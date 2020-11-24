Clear

5 things to know for November 24: Biden, coronavirus, Nigeria, China, emissions

Severe storms developing later today could affect over 17 million from the Southern Plains into the Mississippi Valley. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Posted: Nov 24, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Nov 24, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The White House Christmas tree has arrived, bringing a small bit of normalcy to a remarkably abnormal political time.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Election 2020

The Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process with President-elect Joe Biden. The General Services Administration made the announcement yesterday, marking the first step the administration has taken to acknowledge the President's electoral defeat. Now, Biden and his team will have access to a slew of resources, including federal employees and about $6.3 million to set up the next administration. Biden's team unveiled a series of Cabinet nominations and staffing decisions yesterday. Janet Yellen, the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve, will likely be the first woman to serve as Treasury secretary. Also revealed were Alejandro Mayorkas, who'd be the first Latino and immigrant to run the Department of Homeland Security, and Avril Haines as Biden's pick for director of national intelligence, the first woman to lead the intelligence community. More Biden staff picks are expected today.

2. Coronavirus 

The US could reach 20 million cumulative coronavirus cases by January 20, according to a new forecasting model. That means cases -- already at record highs in some areas -- would nearly double by then. For two weeks now, every day has brought a new record high for coronavirus hospitalizations. That number now stands at more than 85,800. And that optimistic news about the AstraZeneca vaccine with a 70% average effective rate? Medical experts still have a lot of questions about those findings, like what data led the drugmaker to conclusions about its effectiveness. As for whenever a vaccine is made available, members of a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee are reminding people that they may feel unwell for a bit after getting vaccinated -- a common side effect of such regimens.

3. Nigeria 

Officials in the Nigerian city of Lagos are investigating the shooting of protesters by military forces during widespread anti-police brutality demonstrations last month. However, a key piece of evidence is raising more questions than answers. The Lagos State government's security camera footage of the Lekki toll gate shooting was played for a judicial panel this weekend. The footage shows soldiers approaching protesters and firing shots, but it pans away at a critical moment when other video from the scene shows the army appearing to fire directly at protesters. The US and UK have called on Nigeria to ensure that its investigation into the shooting -- and the entire weeks-long series of protests leading up to the incident -- is free and fair.

4. China 

China appears to be doing quite a lot of building along a disputed border with India and Bhutan. The Doklam area in the Himalayas was the site of a months-long standoff in 2017, and new satellite imagery from a US-based company shows "significant construction activity," including construction of "new military storage bunkers." The Doklam area is claimed by both China and Bhutan, but it is also strategically important to India. Not only are Bhutan and India traditionally allies, but earlier this year, China and India had a separate clash along another disputed border area that left 20 soldiers dead. This pattern of Chinese fortification and possible border encroachment is echoed in the country's recent behavior in the South China Sea, where it has shored up its position in several disputed areas.

5. Emissions

Remember when we hoped plummeting pandemic travel would lead to cleaner air? That hasn't happened. The concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere surged to a new record high this year, says the World Meteorological Organization. Turns out, the pandemic-related drop in carbon emissions was just a tiny blip on a much larger landscape. In related news, General Motors announced it's withdrawing support from a Trump administration lawsuit aimed at taking away California's decades-old right to set its own auto emissions rules, which are usually stricter than federal rules. Other automakers joined the Trump suit, saying they feared having to abide by two standards. However, with a new administration moving in next year, GM bowed out. Speaking of, Biden has appointed a new presidential envoy to tackle the climate crisis: former Secretary of State John Kerry.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

'Foot soldiers on the march to freedom'

David Dinkins, New York City's first African American mayor, has died at age 93. Dinkins, a New Jersey native, served as the city's 106th mayor, from 1990 to 1993.

'Dancing with the Stars' has crowned a new champion

The Mirrorball Trophy is basically the Stanley Cup of celebrity performance reality show awards.

'Jeopardy!' names Ken Jennings as its first interim host after Alex Trebek's death

Because only a GOAT can fill another GOAT's shoes.

These are the best of Netflix's corny holiday rom-coms

Why, yes, we will be swaddling ourselves in a giant blanket and watching five hours of them in a row, why do you ask?

Ford's new F-150 4x4 SuperCrew Limited hybrid comes with massage seats 

Hauling stuff to the local solid waste management unit and then giving you a back rub: Get you a truck that can do both.

An invasive, snake-like hammerhead worm is popping up in Georgia

NO. Stop. Worms aren't technically bugs, but the spirit still stands: No More Scary Bugs 2020!!!!!

HAPPENING LATER

Yes, Virginia, there will be a turkey pardoning 

Despite the many changes swirling about the White House and his otherwise light schedule this month, President Trump is set to participate in the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon later today.

