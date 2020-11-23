Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Donald Trump has left the world stage. Few will miss him

President Donald Trump railed against the Paris climate accord and touted US oil and natural gas production during a virtual session focused on safeguarding the environment on the final day of the G20 summit. CNN's Nic Robertson reports from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Posted: Nov 23, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: Nov 23, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Nic Robertson, CNN

As stage exits go Donald Trump's departure was something of a whimper, the US President leaving the top table of global G20 leaders to play golf.

Trump has been out of kilter with the global mood since he first took office preaching his "America first, fair, not free trade" brand of nationalist isolationist hubris.

Now, as his time in office draws to a close, despite his refusal to publicly accept the reality of the US election results, the combined unspoken message from the world's leaders is: don't let the door hit you on the way out.

The virtual summit for leaders of the world's richest nations is being hosted by Saudi Arabia. Its stated aim is to pull countries together to combat Covid-19, accelerate testing, treatment and vaccines for all, while helping poor nations cope with the pandemic's economic impact.

Evidence of the shifting attitude toward the outgoing US administration came from the lips of Saudi's Minister of Investment, Khalid al-Falih. "When the world needed leadership [to combat Covid-19] there was none," he said. The G20 had stepped up because some nations "turned inwards towards nationalism." Al-Falih didn't mention Trump by name. He didn't need to; his audience understood.

In his G20 opening remarks, Saudi's King Salman also appeared to rebuke a core Trumpian value: that the World Trade Organization (WTO) has too much power.

King Salman, surrounded on screen by Zoom-style boxes showing leaders including a semi-slouching Trump, said: "We have adopted the Riyadh initiative on the future of the WTO with the aim of making the future multilateral trading system more capable to face any present or future challenges."

And, in a stunning development, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, who is normally at odds with the Saudis, backed the King's initiative. "Turkey is supporting fair global economic growth and welfare sharing in line with World Trade Organization principles," he said. "For this, reform process of WTO should progress."

As leaders spoke of the importance of sharing and working together to accelerate Covid-19 testing, treatments and vaccines for all, the White House struck a starkly different tone. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement: "President Trump highlighted how the United States marshalled every resource at its disposal to respond to the crisis, as well as the unprecedented economic recovery."

As Trump's actual speech was delivered behind closed virtual doors, and the White House (unlike many other governments) withheld its leader's video, it is impossible to know Trump's tone and inflection or his audience's response.

Aggressive message on climate change

In Trump's second speech on Sunday which, unlike the first, was broadcast, his tone was strident and uncompromising, his message aggressive and familiar: anti-global climate change controls.

At the virtual public panel, previous speakers including the Saudi King and leaders of Australia, India and China all praised the 2015 Paris Climate Change Accord as vital to saving the planet, another of the G20's goals. Trump, on the other hand, declared it a plan to kill America.

"The Paris accord was not designed to save the environment, it was designed to kill the American economy," he said in a pre-recorded speech from the Diplomatic Room at the White House. "I refuse to surrender millions of American jobs and send trillions of American dollars to the world's worst polluters and environmental offenders, and that's what would have happened."

In a room full of reporters and officials in Riyadh, as Trump's speech was played on a massive screen almost no one paid attention, unlike when the other leaders spoke.

This week has seen US Covid-19 infections spike alarmingly, with 1 million new cases reported this week. The country now has 12 million in total and unlike most other G20 nations, no slowdown is in sight.

So claims of Covid success, if that's what Trump was implying, may have been met by polite eye rolls, or even (zoom-muted) laughter, similar to the response he received from world leaders at the 2018 UN General Assembly when he boasted America's greatness.

The White House says Trump "reaffirmed the importance of the G20 working together for future economic growth and prosperity." But during the pandemic, he has systematically tried to undo much that the G20 has been working towards, by exiting and defunding the world's only global health body, the World Health Organization (WHO).

France's President Emmanuel Macron, who perhaps tried hardest of all international leaders to convince Trump of alternatives to his "America First" policy, used his G20 speech to praise the value of WHO.

"The recommendations of the World Health Organization will be invaluable in ensuring both effective and equitable prioritization [of Covid vaccines]," he said on Saturday.

By the time Macron spoke though, Trump was already at the golf course, his clear message to the G20: I'm done.

Ebbing power

It seems that even if Trump can't accept it, the world is moving on. As the G20 wrapped, his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was expected to land in Saudi for a far shorter visit than was previously envisaged.

In recent months, Trump has been heaping pressure on the Saudis to open relations with Israel in the same way that its smaller neighbor, the UAE, has done. Pompeo's mission was a secret, but in the days leading up to it, he'd been in both the UAE and Israel, building expectation that a final push to convince the Saudis may be underway.

Pompeo was due to have a brief meeting with Saudi's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman before heading back to Washington DC. It's not too late for a deal to be done, but as every lame duck day goes by, power ebbs from this current White House.

