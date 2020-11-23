Clear

Want to see your friends and extended family next year? Stay away from them this Thanksgiving, doctors say

Across the US, many families bereaved by Covid-19 are experiencing their first holiday season without a loved one. These are some of their stories.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Holly Yan and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

This Thanksgiving, hundreds of thousands of families will be missing a loved one due to Covid-19. Now doctors are pleading for Americans to stay home to avoid a similar fate next year.

"Look, the virus doesn't care how much you love people. So let's stay safe this year," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor at George Washington University School of Medicine.

"The good news is next Thanksgiving is going to be fabulous," he said.

"This Thanksgiving is going to suck a bit. We need to be careful, and we need to take care of each other, which means we should really have Thanksgiving for people that we live with."

Nationwide, new Covid-19 hospitalizations are soaring at unprecedented rates -- threatening reduced care for even those who don't have coronavirus.

At least 83,870 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized Sunday -- the 13th straight record-breaking day, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Many hospitals are at capacity, diverting patients, delaying surgeries and closing pediatric units for Covid-19 patients.

Millions of travelers ignore CDC's guidance

With the recent "exponential growth in cases," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to stay home and not travel for Thanksgiving.

"What is at stake is the increased chance of one of your loved ones becoming sick and then being hospitalized and dying around the holidays," said Dr. Henry Walke, Covid-19 incident manager for the CDC.

Yet more than 1 million travelers passed through security at America's airports on Sunday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

That's the second day since Friday that more than 1 million passengers traveled through airports.

"It's really terrible. And all you're going to see is a week, two weeks from now, a huge increase in what's already a horrendous spike," said Dr. William Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor and president of ACCESS Health International.

"These people are infecting each other, and they're going to infect the people that they're having Thanksgiving with. And there will be consequences in terms of disease and death as a result of what you're seeing today."

Testing can be very helpful for finding positive cases, so the infected person knows to stay home and isolate.

But negative test results can miss very new infections. And they don't help at all if you get infected after the test.

While many airlines now require face masks on board, passengers can remove their masks to eat or drink. And studies have shown people can get infected on a plane.

States crack down after nationwide surge

Unlike previous surges that pummeled certain hot spots in the US, "Covid-19 is everywhere" now, emergency medicine physician Dr. Leana Wen said.

"It's out of control. It's running rampant in communities around the country," she said Monday.

More than 12.2 million people have been infected, and more than 256,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And the rate of new infections has consistently outpaced the rate of new testing, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.

Oregon reported a record-high number of new cases for a third straight day Sunday: 1,517. Gov. Kate Brown ordered a two week "social freeze" last week and warned residents not to attend large Thanksgiving gatherings.

"Our hospitals are simply too strained for superspreader events," Brown tweeted Sunday.

In Nevada, cases are rising at "wildfire level," Gov. Steve Sisolak said. He announced new restrictions that will begin Tuesday, including a mask mandate indoors and outdoors, limiting private gatherings to 10 people or less and requiring restaurants seat no more than four people at each table.

El Paso, Texas, has a record number of active cases with 35,963 as of Sunday, according to the El Paso Department of Health. Now the Texas National Guard will have to "provide mortuary support," County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told CNN affiliate KVIA.

"Right now, they're helping us with the overflow of transporting where the trailers are, trying to get some movement so we don't have any backup," said Samaniego, the top government official in the county.

"We've got a lot of loved ones waiting for relatives and moms and dads."

Samaniego sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday in hopes of reinstating a curfew for El Paso County as the virus spreads unabated.

More good news on the vaccine front

Doctors say Americans won't need to hunker down forever -- just for the coming months, until vaccines help the country get closer to normal.

On Monday, drugmaker AstraZeneca said its vaccine showed an average efficacy of 70% in large-scale trials.

One big advantage of the AstraZeneca vaccine is that it doesn't need special, ultra-cold freezers -- it can be transported and stored at normal refrigeration temperatures.

On Friday, Pfizer and BioNTech applied for emergency use authorization (EUA) for their vaccine, which they said was 95% effective in trial and had with no health concerns.

The US Food and Drug Administration set a December 10 meeting for the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to discuss possible emergency use authorization, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn tweeted on Sunday.

Pfizer/BioNTech's application came days after Moderna said its vaccine was 94.5% effective in a clinical trial.

But even if a vaccine gets the green light from the FDA, most Americans probably won't be vaccinated until the spring or summer of 2021, health experts say.

In the meantime, experts say tens of thousands of lives could be saved or lost -- depending on people's behavior.

