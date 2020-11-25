Clear

Biden stakes out his anti-Trump presidency

President-elect Joe Biden was joined on stage by his first cabinet picks at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, adding that this team of nominees reflects the idea that America is back. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.

Posted: Nov 25, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: Nov 25, 2020 12:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Joe Biden has already kept his first promise -- his approach to the presidency will be a top-to-bottom repudiation of the behavior, policies and obsessions of President Donald Trump.

The President-elect is building his administration on old-fashioned notions that facts matter, that commanders-in-chief must project stability, that Cabinet officials need experience and expertise, that a fractured nation is governable and that the world wants the US to lead.

In restoring a more conventional version of the presidency, Biden is using his mandate to counter the political forces that led to Trump's rise and which still delivered more than 73 million votes to the President, albeit in a losing cause.

His Washington restoration is not without risk, and is already coming into conflict with Trump's blend of nihilistic conservatism that is likely to dictate the Republican Party's strategy even when he has left the Oval Office.

Biden laid out his bet in its most tangible form yet Tuesday as he unveiled his national security and foreign policy team, who fanned out behind him on stage, masked and ready for action, like a SWAT team of dark-suited technocrats riding to the rescue.

"Let's begin the work to heal and unite America and the world," Biden said.

His recruits, many of them protégés, represent the antithesis of the philosophy, style and comportment of Trump's authoritarian, "America First" and anti-science White House that is driven by conspiracy theories and a personality cult.

Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken has toiled for decades in government and on Capitol Hill, while rubbing shoulders with the diplomatic crowd. Jake Sullivan, the next national security adviser, is a Rhodes scholar and Yale Law graduate who is also a domestic policy expert. Biden's pick to be ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, has flown the flag for the United States in foreign embassies for 30 years.

Biden's domestic, health and economic policy teams, expected to be revealed after Thanksgiving, will likely share the same blend of experience and knowledge after catching the eye of a President-elect who has more years on his Washington clock than any modern predecessor.

In an interview with NBC's "Nightly News" on Tuesday, Biden said he would consider appointing a Republican to his Cabinet who had voted for Trump.

"The purpose of our administration is once again uniting. We can't keep this virulent political dialogue going. It has to end," Biden said.

His overarching point is this: the American people, after watching chaos, nepotism and anti-intellectualism in government amid a pandemic that killed a quarter million of their fellow citizens and as the US turned its back on its friends abroad, now just want people who know what they are doing and don't make too much noise doing it. Each of his nominees highlighted on Tuesday from Thomas-Greenfield, who is Black, and Homeland Security Secretary nominee Alejandro Mayorkas, who is Hispanic, represent individual departures from Trumpism in personality, background and qualifications.

Multilateralism, diplomacy, quiet competence, scientific rigor, inclusivity, collegiality between top officials, respect for civil servants, the intelligence community and a welcome for immigrants are in.

Bashing allies, populism, nationalism, White House backbiting, despot coddling, ring-kissing Cabinet meetings, political hacks running spy agencies, and downplaying politically inconvenient threats -- like killer viruses -- are out.

Former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu believes that Biden's nominees reflect the man who chose them.

"The President-elect has been demonstrating and modeling what presidential behavior looks like," Landrieu told CNN's Brooke Baldwin.

"He is just trying to demonstrate to the people of America what it looks like when you have a president that is balanced, that is stable that is thoughtful and experienced," he said.

The President-elect is likely to adopt that persona again when he delivers a Thanksgiving address to the American people from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday.

A completely different America

The sharp turn that America will take on Inauguration Day on January 20 reflects the stark choice that was before voters on November 3 -- which has been only made more clear during Trump's subsequent attempt to steal the election. It also underscores the elasticity of an American political system that has the ingrained capacity to counter the excesses of its leaders and often produces presidents who are the opposite of their predecessors.

Four years ago, Trump won an election after a campaign in which he vowed to destroy the political and economic establishment in Washington. His presidency tore at the institutions of federal power and the consensus of elites on economic, domestic, immigration and foreign policy.

