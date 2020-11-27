Clear

China slaps tariffs of up to 212% on Australian wine imports

Australian winemakers have been dealt a huge blow from Beijing after Chinese regulators announced that they would impose heavy tariffs on Australian wines after finding preliminary evidence of dumping. CNN's Angus Watson reports.

Posted: Nov 27, 2020 12:50 PM
Updated: Nov 27, 2020 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

Australian winemakers have been dealt a huge blow from China as tensions continue to spiral between the two countries.

Chinese regulators announced Friday that they would impose heavy tariffs on Australian wines after finding preliminary evidence of dumping. Starting Saturday, China will begin slapping duties of between 107.1% and 212.1% on Australian wine imports, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The move places yet another hurdle in front of Australian businesses as relations worsen between Canberra and Beijing.

China announced an investigation into some Australian wine imports in August, following a complaint from the China Wine Industry Association. Chinese regulators at the time said that they would investigate 40 allegations of unfair government subsidies in the Australian wine sector.

The Commerce Ministry now says it has confirmed cases of dumping, "causing material damage" to the domestic wine industry in China.

China is by far the biggest importer of Australian wine, according to Wine Australia, a trade organization backed by the country's government. In the most recent financial year, which ended this September, mainland China alone made up 39% of Australia's total wine exports by value, the group said.

"This is a devastating blow to those businesses who trade with China in the wine industry," Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said at a press conference on Friday. "We think it's unjustified, and without evidence to back it up."

Australia has upset China this year by calling for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Beijing later targeted Canberra over trade, namely by suspending some imports of beef and slapping heavy tariffs on barley.

In August, Australia effectively blocked the sale of a dairy business to a Chinese company when an official said the acquisition "would be contrary to the national interest." That business, Lion Dairy, is now being sold to Australian firm Bega Cheese instead, in a deal worth 560 million Australian dollars ($413 million), the companies announced this week.

The wine tariffs come just days after Australia and China both signed onto a major trade deal called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Some analysts had suggested that the agreement could help the two countries rebuild ties.

Birmingham said that Australia would challenge the tariffs, including by potentially raising the issue with the World Trade Organization.

"The cumulative impact of China's trade sanctions against a number of Australian industries during the course of this year does give rise to the perception these actions are being undertaken as a result or in response to some other factors," he told reporters.

The Chinese government has defended its approach. In its statement Friday, the Commerce Ministry emphasized that its investigations were conducted "in strict accordance with relevant Chinese laws and regulations and WTO rules."

China recently acknowledged the frayed relationship — but made clear where it thinks the finger should be pointed. Last week, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Australia should shoulder the blame for the "sharp downturn" in relations between the two countries.

"The responsibility for causing this situation doesn't lie with China at all," spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a news briefing.

"[They] have subsequently taken a series of wrong moves related to China, which is at the root cause of China-Australia relations taking a sharp downturn and stuck in the current difficult situation."

— Shanshan Wang contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 49°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 48°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 50°
Mostly cloudy & calm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Morning Forecast

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Friday: Mostly cloudy, light breeze. High 52

Image

One local family is celebrating Thanksgiving in a new way

Image

Linton Elks 866 provide Thanksgiving dinners for their community

Image

Overnight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low: 36°

Image

Off the Beaten Path: A silent hero

Image

Thursday Morning Forecast

Image

ISU Women Illinois

Image

WRV North Knox

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 697489

Reported Deaths: 12594
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2961296450
DuPage43513770
Will37368553
Lake36001623
Kane30756459
Winnebago18330259
Madison13868241
McHenry13788155
St. Clair12765256
Champaign1053857
Sangamon972599
Peoria8739129
Rock Island8358133
Kankakee8341103
McLean811354
Tazewell6480102
Macon6268129
Kendall606044
LaSalle5907132
DeKalb480846
Adams464448
Boone376133
Vermilion374247
Whiteside3631106
Williamson349180
Coles325358
Clinton323560
Ogle275233
Knox270462
Effingham265621
Grundy264418
Jackson259036
Henry253614
Marion239150
Stephenson237834
Livingston218424
Randolph218326
Morgan214035
Macoupin210817
Bureau205041
Monroe200144
Franklin198725
Lee189429
Christian184142
Jefferson180959
Woodford166826
Fayette163828
Logan161713
Iroquois161526
McDonough155440
Fulton139911
Shelby133826
Douglas131416
Jersey120523
Union116128
Montgomery111519
Crawford109313
Saline108624
Perry105223
Jo Daviess104917
Warren104420
Carroll102824
Bond100710
Lawrence99610
Pike99027
Cass94723
Hancock93612
Wayne86833
Moultrie86610
Clay81319
Greene80728
Edgar77516
Clark77019
Piatt7585
Ford72922
Richland72319
Mercer71210
Mason70219
Johnson6996
Washington6642
Jasper63411
Cumberland60616
De Witt59617
White5868
Massac5793
Wabash5318
Menard4441
Unassigned4340
Pulaski4072
Marshall3826
Hamilton3763
Brown3183
Henderson2760
Schuyler2641
Alexander2522
Putnam2400
Stark2363
Calhoun2310
Scott2310
Edwards2233
Gallatin1873
Hardin1440
Pope941
Out of IL200

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 318894

Reported Deaths: 5561
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion43391855
Lake27599462
Allen18363299
Elkhart17474226
St. Joseph17071234
Hamilton13376169
Vanderburgh9839121
Tippecanoe880629
Porter844886
Johnson6556169
Hendricks6267158
Vigo618187
Monroe542850
Clark522877
Madison5153122
Delaware5014103
LaPorte474695
Kosciusko468540
Howard357977
Warrick329872
Floyd324978
Bartholomew323563
Wayne318074
Marshall308146
Cass302631
Grant282050
Noble261546
Hancock260355
Henry252837
Boone248754
Dubois242931
Dearborn222631
Jackson222534
Morgan215543
Knox189720
Shelby189556
Gibson189426
Clinton182121
DeKalb181632
Lawrence179748
Adams171022
Wabash168121
Miami166614
Daviess160144
Steuben150713
Fayette150034
Jasper147413
Montgomery146627
Harrison145524
LaGrange145031
Whitley140814
Ripley138515
Huntington130910
Decatur128243
Wells127930
Putnam127828
White127522
Clay126523
Randolph126121
Posey124116
Jefferson122916
Scott112320
Greene104653
Jay100713
Sullivan99216
Starke94021
Jennings88714
Fulton86419
Spencer8588
Perry83721
Fountain8078
Washington7837
Franklin71327
Carroll69613
Orange69028
Vermillion6444
Owen6317
Tipton58927
Parke5886
Newton56912
Rush5658
Blackford54012
Pike51619
Pulaski41115
Martin3645
Benton3553
Brown3514
Crawford3031
Union2752
Switzerland2605
Warren2542
Ohio2337
Unassigned0266