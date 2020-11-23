Clear

People need to be told they may feel sick after getting Covid-19 vaccine, CDC committee says

CNN's Dr Sanjay Gupta explains the new type of vaccine that pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna are developing to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 9:10 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2020 9:10 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

Americans need to be prepared for the possibility that they may feel a little unwell after they get a coronavirus vaccine, if one is authorized, members of a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee said Monday.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met to discuss whether to recommend use of any Covid-19 vaccine that the US Food and Drug Administration might authorize.

Volunteers in vaccine trials have reported they frequently feel flu-like effects after getting vaccinated, and members of the ACIP -- as well as liaison representatives who take part in the discussion -- said that could affect people's willingness to get vaccinated in the first place, or to get the second dose of the two-vaccine regimen.

"As a practicing physician, I have got to be sure my patients will come back for the second dose. We really have got to make patients aware that this is not going to be a walk in the park," Dr. Sandra Fryhofer of the Emory University School of Medicine, representing the American Medical Association, told the meeting.

"They are going to know they got a vaccine. They are not going to feel wonderful."

The whole point of vaccination is to cause an immune response in the body and that can sometimes cause flu-like symptoms such as body aches, or even fever and a headache.

Patricia Stinchfield of Children's Hospitals and Clinics of Minnesota, representing the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, said providers must be ready to explain this to people getting any vaccine.

"These are immune responses, so if you feel something after vaccination, you should expect to feel that. And when you do, it's normal that you have some arm soreness or some fatigue or some body aches or even some fever," Stinchfield told the meeting. Some people may feel bad enough to need to stay home from work for a day, she said.

Dr. Paul Hunter of the city of Milwaukee health department and a voting member of the committee, said it will be important for the first people to get vaccinated to describe these experiences to others.

Boosting confidence in a vaccine

"The people who highly value getting the vaccine soon and fast, early, are going to be really helpful to everyone else. And I think we really are going to need to honor them, because they are going to let us know how it feels," he said. "And I think these people are likely to be health care workers who are likely to be up for that kind of task."

Public willingness to get a coronavirus vaccine has been steadily dropping since the spring, but it might improve when people start to hear more about the safety and efficacy of the various vaccines in the works, the CDC's Dr. Sara Oliver told the committee during the five-hour-long meeting.

Oliver said the CDC has been looking at various surveys on attitudes and noted that anywhere between 40% and 80% of those surveyed said they'd be willing to get vaccinated.

"Many adults reported intentions to receive Covid vaccine. But concerns were raised around side-effects, unknown efficacy and the speed of the (authorization) process," Oliver told the meeting.

Vaccine acceptance was highest among Asian-Americans and lowest among African-Americans, Oliver said. That's of concern because ACIP wants to make sure any vaccine that is approved gets to the groups most affected by the pandemic, and Blacks are among the hardest hit by Covid-19.

Nurses were also a concern. One survey showed that while nurses agreed vaccines were likely to be safe and effective, only 34% would voluntarily get vaccinated, Oliver said.

Members of ACIP said they thought these fears could be addressed with education campaigns and as people learned about data showing that, for example, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 95% effective in preventing symptomatic disease with no significant safety concerns.

Allocating the vaccine

Any plan for distributing coronavirus vaccine should take into account fair and equitable access to everyone—especially groups that are disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Fair access is at the top of the list, ACIP committee members said in a document published at the start of the meeting.

"How do characteristics of the vaccine and logistical considerations affect fair access for all persons?" they asked in the document, released in the CDC's MMWR report.

"Does allocation planning include input from groups who are disproportionately affected by Covid-19 or face health inequities resulting from social determinants of health, such as income and health care access?"

The CDC, the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine and other advisers have proposed four groups that should get vaccinated first: health care personnel, other essential workers, adults with high risk medical conditions and other adults 65 and older.

That's a lot of people. The CDC estimates there are 21 million healthcare personnel, 87 million essential workers, 100 million adults with high risk medical conditions and 53 million others are 65 and older. The federal government has said 40 million coronavirus vaccine doses could be available by the end of December.

There's little disagreement that frontline healthcare workers should be in the first group -- designated as 1a. At issue is whether residents of long term care facilities should be in this group, also.

There's no question it's a highly vulnerable population. "Long term care facility residents and staff accounted for 6% of cases and 39% of deaths in the US, despite the fact that long term care facility residents account for less than 1% of the US population," the CDC's Dr. Kathleen Dooling told the meeting.

Plus, it's a group that would be easier to reach if the staff caring for them are already being immunized in the first phase of any vaccine that might get emergency authorization from the FDA.

But ACIP member Dr. Helen Keipp Talbot worried that this frail group might do poorly in general and damage faith in the vaccine.

"There is such a high mortality rate in long term care facilities," Talbot told the meeting. "There will be a number of patients who receive immunizations for Covid and will pass away. And it will be regardless of the vaccine and most likely will be regardless of the vaccine," Talbot said.