"Measures that include wearing masks, frequent hand washing, maintaining physical distance and restricting the size of gatherings will remain crucial," the Infectious Diseases Society of America said.

Reiner said he normally celebrates Thanksgiving with people from different households, but "we're not doing that this year."

"It's just my family, hunkered down, because the stakes are simply too high," he said.

With promising news about vaccines, "there is a bright light coming," he said.

"But for now, we need to get to that point. So let's stay safe. Let's try and push the curve down a little bit. Protect our health care workers and protect each other, so that we can really have a great celebration next year."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 46°
Cool and Sunny!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Holiday traditions underway in downtown Terre Haute, what to expect this year with COVID-19 concerns

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly High: 48°

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Christmas at the Zoo

Image

Wind Chill explainer

Image

Operation Christmas Child packing

Image

Jeep Junkies collect Toys for Tots

Image

Wrapping paper alternatives to protect the environment

Image

New restaurant opens in Vigo County

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 656298

Reported Deaths: 12050
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2808966303
DuPage41006746
Will34965530
Lake34159602
Kane29240443
Winnebago17303246
McHenry13008147
Madison12865217
St. Clair11915253
Champaign1006847
Sangamon911189
Peoria8113117
Rock Island7905120
Kankakee775396
McLean763049
Macon5950115
Tazewell584089
Kendall564641
LaSalle5548119
DeKalb456745
Adams434846
Boone353230
Vermilion341043
Whiteside340495
Williamson321877
Coles307157
Clinton294356
Ogle256725
Knox253456
Jackson244034
Effingham243317
Grundy242611
Henry233112
Stephenson226529
Marion221741
Randolph203123
Livingston200519
Morgan198333
Bureau191535
Macoupin189517
Franklin185622
Monroe179744
Christian173138
Lee168022
Jefferson167358
Woodford152526
Iroquois148624
McDonough148037
Logan144212
Fayette141128
Douglas124216
Fulton123710
Shelby119924
Union110926
Jersey110523
Montgomery104319
Saline102922
Crawford10049
Jo Daviess98916
Carroll97824
Warren97317
Perry94419
Pike93720
Bond91310
Hancock88310
Cass87119
Lawrence8559
Moultrie81310
Wayne81232
Greene75426
Clay73817
Clark70219
Piatt6995
Edgar68815
Mercer6659
Ford65821
Johnson6533
Richland64319
Mason62116
Washington5902
Jasper58111
De Witt57013
Cumberland56113
White5298
Massac4672
Wabash4608
Menard4111
Pulaski3752
Hamilton3573
Marshall3405
Unassigned3240
Brown2753
Henderson2540
Alexander2422
Schuyler2301
Putnam2240
Calhoun2150
Scott2110
Stark2043
Edwards2033
Gallatin1773
Hardin1200
Pope741
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 295357

Reported Deaths: 5305
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion40796844
Lake25864448
Allen17025289
Elkhart16389209
St. Joseph16125217
Hamilton12225163
Vanderburgh9218112
Tippecanoe807627
Porter770176
Johnson5971161
Hendricks5719154
Vigo563274
Monroe519846
Clark486774
Delaware4721103
Madison4651119
Kosciusko437339
LaPorte436792
Howard321375
Warrick309072
Floyd301177
Bartholomew296262
Wayne292261
Cass291231
Marshall283642
Grant254147
Noble244246
Hancock238949
Henry234136
Boone231754
Dubois229230
Dearborn204629
Jackson200033
Morgan196043
Gibson171622
Knox170715
Clinton170420
Shelby170453
Lawrence169246
DeKalb168428
Adams160019
Miami150414
Daviess149143
Wabash148118
Fayette141233
Steuben139713
LaGrange135127
Jasper134911
Harrison134624
Montgomery127926
Whitley127410
Ripley121414
Decatur119842
Posey116613
Putnam115626
Wells115427
Huntington115210
White115221
Randolph114619
Clay111821
Jefferson110314
Scott97918
Greene97553
Jay93012
Starke87021
Sullivan85515
Perry80521
Spencer7957
Jennings79114
Fulton78717
Fountain7257
Washington6966
Carroll65313
Orange64828
Franklin63525
Owen5676
Vermillion5662
Newton53412
Parke5296
Tipton52826
Blackford50011
Rush5006
Pike49618
Pulaski36410
Martin3425
Brown3153
Benton3101
Crawford2711
Union2551
Switzerland2453
Warren2272
Ohio2227
Unassigned0265