His one-time political guru Steve Bannon once referred to this chaotic crusade to rip up regulations, tax rules, diplomatic traditions, and the decorum of the presidency itself as the "deconstruction of the administrative state."

In many ways, in placing his faith in seasoned Washington hands like Blinken and Director of National Intelligence nominee Avril Haines, Biden is rebuilding that administrative state. Perhaps only the President-elect himself is a more establishment, experienced and conventional figure than former secretary of state and long-time senator John Kerry, who will serve as presidential climate envoy and is exactly the kind of global citizen that Bannon and his fellow travelers decry.

Biden is not hiding his belief that more government is good. In a statement released on Monday after the Trump administration finally agreed to begin a transition, his team vowed to gain a complete understanding of Trump's "efforts to hollow government agencies."

And several of Biden's national security nominees on Monday made a point of paying tribute to the unseen functionaries of government who keep the country running but were treated like an enemy within during the Trump years.

"My fellow career diplomats and public servants around the world. I want to say to you, America is back, multilateralism is back, diplomacy is back," said Thomas-Greenfield. Haines spoke publicly to members of the covert community who were often on Trump's target list.

"The work you do, oftentimes under the most austere conditions imaginable, is just indispensable," said Haines. Several nominees offered fealty to the American ideal, Congress, the American public and democracy. While they all praised Biden, there was little of the exaggerated praise and expressions of personal loyalty that Trump requires of his subordinates. Haines told her new boss that she'd tell him bad news that he'd rather not hear, in another implied criticism of the Trump administration.

A different breed of official

The impression of professionalism and competence given by the group was a contrast to the late-term personnel on whom Trump has relied, who in many cases were unqualified for the great roles of state but prospered by prioritizing loyalty to the President.

Not all of Trump's initial Cabinet picks were in the same mold. Those like Defense Secretary James Mattis and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats were experienced and experts in their fields. But their attempts to play the role that Biden expects of his appointees were frustrated when they were constantly undermined by Trump who saw his government as in exclusive service to his personal needs. And these officials, who were dubbed "adults" in the press, frequently spent their time reigning in an erratic President's worst impulses.

Biden's approach is designed for the circumstances in which he will take office. With Covid-19 raging out of control he will face a nation badly in need of an organized strategy to roll out the vaccine that could restore normal life. Just not being Trump and signing back up to the Paris climate accord will give him instant wins on the world stage.

But in the longer term, the test of his presidency will be whether his vision of calm, deliberative leadership can pacify a nation whose politics resembles an unruly jungle, where his opponents didn't wait until he won the election to try to delegitimize him and where there is no longer a common version of truth.

After all, President Barack Obama once tried to engage his opponents with facts and logic within the traditions of the US governing system. It didn't get him far with Republican opponents whose political existence was directed towards thwarting whatever he proposed.

If things go wrong, Biden will face claims that the return of the administrative state triggered disaster, which will fuel Trump if he runs again in 2024 and the candidates who hope he won't so they get a shot.

Abroad, Biden must prove whether indulging allies, a methodical policy process and the grunt work of dialogue can constrain a world of rising US rivals who have rocked the fraying global system in which he came of age. Experience and foreign policy expertise in successive administrations never solved some of the thorniest issues -- like North Korea's nuclear quest.

One reason Trump won four years ago is that many Americans believed that the globalized instincts of a generation of Washington elites caused their jobs to go abroad and the wars in which their kids were sent to fight.

One potential GOP candidate, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, wasted no time in putting down a populist marker with this in mind on Tuesday.

"Biden's cabinet picks went to Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all the right conferences & will be polite & orderly caretakers of America's decline," Rubio tweeted. "I support American greatness. And I have no interest in returning to the 'normal' that left us dependent on China."