"But early on as we're building confidence and we will not be able to show any data to say that it was not due to the vaccine because there's not been a randomized, controlled trial. And I think we're going to have a very striking backlash of 'my grandmother got the vaccine and she passed away,' and they're not likely to be related, but that will become remembered and break some of the confidence in the vaccine."

But others did not think that putting these residents further back in line would help.

Hunter said it would be inefficient to vaccinate healthcare workers in the facilities but skip residents. "Why not vaccinate people that, you know, you, you've got it all set up and ready to go?" he asked. "It's an efficiency to vaccinate a bunch of people who could benefit from it."

The ACIP will not make a decision Monday. The group will meet after the FDA's Vaccine and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRPBAC) meets Dec. 10 to discuss an application by vaccine maker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech for an emergency use authorization.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Cloudy, Chance of Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

12 Points Christmas tree lighting ceremony set

Image

Student loans

Image

Turkey Trot set to take place this year, with a few changes

Image

Where those in need can find a Thanksgiving meal amid COVID-19 difficulties

Image

Winter sports plan

Image

Community Christmas tree goes up in downtown Terre Haute

Image

Monday evening forecast

Image

Police agencies team up to keep the roads safe over the long Thanksgiving weekend

Image

Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign underway - here's how you can help

Image

Police in Vigo County search for suspects in weekend armed robbery

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 656298

Reported Deaths: 12050
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2808966303
DuPage41006746
Will34965530
Lake34159602
Kane29240443
Winnebago17303246
McHenry13008147
Madison12865217
St. Clair11915253
Champaign1006847
Sangamon911189
Peoria8113117
Rock Island7905120
Kankakee775396
McLean763049
Macon5950115
Tazewell584089
Kendall564641
LaSalle5548119
DeKalb456745
Adams434846
Boone353230
Vermilion341043
Whiteside340495
Williamson321877
Coles307157
Clinton294356
Ogle256725
Knox253456
Jackson244034
Effingham243317
Grundy242611
Henry233112
Stephenson226529
Marion221741
Randolph203123
Livingston200519
Morgan198333
Bureau191535
Macoupin189517
Franklin185622
Monroe179744
Christian173138
Lee168022
Jefferson167358
Woodford152526
Iroquois148624
McDonough148037
Logan144212
Fayette141128
Douglas124216
Fulton123710
Shelby119924
Union110926
Jersey110523
Montgomery104319
Saline102922
Crawford10049
Jo Daviess98916
Carroll97824
Warren97317
Perry94419
Pike93720
Bond91310
Hancock88310
Cass87119
Lawrence8559
Moultrie81310
Wayne81232
Greene75426
Clay73817
Clark70219
Piatt6995
Edgar68815
Mercer6659
Ford65821
Johnson6533
Richland64319
Mason62116
Washington5902
Jasper58111
De Witt57013
Cumberland56113
White5298
Massac4672
Wabash4608
Menard4111
Pulaski3752
Hamilton3573
Marshall3405
Unassigned3240
Brown2753
Henderson2540
Alexander2422
Schuyler2301
Putnam2240
Calhoun2150
Scott2110
Stark2043
Edwards2033
Gallatin1773
Hardin1200
Pope741
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 295357

Reported Deaths: 5305
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion40796844
Lake25864448
Allen17025289
Elkhart16389209
St. Joseph16125217
Hamilton12225163
Vanderburgh9218112
Tippecanoe807627
Porter770176
Johnson5971161
Hendricks5719154
Vigo563274
Monroe519846
Clark486774
Delaware4721103
Madison4651119
Kosciusko437339
LaPorte436792
Howard321375
Warrick309072
Floyd301177
Bartholomew296262
Wayne292261
Cass291231
Marshall283642
Grant254147
Noble244246
Hancock238949
Henry234136
Boone231754
Dubois229230
Dearborn204629
Jackson200033
Morgan196043
Gibson171622
Knox170715
Clinton170420
Shelby170453
Lawrence169246
DeKalb168428
Adams160019
Miami150414
Daviess149143
Wabash148118
Fayette141233
Steuben139713
LaGrange135127
Jasper134911
Harrison134624
Montgomery127926
Whitley127410
Ripley121414
Decatur119842
Posey116613
Putnam115626
Wells115427
Huntington115210
White115221
Randolph114619
Clay111821
Jefferson110314
Scott97918
Greene97553
Jay93012
Starke87021
Sullivan85515
Perry80521
Spencer7957
Jennings79114
Fulton78717
Fountain7257
Washington6966
Carroll65313
Orange64828
Franklin63525
Owen5676
Vermillion5662
Newton53412
Parke5296
Tipton52826
Blackford50011
Rush5006
Pike49618
Pulaski36410
Martin3425
Brown3153
Benton3101
Crawford2711
Union2551
Switzerland2453
Warren2272
Ohio2227
Unassigned0265