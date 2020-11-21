Clear

Election denialism is a middle finger to democracy

In her first briefing since October 1, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany refused to take a question from CNN's Kaitlan Collins, saying "I don't call on activists."

Posted: Nov 21, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Nov 21, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

Why is there such demand for election denialism? Why are TV shows that claim President Trump is the rightful winner of the election garnering millions of viewers?

Maybe the answer involves your middle finger.

When I read pro-Trump websites and watch shows that parrot Trump's "we won" lies, I'm reminded of an essay by Rich Lowry, the conservative editor of National Review and a frequent guest on cable news. Last month Lowry called 2020 the "middle finger election."

"If Trump manages to pull off an upset in 2020," he wrote, "it will be as a gigantic rude gesture directed at the commanding heights of American culture."

"To put it in blunt terms," he explained, Trump is "the only middle finger available" for many people. It's a gesture "to brandish against the people who've assumed they have the whip hand in American culture."

Biden previails

Well, if that's what a vote for Trump was, it didn't quite work. Biden has prevailed in both the Electoral College and the popular vote. So now, embracing election denialism is the new middle finger gesture.

But even just pretending to think the vote was rigged is effective. Even just indulging the idea that it was stolen from Trump is the new way to stick it to the institutions that draw so much ire from Trump fans.

The Monmouth University Polling Institute asked Americans, "Do you believe Joe Biden won this election fair and square, or do you believe that he only won it due to voter fraud?" Fully 77% of respondents who said they voted for Trump blamed voter fraud.

Overall, only 32% of Americans cited voter fraud, while 60% said Biden won fair and square. But another 6% said they did not know, and 2% volunteered a belief that Biden will not be declared the winner.

This is a widespread emotion among Republicans, driven partly by repetitive TV segments and stories about fraud allegations all across right-wing media.

On Newsmax, the cable channel that has emerged as a challenger to Fox News at certain times of day, the channel's highest-rated host, Greg Kelly, said Thursday that "this is just the beginning" for Trump. He reiterated, "I do think he's going to prevail." Kelly averaged 1.1 million viewers Thursday, a new high for his show.

Where there's demand for this fantastical programming, there will always be a supply from outlets like Newsmax. They tap into a deep distrust, especially on the right, of anything and everything institutional. And Fox News, despite its constant anti-media commentary, looks like an institution to some people right now.

Trump's conspiracy theories

Trump is encouraging the distrust by tweeting conspiracy theories and promoting channels like Newsmax. It fits with the pattern of his presidency. Trump had trouble articulating a second term agenda -- but at his rallies he hit on all the grievances that animate conservatives. In essence he pledged to keep "owning the libs," to use the catchphrase popularized by conservative activists on social media.

Purporting to believe in a vast election-rigging conspiracy is a new path to "owning the libs." Election denialism is a middle finger -- to democracy.

And it leaves me wondering: What are you supposed to meet a middle finger with? A fist bump? An outstretched hand, ready for a handshake, ready to forgive and forget? I've been in enough New York City traffic jams to know that one rude gesture is usually matched by another, and another, and some curses, too.

The more I watch and read this fictional universe of information, the more I see that the Trump-era war on truth will be raging long after Biden is president.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
Marshall
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 50°
A Soggy Saturday expected
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

PURDUE PREPPED FOR MINNESOTA

Image

MVC CONFERENCE GAME CHANGES

Image

Local organization hands out supplies for Thanksgiving

Image

New hotel opens in Paris, Illinois

Image

CASA makes changes to its Whoville event

Image

Bicknell property issues

Image

Illinois starts new restriction

Image

Bigger than expected donation will help this local 11-year-old bring holiday cheer to other children

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 634395

Reported Deaths: 11795
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook2727336201
DuPage39547739
Will33564519
Lake33260590
Kane28225431
Winnebago16786243
McHenry12483145
Madison12394213
St. Clair11447248
Champaign981343
Sangamon866987
Peoria7788114
Rock Island7606118
McLean740848
Kankakee736392
Macon5774112
Tazewell553284
Kendall544340
LaSalle5331116
DeKalb441545
Adams421643
Boone342529
Whiteside329389
Vermilion323339
Williamson312776
Coles301857
Clinton287556
Ogle246824
Knox238453
Jackson237633
Effingham232414
Grundy232111
Stephenson220626
Henry217712
Marion213541
Randolph195123
Livingston192218
Morgan188933
Bureau186234
Macoupin182816
Franklin179819
Monroe171344
Christian169236
Lee160318
Jefferson159057
Woodford144426
McDonough143336
Iroquois140924
Fayette137127
Logan135910
Douglas122414
Fulton11677
Shelby116123
Union106926
Jersey106123
Montgomery101918
Saline99918
Crawford9939
Carroll95923
Jo Daviess94915
Warren91214
Pike90719
Bond89810
Perry88219
Hancock8498
Cass83917
Moultrie78910
Lawrence7889
Wayne77930
Greene72426
Clay70316
Clark68919
Piatt6765
Edgar65315
Mercer6389
Johnson6362
Ford63121
Richland60719
Mason58016
Jasper55911
Washington5592
De Witt55413
Cumberland53812
White4978
Wabash4348
Massac4222
Menard3851
Pulaski3532
Hamilton3463
Marshall3205
Unassigned2930
Brown2663
Henderson2430
Alexander2332
Schuyler2221
Putnam2090
Scott2070
Calhoun2060
Edwards1913
Stark1883
Gallatin1733
Hardin1110
Pope661
Out of IL160

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 282311

Reported Deaths: 5206
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion39125836
Lake25026441
Allen16218286
Elkhart15714204
St. Joseph15539215
Hamilton11585160
Vanderburgh8945111
Tippecanoe762425
Porter739072
Johnson5678160
Vigo541971
Hendricks5409153
Monroe496445
Clark463174
Delaware4570102
Madison4405118
LaPorte419488
Kosciusko409139
Howard301775
Warrick300272
Floyd287877
Cass286031
Bartholomew278962
Wayne277157
Marshall276039
Grant235746
Noble231844
Hancock227049
Henry225636
Dubois222130
Boone220153
Dearborn193429
Jackson191632
Morgan187243
Lawrence164044
Clinton163520
Gibson162320
DeKalb161726
Knox161714
Shelby160853
Adams153919
Miami140413
Daviess137943
Fayette136933
Wabash136518
Steuben131813
LaGrange131125
Harrison127624
Jasper12629
Montgomery122625
Whitley119510
Decatur116242
Ripley114413
Posey113113
Putnam110425
Wells110021
Randolph109918
White109520
Huntington10679
Jefferson104014
Clay99721
Greene93452
Scott91918
Jay87511
Starke85020
Sullivan79115
Perry78621
Fulton76217
Jennings75814
Spencer7427
Fountain6937
Washington6465
Orange63028
Carroll62613
Franklin60125
Owen5226
Vermillion5212
Newton51212
Tipton50326
Parke4846
Pike48218
Blackford47410
Rush4746
Pulaski35110
Martin3275
Brown3023
Benton2971
Crawford2571
Union2481
Switzerland2373
Ohio2197
Warren2162
Unassigned0254