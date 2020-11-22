Clear

A bittersweet Thanksgiving for the grandmother and teenager who met via an accidental text in 2016

In 2016, Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton met through an accidental text and have celebrated Thanksgiving together ever since. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's gathering will be different. It will be the first Thanksgiving without Wanda's husband Lonnie, who died in March from Covid-19.

Posted: Nov 22, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Nov 22, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Four years ago, a grandmother accidentally invited a stranger to her Thanksgiving dinner via text message. Ever since, they've celebrated the holiday together and despite the pandemic, this year was no exception.

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton celebrated their fifth Thanksgiving on Friday in Mesa, Arizona, but there was an empty seat at the dinner table. After 43 years of marriage, Dench's husband, Lonnie Dench, passed away in April from complications caused by Covid-19.

"I wasn't looking forward to it at first because Lonnie wasn't going to be there. The past seven months have been so difficult, but this was really important to me," Dench, 63, told CNN.

"I can't even explain how much joy I had, having good food with my favorite company. We laughed, we had a great time, we reminisced about the past. It was so good for all of us."

The two shared a Thanksgiving dinner with Hinton's girlfriend and Dench's daughter and grandson. The small group decided to celebrate Thanksgiving on Friday so they could get tested for coronavirus before celebrating with their own families so they don't risk spreading the virus.

"At first it was sad. We had a photo of Lonnie at the table with a candle lit, and we were all shaky in the beginning but it lasted five minutes before we were back to ourselves," Hinton, 21, told CNN. "We just told jokes and stories and shared our memories of Lonnie, so it was amazing."

From strangers to friends to family

Dench and Hinton are a pair of unlikely friends. All it took to bring them together was a couple of texts to the wrong number.

Dench, a grandmother of six, meant to text her grandson to invite him to her 2016 Thanksgiving dinner, but accidentally texted then 17-year-old Hinton while he was in class.

He was confused that someone claiming to be his grandma had texted him. She sent a smiling selfie of herself at work. She wasn't his grandma, but he asked if he could still have a plate.

"Of course you can," she replied. "That's what grandmas do ... feed everyone!"

So he showed up at her home to share the meal, and the two immediately became friends. Eventually, he and his girlfriend began going on regular double dates with Dench and Lonnie.

"It all has to do with this feeling. There's just this connection. It feels like we've known each other in past lives," Dench said. "There's absolutely no generational gap between us. The conversation just flows, we never run out of things to talk about."

When Hinton first showed up on Dench's doorsteps, he was worried there would be awkward silences or moments where he wouldn't know what to say. What he didn't expect was how she would very quickly become one of his closest friends.

"Whenever we met, we would spend four or five hours, just talking and talking. It was never awkward, Wanda and Lonnie became two close best friends to me," Hinton said.

"There's nothing about her that is mean, or uncaring. It feels like I have told her my whole life story, and she always listens and shares her own story. She's just the most loving person. She's pretty much perfect."

Remembering Lonnie

For Dench and Hinton, spending Thanksgiving together is a cherished tradition they both hope never has to stop. But without Lonnie, things feel a little bit different.

"Lonnie was missing this year, and he was a big part of the Thanksgiving story and a big part of our lives, but that's one thing Wanda and I know for sure. Lonnie would have been very angry if we didn't have Thanksgiving together," Hinton said.

Lonnie passed away on April 5 after battling coronavirus and suffering from double pneumonia caused by the virus, according to Dench.

"I didn't believe I would have to go home without him," she said. "Even when he was in the hospital, I thought he would get better and come back to me. He was my soul mate. He was my biggest cheerleader."

What everyone remembers most about Lonnie, she added, was his kindness. He was known for offering random donations to hospice centers, paying for people's meals without them knowing, and helping anyone he sees in need.

Hinton's memories of him are no different.

"Lonnie was never the quiet guy. Right when I walked in the door the first time I met him, he didn't even reach out for a handshake. He just immediately pulled me in for a hug," Hinton said. "He was the kind of guy to always bring your hopes up whenever you felt down. Losing him was losing a best friend."

Hinton and Dench are still healing from their loss, and say Lonnie's memory will live with them forever. For now, they just hope his story will encourage people to be more careful during the pandemic.

