ago" if his wife had anything to do with it.

While there is a stigma attached to mental health in many spheres of life, it is particularly prevalent in rugby -- a sport traditionally associated with toughness and old school notions of masculinity.

But Carter says he has noticed a change in attitude over the course of his career.

"A good 20 years ago, there was a real mentality of toughen up, just get on with it," he says. "The times have changed where it's a lot more open.

"I think there's a certain environment where you can reach out to friends or you can check in on friends and speak a lot more openly, which is amazing because it's something that wasn't around at the start of my career."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
35° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Partly sunny with increasing clouds.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

JAMES MALLORY TO ISU

Image

THS SOUTH SPENCER

Image

LOOGOOTEE ROCK CREEK

Image

PARKE HERITAGE LINTON

Image

HALE SETS NEW SCHOOL RECORD

Image

Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Hometown Christmas celebration

Image

Shelburn celebrates Christmas

Image

Volunteers serve up free meals

Image

Small Business Saturday vendor event

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 712936

Reported Deaths: 12838
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3015826568
DuPage44656786
Will38291563
Lake36845631
Kane31493466
Winnebago18680262
Madison14210253
McHenry14182156
St. Clair13185259
Champaign1068657
Sangamon1003899
Peoria8997131
Kankakee8548103
Rock Island8532134
McLean830054
Tazewell6710104
Macon6423132
Kendall621647
LaSalle6041133
DeKalb494747
Adams469548
Boone387133
Vermilion385451
Whiteside3713115
Williamson355782
Coles328459
Clinton327961
Ogle281536
Knox277465
Effingham275621
Grundy273918
Henry265015
Jackson264436
Marion245551
Stephenson243335
Randolph224226
Livingston223427
Morgan218636
Macoupin218418
Bureau209443
Monroe206045
Franklin202125
Lee198934
Christian188243
Jefferson185159
Woodford172427
Fayette170529
Logan168013
Iroquois166426
McDonough157541
Fulton143511
Shelby136626
Douglas134716
Jersey122124
Union117928
Montgomery114119
Crawford111713
Saline110725
Perry108123
Warren107120
Jo Daviess106517
Carroll106324
Lawrence104211
Bond104010
Pike100627
Cass95723
Hancock94712
Wayne89533
Moultrie88610
Clay83620
Greene82131
Edgar79715
Clark79420
Piatt7755
Richland75119
Ford74322
Mercer73910
Johnson7126
Mason71219
Washington6842
Jasper63911
Cumberland61016
White6098
De Witt60517
Massac5863
Wabash5358
Menard4631
Pulaski4112
Unassigned4100
Marshall4036
Hamilton3853
Brown3224
Henderson2861
Schuyler2671
Stark2623
Alexander2532
Putnam2420
Calhoun2350
Scott2310
Edwards2253
Gallatin1913
Hardin1531
Pope1011
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 329008

Reported Deaths: 5663
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion44793862
Lake28485466
Allen19005303
Elkhart17828233
St. Joseph17409235
Hamilton13830170
Vanderburgh10166127
Tippecanoe907430
Porter865088
Johnson6866169
Hendricks6516158
Vigo634791
Monroe555550
Clark536278
Madison5335122
Delaware5130103
LaPorte486297
Kosciusko477541
Howard370378
Bartholomew340965
Warrick340173
Floyd332578
Wayne332384
Marshall314946
Cass306331
Grant290350
Hancock279357
Noble267047
Henry259037
Boone258855
Dubois247732
Dearborn233631
Jackson230634
Morgan226443
Gibson198229
Knox195221
Shelby194957
Clinton186822
DeKalb186733
Lawrence186049
Wabash175222
Adams173823
Miami173817
Daviess164945
Fayette155434
Steuben155115
Jasper153613
Montgomery152129
Harrison149924
LaGrange149331
Ripley148019
Whitley144315
Huntington136310
Decatur135643
Putnam133428
White133422
Wells132330
Clay130924
Randolph130321
Jefferson127016
Posey126918
Scott118021
Greene108553
Sullivan104416
Jay103314
Starke96124
Jennings93214
Spencer8998
Fulton87819
Perry86121
Fountain8288
Washington8267
Franklin74027
Carroll72913
Orange71028
Vermillion6777
Owen6528
Tipton61127
Parke6086
Newton57912
Rush5768
Blackford57112
Pike53720
Pulaski43415
Martin3776
Benton3703
Brown3645
Crawford3141
Union2822
Switzerland2705
Warren2583
Ohio2417
Unassigned0269