His tweet, which overlooked the fact that many Trump officials also went to Ivy League schools, encapsulated the duel between Biden's traditional White House leadership at home and abroad, and the populism harnessed by Trump.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Rainy & Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Loogootee Crawford County

Image

WRV West Vigo

Image

TH North Parke Heritage

Image

Linton Tecumseh

Image

COVID-19 update from the Illinois governor

Image

Thanksgiving will look different for many this year

Image

Storm Team 10's David Siple takes an atmospheric look at the winter weather forecast

Image

New equipment will help Union Hospital staff monitor patients at home

Image

Lawrence County Health Department ramps up efforts to fight COVID-19

Image

Tuesday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 664620

Reported Deaths: 12111
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2842176339
DuPage41602748
Will35444530
Lake34539604
Kane29562445
Winnebago17480246
McHenry13125148
Madison13074217
St. Clair12087254
Champaign1015148
Sangamon923689
Peoria8239118
Rock Island8025120
Kankakee786396
McLean772949
Macon6015115
Tazewell598790
Kendall573941
LaSalle5608119
DeKalb462845
Adams439546
Boone356530
Whiteside346499
Vermilion345343
Williamson328477
Coles310057
Clinton298456
Ogle259826
Knox256156
Grundy248911
Jackson247234
Effingham246417
Henry234712
Stephenson228830
Marion223841
Randolph205223
Livingston203421
Morgan200434
Bureau194835
Macoupin191817
Monroe187544
Franklin186522
Christian174839
Lee169922
Jefferson168558
Woodford155326
Iroquois150624
McDonough149739
Logan147112
Fayette143428
Fulton127710
Douglas125416
Shelby121924
Jersey111823
Union111226
Montgomery105019
Saline104222
Crawford10159
Jo Daviess101016
Warren98818
Carroll98424
Perry96219
Pike95521
Bond91410
Hancock88710
Cass87919
Lawrence8739
Wayne82132
Moultrie81810
Greene76326
Clay74717
Clark72719
Piatt7055
Edgar69715
Mercer6749
Ford66321
Johnson6583
Richland65719
Mason63416
Washington5992
Jasper58211
De Witt57513
Cumberland56713
White5408
Massac4992
Wabash4738
Menard4131
Pulaski3792
Hamilton3633
Unassigned3530
Marshall3525
Brown2793
Henderson2580
Alexander2442
Schuyler2361
Putnam2280
Calhoun2170
Scott2120
Stark2103
Edwards2063
Gallatin1793
Hardin1270
Pope751
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 300913

Reported Deaths: 5332
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion41330845
Lake26364448
Allen17299290
Elkhart16665212
St. Joseph16319220
Hamilton12459164
Vanderburgh9428112
Tippecanoe826727
Porter791279
Johnson6139164
Hendricks5807154
Vigo574474
Monroe525247
Clark495374
Delaware4789103
Madison4760119
LaPorte446894
Kosciusko446139
Howard325575
Warrick316072
Floyd306177
Bartholomew303262
Wayne295261
Cass293431
Marshall289944
Grant258747
Noble246846
Hancock243749
Henry237136
Boone235154
Dubois230430
Dearborn208829
Jackson206033
Morgan200643
Knox178017
Gibson177022
Clinton174920
Shelby174554
Lawrence171646
DeKalb171229
Adams165219
Miami155114
Wabash153018
Daviess152243
Fayette145233
Steuben141113
Jasper138311
Harrison137624
LaGrange136629
Montgomery131226
Whitley129910
Ripley123714
Decatur123542
Huntington122310
Posey118913
Putnam118326
Wells118327
Randolph117819
White117421
Clay115621
Jefferson114214
Greene100253
Scott99818
Jay95012
Starke89221
Sullivan86615
Fulton81117
Perry80921
Jennings80514
Spencer8047
Fountain7378
Washington7176
Carroll66813
Franklin65925
Orange65728
Vermillion5832
Owen5816
Parke5416
Newton54012
Tipton53726
Rush5216
Blackford51211
Pike50218
Pulaski36810
Martin3485
Brown3263
Benton3251
Crawford2781
Union2621
Switzerland2473
Warren2352
Ohio2257
Unassigned0265