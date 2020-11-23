Clear

What Biden's new security and diplomatic team can do for America

Article Image

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a slate of cabinet picks, including the first woman to lead the US intelligence community, the first Latino to helm the Department of Homeland Security and the first woman to be the treasury secretary.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by David A. Andelman

President-elect Joe Biden has allowed the world, or at least the rational, democratic (with a small d) part of it, to breathe a sigh of relief. With the designation of Antony Blinken as Secretary of State and Jake Sullivan as National Security Adviser, suddenly it seems that order and rationality are on the cusp of being restored to American diplomacy.

Biden's other brilliant moves? Adding John Kerry as special envoy for the environment and Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence. As it happens, Haines was also an advocate for Gina Haspel as Director of the CIA under President Donald Trump. If Biden keeps Haspel -- the first woman and one of the rare occupants of that job to came up through the ranks -- it would be a clear demonstration of his determination to return the agency to its non-partisan, apolitical essence

Most of these appointments are long anticipated choices that could go a long way toward assuaging fears that have only deepened in the last four fraught years of diplomacy-by-tweet -- and which Trump has further intensified since his election defeat in a misguided effort to assure that his ill-considered toxicity will linger long after he leaves office.

Though reversing many of these moves -- from denigrating much of the NATO alliance to advising the President on pulling troops out of hotspots like Afghanistan and Iraq -- will be among Blinken's earliest and most critical challenges, none is more essential than restoring a feeling that America can, once again, be a pillar of constancy in the world.

Blinken already has a long and distinguished resume, which proves he is up to the task. From Democratic staff director to the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the early 2000s to Deputy Secretary of State under the Obama administration, he assimilated a view best described by Laetitia Garriott de Cayeux, one of his colleagues during the Biden-Harris campaign, as "power by example vs. example by power." This, she explained in an email to me, is a deeply held feeling that America does not need to flex its muscles to demonstrate leadership.

Blinken has also been known to cite the fabled 8,000-word "long telegram" that the great American diplomatic thinker George Kennan, then chargé d'affairs in Moscow, sent back to the State Department in 1946. The central observation: "At [the] bottom of Kremlin's neurotic view of world affairs is traditional and instinctive Russian sense of insecurity." Clearly in the declining days of the Trump administration that could describe America's allies as well as many of its enemies -- unsettled and unnerved by four years of lurches that marked Trump's foreign policy as it ping-ponged from one self-imposed crisis to another.

As tone deaf as his two predecessors, Rex Tillerson and especially Mike Pompeo, were to the nuances of global affairs, Blinken will bring perfect pitch. It will be left to him to carry out the bulk of Biden's principal early priorities -- restoring American membership in the World Health Organization, the COP-21 Paris climate accord, the Iran nuclear agreement (JCPOA) and the Open Skies Agreement, but above all restoring America's leadership role in the NATO alliance where the value of its members can be demonstrated by unity of purpose rather than simply commitment of dollars or euros.

There are many other priorities as well, which will include reversing the most ham-fisted of Trump-era blunders, especially a host of ill-conceived and poorly administered red lines around the globe. North Korea continues to build its nuclear arsenal and capacity to deliver a weapon to American targets. The Taliban are on the cusp of resuming control in Afghanistan as Trump announces plans for a precipitate US troop withdrawal -- and just as Iranian militias are building up their reach in Iraq and Syria. Many terrorist groups that were expelled from the Middle East have pitched up to find new homes across Africa, just as Trump vowed to withdraw American forces from a continent where he had little interest and whose strategic value he barely understood.

Finally, China has built an all but unassailable position in the South China Sea. But that is only a corner of the ambitions of its leader Xi Jinping, whom Trump has shown little ability to check. China's principal goal is to become a true global superpower, a nation that the world will need to respect and court. So, an early Biden-Blinken priority must be to move America back into the leadership position in Asia -- one that China assumed with the recent signing of a 14-nation trade pact from which it had been frozen out under President Barack Obama. With Trump withdrawing America from the TPP, a slightly different pan-Asian trade partnership, the door was open to China to fill the vacuum.

But reentering some international agreements will hardly be enough to restore American influence abroad to an even keel and reassure America's allies that Trump was simply a short toxic detour. Certainly, the close personal ties the president-elect and his secretary-of state-designate have built over a lifetime of travel and diplomacy will go a long way toward that end.

Indeed, Pompeo's last swing through Europe and Middle East should have served as a warning to any who might have any reservations about embracing Blinken as a breath of fresh air. Trump's top diplomat managed in 10 days to infuriate Turkey's leadership, enrage Palestinians with a visit to the West Bank, and confuse the French from President Emmanuel Macron on down.

