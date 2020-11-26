Clear

Couple finds more than 66 bottles of Prohibition-era whiskey hidden in the walls of their New York home

A New York couple said they found more than 66 bottles of whiskey from the Prohibition-era hidden within the walls and floorboards of their home, which was built in 1915.

Posted: Nov 26, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2020 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Kelsie Smith, CNN

When a New York couple was told their over 100-year-old home was built by a notorious bootlegger, they passed it off as small town legend.

But during a recent home renovation, the couple discovered something that revealed the legend could be true.

In early October, Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker said they found more than 66 bottles of whiskey from the Prohibition-era hidden within the walls and floorboards of their home, which was built in 1915.

"Our walls are filled with bundles of booze!" Drummond, who documented the unexpected find in a series of posts on social media, wrote on his Instagram. "I can't believe the rumors are true! He was actually a bootlegger! "

The couple had been living in the house nestled in the small village of Ames, located about three hours away from New York City, for a little over a year before they decided to begin major renovations two months ago.

Drummond, a designer and historic preservationist, told CNN he was removing outside skirting along the bottom of the mudroom attached to the house when a mysterious package fell out.

"I'm like what is that? I'm very confused," he said. "I'm looking and there's hay everywhere, there's paper, and glass ... I see another package and it's this whiskey bottle."

"I'm like holy crap. This is like a whiskey stash. And this is like, all of a sudden, the whole story of the bootlegger."

Drummond went on to find more packages of smuggled whiskey under the floorboards after entering the mudroom through a uncovered hatch inside the floor. He said the couple continues to find more bottles.

"Initially we found seven bundles of six in the wall and then at that point we found four more bundles and actually funny enough as of less than a week ago we just found more," said Drummond.

The liquor is a brand of Scottish whiskey labeled Old Smuggler Gaelic whiskey, which is still made today. Each bottle was wrapped in tissue paper and straw and bundled in a package of six, said Drummond.

The original owner of the house was a German man known as Count Adolph Humpfner.

After researching newspaper articles and various legal websites, Drummond said he found out that Humpfner was known to be a man of mystery in the town and took part in many scandals. He died a sudden death and left behind the smuggled liquor, as well as a heavily disputed fortune.

The series of discoveries lead Drummond to continue documenting his home renovation on social media. Followers have reached out to participate in learning new history about the home and its bootlegging owner.

The couple plans to leave the bottles they found empty or evaporated preserved in the home -- and sell the bottles they found full. The full bottles are estimated at a value of around $1,000 each, said Drummond.

The couple said they will keep one of the full bottles of whiskey to taste test.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
A mostly cloudy Thanksgiving day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Off the Beaten Path: A silent hero

Image

Thursday Morning Forecast

Image

ISU Women Illinois

Image

WRV North Knox

Image

Sullivan South Knox

Image

Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast

Image

Local business makes $1,000 donation to Catholic Charities

Image

Here's how you can help the feline rescue

Image

Local catering company is getting folks ready for turkey day

Image

Isolation among the elderly during the holiday season may affect your loved one’s mental health

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 685467

Reported Deaths: 12439
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2913126414
DuPage42881762
Will36762544
Lake35460619
Kane30350453
Winnebago18042253
Madison13560236
McHenry13529153
St. Clair12513255
Champaign1042954
Sangamon955493
Peoria8529129
Rock Island8278126
Kankakee8190103
McLean802052
Tazewell633595
Macon6191128
Kendall594742
LaSalle5808130
DeKalb476446
Adams457148
Boone372133
Vermilion364446
Whiteside3595104
Williamson340779
Coles320758
Clinton310959
Ogle269929
Knox264558
Grundy259718
Effingham259520
Jackson256436
Henry250213
Stephenson235034
Marion234946
Livingston213523
Randolph213125
Morgan209534
Macoupin205617
Bureau201440
Monroe195744
Franklin193622
Christian180740
Lee180126
Jefferson175459
Woodford163826
Iroquois156825
Logan154813
McDonough154140
Fayette152528
Fulton135610
Shelby130025
Douglas128916
Jersey118723
Union112826
Montgomery107919
Crawford107710
Saline106724
Jo Daviess103817
Warren102820
Perry101423
Carroll101324
Bond98010
Pike97225
Lawrence95710
Cass93021
Hancock92312
Moultrie86010
Wayne85333
Greene78727
Clay78519
Clark75819
Edgar75016
Piatt7455
Ford71921
Richland68619
Mercer68410
Johnson6825
Mason67218
Washington6332
Jasper61812
Cumberland59416
De Witt59216
White5758
Massac5283
Wabash5038
Menard4281
Unassigned3940
Pulaski3922
Marshall3755
Hamilton3723
Brown3033
Henderson2650
Schuyler2571
Alexander2482
Putnam2360
Stark2313
Calhoun2280
Scott2230
Edwards2193
Gallatin1813
Hardin1360
Pope891
Out of IL130

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 312521

Reported Deaths: 5498
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion42641849
Lake27152455
Allen18010298
Elkhart17177221
St. Joseph16799229
Hamilton13011167
Vanderburgh9751120
Tippecanoe858727
Porter827986
Johnson6389165
Hendricks6098157
Vigo608384
Monroe536750
Clark515077
Madison5060122
Delaware4905103
LaPorte465595
Kosciusko462339
Howard344277
Warrick325672
Bartholomew316863
Floyd316277
Wayne307770
Cass299931
Marshall299144
Grant272550
Noble255046
Hancock253852
Henry247537
Boone244554
Dubois237931
Dearborn219030
Jackson215534
Morgan210843
Knox187819
Gibson186925
Shelby182155
Clinton180321
DeKalb177831
Lawrence177648
Adams168222
Miami162614
Wabash162521
Daviess156443
Fayette149234
Steuben147113
Jasper144412
Harrison142924
LaGrange142630
Montgomery142127
Whitley137114
Ripley132115
Huntington127410
Decatur126143
Putnam124627
Randolph124519
Wells124429
White123222
Clay122523
Posey122116
Jefferson118816
Scott109020
Greene102653
Jay99013
Sullivan96416
Starke92021
Jennings85314
Fulton84518
Spencer8378
Perry82521
Fountain7798
Washington7527
Franklin69927
Carroll68613
Orange67328
Vermillion6243
Owen6087
Tipton57627
Parke5706
Newton56312
Rush5438
Blackford53412
Pike50919
Pulaski39515
Martin3585
Brown3424
Benton3402
Crawford2941
Union2702
Switzerland2575
Warren2382
Ohio2317
Unassigned0266