TODAY'S NUMBER

7 million

That's how many pickups and SUVs GM is recalling worldwide due to airbag problems. The recall centers on a defect in airbags made by Takata, the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, that causes the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I think often of persecuted peoples: the Rohingya, the poor Uyghurs, the Yazidi -- what ISIS did to them was truly cruel -- or Christians in Egypt and Pakistan killed by bombs that went off while they prayed in church."

Pope Francis, in his new book, "Let Us Dream: The Path to A Better Future." This excerpt is significant because it is the first time the Pope has officially referred to China's Uyghur minority as "persecuted," breaking his silence on allegations of widespread human rights abuses toward the group.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The history of pumpkin pie 

Hope you remembered to take the turkey out of the freezer, because time's a-wastin'! (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 34°
Rockville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 37°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
Cloudy, Chance of Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

COVID-19 leading to an increase in hand eczema

Image

Daviess County schools move to remote learning

Image

COVID-19 Herd Immunity

Image

Home destroyed by early morning fire

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy. High: 52°

Image

Vincennes Rivet-Shoals

Image

Jaylen Minnet

Image

12 Points Christmas tree lighting ceremony set

Image

Student loans

Image

Turkey Trot set to take place this year, with a few changes

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 664620

Reported Deaths: 12111
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2842176339
DuPage41602748
Will35444530
Lake34539604
Kane29562445
Winnebago17480246
McHenry13125148
Madison13074217
St. Clair12087254
Champaign1015148
Sangamon923689
Peoria8239118
Rock Island8025120
Kankakee786396
McLean772949
Macon6015115
Tazewell598790
Kendall573941
LaSalle5608119
DeKalb462845
Adams439546
Boone356530
Whiteside346499
Vermilion345343
Williamson328477
Coles310057
Clinton298456
Ogle259826
Knox256156
Grundy248911
Jackson247234
Effingham246417
Henry234712
Stephenson228830
Marion223841
Randolph205223
Livingston203421
Morgan200434
Bureau194835
Macoupin191817
Monroe187544
Franklin186522
Christian174839
Lee169922
Jefferson168558
Woodford155326
Iroquois150624
McDonough149739
Logan147112
Fayette143428
Fulton127710
Douglas125416
Shelby121924
Jersey111823
Union111226
Montgomery105019
Saline104222
Crawford10159
Jo Daviess101016
Warren98818
Carroll98424
Perry96219
Pike95521
Bond91410
Hancock88710
Cass87919
Lawrence8739
Wayne82132
Moultrie81810
Greene76326
Clay74717
Clark72719
Piatt7055
Edgar69715
Mercer6749
Ford66321
Johnson6583
Richland65719
Mason63416
Washington5992
Jasper58211
De Witt57513
Cumberland56713
White5408
Massac4992
Wabash4738
Menard4131
Pulaski3792
Hamilton3633
Unassigned3530
Marshall3525
Brown2793
Henderson2580
Alexander2442
Schuyler2361
Putnam2280
Calhoun2170
Scott2120
Stark2103
Edwards2063
Gallatin1793
Hardin1270
Pope751
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 300913

Reported Deaths: 5332
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion41330845
Lake26364448
Allen17299290
Elkhart16665212
St. Joseph16319220
Hamilton12459164
Vanderburgh9428112
Tippecanoe826727
Porter791279
Johnson6139164
Hendricks5807154
Vigo574474
Monroe525247
Clark495374
Delaware4789103
Madison4760119
LaPorte446894
Kosciusko446139
Howard325575
Warrick316072
Floyd306177
Bartholomew303262
Wayne295261
Cass293431
Marshall289944
Grant258747
Noble246846
Hancock243749
Henry237136
Boone235154
Dubois230430
Dearborn208829
Jackson206033
Morgan200643
Knox178017
Gibson177022
Clinton174920
Shelby174554
Lawrence171646
DeKalb171229
Adams165219
Miami155114
Wabash153018
Daviess152243
Fayette145233
Steuben141113
Jasper138311
Harrison137624
LaGrange136629
Montgomery131226
Whitley129910
Ripley123714
Decatur123542
Huntington122310
Posey118913
Putnam118326
Wells118327
Randolph117819
White117421
Clay115621
Jefferson114214
Greene100253
Scott99818
Jay95012
Starke89221
Sullivan86615
Fulton81117
Perry80921
Jennings80514
Spencer8047
Fountain7378
Washington7176
Carroll66813
Franklin65925
Orange65728
Vermillion5832
Owen5816
Parke5416
Newton54012
Tipton53726
Rush5216
Blackford51211
Pike50218
Pulaski36810
Martin3485
Brown3263
Benton3251
Crawford2781
Union2621
Switzerland2473
Warren2352
Ohio2257
Unassigned0265