Blinken will face a colossal task of restoring morale and rational discourse to American diplomacy, while rebuilding a decimated and demoralized diplomatic corps. He can begin to do so by using competence and experience as qualifications for important positions -- rather than unquestioned loyalty to a president and a determinedly self-centered agenda.

Biden's naming of a veteran foreign service officer like Linda Thomas-Greenfield rather than a political lackey to the newly elevated cabinet-level post of UN ambassador is also an important symbolic move in the direction of restoring professionalism to the nation's diplomatic ranks.

The Biden-Blinken universe represents a return to a world where America may not be the center of the universe in every instance, nor needs to be. At the same time, the president-elect's new national security and diplomatic team represents a determination to make the nation a shining example of democracy, standing on the foundations of a long and deeply rooted historical tradition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 38°
Cloudy, Chance of Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Rivet-Shoals

Image

Jaylen Minnet

Image

12 Points Christmas tree lighting ceremony set

Image

Student loans

Image

Turkey Trot set to take place this year, with a few changes

Image

Where those in need can find a Thanksgiving meal amid COVID-19 difficulties

Image

Winter sports plan

Image

Community Christmas tree goes up in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

Police agencies team up to keep the roads safe over the long Thanksgiving weekend

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 656298

Reported Deaths: 12050
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2808966303
DuPage41006746
Will34965530
Lake34159602
Kane29240443
Winnebago17303246
McHenry13008147
Madison12865217
St. Clair11915253
Champaign1006847
Sangamon911189
Peoria8113117
Rock Island7905120
Kankakee775396
McLean763049
Macon5950115
Tazewell584089
Kendall564641
LaSalle5548119
DeKalb456745
Adams434846
Boone353230
Vermilion341043
Whiteside340495
Williamson321877
Coles307157
Clinton294356
Ogle256725
Knox253456
Jackson244034
Effingham243317
Grundy242611
Henry233112
Stephenson226529
Marion221741
Randolph203123
Livingston200519
Morgan198333
Bureau191535
Macoupin189517
Franklin185622
Monroe179744
Christian173138
Lee168022
Jefferson167358
Woodford152526
Iroquois148624
McDonough148037
Logan144212
Fayette141128
Douglas124216
Fulton123710
Shelby119924
Union110926
Jersey110523
Montgomery104319
Saline102922
Crawford10049
Jo Daviess98916
Carroll97824
Warren97317
Perry94419
Pike93720
Bond91310
Hancock88310
Cass87119
Lawrence8559
Moultrie81310
Wayne81232
Greene75426
Clay73817
Clark70219
Piatt6995
Edgar68815
Mercer6659
Ford65821
Johnson6533
Richland64319
Mason62116
Washington5902
Jasper58111
De Witt57013
Cumberland56113
White5298
Massac4672
Wabash4608
Menard4111
Pulaski3752
Hamilton3573
Marshall3405
Unassigned3240
Brown2753
Henderson2540
Alexander2422
Schuyler2301
Putnam2240
Calhoun2150
Scott2110
Stark2043
Edwards2033
Gallatin1773
Hardin1200
Pope741
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 295357

Reported Deaths: 5305
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion40796844
Lake25864448
Allen17025289
Elkhart16389209
St. Joseph16125217
Hamilton12225163
Vanderburgh9218112
Tippecanoe807627
Porter770176
Johnson5971161
Hendricks5719154
Vigo563274
Monroe519846
Clark486774
Delaware4721103
Madison4651119
Kosciusko437339
LaPorte436792
Howard321375
Warrick309072
Floyd301177
Bartholomew296262
Wayne292261
Cass291231
Marshall283642
Grant254147
Noble244246
Hancock238949
Henry234136
Boone231754
Dubois229230
Dearborn204629
Jackson200033
Morgan196043
Gibson171622
Knox170715
Clinton170420
Shelby170453
Lawrence169246
DeKalb168428
Adams160019
Miami150414
Daviess149143
Wabash148118
Fayette141233
Steuben139713
LaGrange135127
Jasper134911
Harrison134624
Montgomery127926
Whitley127410
Ripley121414
Decatur119842
Posey116613
Putnam115626
Wells115427
Huntington115210
White115221
Randolph114619
Clay111821
Jefferson110314
Scott97918
Greene97553
Jay93012
Starke87021
Sullivan85515
Perry80521
Spencer7957
Jennings79114
Fulton78717
Fountain7257
Washington6966
Carroll65313
Orange64828
Franklin63525
Owen5676
Vermillion5662
Newton53412
Parke5296
Tipton52826
Blackford50011
Rush5006
Pike49618
Pulaski36410
Martin3425
Brown3153
Benton3101
Crawford2711
Union2551
Switzerland2453
Warren2272
Ohio2227
Unassigned0265