"Just have patience," Dench said. "I know it isn't easy, and everyone is frustrated and just wants to get back to normal. But we need to have hope and always care about other people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Rain ending with clearing clouds
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Infants and children should not wear winter jackets in a car seat.

Image

Debt Collectors will soon be able to contact you through social media

Image

Drop off locations for Operation Christmas Child

Image

The Red Kettle Campaign needs your help

Image

A church is helping families out with food this holiday season

Image

Local Farmers Market has pick-up options now

Image

Picking the perfect Christmas tree early to avoid crowds

Image

Remnant Church food giveaway

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 646286

Reported Deaths: 11951
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2770266261
DuPage40314744
Will34338526
Lake33841600
Kane28832438
Winnebago17073244
McHenry12789146
Madison12653216
St. Clair11679251
Champaign997445
Sangamon890889
Peoria7968115
Rock Island7794119
Kankakee753693
McLean752648
Macon5863112
Tazewell569589
Kendall556641
LaSalle5450119
DeKalb449745
Adams429446
Boone347129
Whiteside336991
Vermilion333542
Williamson317676
Coles304657
Clinton291056
Ogle252924
Knox248154
Jackson241333
Grundy238711
Effingham238617
Henry226412
Stephenson223429
Marion217241
Randolph199223
Livingston197818
Morgan192233
Bureau190335
Macoupin187417
Franklin181622
Monroe174844
Christian171937
Lee164520
Jefferson161957
Woodford148826
Iroquois146524
McDonough146037
Logan139811
Fayette138628
Douglas123115
Fulton12139
Shelby117724
Union109426
Jersey107823
Montgomery103018
Saline101321
Crawford10019
Carroll96624
Jo Daviess95816
Warren93716
Pike91919
Bond90710
Perry89819
Cass86819
Hancock8689
Lawrence8219
Moultrie80110
Wayne80031
Greene73126
Clay71516
Clark69919
Piatt6955
Edgar67915
Mercer6589
Johnson6473
Ford64321
Richland62619
Mason61216
Jasper57111
Washington5692
De Witt56413
Cumberland55513
White5118
Wabash4528
Massac4432
Menard3961
Pulaski3702
Hamilton3513
Marshall3315
Unassigned2930
Brown2733
Henderson2480
Alexander2412
Schuyler2271
Putnam2200
Calhoun2120
Scott2110
Edwards1973
Stark1933
Gallatin1753
Hardin1160
Pope711
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 289183

Reported Deaths: 5246
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion39860839
Lake25519441
Allen16650288
Elkhart16074209
St. Joseph15868216
Hamilton11889160
Vanderburgh9091111
Tippecanoe786527
Porter757773
Johnson5814161
Hendricks5539153
Vigo551273
Monroe511545
Clark479374
Delaware4653103
Madison4487118
LaPorte430190
Kosciusko425039
Howard311575
Warrick304472
Floyd294877
Bartholomew288962
Cass288931
Wayne285159
Marshall279641
Grant246746
Noble237945
Hancock234949
Henry230036
Boone227154
Dubois225830
Dearborn199929
Jackson195333
Morgan190843
Gibson169020
Clinton167520
Lawrence167244
Shelby166353
DeKalb164826
Knox164614
Adams157419
Miami147214
Wabash141418
Daviess141143
Fayette139333
Steuben135613
LaGrange133827
Jasper133711
Harrison130724
Montgomery125726
Whitley124110
Decatur118642
Ripley117113
Posey115213
Wells112924
Randolph112618
White112521
Putnam112325
Huntington10979
Jefferson108214
Clay107321
Scott96818
Greene94453
Jay91912
Starke86620
Sullivan81215
Perry79821
Spencer7827
Fulton77517
Jennings77514
Fountain7177
Washington6756
Carroll63713
Orange63528
Franklin61725
Vermillion5542
Owen5496
Newton52712
Tipton51926
Parke5126
Rush4926
Pike48918
Blackford48210
Pulaski35910
Martin3355
Brown3083
Benton3021
Crawford2661
Union2511
Switzerland2423
Warren2242
Ohio2217
Unassigned0254