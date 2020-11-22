Clear

Why the media may be tempted to keep its focus on Trump

Jim VandeHei, CEO and co-founder of Axios, joins CNN's Brian Stelter to discuss the shifting media landscape as the industry prepares to cover the incoming Biden administration.

Posted: Nov 22, 2020 4:20 PM
Updated: Nov 22, 2020 4:20 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

President-Elect Joe Biden is getting ready to transition and move into the White House in January, but President Donald Trump isn't going to simply fade away.

"He's going to loom large," Jim VandeHei, CEO and co-founder of Axios, said on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "He's going to announce that he's going to run in 2024. He's going to have the RNC under his control."

VandeHei called Joe Biden "more boring" and "more conventional" than President Donald Trump, clarifying that those are affectionate labels.

Trump's daily tweets, theatrics and antics have boosted cable news network viewership numbers and traffic on news websites, and VandeHei said he wouldn't be surprised to see a dip in ratings and traffic, particularly around politics after Trump leaves office.

Seeing those declines could tempt the media to continue covering Trump, who has helped increase eyeballs on their coverage across the United States, VandeHei argued. That doesn't mean the news media is going to be hurt financially: VandeHei noted that many organizations have diversified operations that can withstand a drop in cable ratings.

But it also poses a challenge to journalists.

"Is the media going to ignore him when he's firing spitballs every day?" VandeHei asked. "You're not going to have the theatrics; you're not going to have the tweeting, and the media's going to have to somehow return to normal in an environment where half the country literally kind of hates the work we do."

The new presidency could push the media to look in the mirror and think about how the Biden presidency will be covered.

"I think we do have to do some reflection," VandeHei told Stelter. "Our profession missed that 10 million more people voted for Trump than the last time around."

VandeHei said he fears there will be a "decoupling" of the media in the United States.

"You're literally going to have two Americas where half of the country gives up on a lot of the work we do," he said, referring to the media. "If we lose this war on truth, we're screwed."

And the Trump and Biden campaigns evidently have polar opposite relationships with the media.

"President-elect Biden believes that the media is a critical piece of our democracy," TJ Ducklo, Biden's national press said on "Reliable Sources" in November. "That transparency is incredibly important."

Ducklo emphasized that Biden believes it's the media's job to hold him accountable, adding that he welcomes reporters' role in democracy.

That would represent a huge contrast to Trump's relationship with the media. Trump calls CNN and other news organizations "fake news." And at times, Trump has promoted violence against reporters.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rockville
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Rain ending with clearing clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Infants and children should not wear winter jackets in a car seat.

Image

Debt Collectors will soon be able to contact you through social media

Image

Drop off locations for Operation Christmas Child

Image

The Red Kettle Campaign needs your help

Image

A church is helping families out with food this holiday season

Image

Local Farmers Market has pick-up options now

Image

Picking the perfect Christmas tree early to avoid crowds

Image

Remnant Church food giveaway

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 646286

Reported Deaths: 11951
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2770266261
DuPage40314744
Will34338526
Lake33841600
Kane28832438
Winnebago17073244
McHenry12789146
Madison12653216
St. Clair11679251
Champaign997445
Sangamon890889
Peoria7968115
Rock Island7794119
Kankakee753693
McLean752648
Macon5863112
Tazewell569589
Kendall556641
LaSalle5450119
DeKalb449745
Adams429446
Boone347129
Whiteside336991
Vermilion333542
Williamson317676
Coles304657
Clinton291056
Ogle252924
Knox248154
Jackson241333
Grundy238711
Effingham238617
Henry226412
Stephenson223429
Marion217241
Randolph199223
Livingston197818
Morgan192233
Bureau190335
Macoupin187417
Franklin181622
Monroe174844
Christian171937
Lee164520
Jefferson161957
Woodford148826
Iroquois146524
McDonough146037
Logan139811
Fayette138628
Douglas123115
Fulton12139
Shelby117724
Union109426
Jersey107823
Montgomery103018
Saline101321
Crawford10019
Carroll96624
Jo Daviess95816
Warren93716
Pike91919
Bond90710
Perry89819
Cass86819
Hancock8689
Lawrence8219
Moultrie80110
Wayne80031
Greene73126
Clay71516
Clark69919
Piatt6955
Edgar67915
Mercer6589
Johnson6473
Ford64321
Richland62619
Mason61216
Jasper57111
Washington5692
De Witt56413
Cumberland55513
White5118
Wabash4528
Massac4432
Menard3961
Pulaski3702
Hamilton3513
Marshall3315
Unassigned2930
Brown2733
Henderson2480
Alexander2412
Schuyler2271
Putnam2200
Calhoun2120
Scott2110
Edwards1973
Stark1933
Gallatin1753
Hardin1160
Pope711
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 289183

Reported Deaths: 5246
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion39860839
Lake25519441
Allen16650288
Elkhart16074209
St. Joseph15868216
Hamilton11889160
Vanderburgh9091111
Tippecanoe786527
Porter757773
Johnson5814161
Hendricks5539153
Vigo551273
Monroe511545
Clark479374
Delaware4653103
Madison4487118
LaPorte430190
Kosciusko425039
Howard311575
Warrick304472
Floyd294877
Bartholomew288962
Cass288931
Wayne285159
Marshall279641
Grant246746
Noble237945
Hancock234949
Henry230036
Boone227154
Dubois225830
Dearborn199929
Jackson195333
Morgan190843
Gibson169020
Clinton167520
Lawrence167244
Shelby166353
DeKalb164826
Knox164614
Adams157419
Miami147214
Wabash141418
Daviess141143
Fayette139333
Steuben135613
LaGrange133827
Jasper133711
Harrison130724
Montgomery125726
Whitley124110
Decatur118642
Ripley117113
Posey115213
Wells112924
Randolph112618
White112521
Putnam112325
Huntington10979
Jefferson108214
Clay107321
Scott96818
Greene94453
Jay91912
Starke86620
Sullivan81215
Perry79821
Spencer7827
Fulton77517
Jennings77514
Fountain7177
Washington6756
Carroll63713
Orange63528
Franklin61725
Vermillion5542
Owen5496
Newton52712
Tipton51926
Parke5126
Rush4926
Pike48918
Blackford48210
Pulaski35910
Martin3355
Brown3083
Benton3021
Crawford2661
Union2511
Switzerland2423
Warren2242
Ohio2217
Unassigned0254