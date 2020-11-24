'Dancing with the Stars' crowns a new champ

One celebrity dancer has a new Mirrorball Trophy headed for their mantel.

"Dancing with the Stars" on Monday crowned "Bachelor" alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev the new champions.

Bristowe and her partner performed a repeat of their Argentine Tango to "Toxic" by Britney Spears and another dance to "Sparkling Diamonds" from "Moulin Rouge" on their final night. Both earned rave reviews.

The results came to the shock of some, who had been rooting for "Catfish" host Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson. Ultimately, the pair came in second place, but Schulman showed no signs of hard feelings over his loss.

"Congrats @kaitlynbristowe you were amazing! Huge thanks to everyone at @DancingABC for letting me be a part of this fantastic show," Schulman wrote on Twitter.

In order to take the crown, Bristowe also beat out fellow finalists, actress Justina Machado and rapper Nelly.