Saudi Arabia, the venue for Trump's first overseas visit as a President, appears to be the hill on which his overseas influence has finally collapsed.

As best we know, no G20 participants told Trump to his virtual face that his time is up, and no one here will write him off until he is finally gone.

But he seemed to make the point himself as the G20 wrapped and the King delivered the final communique while surrounded by leaders in their zoom boxes, Trump was not in his chair -- instead an uninterested underling, in an apparent final gesture of contempt.

For many Trump's exit from the top table of global decision-making will be a welcome break from four stormy years of bullying and lies. The metaphor was completed during the final G20 communique.

The world is ready for President-elect Joe Biden; the bar for success is low, but expectations are high.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 27°
Casey
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Few Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 32°
Gradually clearing clouds, cold night.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday: Mostly sunny and chilly High: 48°

Image

Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Christmas at the Zoo

Image

Wind Chill explainer

Image

Operation Christmas Child packing

Image

Jeep Junkies collect Toys for Tots

Image

Wrapping paper alternatives to protect the environment

Image

New restaurant opens in Vigo County

Image

Daviess County Health Department Suspends Athletics

Image

College students reconsider holiday travel due to virus

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 656298

Reported Deaths: 12050
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2808966303
DuPage41006746
Will34965530
Lake34159602
Kane29240443
Winnebago17303246
McHenry13008147
Madison12865217
St. Clair11915253
Champaign1006847
Sangamon911189
Peoria8113117
Rock Island7905120
Kankakee775396
McLean763049
Macon5950115
Tazewell584089
Kendall564641
LaSalle5548119
DeKalb456745
Adams434846
Boone353230
Vermilion341043
Whiteside340495
Williamson321877
Coles307157
Clinton294356
Ogle256725
Knox253456
Jackson244034
Effingham243317
Grundy242611
Henry233112
Stephenson226529
Marion221741
Randolph203123
Livingston200519
Morgan198333
Bureau191535
Macoupin189517
Franklin185622
Monroe179744
Christian173138
Lee168022
Jefferson167358
Woodford152526
Iroquois148624
McDonough148037
Logan144212
Fayette141128
Douglas124216
Fulton123710
Shelby119924
Union110926
Jersey110523
Montgomery104319
Saline102922
Crawford10049
Jo Daviess98916
Carroll97824
Warren97317
Perry94419
Pike93720
Bond91310
Hancock88310
Cass87119
Lawrence8559
Moultrie81310
Wayne81232
Greene75426
Clay73817
Clark70219
Piatt6995
Edgar68815
Mercer6659
Ford65821
Johnson6533
Richland64319
Mason62116
Washington5902
Jasper58111
De Witt57013
Cumberland56113
White5298
Massac4672
Wabash4608
Menard4111
Pulaski3752
Hamilton3573
Marshall3405
Unassigned3240
Brown2753
Henderson2540
Alexander2422
Schuyler2301
Putnam2240
Calhoun2150
Scott2110
Stark2043
Edwards2033
Gallatin1773
Hardin1200
Pope741
Out of IL100

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 295357

Reported Deaths: 5305
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion40796844
Lake25864448
Allen17025289
Elkhart16389209
St. Joseph16125217
Hamilton12225163
Vanderburgh9218112
Tippecanoe807627
Porter770176
Johnson5971161
Hendricks5719154
Vigo563274
Monroe519846
Clark486774
Delaware4721103
Madison4651119
Kosciusko437339
LaPorte436792
Howard321375
Warrick309072
Floyd301177
Bartholomew296262
Wayne292261
Cass291231
Marshall283642
Grant254147
Noble244246
Hancock238949
Henry234136
Boone231754
Dubois229230
Dearborn204629
Jackson200033
Morgan196043
Gibson171622
Knox170715
Clinton170420
Shelby170453
Lawrence169246
DeKalb168428
Adams160019
Miami150414
Daviess149143
Wabash148118
Fayette141233
Steuben139713
LaGrange135127
Jasper134911
Harrison134624
Montgomery127926
Whitley127410
Ripley121414
Decatur119842
Posey116613
Putnam115626
Wells115427
Huntington115210
White115221
Randolph114619
Clay111821
Jefferson110314
Scott97918
Greene97553
Jay93012
Starke87021
Sullivan85515
Perry80521
Spencer7957
Jennings79114
Fulton78717
Fountain7257
Washington6966
Carroll65313
Orange64828
Franklin63525
Owen5676
Vermillion5662
Newton53412
Parke5296
Tipton52826
Blackford50011
Rush5006
Pike49618
Pulaski36410
Martin3425
Brown3153
Benton3101
Crawford2711
Union2551
Switzerland2453
Warren2272
Ohio2227
Unassigned0265